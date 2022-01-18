Asking the Culture Secretary about decriminalising non-payment of the BBC licence fee

Sir John Redwood (Wokingham) (Con): Will my right hon. Friend decriminalise non-payment of the licence fee to take the pressure off magistrates courts? Should this not be a household bill like any other?
Nadine Dorries (The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport): That is something we are keeping under review. In today’s age, should we really continue with a licence fee paid by individuals with the potential threat of bailiffs or criminal prosecution? That is an important question and it will be part of the discussion.
In a similar vein. Should London Transport or British Rail get their own private police force? Should police be sent out to collect fares?
it’s what happens in London
Demand for trains drops through through the floor so fares should clearly fall – but they are going up by 4% and reducing services hugely so a much poorer service too.
Very clearly not a real, fair or competitive market.
That would be like saying you should be charged by British Transport to drive your own car – and their private police would rock up and arrest you if you refused.
The police have no power over fares – only to assist ticket collectors if they get hassle.
This is very low-hanging political fruit. Of course it should be de-criminalised. It would be a very popular measure, would save a lot of money and resource at magistrates’ courts, and perhaps best of all might lead leftists to shrieks of outrage, showing the public how much they depend on their left-wing version of fox news (as pointed out by Charles Moore). if we’re lucky we might even see one or two posts like that here today!
But what’s the betting Boris will bottle this as it won’t have Maddame nut jobs approval.
We’re still waiting for some tangible action on Northern Ireland but I won’t hold my breath.
Indeed, of course it should not be a criminal offence it should not even be a valid bill unless you ordered the service and agreed to pay the fee.
Why on earth are this government delaying on this still delaying on this?
“Why Won’t They Release the Data on Child Deaths Following Covid Vaccination?” Asks the dailysceptic organisation. This after Justice Jonathon Swift bizarrely ruled that the ONS/government can continue to censor them. Did he examine the figures before he ruled on this? Clearly he should have done this to do his job properly and protect the public interest.
So what possible public interest in there in censoring these figures. If very low nothing to hide, if very high lives can be saved by stopping vaccinating children. Without the figures how can people make sensible judgements about vaccinating children or not or which vaccines are safest?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) admits it holds the figures. One can only assume they are rather high as if they were low they would have released them and used them to justify more child vaccinations. Totally immoral in my book.
Yes, it should be a civil not a criminal matter.
However, that will make it far more expensive to administer.
That doesn’t bother me – I don’t mind paying tax.
BBC TV should be world wide subscription of £60 a year for streaming and live, with catalogue of old programme’s and new ones and news for their areas, 250 million viewers, that’s 15 billion pounds a year.
The BBC is worth alot of money and give the people 5 billion a year if handled right and alot more employment as well, with more taxes coming in and better programme’s.
The gov make sure it thrown away for nothing, the people gov is only capable of print money and giving it away, gov couldn’t earn the people five pounds a year if they tried.
Excellent question. Appalling answer. Basically, she is saying NO, the licence fee will NOT be decriminalised. Saying this “will be part of the discussion”, when we know the “discussion” will take years, means NO ACTION for the foreseeable future. Another government betrayal!
Is it already a civil matter in Wales?
Is it still a criminal matter in Scotland?
These are the worst two areas for none payment.
What are the usual punishments for not paying?
How many are in prison each year and for how long?
If they go to court do we pay legal aid?
Are barristers required?
How long do cases take?
2 years into the parliamentary term and only just beginning to discuss the Beeb, come on Sir J, really overdue.
There was an opportunity with DG appointment to get some real change underway, instead your Gov’t kicked the can down the road…. their remainiac/EU luvvie bias is a national disgrace.
How much more should we endure…. tallying up at election time, doesn’t look pretty.
I don’t see the drive, the commitment nor any significant changes or willingness to address the key issues we all know are still there. A decent fist on vaccines, I’ll give you that, but the rest is at best a curate’s egg.
An 80 seat majority who can’t organise a piss up in a brewery, well, apart from in Downing St.
This nonsense crime should have been struck off in the first days of Johnson’s rule- better still in May’s or even in Cameron’s. You want evidence of a ‘nasty party’? – don’t look very far.
If people do not Pay a Sky subscription, or any other supplier, then they get cut off. Simples
Free Sat is free of any subscription, once you have purchased the Box and installed a satellite dish (same dish and cable as SKY)
BBC has a problem because at the moment access is simply via a simple Ariel to a TV.
I can’t understand whether your Right Honourable friend’s answer was “yes” or “no”.
Surely the BBC cannot complain about decriminalising the fee to help with covid recovery.
Keeping under review will mean nothing will be done. If she wanted to change things she would say so. But FUDGE AND DEFER is the policy. If she wants to do it clearly she is being prevented either by her department or the PM, who we know is afraid of everything.
Abolition not decriminalisation
It seems John believes the Woke, cultural MARXIST BBC should still enjoy a secured and guaranteed income by imposing a tax on anyone and everyone who dares to buy and then watch a television?
And this is the problem we now face. A Tory party and Tory MPs who posture to seek vital and necessary change but only if it doesn’t damage their party and its interests. Hardly what I would call a principled and radical approach to opposing the woke, feminist cancer that is tearing this nation to pieces and leading to certain types being targeted with discriminatory laws
The Tory party’s become the very thing we all feared it would, captured and capture equals policies that damage the nation’s people but leave the two main parties scoffing at the trough, as per
“People crushed by law, have no hopes but from power. If laws are their enemies, they will be enemies to laws; and those who have much to hope and nothing to lose, will always be dangerous.”
– Edmund Burke
BTW that is the same bod MPs like to quote to justify ignoring the wishes of the electorate …
Radio 2 The Jeremy Vine show today. A stand in presenter.
A pro BBC diatribe by her on the ‘discussion’ about what should happen with the licence fee followed up by the guest expert… the communications director of The Guardian !
There followed a few texts by listeners with further BBC bias and then one listener had written “Perhaps rich people should be charged more and those on benefits get their’s for free.”
“Now THERE’s an idea !” said the presenter.
Everything about why the BBC licence fee needs to be decriminalised was evident here.
BBC Eastenders has no qualms about inciting hate against white men by showing them blowing up a mosque, btw.
The fact that you can get a criminal record for not paying to watch TV is wrong especially when we now find you can block public roads on a personal whim with no legal result.