We need an economic policy based on promoting growth and limiting inflation

Yesterday in the Commons I set out how we need to have a new economic strategy for the UK. The framework the government has developed since Brexit is a reheated version of Maastricht austerity, based on a 3% limit on the annual deficit and the need to cut debt as a percentage of GDP. Meanwhile we have an inflation surge thanks to the Bank of England printing extra money for too long a time period after the initial lockdown and a very weak balance of payments thanks to a range of policies designed to stop us making and growing things in the UK in ways which boost imports. I reproduce below my speech:(to come)
Good morning.
We cannot keep blaming the EU. Whether or not we follow their rules is immaterial, this government is continuing to pursue policies that are damaging the UK.
We the electorate cannot do much until 2024 so, if there needs to be a change of direction, then others who are better placed to do this must.
You’ve all spent nearly 50 years blaming the EU and its predecessors for all of our ills.
It has never mattered to any of you before whether or not the EU was actually at fault.
Why would any of you stop blaming it now?
Andy
Now we know who’s to blame. Not the EU as you say.
Well put.Hopefully the continuing saga of Partygate will lead somewhere ?
I find it hard to credit the tin-earedness of the present government when every commentator is telling them the same thing
We cannot continue to have government policy determined by Mrs Johnson’s bucket list and green agenda
This is true – we also can’t have a country run from a place which (in my mind at least) resembles the craziest parts of Tiswas. It’s light years beyond a joke now.
Bourbon Boris has learnt nothing and forgotten nothing.
Bullingdon Club rules OK/KO.
Mark. Then others who are better placed to do this must.
Why am I concerned this won’t happen no matter which party gets in?
Mark B
By the time 2024 gets here it will be too late, the rot will be well and truly set in.
“We cannot keep blaming the EU. Whether or not we follow their rules is immaterial”
Actually no, it is not immaterial. The reason we are still under Maastricht rules is that the Treasury is keeping us aligned and ready to go back in. The Chancellor is a hostage and only able to say what he thinks at the end of the budget speech. Starmer has a remainiac front bench now, the Blob is the same, and so are the Lords. The judges don’t change. Gina Miller has reared up again and the media push to topple the PM and hence the Government continues apace, to the exclusion of actual news. This Treasury policy will topple the Government all on its own.
+ 1
We had such hopes of Boris and he has turned out to be a huge disappointment. More than that, he is now acting as an enemy of the country and it’s citizens. Who is he working for? He certainly isn’t representing the best interests of the UK, and how long must we wait before his party stops being yes-men to this destructive PM? It is their jobs that will disappear, along with their party, if nothing changes.
Boris is working in the interests of the same person he always has – Boris.
+1 Mark.
We cannot do much at the next general election either as the only realistic alternative (with any chance of forming a government) is a Labour/SNP/Libdim/Plaid/Green coalition – and what sensible person would prefer that? Especially an English person.
Correct, and I think that is what Sir John is trying to achieve.
Unfortunately insufficient Conservative MPs have reached the correct conclusion that achieving it will be impossible without ridding us of the hypocritical Jolly Green Giant (and his Mrs) as well as most of the rest of this Cabinet of the 2nd and 3rd division.
Who is responsible for the road map you tell us that we are following?
Bit late now.
The most recent, highly damaging, partygate revelations concerning Johnson, his constant and neverending lying and the pubic’s perception of “one rule for them and another for the plebs” is clearly having a damaging effect, with Labour’s poll lead now stable at ~8%
For the good of the country – and the party – it is time he resigned. Brexit – such as it is – is done. Let’s have a clean break and some proper leadership.
@SG; I’m not so sure, I would prefer a challenge to his leadership rather than a resignation, let the country see who might follow, allow Conservative MP’s consult their constituents as to who to vote for. As poorly judged as Boris is, as bad as the govt by pillow talk has become, perhaps better the devil we know!
+1
Who do you have in mind, Sakara, any of the current front bench? I wouldn’t trust them to run the country any more than Johnson. The Conservative party has a few senior figures with the right sort of experience and who aren’t compromised by complicity in the Covid horrorshow, but the problem is, would they really want to stand in a leadership election? Better stick with the Johnson we know, I’d say.
Proper leadership from whom all the alternatives are even worse!
“One rule for them and another for the plebs” twas always thus!
HMRC allowance for tax for working from home £6 per week – worth just £1.20 PA not even enough for the extra heating needed. Yet the Lords tax free “attendance” allowance £305 a day.
Climate hypocrite Prince Charles x months to save the World – personal annual travel bill £1 million+ private jets, helecopters, Aston Martins… but no holiday in Spain for you mate. Then we have Emma Thompson, David Attenborough, many Cop26 attenders… twas always thus!
Brexit is not done for part of the country, for Northern Ireland it is more like Brexit In Name Only.
A chap has a letter in the Belfast News Letter:
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/jeffrey-donaldson-ignores-the-opinion-of-most-business-leaders-that-the-protocol-is-benefiting-our-economy-3520273
of which the penultimate paragraph reads:
“Jeffrey should know by now that the Conservatives are now English nationalists and care little for Northern Ireland and, more importantly, that Boris Johnson is capable of anything so long as it suits his political ambitions.”
To be clear, his vanity project, that “fantastic” Canada-style free trade with the EU, is worth somewhere between 0% and 2% of GDP – the EU Commission estimates 0.75%, so far the UK government has refused to say – and for that he has been prepared to abandon Northern Ireland to be left behind until swathes of EU Single Market laws, relegating it to a kind of condominium, or an EU protectorate.
The BOE only printed the extra money with the consent of the treasury and this government. The current situation regarding inflation lies with this government. The BOE left it too late to put interest rates up, an example of group think from the MPC, too worried about the their owm reputations.
The BOE thought that inflation wouldn’t go up because we say so, school boy mistake.
To be fair the FCA (under Andrew Bailey) put personal overdrafts up to circa 39% (one size for all regardless of credit risk) effectively banning them completely for sensible people.
Bailey is obviously a financial and banking genius!
The media’s manipulating and misleading behaviour continues: in telling us every other minute about the anonymous selective leaker of allegations from over a year ago (is it Gove, is it Cummings, is it someone from the Treasury?) they carefully conceal the fact that “up to a hundred people” work in Downing St and would have caught the Wuhan virus from each other indoors. They were in a work bubble and would not have “left home” to go in the garden.
The Government should declare its Green programme a success.
Now they need to move on the energy crisis.
There is no clemency for the fact that most of us have done nothing for two years. Surely we are in credit and ahead in our carbon cutting.
Instead they have chosen to double down on green, woke, immigration, big state…
Have you given up on ever balancing the budget, Sir John? I haven’t. I don’t trust this government – or a Labour one – to spend borrowed money wisely.
@ Sea_Warrior – whilst balancing the budget is a commendable and often enough essential aim for households, when you own the Mint and can procure demand for its issue the situation it much changed, such that achieving a balance may well be very sub-optimal.
We do indeed need a new economic policies that both promotes growth whilst limiting inflation, for the last 60 years the UK has had one or the other but never both simultaneously. As for the suggestion policies since Brexit have been a reheated version of “Maastricht austerity”, perhaps, but then Maastricht austerity its self was a reheat of post-Keynesian money control theories – at the time very popular here in the UK, strongly advocated by many a Tory advisor or MP….
I suggest that everyone at No 10 who organised lockdown-breaking parties should be prosecuted and everyone who attended without exception should resign. Then let’s see who’s left standing to form a new administration.
Works for me. The PM has lost – thrown away – the moral authority required to lead.
I have been saying for years that Boris was completely unfit to be PM, but even so I am shocked by the latest revelations. Your suggestion is the only way to clear things up. Although they may evade prosecution due to Crown Property being legally exempt from the rules it’s clear that a fresh start is required.
They literally wrote one rule for them and one rule for us.
Hear, hear, Roy!
For the purpose of your comment, you have accepted the misleading picture painted for you by the media. Don’t be so easily manipulated. 100 people work in no 10 in very cramped conditions. The PM, his wife and two babies live in an attic flat above it all. They all work together day and night. It is not a normal situation. Why should these essential workers not be allowed in the garden? They will have caught the Wuhan virus from each other indoors. Do you really think 30 of them should resign?
Net Zero.
Stop growth.
Rey on imports.
Price gas boilers off the road.
Build more useless windmills.
Price motorists off the road.
Put the clock back 200 years.
We urgently need a new centre right party.
+1 – but the Tories have never been a party of small government, low taxes and far less red tape – they just claim to be before elections. They are well to the left of centre now.
Thatcher a partial exception but even she failed in many ways. Income tax top rate was 60% under Thatcher most of the time. At a higher threshold though in real terms.
Let’s discuss real inflation then, and not the figure kept artificially low by consisting mainly of consumer products made ever cheaper by automation, and by production in low-wage economies etc.
That is, the cost of things that are actually worth having, such as somewhere reasonable to live and free time, yes, free time. Many employees are seldom free of their work because they are expected to be within contact at all times, and yet they are not paid for this. If they were to demand it, then it would likely cost them their job.
I won’t recite yet again the disastrous effects of lax credit requirements and low interest rates on the first.
We see them all around us, and yet hear no proposals to address this from the Tories.
Difficult ask Sir John as the government’s tools to promote growth (quantitative easing and immigration) fuel inflation in the housing and market and create demand in day to day costs of living which brings inflation.
Time to stop printing and properly restrict benefits to immigrants so only those who can afford to move can come.
I am shocked at the way the BoD has behaved in printing money, obviously in collaboration with the Chancellor and PM. I can remember our host’s reassurances that the vast money printing and borrowing, largely from ourselves, should not present too much of a problem. But I just do not believe it.
We are already experiencing some nasty inflation plus the self inflicted energy price rises. I believe these will continue without a radical change of direction by Government which looks highly unlikely under our present very socialist leadership dressed up as conservative.
Not everyone wants growth. Many people just want to earn a decent living, have some money left over for holidays and to treat themselves now and again.
It’s government that wants growth, so they can expand the state even more and massage their dire spending incontinence.
+1
Growth = perpetual rapid change = NOT conservatism.
Well for now they’re running round like headless chickens wondering why we were taking any notice of their Covid rules. Clearly they knew the risk was low to them, we knew the risk was low to us, so an explanation please for their silly rules.
Then we can get on with more serious stuff like this.
+1 and yet they are still appallingly demanding school kids wear masks all day at school!
S J S. I listened to the Joe Rogan interview with Dr Robert Malone this w/e and he is surely right that the intention was and is to impose Covid passports on us. They must not win.
“We need an economic policy based on promoting growth and limiting inflation” to replace the current agenda of stifling growth and stoking inflation.
Simple abolish net zero, renewable subsidies, the climate change act, HS2, soft loans for worthless degrees, halve the size of the state, cut & simplify taxes, freedom of choice and fair level playing field competition in health care and education, a bonfire of red tap, cull test and trace and demand the money back… just get the mainly parasitic state out of the damn way.
Sadly, and whilst these suggestions are first class I doubt very much if there is the guts or abilities within the Government to implement.
To sum up, “give up investigating and prosecuting fly-tipping” and all analogous practices.
We’ve seen the results of exactly that, from Southern Water’s abuses to the cladding outrage.
I see that US inflation is now around 7%.
As you imply, an opportunity missed. Not at all Conservative. Una disastre.
Do politicians read blogs? Or just notice the Daily Mail and the BBC?
A quick surf of the net will show how much everybody detests this government and its insane policies.
A change of leadership now is essential.
As each day passes the announcements on the direction this government is taking this country get worse and worse. We are now completely off track and it appears that those in charge are doing absolutely nothing about it.
Bribing farmers to reduce food producing land, letting huge trawlers destroy our fishing grounds, doing nothing about the energy crisis, putting up taxes and heading head long into a period of unnecessary inflation. Not to mention filling up our hotels with long-stay illegal immigrants.
The only conclusion can be that we have a bunch of lunatics in charge led by a PM that has come completely off his trolley.
Sir John’s area of expertise is the economy – so he should be listened to.
He is less expert on the subject of arrogance and hypocrisy, something Johnson is very experienced in demonstrating.
The revelations that his Principal Private Secretary organised and invited 100 people to a BYOB Garden Party held on 20 May 2020, when the rest of the country was effectively placed in an Open Prison, should lead to his (Johnson’s) resignation. Johnson attended this party. The PPS, and everyone else who attended this ILLEGAL EVENT, should be sacked – IF they don’t do the decent thing and resign first.
What this demonstrates is that Johnson and his Government KNEW that the virus was not dangerous for the vast majority. If they had believed their own propaganda, they would not have “risked their own lives” to attend a garden party.
I am sickened by what these arrogant, hypocritical, entitled people have done to the country.
Lets be open to follow good ideas from the EU when they have them. Recently the EU has come up with an excellent policy – not before time. Nuclear and natural gas are to be defined as ‘green’. the UK should of course match this and accelerate it. By all means let wind and solar companies continue, but lets stop disadvantaging these obvious, EU-approved, technologies which would enable cheap and abundant energy and reliable supply.
I wonder what VAT gains the UK has made by stopping third-party importing of items from elsewhere in the world into the UK without having to go through the EU?
You might think seeking growth is taken as a given, but considering the climate change zealotry that has taken hold of the Conservative party leadership, the Government and the British establishment , you cannot be too sure that they do. Most of the policies most critical to growth , like competitively priced energy , they are pursuing the opposite to generate growth , and you could add to that the restrictive business environment, the costs they happily pile on business, their high tax policies, and so on. So as bizarre as a question it might seem to ask of a supposedly Conservative Government , does the Government actually want growth? For they sure as heck are going in an odd direction to get it.
I feel sorry for Sir John that he is a member of a party that is headed by Johnson et al who have clearly lied, terrorised and even caused serious illness and the deaths of many. They have also incurred massive debt to the country and bankrupted many businesses while managing to amass great fortunes for themselves.
They and their advisors need to be thoroughly investigated and face justice for their crimes.