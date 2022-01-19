The politics of gas

Continental Europe is very short of gas. It now needs to secure more of it. It has decided that gas is after all a green fuel. Natural gas is for the transition to net zero, and hydrogen gas is to follow down the pipes in due course.
The UK relies heavily on natural gas for heating homes and buildings, for powering heat processes in factories and for electricity generation. Successive UK governments this century have accelerated the decline of the North Sea and declined to find ways to extract onshore gas, preferring to make us import dependent on Norway and Qatar. It is good they have not committed us to too much continental gas. The overriding priority now must be to increase domestic gas production and to steer clear of links to a gas starved continent becoming increasingly dependent on Mr Putin.
The instability of the continental position has just got worse. Hungary has signed a new contract with Russia to import large quantities of Russian gas which will now be delivered through a pipeline that does not cross Ukraine. This replaces use of the Ukraine pipe system. Mr Putin is keen to reduce his dependence on the Ukraine pipe for export to the EU, as he wants no hostage to his policy freedom over Ukraine. He is keen to sign a deal with Germany to use Nord Stream 2, a new pipe from Russia to Germany across the Baltic, to replace the current flows through the Ukraine pipe. If he could eliminate Russian exports via Ukraine he would weaken Ukraine which has been enjoying substantial transit revenues from the gas.
The USA under Mr Trump warned Germany not to sign up to more Russian gas and not sign up to NordStream2, seeing it as a substantial strategic weakness. Mr Biden cancelled the Trump proposals for sanctions were the piped gas to go ahead, but has now had second thoughts and is unhappy about the impact NordStream 2 gas will have on the strategic balance with Russia.
Yesterday we read that the UK as part of the NATO effort was flying defensive anti tank weapons to Ukraine . The UK needs to strengthen our home position and not get drawn into disputes on the far side of the EU’s territory. The EU has to get smarter at handling Putin’s gas based diplomacy. It needs a workable plan for Ukraine. 7 years after Russia took Crimea the EU still rules out a military solution, given the consequences of such an action. It needs a workable solution for the rest of Ukraine which also avoids a war.
The politics of gas … of energy ..
Best not become dependent on Scotland for electricity then and I hope the UK Gov retains some control over the energy facilities we are all funding, such as the new H2 generation plant near Glasgow.
So … it looks as though the politics of the UK Government is going to cost me a lot of money.
What can I do about it ?
You say – “Natural gas is for the transition to net zero, and hydrogen gas is to follow down the pipes in due course” so what exactly is the rational for this agenda? We have to hydrogen mines so it has to be manufactured and this is very expensive and energy wasteful process to manufacture, compress and store. It also produces loads of CO2 in the process anyway, usually rather more CO2 than just fracking or drilling for natural gas and using that.
The politics of gas in the UK is that very expensive gas is an economic and political disaster, particularly as it is the result of idiotic and irrational net zero policies and the deliberate devaluation of Stirling.
The whole political class is responsible for scandal that is the UK’s energy policy. That scandal will become more and more obvious as more and more families face insurmountable energy bills. Then Johnson’s current troubles will look like a storm in a teacup
Putin needs to feel a lot of pain if he invades Ukraine. I would suggest that the West comes together and makes it clear, through diplomatic channels, that, in the event of an invasion, no Russian will be allowed to travel to the West for any personal reasons (holiday, study, residence). Those here won’t be allowed to work here on completion of their degrees. Nor will they be allowed to purchase homes here. All naturalisation and visa requests will be sent to the waste-paper bin. And the same should go for a China confronting India, rattling sabres at Taiwan, and now, we learn, building villages inside Happy Bhutan, the most peaceable country in the world. Both Putin and Xi need a measure of popular support; it’s about time we chipped away at it. The CCP, in particular, will be most vulnerable to pressure of this kind.
Here’s a thought on how to avoid a war. Stop advancing NATO up to Russian borders and then placing military bases with minutes of those borders. How would Washington feel about Chinese military bases in Mexico?
Nigel Farage had a Ukrainian diplomat on his show last night, who described how Ukraine had handed over their nuclear weapons because the west had promised they could join NATO..
No one seems to consider Ukraine in all of this!
Or Cuba?
Please identify NATO’s bases in Ukraine.
+1 And what could have been a critical NATO ally is now a Chinese one.
The next general election is going to have to be fought against a miserable background of fuel poverty.
On many things President Trump was obviously right and the World didn’t feel this unstable on his watch. In fact fewer American conflicts took place under Trump than under Obama (who had his own fair share of civil unrest too.)
America wasn’t happy when it looked like Russian missiles were going to be installed in Cuba.
There are no formed NATO troops or weapon systems on the ground in the Ukraine
Various individual countries have supported the Ukraine with technological, training and military hardware support outside the scope of any NATO mission
NATO does however have a memorandum with Ukraine to support and introduce modern information technologies and services into the command and control of Ukraine systems
But no boots on the ground
NATO is not advancing thats a russian lie
January 19, 2022
Mr Putin knows that for the EU a war is unthinkable and unwinable. The EU will have to look elsewhere for gas and that will be South, perhaps even Israel and the Emirates, politically painful for them!
It is doubtful that Putin’s ambition stretches beyond Eastern Ukraine so it is likely if this is achieved then it would round off the annexation of Crimea.
The UK had better get fracking and pumping domestic supplies, and mining King Coal or we are in trouble.
None of this is going to happen whilst Carrie Antoinette is controlling Boris.
He is increasingly becoming a liability and undermining our health and wellbeing.
We need a proper Conservative at the helm but I don’t see any real candidates.
Ian, Try David Frost. Remember Lord Hume?
January 19, 2022
Steve Baker is one of the few talking any sense but he has no real chance at 100/1 the others are worse than Boris.
January 19, 2022
Succinct first 2 paragraphs concluding with the supposed never ending threat from Russia. Then three paragraphs on how USA, EU and Ukraine create a log jam of distraction from the real issue buried in the middle.
The UK has massive potential natural gas capacity, the UK needs this transition source and will always need a reserve source.
Once again our Energy Security problem is shrouded in a haze of other peoples problems. The real issue is not even on the Government’s for “discussion” list as you have recently proven by way of Ministerial reply to your question on energy security.
Our Government and Parliament is yet again dancing around a burning fire stoked by a cabal of I’m all right Jacks.
When can we witness the ultimate madness of BYOB Johnson celebrating in Scottish fashion the blowing up of our remaining power stations?
Heat or Eat will not go away.
I don’t have a vote in that contest – I nearly wrote “forthcoming contest” – but if I did then I would look for a candidate who was genuinely committed to the unity of the United Kingdom – the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland – rather than just paying lip service to that idea. As for Boris Johnson, he may now be a dead man walking but post mortem he could still perform a valuable service in that regard, if Carrie would patriotically allow his corpse to be strapped to his horse to lead the charge to free the Irish part of our national territory from EU dominion.
January 19, 2022
On which theme, this has just come my way, from the Welsh government:
https://gov.wales/written-statement-update-border-controls-infrastructure
and it includes this paragraph:
“The Welsh Government inherited the UK Government’s policy commitment to develop inland Border Control Posts (BCP) where ports could not accommodate them.”
It seems that UK policy commitment to Border Control Posts sited away from the actual border is restricted to sites in Great Britain, but of course there is no reason why the same solution should not be applied in Northern Ireland with respect to the land border, apart from the fact that the Irish government objected and because they could have effectively vetoed his much-vaunted trade deal Boris Johnson caved in.
January 19, 2022
You’d think the EU would be encouraging Norway and the UK to develop North Sea gas fields rather than turning to Russia – a communist state, historic enemy and unreliable partner.
I have a suspicion the EU favours the Russia solution as the UK and Norway are not good little Europeans who will follow all of Brussels’ dictats.
January 19, 2022
Not sure why we’re getting involved in Ukraine. What’s our strategic interest there ? Germany is notably doing nothing at all to support them so why should we ?
January 19, 2022
Germany can’t do anything if it wants to keep gas flowing from Russia. Germany is now a vassal of Moscow. That’s what you get after having a pseudo communist Chancellor for 20 years
January 19, 2022
Because war in Europe will affect us.
January 19, 2022
Think energy supplies of gas and then you have Germany’s position. Hence Trump had strategic vision and our lot………………….don’t think.
January 19, 2022
January 19, 2022
Germany blocked British planes from flying over their airspace with equipment for Ukrane and have also threatened to veto sanctions on Russia if they invade Ukraine.
Germany is now dependent on Russia for its future energy needs and is defacto no longer a NATO member.
This has huge geopolitical implications for Western Europe. Principally Eastern Europe, which now includes Germany, will become dependent on Russia and this will drive EU policy.
January 19, 2022
Once the infrastructure is built wind energy is essentially free. It can’t be controlled by Mr Putin.
Once the infrastructure is built solar energy is essentially free. So is hydro. And geothermal. And wave power. And tidal power.
These vast natural resources produce more than enough energy to power all of our needs – the fuel itself is essentially free and it can’t be controlled by a dictator. It is mind boggling that you all refuse to embrace the future.
Reply Plenty of maintenance and replacement needed. On the same argument once you’ve drilled wells and put in a pipe gas is free.
Since the UK left the EU, the EU hasn’t got anyone to fight for them. The EU will not do anything other than sanctions. The UK should stay well out ,it’s an EU problem.
January 19, 2022
Afraid we are only at the start of finding out the real untended consequences of a zero emissions policy.
It was clear to most of us a long time ago that it was a step too far, too fast, with few alternatives having been developed/proven and available.
This whole fiasco has been bought upon ourselves, not just in the UK, but in other Countries with a similar policy as well.
Time for a rethink, especially about the timescale.
I hope Boris sees sense for once, and does NOT send troops to Ukraine. Let the EU deal with it. They keep telling us it’s the EU that keeps the peace in Europe, not NATO, so keep NATO out of it too.
January 19, 2022
Nato is 30 countries and they are all obliged to think about it. Putin will go after the Baltic states and the rest of Eastern Europe. He has already sent migrants into Poland via Belarus.
January 19, 2022
On the subject of Ukraine, how united is that country? Would our support help secure the country, or is it another can of worms like Afghanistan? How many of its population would actually prefer Russian over Western European influence?
Putin neatly tying up EU basic prosperity linked to the gas pipelines.
With German industrial might reliant on low cost energy, and the adjacent countries to Russia under threat, he weakens their resistance forcing Nato & USA to be engaged.
January 19, 2022
Having checked just now, there are currently 39 LNG cargoes on the high seas destination UK/Europe, including 10 that have been diverted from Asia. Apparently there is no “shortage” of gas any more than there is a “shortage” of wind (this morning wind is generating 12GW again)
The fossil fuel industry wants to recover their lockdown losses and to demonstrate their power in the face of the existential threat to their business model by the renewables industry. Hence the tremendous coordinated price rise
Bit of topic but … please with a cherry on top give strong consideration to running as a candidate to replace Boris Johnson. Why? In the battle of ideas you are clearly ahead of the field. Unlike Jeremy Hunt, you have the innate skills to build a strong UK economy. Inter alia, you are a solid Brexiteer and if elected to office would scrub VAT immediately from UK energy bills. You are literally opposed to the ‘environMENTAL levy’ of around 23.5% added to electricity bills that together with VAT is a monstrous burden on British families. You are against the forthcoming national insurance and tax hikes. You are for decriminalising non-payment of the BBC licence fee. What more is there to say, throw your name in the hat!
Is any other European country besides the UK getting drawn into this Ukraine situation?
NATO sending materiel looks like deliberate provocation to me.
NATO hasn’t sent any weapons, the UK have
Since 2015 NATO and the Ukraine have had a memorandum to develop its command & control systems but no hot hardware systems
Be careful when assigning the term ”NATO”
All of NATO thanks. Defensive weapons is no risk to Russian tanks if they stay in Russia,
If there is any heavy lifting to do regarding the Ukraine I do hope our politicians will have the sense to leave the Germans French Italians Dutch and Spanish to do it.
Frack. Stuff with gold the pockets of those whose quiet lives are disturbed by tremors, and in the unlikely event of any property damage pay triple recompense.
Is CO2 reduction necessary? Urgent? If so frack as an emergency measure with the aim of replacing oil for home and industrial heating, extending the gas grid. Encourage the development of CNG for HGVs, shipping and larger cars. This will greatly reduce the UK’s carbon footprint.
Export gas across the North Sea, cleaning up Germany’s lignite pollution. The resultant improvement in the EU’s strategic position as we allow gas to flow to them is obvious.
Sir John, hydrogen is a dangerous distraction and, more to the point, is a store of energy rather than a source. Those proposing it either have forgotten their O level physics or are seeking a use for otherwise uneconomic wind turbines.
Talking about gas. Here we go again. You don’t need an opposition to explode the Tory party. They seem to self destruct all by themselves. Just like with Mrs Thatcher. Backbiting and backstabbing will send the party to the wilderness again. Oh how remainers must be rubbing there hands with glee. I expect they will hope for a Hesletine comeback, completely forgetting why they got their 80 seat majority.
Sending troops sounds a bit like “being in the EU” to me.
Or like being in an EU army!
@EH; It sounds a bit like being a member of NATO to me…
What is the reason for our military presence in Ukraine?
Preparing for another airlift of refugees to the UK?
We dont have any apart from people showing them how to work anti tank weapons.
Is this a dagger that I see before me? Non, monsieur, c’est une chaise! Said the EU Comissioner just before he was stabbed through the heart…
I’ve always wondered what the modern phrase “It is what it is” means and here we have a perfect example.
Gas is not a “green” fuel and calling it “green” just tells you all you need to know about the “science” of Global Warming.
Its all fun and games. Look at the consequences of the points you raise. COP26 commitments lasted until they became inconvenient. Anything the Biden administrations does is random because the poor old boy is bonkers. And we all know about Boris.
Please can we have some common sense in our government.
There’s nothing defensive about an anti-tank missile…..only inasmuch as a man on foot is never going to be attacking a manoeuvring tank.
January 19, 2022
When will the EU decide that coal is greener than grass?
Greener than envy, greener than emeralds?
When enough people have died of cold?
Why do we still listen to the destructive EU?
Sir John with Russia threatening peace in Europe on a number of fronts now is not the time for a change of leader. Putin must be grinning at the constant (and absurd ) attacks on number 10. I dont understand how MPs can be so lacking in awareness even if the press are.
I want to see the end to this harassing of the PM over the ‘parties’ especially from hypocritical broadcast journalists and others, but if ‘Boris’ sticks fanatically to his ultra green and ‘net zero’ policies we are lost. What we must have urgently is a reversal and the opening up and increasing of domestic gas and oil extraction. Reserves must then be built up here in addition to domestic supply. I also want to see the correction of Brexit’s inadequacies and full restoration of our sovereignty and identity.
By the way I have still not heard anything from my MP, the Wantage constituency, about the Cambo oil field and what he thinks of Shell withdrawing their interest in it because of government policy. I presume he doesn’t care much about the matter.
Mr Putin is, quite understandably, concerned that NATO could end up on his very border if The Ukraine becomes a member.
He seems to be threatening to annexe The Ukraine to prevent this happening.
Poland will then be his new border.
Poland is a member of NATO
Is this forming a pattern?
“The overriding priority now must be to increase domestic gas production …” – clearly, and we can bet this government will, Dorries-like, “be keeping that under review” while we all shiver and freeze instead of actually taking sufficient action.
Oh for a government that recognized the need for and could deliver energy and food security now. Instead we have a BEIS Secretary who fondly and naively supposes the answer is nuclear in decades time and a DEFRA that harmfully promotes re-wilding and reliance upon uncertain imports.