The Chancellor’s popularity

In the early days of the pandemic the Chancellor saw the need for a massive fiscal and monetary boost to offset the worst features of the draconian lockdown imposed. I supported him and these policies, urging additional help for some small businesses and self employed.
As the vaccines and treatments became available the Chancellor spoke up for fewer restrictions to get more people back to work more quickly. Again I supported him. We did need to do that, as the huge support was not affordable indefinitely.
At this point the Chancellor was the most popular Minister in the government. We were all impressed by the bold responses to a dire economic situation forced upon him by a national emergency he could not control.
Then all went wrong. The Chancellor accepted the self defeating Maastricht austerity policies dictated by the EU rules on debts and deficits. He compounded the error by thinking a huge tax rise in April 2022 before the economy had made sensible gains above the 2019 level would cut the deficit. They will slow growth, deter investment and cut confidence. This will reduce revenues from taxes generally.
It is no wonder his popularity has tumbled. If he does not change tack soon he will find out what it is like to be really unpopular come April. With higher tax rates imposed economic performance will deteriorate and he will not have good options if he sticks with his austerity mantra.
January 10, 2022
Taxes had to be raised somewhere to pay for the government’s largess during the lockdown. A lockdown I might add, that was totally unnecessary as many of those that were deemed high risk were not workers.
Popularity that is bought with gold does not last and yields nothing, as our Chancellor seems to be finding out.
January 10, 2022
The trouble is that raising tax rates, from the already absurdly over taxed position we have in the UK, will not raise more revenue in the medium term. It just decreases the tax base and leaves businesses and people less money to invest and less reason to invest in the UK. Not helped by the fact that government is so wasteful, misdirected and incompetent at spending it (Eat out to help out as a prime example). It will however push investment in tax planning up and in people moving overseas.
Sunak’s first act as Chancellor (even before Covid) was to cut entrepreneurs CGT relief by 90%. This to demonstrate just how anti-business this socialist PPE graduate was. The fool is still taxing landlords at over 100% on profits that they have not even made – thus damaging supply, job mobility & hitting tenants badly. He also has done nothing to index CGT again nor deal with the absurd rates of stamp duty. Another tax that is not related to profits.
He would be wise to get out of the treasury quickly if he can as he has created a huge inflationary, anti-growth, expensive energy, cost of living mess.
January 10, 2022
Be a true Tory Boris or you’re out: Former Cabinet Minister Lord Frost says PM is the ‘right leader but has the wrong people and policies – in the Mail yesterday.
He need to do the complete opposite of anything his wife suggests and return to the small government, climate realist, Boris of old.
January 10, 2022
The only policy Lord “Protocol” Frost has ever successfully delivered is the dismantling of the United Kingdom. You really want advice from him?
January 10, 2022
Our politicians having become addicted to the crack cocaine of politics quantitative easing , tried to come off it with tax and spend policies but the tax bill is proving unpopular. What they don’t have the character for is to call a halt to their wild spending, and with the public now accustomed to the tsunami of public spending its going to be the markets that force us to go cold turkey , and its going to be mighty unpleasant.
January 10, 2022
Hand outs are usually popular with recipients and taxes are usually unpopular with those who have to pay them.
Politicians can try to mitigate this by persuading taxpayers that increases are unfortunate but necessary or prudent.
In Sunak’s case people just see endless cost of living increases and more taxes as well. So it is a difficult sell.
January 10, 2022
A very difficult sell indeed when A. higher tax rates will not raise more revenue anyway (quite the reverse) and B. The government wastes billions already on HS2, test and trace, worthless degrees, the net zero lunacy, the appallingly inefficient NHS, bloated and misdirected government activity and millions of other things. Taxing people to pay for restaurant meals for others (after large collection and admin. cost too) was totally insane Rishi!
January 10, 2022
Yes, they’re pretty self evident.
But stuff doesn’t just “go wrong”. Politicians, by their sometimes disastrous dogma make this inevitable.
For instance, Make UK, the industry body representing 20,000 manufacturing firms of all sizes from across the country, said that while optimism among its members had grown, it was being undermined by the after-effects of the UK’s departure from the European Union.
One year on from the end of the transition period, two-thirds of industrial company leaders in its survey of 228 firms said Brexit had moderately or significantly hampered their business. More than half of firms warned they were likely to suffer further damage this year from customs delays due to import checks and changes to product labelling.
According to the 2022 MakeUK/PwC senior executive survey, Brexit disruption remains among the biggest concerns facing industry bosses for the year ahead as Britain’s departure from the European Union complicates the fallout from Covid-19 and the rising costs facing companies.
I don’t think that the ERG care two hoots, however.
January 10, 2022
Being captured by the pro EU Treasury of course he will follow their rules.
One of the reasons he won’t remove VAT on energy is because he would need their permission.
Government agencies are actively working against the well being of the British citizens and we have a vote.
January 10, 2022
We have a vote, yes, but what use is it if the parties only put forward pro-EU anti-democratic candidates?
January 10, 2022
Indeed. You like you pension handouts and I loathe paying taxes to fund them.
January 10, 2022
State pension is not a handout if the recipient has paid their taxes throughout their career. UK pensions are poor compared to many countries in the EU. Older people resent introduction of TV tax and won’t vote Tory if prescription exemption is cancelled.
Congratulations to our hardworking MPs on their £2k pay rise.
January 10, 2022
Nothing ‘prudent’ about Sunak – quite the reverse. He is a tax, borrow, over regulate and piss down the drain merchant.
January 10, 2022
January 10, 2022
But surely…what he has actually done is destroy many, many businesses with the totally reckless policy employed by this government?
The govt. has followed the WRONG policy throughout.
Driven by fear?
January 10, 2022
Interesting thought, Everhopeful. ‘Fear of whom?’ would then be the question. Perhaps it was fear of getting slayed by the media in the event of half a million Covid deaths (said Neil Ferguson). But within a short time the government was paying the media millions for lockdown stay-safe advertising and NHS glorification. Then Johnson didn’t need to be afraid of negative publicity in the media, surely. I wonder if there are others who have a hold on him so strong that he’s afraid to go against what they say.
January 10, 2022
Driven by fear of their of own creation driven by expensive propaganda, lies, bogus fear modelling and absurd adverts. Exactly the same with climate alarmism and the net zero agenda lunacy.
Interesting figures from Iceland on the dailysceptic.org suggesting just how ineffective (or even counter productive) the vaccines seem to be against the latest variants. Interesting to hear a sensible NHS doctor politely explaining to Javid why his demand for all NHS (and care home) staff to be vaccinated is wrong headed. No sure if the unimpressive Javid was actually listening. One Tice LBC about 10.30+ yesterday.
January 10, 2022
The delightful and surely correct Prof. Sunetra Gupta today. (Why do governments listen mainly to the wrong and often totally deluded and alarmist experts?)
“Masking children is illogical and unethical. By curbing the activities of healthy young people we could be prolonging the Covid epidemic.”
January 10, 2022
Ah, yes, brexit, you mean.
January 10, 2022
Dear Everhopeful–Easier to be relaxed and brave now that doesn’t seem quite so serious but not too long ago there was plenty to be fearful of. Of course the Government has made mistakes in a close to a surprise mission impossible. Too many seem to want to think in terms of clear success or failure but there was and remains a whole lot of both.
January 10, 2022
The Chancellor would become very popular if he openly declared war on waste within all departments of government. How many times is it spoken about, but nothing sums to happen. The man who controls the purse strings dictates policy and direction. Should not be interested in all the madcap schemes that are proposed only that what is proposed is necessary and affordable to the people who will be paying for it. The taxpayers. Rocket science it is not. Lower taxes generate more tax for the Chancellor, less in more.
January 10, 2022
January 10, 2022
Certainly from the current hugely overtaxed position (and with so much of government expenditure totally wasted/misdirected or directed to vested or corrupt interests) then lower, simpler tax rates and much deregulation will raise far more tax, increase productivity, living standards and grow the tax base for future years.
January 10, 2022
Ah, the myth of the restaurant napkin thought experiment, the Laffer curve, rears its head.
If lower tax rates always raise more, why not cut every tax to 1% as that will raise more than now, but them cutting to 0.1% will raise even more than that, but then cutting to 0.01% will raise even more than that, and so on… The failed Kansas experiment shows the Laffer curve for what it is.
What announcements on tax changes (such as the Stamp Duty Holiday and the previous top rate income tax cut) do is primarily not generate new revenue to be taxed that would not have been before (how many people would really have decided to go through the cost and hassle of a house move just to save a bit of Stamp Duty that just ended up being added to the purchase price anyway?), but they change when a transaction happens (move this year, rather than next to save a bit – a perfectly rational individual decision). There is a short term gain, but a long term loss overall. Then those who argue on ideological grounds for a cut point to the lower levels of revenue once the higher rates come back in while ignoring the fundamental reasons why (transaction shifting) because those reasons contradict their narrative.
Same with the income tax cut. What happened was that many who would benefit from it engaged in income deferral (shifting income from one tax year to the next in order to pay the lower rate – again a perfectly rational individual decision, but it doesn’t generate more revenue, it generates less). If I’d been an investment banker awaiting the annual bonus paid in March or a Premier League footballer, I’d have done the same thing – “Hi boss, can I push back being paid a week or two until the 6th of April please”.
Same with Corporation tax and all the games that multinationals play to shift profits around.
Reply No, I want more growth which will cut the debt. £50bn less deficit in the first half of this year than Treasury forecasts thanks to higher growth.
January 10, 2022
“he will find out what it is like to be really unpopular”
Is he bovvered tho?
January 10, 2022
Yes he is, for he (allegedly) covets Blue Boris’s job and must know his present approach risks seeing relinquishment of all his claims.
January 10, 2022
Does he visit food banks, poundshops, charity shops, surplus stores and walk the streets of ‘Big Issue’ sellers?
January 10, 2022
Appease Labour’s public sector, their unions and their lobbyists while smashing the private sector in the guts. It is that simple.
It is the act of a party in government who will abuse our nation and its people that they would expose us all to the poisonous ideology of those some call the Left
The legacy left behind by the Tories time in office will form the foundations of an all powerful Socialist authoritarian State that embraces digital ID, Social Credit and electronic cash.
I am convinced that the Tory party actively works with Labour and their associated partners across the State to formulate strategy towards the aim of building a status quo from which there is no going back but in public portraying themselves as the antithesis of Labour. It is an act of appalling deceit
January 10, 2022
Agreed, DOM. “Appease Labour’s public sector, their unions and their lobbyists while smashing the private sector in the guts. It is that simple.” What happens when they run out of private sector money?
I hear that up to 25% of public sector workers are off sick, or isolating. I would like to see a comparison with the private sector, where full sick pay is not the norm and there are no ‘jobs for life’ with generous pensions (which are mostly taxpayer funded anyway).
In my previous career, I lost count of the public sector workers I met (especially nurses) who retired at 50 on a very good pension and went on to do self employment and agency work. The generous pensions could be one reason why so many leave the NHS.
January 10, 2022
Don
Your first paragraph sums up this rogue “Conservative” Government perfectly.
January 10, 2022
You offer many sensible ideas and proposals in your Diary. It is unfortunate for us, and will be unfortunate for the government, that Johnson and co (including Sunak) do not listen to or act on what you say.
January 10, 2022
Oldtimer
True.
That is the arrogance that infects the leader and his cabinet.
In times of trouble you need a helping hand and where that comes from matters not a jot.
A phone call that is all it would take.
“Hi Sir John how you doing, can you give me ten minutes of your time to discuss a couple of things?
I would welcome your input.
There, that is so difficult, not
January 10, 2022
The Chancellor was popular when he was throwing money around, now he is not; he is not .None of this simple equation has anything whatsoever to do with Maastricht.
John Redwood has always wanted less lock down more borrowing and less taxes . His “less lockdown” period included the entire time when the population was entirely unprotected and was wrong .Now the population is protected with even better vaccines and treatments coming on line this year, he is becoming right-ish.
On his desire for me, and my children to accept more debt . It would be helpful if he could tell us to what proportion of GDP he would be happy to let debt increase …110%…120%? Otherwise its all just a bit “Please Sir can I have some more “.
Reply No, I want more growth which will cut the debt. £50bn less deficit in the first half of this year than Treasury forecasts thanks to higher growth.
January 10, 2022
I’m not a fan of Sunak, for a number of reasons, one of which is my concern that he will be soft on immigration from the sub-continent. But it has been reported that he, long with Shapps, has been opposing the damaging assault on air-travel by Johnson and Javid – so credit to him for that. Yes, I want him to get taxation right but I do wish that he, and more ministers, will start giving more, routine consideration to our Balance of Payments.
January 10, 2022
And then by magic, it is announced he is in favour of reducing the isolation period to five days, an obvious attempt to buff up his ‘freedom’ credentials should a leadership race start.
No doubt an MBA from Stamford displays both talent an aptitude but married to a billionaires daughter means he doesn’t need to work and experience in a hedge fund is hardly grounding for one of the great offices of State.
He is totally ill equipped to push back a pro EU Treasury and saddled with a spendthrift PM who tells whoppers for a living it is no surprise he is, in my view, turning out to be pretty useless. Saying that where are the alternatives?
January 10, 2022
Like you, JR, I was pleased with the chancellor, initially. But as you, then it all went wrong. Did the blob get to him? The Treasury I believe, are supposed to be made up of a lot of young remainers (? don’t know for sure) , is the chancellor not a small ‘c’ conservative after all? Don’t know.
But Dom’s comment about working with Labour… certainly holds water. A previous PM’s institute advises governments and boasts of having representatives in all areas of life… don’t know, but things are definitely going in the entirely opposite direction of conservative!
January 10, 2022
And in other news Lord Frost is proving to be the soul/conscience of the Tory party. No doubt taking advantage of the fact that politically he is fireproof and acting as a messenger for many MPs too scared to speak out or hopeful of getting a job on the payroll.
Maybe the latter MPs should be reminded that retaining your seat is a pre requisite and that letting your constituents down as you are at present means that you won’t have any job, let alone one in government.
January 10, 2022
And so HS2 chunters on. What ever happened to the war on waste?
January 10, 2022
This illustrates the strength of the civil service in the Treasury. Sajid Javid was under their influence and got pitched out PDQ in 2020.
Sunak has gone down the same road and this has to be due to lack of experience and taking what looks like a safe route to keep his parliamentary career intact! Boris is now under the same spell for the same reason, but he will hit the buffers shortly if he does not get grip on the situation. He must have lost his resolve under a pile of nappies!!!!!!
January 10, 2022
A bit harsh, the Chancellor has no scope at all to operate independently, ultimately he does what the PM tells him to do. I suppose he could resign in protest but that’s about all. The fact he’s being held hostage by the PM was amusingly signalled in the budget when after announcing some whopping tax rises he delivered a little homily at the end on how he was really a tax cutter.
Reply The tax rises cam from the Trasury
January 10, 2022
Our hosts second paragraph makes no sense, less restrictions caused more infections, resulting in what become known as the ‘pingdemic’ (and the same problems are now occurring due to the need for daily LFTs [1]), causing far more disruption to the wider economy than all but the first lock-down did (many retailers were never busier, as shopping went on-line), and why, just to save the hospitality and sporting industries by the looks of things.
[1] and most will be ‘fully vaccinated’
January 10, 2022
Off topic
Standby for a queue of RIBs from France as high pressure has settled over the UK and is likely to remain for the next 7 to 10 days. Wind strength around Calais is forecast to be ‘Force 2 or less’ for several days.
Thankfully it won’t be very cold as the windmills will not be producing much electricity either.
What a ridiculous mess from a bunch of ‘Green’ ministers in both meanings of the word!
January 10, 2022
What Maastricht austerity rules? Would that be the one that says a country’s debt to GDP ratio should be less than 60%? The rules that say governments should not continually address their failed economic policies by running to borrow yet more? The rules that the UK already breaks, as do many of the EU countries anyway?
And what austerity mantra? The government has continuously increased national debt for the past 20 years, so the only austerity it is imposing is on the next generation that will continue to pay for this generation’s waste.
January 10, 2022
No, this total lockdown for the workforce was always unnecessary. Work on figures. How many full time workers under the age of 45 died or even were seriously sick, over and above the normal number? The government could have allowed only the vulnerable and aged to voluntarily self-isolate and move onto Universal Credit for a limited time. Instead, chuck cash anywhere and everywhere.
He showed his true colours at that moment. Socialist.
January 10, 2022
Like every other Labour Chancellor Sunak found it popular and easy to print, borrow and squander £billions whilst SAGE, Johnson and the Public Sector unions placed the entire country under house arrest and did their level best to destroy the economy.
And like every Conservative Chancellor, he will find it difficult and very unpopular to raise taxes to pay for the destructive policies he supported. And that’s before we get onto Johnson’s other high-profile, wasteful schemes: primarily HS2 and the Net Zero lunacy.
The only surprise is that, for a man with leadership ambitions, he didn’t work this out beforehand. Did he think we’d forgive and forget? Or just forget? If so, he’s even more detached from “ordinary” people than he already appears.
January 10, 2022
O/T but look how the Australian government works.
Don’t bow down to celebs/elite/Chinese/establishment types.
They at least fight back against hypocrisy.
January 10, 2022
Choice between high tax Conservatives or high tax socialist Labour. Sophie’s Choice.
Every now and then the electorate decides that high tax Labour are the least worse option.
2024?
Our choice is as poor as they are offered in the two party American system, at £80K plus per year we really should be able to find (and vote for) some better, independent politicians rather than the muck served up by the parties.
January 10, 2022
This government doesn’t care about what people think. They are mere puppets and unworthy of support. The whole democratic system is crumbling as we now live under an elective dictatorship – no doubt also part of the grand plan.
January 10, 2022
Mr Sunak has repeatedly shown poor political judgement.
We must remember as the pandemic was starting he was delivering a Budget which was woefully inadequate. Furlough was exceptionally easy to abuse. Millions of people were left without any help at all.
His eat out to help out scheme helped one thing: the virus. This helped lead to Alpha and another surge. His supporters were clearly behind the threats to those not returning to offices.
The refusal of England’s ministers to impose sensible restrictions ahead of Christmas is currently causing chaos in hospitals, schools and with other services. It is also killing people.
The growing Tory Brexit pensioner cost of living crisis again shows Mr Sunak to be wanting.
As billionaires go I am sure he is a nice enough chap. Man of the people he isn’t. He demonstrates the woeful lack of talent in the current Tory party with all of the 4 great offices of state currently held by fools.
January 10, 2022
In this country in the modern age you cannot have large numbers of people dying untended in the streets, as might have happened with earlier episodes of deadly plagues, or even dying in ambulances while waiting to be admitted to hospital, and therefore with rapidly rising numbers of Covid-19 cases and deaths there was no choice but to very largely shut the country down to try to control the spread of the disease. If the disease had been allowed free run as some suggested then the overall numbers of excess deaths may not have been huge, because many of those who died from Covid were in any case close to the end of their lives for other reasons, but the manner of too many of the deaths would not have been acceptable. Once it had been decided that large sectors of the economy should be put on standby there was no choice but to provide incomes for those who depended on those sectors for their livings or the whole economy would have collapsed and we could have had mass starvation added to the harm cause by the disease. I don’t see this as government “largesse”, I see it as an organised, civilised, society providing necessary subsistence to keep its population going through a crisis, minimising the damage caused. And because we still have our own national currency we can decide when and how to pay ourselves back, we will not have international creditors banging on the door demanding immediate repayment of their loans.
January 10, 2022
Simon Clarke qualified as a solicitor and then worked on policy in health and education. Zero financial experience. what chance have we got?
January 10, 2022
I think the Chancellor will become increasingly unpopular as he tries to pay for the government’s expenditure on covid, especially as more vested interests become apparent and the fortunes made by those with connections to government are revealed.
If things are as bad as I suspect, even taking popular cost cutting measures will not help.
January 10, 2022
One other thing: you might wish to take a look at the price at which the government has been allowing NatWest to buy back government-owned shares and compare that with the 248p price today.
January 10, 2022
And of course at the same time as reducing pensions, raising taxes and breaking promises, MPs have awarded themselves a substantial pay rise. Animal Farm it continues to be.
January 10, 2022
Decisions that come from the Chancellor are not necessarily of his making. He has a small army in the treasury and it is they who a likely to still be thinking as they did when they took instruction from the EU. Do they accept that we are a sovereign state divorced from EU strictures. With a Conservative government in place do they automatically offer Conservative financial policies or does the Chancellor have to fight them for change.
We know that high taxes kill enterprise and often produce less tax revenue. We know that excessive regulation has much the same effect. When is anyone in government going to show the initiative to do the opposite, free of control from the EU or from implied penalty from a totally useless US President.
Boris’s government has shown flashes of real inspiration in its life that have worked, why is it failing to learn from them. Covid has necessitated radical financial decision and management vaccination decisions outside the thinking of existing institutions. These have worked quite spectacularly when measured against EU and our civil service performance. The lesson is glaringly obvious and the sooner it is applied to life in the UK post Brexit the better for us all.
January 10, 2022
A recycling from JR’s 02/09/2019 article. Not long after another Conservative Government was put in place with still a 78-MP majority today. So who is responsible for such a situation after more than 11.5 years of Conservative governments? Useless MPs?
January 10, 2022
Anyone who gives away money at no cost is usually popular.
Anyone who taxes those who work more is not usually popular
Anyone who wastes your hard earned tax paid money is not popular
Anyone who raises or introduces more new taxes is usually not popular.
Anyone who deliberately increases the cost of living is usually not popular.
Anyone who raises the cost of borrowing money is not usually popular.
Anyone who reduces interest on savings or investments is not usually popular.
Anyone who allows minority groups to make the rules for the majority is not usually popular.
I could go on, but I think you get the drift !
January 10, 2022
I seem not to be the only one, Sir John, who is picking up that your posts are becoming increasingly critical of virtually everything that the government does. I’m depressed that you and colleagues who think like you seem to see what the rest of us do, are aware that you’re being totally ignored by ‘your’ government and yet seem more concerned about keeping your seats than getting together to form a much-needed genuinely ‘Conservative’ party. History is likely to judge you harshly for watching our country being destroyed
January 10, 2022
Mr Johnson says that his hero is Churchill.
But I judge a man by his actions and it is apparent his real role model is Blair. Get a Chancellor you can control and blame all the bad things on him. Personal popularity is the goal. Policies are secondary as long as they lead to the primary.
The Tories have wasted a golden opportunity. Opposed by a party whose slogan was effectively “We don’t believe in people’s votes, but we desperately need yours” and an aged Communist who befriended terrorists Mr Johnson achieved an enormous majority. That will now have disappeared as a result of lack of reform, broken manifesto promises and tax rises.
A new leader and a new direction is urgently required. Sadly, Mr Gove was right.
January 10, 2022
The only way the Chancellor will get away with increasing taxation will be if he is seen at the same time cutting back on expenditure – such as HS2 – and cutting back on the number of public employees working for the ever expanding civil service, quangos etc..
But it won’t happen because this Government, or indeed our Parliament, is not in control.
January 10, 2022
It’s a very simple problem with a simple solution. In recent years, the unelected forces e.g. media, civil service, education, charity sector etc have promoted minority causes.
The government has been swayed by this movement. This does not sit well with a democracy.
There is too much emphasis on minority and not enough on majority.
A government that chases minority causes will lose.