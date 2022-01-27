The Treasury has found lots more tax revenue so it need not raise taxes

This is a copy of my article in the House Magazine.
The Treasury employs plenty of intelligent people, but their collective views and decisions are often wrong. None more so than the idea that the UK economy needs a further tax on jobs just as it is recovering from the pandemic collapse. It will make work less worthwhile and damage businesses struggling to rebuild their cashflows. Leisure, hospitality and travel will be the sectors hit worst by the squeeze on take home pay, the very sectors the health measures hit hardest.
The Treasury says they need to impose a tax rise because they need an extra £12bn. They have no idea how much extra revenue they might need, as they have no idea how much revenue the current wide range of relatively high taxes is going to collect. They had to admit their absurdly pessimistic forecast for the budget deficit this year was £50bn overstated by the half year point, mainly because they had grossly underestimated the revenue. In the latest figures they have found another £12.9bn, exactly the sum they said they would need from the tax raise!
In my speech on the last Budget I drew attention to some of the errors of the 20-21 forecast and predicted that this year “the deficit will fall very rapidly” as it has. In Finance Bill Committee I stressed how wrong past forecasts had been and how wrong this year’s estimate was likely to be.
The Treasury and their Office of Budget responsibility helpers got their budget deficit forecast wrong by £91 bn last year. I can forgive them some of that, as the pandemic year was extraordinary. The policies followed meant a collapse in revenues and a surge in one off spending that was bound to create a big hole in the accounts. Even so I did warn last year that the forecasts were continuing a long tradition of undue pessimism. This year by general agreement was going to be a year of recovery. History tells us our tax revenues are very sensitive to rates of change in growth. Very strong growth such as we experienced was bound to lead to a surge in revenues. Why couldn’t the Treasury see that? Why did they do their best to sandbag recovery by threatening a whole range of tax rises for next year to dampen confidence and put businesses and companies off spending?
The Treasury double up their gloom with their way of presenting the costs of the debt. They want people be terrified of the rising costs of meeting the debt burden. The large increase in debt interest costs they have put in the accounts confuse actual interest payments to bond or debt holders, and the extra cost of eventual capital repayment on the index linked bonds they have issued. Tucked away in the technical explanation they do confess that the state does not have to find the cash to service the index linking in the way it has to find the money to pay interest on conventional bonds. What will happen with the indexed debt is when it comes due for repayment it will effectively be rolled over, the government reborrowing the enhanced value . This is of course only the same debt in real terms as the initial bond issue amount. There is no need to panic about debt interest the government does not have to pay.
The government also fails to account sensibly for all the debt the Bank of England owns. They want to alarm us about the interest that the Treasury has to pay on that debt. This is a needless worry as the Treasury pays the interest to the Bank which it owns, so the interest is still to its credit and can be paid back as a dividend to the Treasury.
There is no case for a National Insurance hike. People need to keep more of their pay to meet their bills, especially given the tripartisan policy of more import dependence in energy to expose us to ever dearer and scarcer energy from the continent. The Treasury has found far more money down the sofa than they think the NI raise would yield.
January 27, 2022
‘The Treasury and their Office of Budget responsibility helpers’.
A significant clearout of this department staffing is required.
How long do we continue with people and a structure that dismally fails, causing all manner of negative effects on the wealth creation of the country, and the living standards of its poorest people?
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
The problem is the Treasury thinks all the money belongs to them and they think it correct to leave us with spending money.
They are following the WEF in ensuring that eventually the state will own everything and we will own nothing.
You only have to listen to the clown who says private car ownership should be banned.
This is exactly what they believe. Of course, like lockdown it doesn’t include them.
January 27, 2022
I really think JR would do a magnificent job as Chancellor…mind you, he’d need good luck dealing with ‘the attitude’ of the staff/helpers!
January 27, 2022
And the other Tory MPs with their net zero/expensive energy religion & their tax borrow and piss down the drain, regulate to death & ever larger government agendas.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
I agree 100% and Rishi Sunak is an extremely intelligent man who had all the right ideas at the outset but now appears to have come under the ”spell” of the OBR. Sajid Javid got fired when he was under this ”spell” and refused to remove some senior staff.
One has to assume the PM is also becoming infected and should initiate a complete clear out.
One mistake is bad luck, the second is carelessness, and third is total incompetence or is it staffed be Marxist Remainers?
January 27, 2022
If Rishi thinks he’s got an eye on the top job after this performance he’s kidding himself, the papers will be after his hide next.
January 27, 2022
You have got to ask, and I am sure I have said this before, what is the projected government expenditure for the full financial year ? Only then do you know how much you need to take in taxes. Why can’t government do that ?
Historically the UK has never had so many type and so much taxation. It use to be the case that tax was collected to fund the King’s wars. This was back in the days when money was really worth something as it came in the form of gold and silver. Now it is a promissory note of some mythical value and measured up against similar notes. Getting the people to accept a piece of paper rather than a gold piece was a master stoke. Now they could have as much money to spend as they can just print it. And print it they have ! Still, nice to see gold doing so well.
January 27, 2022
You say taxes used to be collected to fund the King’s wars….. perhaps the Emperor is planning one or some other unnecessary carbuncle bridge/building so the coffers must be filled.
January 27, 2022
Taxes mostly pay for stuff for old people. Pensions – a huge chunk of our taxes. Social care – another huge chunk of our taxes. Health care for the old (who use the NHS most) – a third huge chunk. Debt repayment as the pensioners never paid their share when they were working – another huge chunk.
We could properly cut taxes if we stopped funding these parasites. They are the richest demographic in the country. If granny has to sell her house to live – GOOD. We need grannies in small flats and not rattling around in big houses.
Reply I am not going to post more of these attacks on the elderly. There is also a lot of spending on infants and children through maternity, health and education services which you never mention.
January 27, 2022
Reply to reply
Thank you Sir John.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
You may have rather more to worry about!
Reviewing the info on the Russian economy and military that the west appears to be working on (looks like it’s around ten years out of date),Ben Aris,editor of Business New Europe,has just tweeted:
“This is actually terrifying.The shockingly low level of expertise on what is going on in Russia is going to lead to massive miscalculations that will get us all killed.”
If blocked from SWIFT,Russia has just confirmed it will switch to the yuan -“we will support the Chinese economy” and Mr Putin has also agreed military co-operation initiatives with Cuba,Venezuela and Nicaragua.
January 27, 2022
We need more money for juicy public sector pensions, earlier retirement and secure employment. Labour’s army of unionised client State worker bees doesn’t come cheap. Keep clapping yourself into poverty ala NK lackey. Played by a Tory government who have the principles of a guttersnipe
And more lolly for the bottomless pit that is the now out of control, untouchable, unaccountable political organisation that is the NHS, still loyal and bidding for Labour with the Tories desperate NOT TO OFFEND NHS managers, appeasing them and silencing them with more wads of cash to finance, well I’m not sure how they abuse public money these days. And the patient? They have no power so they don’t matter
All that we see today is John’s party refusing to confront the power of the left that is now in control of our world. You’ve become a Socialist by association John….
Your party’s embrace of Socialism and the poison of progressive barbarism will destroy our country. FACT
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
UK public sector pensions these days for many ordinary workers are no longer final salary, and are, if anything, poorer than those available to ALL employees in e.g. France and Germany.
A large swathe of them are fully funded, e.g. for councils, the BBC etc., and so require no input from the income tax or NI payer either.
Most of the people who do the actual work for them, e.g. refuse collectors, have been outsourced to the private sector in any case.
The private sector on the other hand, still has very lavish defined benefit provision for its senior management, notably in the financial sector.
January 27, 2022
“The private sector on the other hand, still has very lavish defined benefit provision for its senior management”
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
“and so require no input from the income tax or NI payer either”
They were “funded” from the tax payer in the first place !
If you wish to deny a financial executive his bonus or not contribute to it the answer is simple – take your business elsewhere.
We have no such options with public sector wastefulness and lazyness, which is why unions prosper there more than in the private sector.
January 27, 2022
“A large swathe of them are fully funded, e.g. for councils, the BBC etc., and so require no input from the income tax or NI payer either”
And who do you think pays them NLH? Surely it’s the ratepayers & license fee payers who have no choice in the matter? Nor are we comparing their pensions with folk in other countries – simply how they compare with the private sector (e.g. the people who pay their taxes & rates to fund their pensions) and my understanding is that someone on a money purchase scheme would have to earn very much more that his/her public sector equivalent to fund the same indexed linked pension.
So the sooner our Public ‘Servants’ learn to live by the same pension norms as most tax payers have to – the better and fairer it will be.
January 27, 2022
The BBC and the Councils the employer is us and our annual contribution is at least 25%.
January 27, 2022
Do you know?
How many people are employed by the state.
The total wage bill.
The total cost of employing them.
How many people are currently receiving public sector pensions.
The average age that people in the public sector have retired at over, say, the last 10 years.
I would love to see a graph showing that data over the last 50 years.
January 27, 2022
Well said Dom. The Establishment Parties all march to a drum-beat that accentuates the LEFT.
LEFT, LEFT; LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT. For every one vaguely conservative measure, we get three blatantly left-wing ones, irrespective of which party is in government.
January 27, 2022
I agree DOM, with a feeling of sadness and desperation.
January 27, 2022
Agree Dom especially your comments on the NHS.
January 27, 2022
It certainly seems so. Vote Conservative as we are very slightly less green crap, red tape pushing, tax to death socialists than the alternatives. Crime figures up and detection rates down again too. So what do we actually of any value given these huge and increasing tax levels? Almost nothing.
January 27, 2022
All that we see today is John’s party refusing to confront the power of the left that is now in control of our world. You’ve become a Socialist by association John….
….
It is all about global collectivism for mind games and total control. The central bankers want us marked and tagged, they are teaming up with the pope to make it happen.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
Thankyou. You have identified new examples of project Fear, for example on interest costs of which I was unaware. I can understand the need for caution when making assumptions so that actual outcomes produce nice surprises rather than nasty ones. But this looks like deliberate manipulation. If they want something in reserve in their forecasts just call it contingency to cater for the unknown and unpredictable.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
It would seem there seems to be a very vibrant, job security market within the treasury built upon failure to predict the real financial situation at given times.
Do they not realise when these figures are published, they can be sending out all the wrong signals to international markets and the world in general?
Something doesn’t appear to quite right
Is it procedures, processes or people. Surely the country cannot go on continuaĺly rewarding failure to do the job they are being paid for? What is the real cost for doing nothing.
If all government departments really declared war on waste in every form and not just talked about it, one can only fantasise about the impact on the tax payer and what could be achieved.
January 27, 2022
and if the tax payer/man on the Clapham Omnibus really declared war on the political establishment as it is and stopped continually handing them the power to carry on, then one can only fantasise about the impact and what could be achieved.
All this hand wringing and pleading with the state monopoly parties to be ‘fair’ and play nice just isn’t doing any good.
January 27, 2022
The reason for this idiocy is one of two: Either government and the civil service are totally incompetent, or they do not want Brexit UK to succeed and are willing to deliberately destroy the UK economy to prove it.
The current policies are so destructive I really cannot imagine the Ministers and senior civil servants would gain any employment at all if they were as stupid as they appear, so I have to assume it is deliberate policy.
January 27, 2022
I have to agree with you, Shirley. Doing the opposite of what needs to be done to succeed, every single time? No one could be that incompetent… so, I agree, it must therefore be deliberate.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
Presumably because the government didn’t want to break it to those on benefits that work might mean leaving the house?
January 27, 2022
I confess Sir John. I am confused by debt and interest that need not be repaid.
I do under stand the damage that high taxes do to business and confidence. If the extra revenue is not needed then why raise it, especially at a time of high inflation. The additional taxation is in itself inflationary. So why does the Treasury burden us with it?
Reply Where the state has bought up the debt there is no cash cost for interest.
January 27, 2022
Perhaps to answer my own question, to pay a large number of unnecessary civil servants that need packing off into the real world to do something useful and productive with their lives.
January 27, 2022
They only do what government and its various ministries tell them to do.
January 27, 2022
Yes, and the govt. and thus the ministers do what the WHO, WEF, China…..
January 27, 2022
Why else would lockstep policies change over night?
January 27, 2022
I’d like to beleive that NLH but someone once said that he’d entered goverment thinking that there were levers to pull but discovered only string to be pushed.
We worry about our political leadership but don’t seem to worry very much about the quality of the senior Civil Servant managers tasked with implementing their policies…
January 27, 2022
+1 – release them them to get a productive job or stop then doing positive harm as so many of them do.
January 27, 2022
And here’s another thought… The Treasury cold find ways to cut spending. I know it is a quaint idea, used to be a Conservative principle.
I note a couple of days ago you were concerned about MMT and the link to inflation (which is all too real). Would you not agree a reduction in money supply/lower Government spending would help bring down inflation?
Reply yes I often recommend spending reductions. I have been pressing for an end to the very costly test and trace system for example, and for an end to migrant hotels.
January 27, 2022
Reply to reply: We know these illegal immigrants will never be deported regardless of their asylum status, so under this government, ending the migrant hotels will mean they have been given a house. The biggest saving would be to end illegal immigration altogether. Other countries manage it, so why are our lot not able to stop it? Removing the red carpet treatment and other incentives would be a start, and is entirely achievable, if the will was there. Boris prefers immigrants and gives them better treatment than the indigenous LEGAL citizens. There is no other explanation why he throws such a large amount of money at these uninvited guests, and his continual watering down of the point system.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
As with every other failing Department (which seems to be most of them) the problem Sir John identifies at The Treasury wont be resolved until there is a clear-out of the left-wing Civil Servants running it.
We have Brownian economics because we have Brownian personnel running The Treasury. And Sunak, supposedly a Thatcherite Conservative, has joined The Blob and has Stockholm Syndrome.
God forbid they should try and recover the £billions stolen from taxpayers by fraudsters because they didn’t put in place the most basic checks on businesses when spraying OUR money at them during the Covid restrictions.
January 27, 2022
God forbid they should try and recover the £billions stolen from taxpayers by fraudsters because they didn’t put in place the most basic checks on businesses when spraying OUR money at them during the Covid restrictions.
…
You were 10 times more likely to win govt contracts if you had political connections, researchers found.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
Of course the treasury doesn’t need to raise taxes but it and Johnson in particular choose to because that’s what socialists do, raise taxes for the sake of it because they can. Cost of living crisis looming, energy prices going through the roof and Johnson refuses to cut VAT or the green levy, council tax hikes appearing on our doorsteps soon on what are already exorbitant levels which take no account of income or ability to pay, petrol prices their highest ever, most of it tax and food prices going up and up on a daily basis and yet Sunak and Johnson are adamant that our personal allowances will stay frozen for the next few years and they’ll help themselves to even more of our hard earn money by raising NI at a time when taxes are already at their highest level for 7o years and when many businesses are struggling to get back on their feet after this Government’s over the top disastrous policies over the last two years.
Time to replace this out of touch Prime Minister with an actual Tory, one who believes in small state and low taxes, that’s if there one to be found in the current parliamentary party of fake Tories.
January 27, 2022
Fiscal Drag of the allowances is an automatic tax rise, a good example would be inheritance tax, how many years has that remained the same 12 ?
With increasing house prices more and more are slowly being dragged into that net.
Vat at 20% gives an automatic increase in tax take as prices rise.
The tax net getting ever bigger on a whole range of new products and services every year, but they are often disguised as levies or duties, simply to confuse.
January 27, 2022
January 27, 2022
If you want to remove unnecessary tax and address wastefulness I am all for it. But I am confused, all the tories on here have been demanding big government – immediate increases in PPE, food and energy supplies, increased border security.
The strong impression I get is that “actual” tories want all this with a small state and low taxes, IE someone else pays for it. But you got some of that – no preparation for the pandemic, no preparation for reduced access to fuels, no enforcement of the borders.
So what actual benefit is there to the rest of the community, not just the non-doms, for “actual” tory policy?
January 27, 2022
I think we need a new PM. One with integrity, honesty and an ability to govern. He/She could quickly tell Rishi to do what JR suggests.
January 27, 2022
The Noble Lord Agnew set out very clearly the answer to your question. Arrogance, indolence, inefficiency. Just like you leader.
And what is your government’s position. Total denial. Couldn’t be bothered by up 29 billion. We get some ridiculous bleat from Sunak about a minute amount they have recovered, they should have been more rigorous in the first place.
The Treasury/BEIS living in a protected bubbie with frankly pathetic ministers with neither the knowledge or the balls to challenge them.
As soon as the British Bank was announced and the furlough scheme was announced we knew what would happen. Apparently not HMG.
Years ago you wrote about umpteen schemes ‘still open’ in Treasury] books and the need and benefit of a tidy up. Nothing happened. They couldn’t care and there is no sanction.
HMG cannot even get them back into office so output down a minimum of 10%
You are wasting your time.
January 27, 2022
Employer’s NI is a really bad tax. It hits UK manufacturers but leaves its foreign competition untouched.
VAT is better, but that is already excessive.
You’d think that government was occupied by people who think UK businesses are a reservoir of cash, which the meanies in the manner of Scrooge keep to themselves, and the government can just dip into it with financial damage to no one but the business owners.
That’s what you get when ministers have no experience of running a business.
If the government had any sense it would scrap employer’s NI entirely to encourage British business. Scrap corporation tax as well and put it on dividends instead, including a withholding tax on what goes abroad.
January 27, 2022
Seems like we are paying for a lot of confused high salary people to come up with the wrong conclusions given your posting today John.
Has anyone other than you asked WHY ?
If I was getting incorrect figures on a regular basis from my Accountant, I would simply ask someone else to do the job. Has that not occurred to the Chancellor or the Prime Minister. ?
If those who are actually doing the figures think the mythology is wrong, why do they not suggest it should be changed ?
So many questions, too few answers.
January 27, 2022
JoolsB
When you look at the top table, how many of the cabinet positions are really,really necessary each one with their own team and support staff?
That said I am sure our host could pencil in 20 at least like minded real experienced, trustworthy, knowledgeable, respected, true conservative members to form a cabinet even accepted that name only positions would be done away with to start the long hard uphill slog to get this country firing on all cylinders.
January 27, 2022
Should have added with belief in Brexit and from the back benches.
New faces, new ideas, total commitment and the opportunity to deliver the WOW factor in everything they do. Let’s break away from same old ,same old, new meat same gravy.
January 27, 2022
And in other news in the year to March 2021 12000 suspected sex abusers and 55000 people arrested for violent offences were released on bail without any conditions.
More institutional failure putting especially women in domestic situations at risk. We also read shop lifters will be let off.
And of course when yet another person is brutally murdered by someone known to them, there will be a costly enquiry and yet again the recommendations will be ignored.
Another thing to make you and other MPs, proud Sir JR. At least Yvonne Cooper thinks it’s important.
January 27, 2022
But…taxation is a main platform for the Agenda.
How else can you pay for Sustainability, Gender Equality, a Caring Economy and Well-being??
I squeezed an FOI from our council regarding a highly authoritarian and disruptive cycling event.
(WEF seems to think that millions of Brits will take to their bikes again!)
The figures, paid for by council tax, are staggering.
This is what they want for all the “levelling up” schemes etc etc. ( And rejigging road priorities).
We all have to pay for globalist perceptions of “inequality”( which caused covid!).
And the money will flow ever upwards into multinationals.
January 27, 2022
From the outside I find it difficult to understand the purpose of the Treasury. We have a Chancellor and various political/ financial advisors who should be in charge of the seven volume tax book, what it contains, and it’s impact on the economy. We have HMRC charged with applying the tax book rules and collecting the tax. We have a Cabinet of ministers deciding how to apportion, whatever HMRC collect, to the needs of the population as they see it. All the above are controlled within the remit of a democratic government.
Until recently the Treasury was there to apply the dictats of EU financial policy. I get the impression that it has yet to come to terms with its new masters, us the electorate. Remember all the false propaganda the Treasury pushed out during and post the Referendum, acting for EU interests rather than being totally neutral. Not only do their financial forcasts continue to be inaccurate, but they continue to act as an autonomous entity. Time to question their very existence, along with their largely unintelligible bible, the tax book. A subject that should take precedence over cheese cakes and champagne at number 10. Better spill some blood than wine.
January 27, 2022
And we read the Sue Grey report is being held up by issues around duty of care for some of the people named.
Yeah right. How many coats of paint can we put on it, to cover it up more like.
What about the bloody duty of care for families who lost loved ones unnecessarily in care homes, couldn’t be with them, restricted funerals, all sheltering in lockdown whilst No 10 partied.
One rule for one as usual. Duty of care. It was their own fault through arrogance. They don’t deserve it.
January 27, 2022
On this blog, we keep going round and round the same discussion on the government’s crackpot policies :
Net Zero, the lack of self sufficiency in energy, Tax increases, failure to tackle illegal immigration : the list is endless. Our host has proposed sensible changes to almost all of them, yet there is little support in parliament for any changes in direction, some of which are urgently needed.
Our host pointed out months ago that, thanks to the vaccine-led economic recovery, the government has received much more in tax receipts than expected, yet the NI increase is still scheduled to go ahead.
Whatever the PM thinks, why hasn’t the cabinet ensured that it is abandoned ?
Reply Good question
January 27, 2022
I think I’ve sussed why the probate teams aren’t passing through simple estates, in order to concentrate on the ones with tax for the state perhaps, yesterday we were told Rishi had a bumper year on inheritance tax, and extra half a billion more than he was expecting.
One solicitor lodged probate I know of is still being processed in its sixth month, one year after the death, nothing complicated, and the solicitor said he has another four and it’s just the regular length of delay now, another probate which attracted tax still took over a year, with the tax office wanting their cut of tax before the main home could be sold because of probate delays. Then in the next paragraph the State is raising probate cost by over 70%.
We are told by the Unions that all these agents/servants of the state working from home are more productive not less productive, they worked from home throughout covid we were told. What takes so long with simple estates under £250,000 (including property sale?) This means empty homes are lying around for over a year, bills racking up, two people in the will died already before they got their little bit that would have made their lives more comfortable at the end and the money spent straight back in the economy.
January 27, 2022
The National Insurance hike – yet another tax on the poor and the young to pay for the rich and the old – was voted for by Tory MPs.
The vast majority of Tory MPs voted for it. Labour opposed it.
This is a Tory tax, not a treasury tax. The Treasury simply implements the policies of the government – even if those policies are idiotic like your Brexit border queues and internal Brexit customs border between GB and NI.
The solution is to not vote for idiots.
January 27, 2022
You would have thought that most of this would go without the need to say it for a Conservative administration – but not this one, or indeed, the last two.
It has been clear for some time that the £12.9bn has nothing to do with fiscal necessity, and everything to do with the Prime Minister’s wish to declare his total support for an unreformed NHS.
January 27, 2022
The national debt is £2.4 trillion and with interest rates at 0.25% its costing the Treasury about £2.2 billion a month to service. However, a one percentage point rise in interest rates, off the back of a post-pandemic inflation spurt, would add another £20.8billion to annual debt interest payments for 2025-26. At that level, its a problem.
Sunak has printed more money than any other Chancellor in history. The way things are looking at the moment, a Labour Chancellor will have to deal with the consequences.
Reply Nonsense. You have to deduct the so called interest that does not entail cash payments by the government to someone other than itself.
January 27, 2022
Why did they do their best to sandbag recovery by threatening a whole range of tax rises for next year to dampen confidence and put businesses and companies off spending?
….
Stanley Johnson and his type want us to have declining economic growth and prince charles wants us to pull all leavers at our disposal to make it happen. Rio Earth Summit, Club of Rome, Great Reset. The enemy is within.
…
January 27, 2022
Costs will continue to rise under policies of net zero and high associated taxes
”A driver has been shocked to find that a new battery for his car will cost more than the car is even worth. He was quoted £15,000 for a replacement and warned that others online had been complaining about the same problem” Express.co.uk
January 27, 2022
It seems to me that ministers are losing their grip on the civil service.
A kind of bowler hat coup d’etat