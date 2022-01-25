My Article for Conservative Home: What the Prime Minister can learn from Margaret Thatcher about running Downing Street

Please see below my recent article for Conservative Home:
In the early days of this government, I was asked by the Prime Minister how I ran the Policy Unit for Margaret Thatcher. I sent him a presentation on options for establishing a strategic policy vision and direction, and briefly described the way Number 10 worked when I was a young senior adviser there.
I urged him to keep the crucial manifesto headline promises of levelling up, getting Brexit done and not raising the main taxes as central drivers of policy. The overall aim must be the greater prosperity of the many by expanding the economy, making and growing more things at home and showing how Brexit freedoms could lead to more and better paid jobs and more businesses.
These aims could then fuel matters for Prime Ministerial leadership and decision, and delegated matters for the different departments of state. Each Cabinet Minister should be told what is expected of them and how their department fits in with the general strategy. That needs to be agreed on appointment.
Thatcher had a much smaller staff at Downing Street than more recent Prime Ministers. There were three of us, senior civil servants, who talked to her a lot, knew her mind and helped her fashion government speeches, decisions and interventions and chair committees to resolve disagreements. The Principal Private Secretary ran her diary, ensured two way communication with all government departments and Ministers, organised meetings, sent out letters of confirmation and instruction following individual or collective decision and filled her daily boxes with work.
As Head of the Policy Unit, I provided briefs on all the main meetings she attended or initiated, ensuring her views and the strategic vision of priorities and aims could be reflected in what she and the government did. I sent her proposals to start work streams in government to fulfil manifesto and other promises, and to remove or amend departmental proposals that did not fit with the strategy.
I ensured she had bilaterals with leading Cabinet members to avoid misunderstandings and to enable them to voice their worries or request more support when carrying through agreed major policies. The Head of the Press and media department was her voice to the third estate, reflecting her views and answering criticisms as need arose. She had a Political Secretary for Conservative events and party correspondence.
She was pleased with the results of this structure and said she thought it helped her achieve more. For example I helped her drive through the whole wider ownership policy of everyone an owner. The work embraced home purchase, more self employment, personal pension savings, employee share schemes and the privatisation programme.
The Social Security Secretary led a wide welfare review with emphasis on personal pensions and other savings, the Treasury led the share ownership and privatisation policy , the Employment Department worked on qualifications, training and simplifying self employment, and the local government and Environment department pursued the housing initiatives led by Right to buy.
The system worked for a variety of reasons. The most important was we three knew her mind or made sure we found out her view on a topic before telling the rest of Whitehall or the press. They knew when we spoke we spoke for the PM. It was relatively easy for other departments to work out the view in many cases, as there were some clear precepts and priorities that would always influence decisions.
The occasional much-debated big speech charted the future in important areas and led to work across relevant departments to see it through to implementation. The speech was always thoroughly prepared and shared in draft with those Ministers likely to be affected. We tried to ensure there was always consistency, clear direction and language that made it relevant to people’s lives. I tried to keep our work strategic, as the PM should not try to do the jobs of Whitehall departments for them. Number 10 is a leader and change maker, not a means of implementing policy.
The work of the PM and Ministers was not done once the policy was announced. Indeed that to me was the formal commencement of the actions, not the end result after a sometimes long and argumentative process to arrive at an answer.
It was important to supervise implementation and check that all was working as intended. It would be no good for the PM to set out what she wanted, for there to be no follow up work to make sure it happened. This might well be the job of named Ministers, but for the big items there also needed to be reports back to the centre. The twice weekly briefing sessions for PM Questions ensured departments had to keep the PM up to date with topical or fast changing items.
The task of writing the big speeches gave me plenty of time with the PM on a regular basis for what was in effect a series of long seminars and reviews of government policy and actions. We checked the speech drafts for accuracy and for relevance to the state of play the government needed to manage or alter.
Policy Unit members had access to the PM on their specialist topics as well as through me. They did not have any licence to instruct Ministers elsewhere in government, and were urged to be careful if Ministers asked for a steer. There was no Policy Unit view for outside consumption, only the Prime Minister’s view. The Policy Unit view was worked through and argued out in private and put to the PM who could run with it if she wished.
We adjusted the view in the light of her responses. I met the Special Advisers in other departments from time to time but did not regard it as any part of my job to guide or employ them. Our relations with Whitehall usually took place via a formal Private Secretary letter from Downing Street reflecting the PM’s view or informal guidance and arguments in official meetings preparatory to briefing Ministers or in our case the PM. I ensured the Policy Unit was at all times a working part of the civil service with career civil servants as well as directly recruited experts.
There is a modern relevance to all this. A Prime Minister needs a few advisers that he trusts who have sufficient delegated authority to get things done across Whitehall. It needs to be done in a constitutional way, respecting the fact that Cabinet members should be the main source of advice and information on their remits.
Where a senior adviser thinks a department and its Cabinet member are taking a wrong direction which can damage the overall government strategy and outturn that has to be put privately to the PM and the two of them have then to agree how change will be achieved with minimum damage and preferably with no press knowledge. There can only be one government policy at any time, so where there is disagreement advisers need to help the senior politicians arrive at a suitable collective decision.
This should not always be a compromise as sometimes one course is right and the other full of danger, so a clear choice needs to be made. Any good Cabinet Committee required careful preparation to ensure Cabinet members could freely express reservations amid criticisms whilst keeping the integrity and coherence of the overall aims and vision. Where the dispute was the usual Treasury versus spending department one the PM was usually the decisive voice. Number 10 needed a strong negative capability to stop needless change or complexity, as well as a strong positive view of what government could and should do to improve the lives of the nation.
31 Comments
January 25, 2022
If you could explain how new barriers to trade, massive red tape, loss of key workers who’ve gone home and so much more calamity is a benefit, we’d all be pleased to learn from you. But in the real world, rather than your fantasy land, Brexit is a national disaster
January 25, 2022
Did those ‘key workers’ you refer to go home because of Brexit or because the UK, last year, was being hit particularly badly by COVID? I think it’s the latter.
January 25, 2022
Yes, and I think that long before Johnson starts studying Thatcher’s techniques, he might beneficially ask the owner of a brewery as to how to organise a beer sampling.
January 25, 2022
And 10,000 people alive who would have been dead if we’d stayed in the EU with their chaotic vaccine failures.
January 25, 2022
@Gary Megson; But those EU workers either went home because of the civil strife all you complaining & undemocratic Remainers caused post the referendum, causing such bad feeling that spilled over in to perceived antagonism toward EU nationals, others left due to the unfolding pandemic around this time in 2020, no doubt some went home for Christmas 2019 and never returned.
As part of the WA both the UK and EU agreed that EU26 and UK nationals could apply to remain in their chosen country of residence post Brexit, and of course Irish citizens have had the right to live and work in the UK since 1922.
January 25, 2022
Your fantasy land seems to be one where referendum results don’t count.
January 25, 2022
The national disaster is see is borrow and waste governments.
Brexit is a minor detail.
January 25, 2022
If you could explain how dependency on others and legalised human trafficking in cheap labour is a good thing we’d all be pleased to learn from you Gary.
January 25, 2022
Good morning.
Tells you all you need to know that.
But today it is all about knowing what the various ‘focus groups’ think
That was a time when Number 10 and Whitehall could do their respective jobs. But membership of the EEC / EI put paid to that. I mean, who needs politicians and political parties with ideas when, they may run contrary to what Brussels and the Commission want ? Better to employ people as stand ins. Dummies in a parliamentary shop window as it were. Which why we are were we are with them.
A nice informative article. I hope you get the job 😉
*My emphysys
January 25, 2022
The focus group point is well made. And those focus groups are not representative.
Surely a good policy unit must operate for the majority not the vocal and insurgent minority.
January 25, 2022
Boris Johnson isn’t Margaret Thatcher. Indeed since her downing, it’s been a steady and accelerating descent into a Neo-Marxist abyss. Freedom is being extinguished right before our very eyes. Parliament and its thirst for oppressive laws has become a direct threat to the nation’s values and hard won liberties that we in the real world still cherish
January 25, 2022
Agreed. The party no longer selects ‘Conservative’ candidates. They are now selected upon diversity, woke, liberal, eco-loon credentials, which is why we are where we are!
We can only vote for the candidates put before us. Candidates who pretend to offer what the electorate want, and then ‘do their own thing’ once elected. Labour does this too. There should be a right of recall for any MP who has deliberately deceived their voters, otherwise the deceit will continue.
January 25, 2022
All I can say is, when Mrs. Thatcher was in charge, I used to wake up with a sense of hope.
No matter how bad the problem at the time, I would think ‘Maggie will sort it’- and in the vast majority of cases – she did.
I no longer wake up with much hope. Later governments have given in to various special interest groups, and the public is not allowed a say, and is worried to death to speak their mind in case it causes ‘offence’ to some group or another.
I sometimes think, we are ruled by ‘celebrities’, footballers, and anyone except the Government we elected. We need to get up off our knees, and show some steel!
January 25, 2022
I strongly suspect that for Sir John’s suggestions to be implemented, he would first need to get approval from the ‘power behind the throne ‘ – Carrie Johnson.
But in any case, it is clear that the PM does not have the disciplined mind of Mrs Thatcher. Possibly, a graduate from Norland would be more successful in dealing with our current PM.
January 25, 2022
The power behind the throne are the parliamentary MP’s like, Sir John. If and when they feel that the party and their interests (notice I deliberately left out the nation and its people) are best served by having a new leader, then they shall. Don’t believe me ?!?! Ask David and Theresa. 😉
January 25, 2022
Agreed, Mark B. Boris could do very little without the support of Parliament. Are the majority pro-EU liberal eco-loons, or just yes-men?
We are being pushed into more reliance on the EU for energy and food and we kindly take their unwanted immigrants, and pay them for the privilege! Do they need any more fishing licences? Here they are, and EU supertrawlers are welcome too! Whatever the EU want, Boris will deliver.
January 25, 2022
Denis may have been an influence and sounding board in the privacy of their No 10 flat, but I doubt he was ever seen around the office proding individuals with his agenda.
Reply Denis did not intervene. He would be at dinner in the flat when we were speech writing late into the evening and would be personally supportive to his wife but not seeking to change what we were trying to say and do.
January 25, 2022
Johnson, by all accounts, did not heed your advice. Lord Agnew’s statement in the HoL on the reasons for his resignation was truly shocking on its revelation about the disregard for waste and fraud by appointed officials. I hope you can tell us more in the future.
January 25, 2022
Good call.
I too shaw that (not on the BBC or terrestrial TV I might add). Many on all sides of the House applauded him as he left and spoke well of him after. One thing he mentioned was, that if the government could recover much of the £29bn in fraudulent waste there would be no need to increase ENIC by 1%.
I should be the first duty of every Minister to protect the public purse from abuse. And it should be the PM’s duty to that they do.
January 25, 2022
Never mind fraud, it’s foreign aid that matters above all else to some, apparently.
I mean, spending money to give children an education and to prevent disease…
January 25, 2022
It was all so different then and clear lines of structure and two way communication.
The perception and maybe the reality is what Carrie wants Carrie gets.
Mrs Thatcher had a vision and was surrounded by people that could deliver it and that demands a disciplined structure and the ability to follow it through and she was not handicapped by a husband that interfered but was supportive and not too high profile with the media or the people
January 25, 2022
Very interesting article, Sir John. No 10’s a mess and needs sorting out, with most of the Spads going and being replaced by a smaller number of civil servants. I suspect that the Cabinet Secretary doesn’t do much, none of the Spads have TORs, and that processes are ill-defined. If Boris won’t bring in a couple of professional management consultants then he should consider bringing in you and William Hague, on the cheap. We were led to believe that, in Boris, we would have an accomplished former mayor of London. Instead, we got a lazy, disorganised, scruffy journalist.
P.S. I am disgusted by the lack of government action to recover billions of fraudulently-claimed BBLS. The cynic in me suspects that the Treasury wants the whole scandal buried and forgotten. Who could possible benefit from that, I wonder?
January 25, 2022
First off, well done Lord Agnew, a truly honorable Lord!
Secondly, I note our host did not name the PM he is giving advice to…
Is our host applying for his old job back, or perhaps promotion, whilst I admit he would not be my choice he is honorable, and whilst some will no doubt dislike it, we will be in no doubt as to our nations destination.
Reply I am trying to help the PM establish a good set up. I am not seeking a job but would be willing to help if needed.
January 25, 2022
No mention of how you implemented Denis Thatcher’s personal policy ideas and how he had his own friendly special advisers to promote them ? I imagine he was good fun at a birthday party though.
Reply Denis did not intervene in government or policy.
January 25, 2022
We have gone from joined up government, acting in the interests of the country and its peoples under Mrs Thatcher, with proper conservative values, to chaotic and damaging government with the only joined up thinking being the delusion of climate change/global warming/zero carbon driving all common sense out of the window.
The cost of Government was quite obviously a consideration at that time with such a tight knit group in charge. Now no largesse or expansion of staff (there always seem plenty of bodies to make up a good party) is ever too great.
January 25, 2022
I wonder whether Carrie will have to reflect that she played a major part in her husband losing his job, losing her gilded position to become just another part of his extended family. Certainly she has allowed her own hubris to create very damaged goods.
January 25, 2022
Happily she had a spouse in Downing Street who didn’t queer the pitch.
January 25, 2022
Sir John – you forgot to mention the importance of Denis Thatcher’s Interior Designer.
Johnson is completely incapable of running the kind of Downing St. outlined above but I doubt if that matters now. He and Carrie Antoinette, who has done so much to help destroy his Premiership, won’t be there for much longer. You can’t “disrespect” the electorate the way he has over No.10 socialising during Lockdown/Restrictions and expect to survive.
So the important question Sir John needs to address is “Who can run Downing St like that?”
January 25, 2022
A very interesting article. You recall a long gone era, when we had an export-led manufacturing economy with an industrial base that provided close to a balance of payment surplus. We were self-sufficient in energy, we had powerful and well trained armed forces and respect in the world.
Today we have a laughable crew of sycophantic mediocrities in the current cabinet, “led” by a buffoon who, like so many liars, believes that we should accept his denials and other utterances as the truth.
January 25, 2022
It would seem to account for why she was by far the best PM we have had since Churchill.
How do you account for the anomoly of the Pole Tax. On reflection was it a totally wrong policy, or was it not thought out with great enough care for it to be marketable. I have always thought it a very sensible idea in which every citizen has a resposibility to contribute to society, but historically it was ill thought out and badly marketed. How come it bypassed what you have described at length as a very effective management plan for governing the country.
Reply I recommended not to proceed with the Poll Tax but she accepted the Environment Ministers advice in favour. The Treasury then undermined it as the Chancellor agreed with me. They went on to underfund the system leading to unacceptably high bills. I did point that out from outside government to no avail.
January 25, 2022
This all sounds very professional and business like — A shame it wasn’t taken up.
Too many advisors with conflicting interests clearly is not optimum – What Boris needs is a professional, like our host, at his side.