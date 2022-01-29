Energy Self Sufficiency?

Today I publish four answers I have received to energy questions. They reveal a slow and painful transition to a more realistic stance on UK energy capacity and needs. On the positive side the government is now recognising the need to replace the current nuclear capacity it is closing. It had already committed to the expensive Hinkley C which should come on stream this decade and will offset part of the loss of capacity from nuclear plant closures. It now wants to put in Sizewell C which is also likely to be very expensive and is unlikely before sometime in the next decade. It is also working up plans with Rolls Royce on small modular nuclear reactors. These could be in series production in the next decade and could make a useful contribution to capacity. They are currently thought to be considerably cheaper than large nuclear. That still has to be grounded by establishing a scalable prototype.
The government’s estimate of how much electricity we will need this decade reveals relatively slow rates of growth after 2025 and practically no growth for the first half of the decade. This may be realistic, but it implies the government does not expect many additions to the electric vehicle fleet or to electric home heating before 2025 and a slow rate of climb thereafter. I would have thought they would want to have more capacity available in advance of the breakthrough in the electrical revolution they urge, to reassure potential users that there will be sufficient power for the explosion in demand they want to engineer.
Their approach on gas has shifted a bit, with more recognition of the importance of gas to our current energy needs, and recognition of it as a transition fuel. I believe Ministers also now see the need to produce more domestic gas instead of burning imported gas. However, this answer still leaves open the probability that the Regulators will weight the need to run down gas more highly than the obvious need at the moment to produce more of it at home. They clearly still want to end the three coal power stations that have kept the lights on at times of little wind this winter, which is worrying. Officials seem wedded to energy insecurity as a policy allied to maximising imports. Ministers need to press harder.
I will continue to press the issues of our vulnerability, both because we rely too much on imports and because their forecasts of growth in demand are so small. We need more domestic capacity.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what estimate he has made of trends in electricity demand in the UK up to 2030. (105322)
Tabled on: 17 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
The table below shows the Department’s latest published projections of total electricity supplied by UK generators from the year 2021 up to 2030, net of storage and imports. Supply is modelled to meet projected demand and takes account of demand trends.
|Year
|Total electricity supplied (net of storage & imports), TWh (terawatt-hours)
|2021
|313
|2022
|313
|2023
|312
|2024
|313
|2025
|315
|2026
|319
|2027
|323
|2028
|328
|2029
|334
|2030
|340
These figures are based on central estimates of economic growth, fossil fuel prices and contains all agreed policies where decisions on policy design were sufficiently advanced to allow robust estimates of impact as of August 2019. Further details can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/energy-and-emissions-projections. Figures provided are extracted from BEIS Energy and Emissions Projections: Net Zero Strategy baseline (partial interim update December 2021) Annex J, Total electricity generation by source.
The answer was submitted on 25 Jan 2022 at 17:16.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what plans he has to grant permits to allow companies to develop new gas and oil fields that have investment plans and proven reserves; and what the timetable is for the granting of those permits. (105318)
Tabled on: 17 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
The UK offshore oil and gas sector is important; it continues to heat homes, fuel cars and underpin security of supply while the Government grows its renewables sector and develops its low carbon infrastructure. As the Government moves to a low carbon future, the sector needs a managed transition, to avoid losing the employment and expertise which will help us achieve the energy transition.
Before proceeding to consent, proposals for field development are subject to extensive scrutiny by regulators: the Oil and Gas Authority and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning. The Government does not comment on individual projects undergoing the regulatory process. Any decisions made by these regulators are published in due course.
The answer was submitted on 25 Jan 2022 at 17:09.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, if he will ensure that the coal power stations currently used when there is little wind will be kept available until the UK has more reliable domestic generating capacity to cover a shortage of wind energy. (105320)
Tabled on: 17 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
The Government is committed to phasing out unabated coal generation by October 2024. The Government is confident that the Capacity Market will ensure there is sufficient capacity to offset the retirement of the remaining coal plants. The most recent Capacity Market auctions have already secured the majority of Great Britain’s capacity needs out to 2024/25.
National Grid Electricity System Operator has the ability to manage electricity supply and demand, including at times of low wind generation. It can call on a wide range of technology types to do this, including gas, batteries, interconnectors and demand-side response.
The answer was submitted on 25 Jan 2022 at 17:06.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what plans he has to make up for the reduction in energy derived from nuclear power in this decade as the current fleet of nuclear stations close. (105321)
Tabled on: 17 January 2022
Answer:
Greg Hands:
This Government is committed to nuclear power in our future diverse energy mix:
- Hinkley Point C will supply 3.2GW of secure, low carbon electricity for around 60 years, meeting around 7% of GB’s current electricity requirements. Hinkley has roughly the equivalent output to three of its predecessors.
- The Government are progressing negotiations over Sizewell C in Suffolk.
- Our £385m Advanced Nuclear Fund, the Government have awarded £210m to Rolls-Royce SMR to develop their SMR design and are supporting AMR development.
- The Government also announced a new £120m Nuclear Enabling Fund to provide targeted support to address barriers to entry for future nuclear,
- Later this year the Government will publish a nuclear roadmap setting out the government’s strategy in more detail.
- The Nuclear Energy (Finance) Bill will reduce the obstacles to financing new nuclear projects.
The answer was submitted on 25 Jan 2022 at 17:05.
January 29, 2022
Another question: how much of our UK energy production will be owned by foreigners and in particular, foreign governments.
January 29, 2022
It was, of course, Conservatives who flogged off our infrastructure to foreigners.
Other countries invested in their power generations, roads, railways etc.
You voted for people who sold ours off to make their mates richer.
January 29, 2022
You call them “foreigners” young Andy and yet you love everything about the EU
Do you not spot any inconsistency?
January 29, 2022
No it wasn’t , the utilities were privatised with the Government holding a golden share, this was thought unlawful under EU competition rules, some of the golden shares were withdrawn under Major, I believe most were under Blair and Brown.
January 29, 2022
Total tosh and frightening if you really believe it.
You would of course preferred a company like BT to stay in public ownership. To this day we lag behind leading countries in communications because of the public sector dead hand that still overhangs them. Finally the market and a more aggressive Regulator pushing back against their self interest is opening up the Sector.
Look at the difference between Vodafone, yes it has made some mistakes, but truly innovative and a world leading brand and the poor old BT ferreting around trying to squeeze the most out of its dated infrastructure.
And where would all this investment come from? Are you really suggesting HMG would have the ability to both raise and manage efficiently the stratospheric amounts needed to overcome decades of infrastructure decay caused by nationalisation.
Funny you rail against foreigners. What is your beloved EU if not foreign? More nonsense.
January 29, 2022
It is you who rails against foreigners.
The comment simply pointed out how they came to own interests in our key industries, and it was through the right wing governments that you fervently elected.
January 29, 2022
The great sell-off to overseas interests happened in 2002 under Labour. How many times do you have to be told?
January 29, 2022
Andy : “It was, of course, Conservatives who flogged off our infrastructure to foreigners.”
The original Conservative “Tell Sid” idea was to sell off our infrastructure to the ordinary people of this country.
Unfortunately it was hijacked by the international Marxist fifth column who then allowed the shares to be sold to anyone, even to hostile states such as China.
The Government should have legislated that only those with a UK passport were allowed to hold UK infrastructure shares.
January 29, 2022
It is right wing libertarians, not marxists, who fastidiously defend the rights of private property owners to do as they please with that property.
January 29, 2022
OR – Yes I agree.
January 29, 2022
Our payments to The EU was used to build new infrastructure in Portugal,Spain,France.
January 29, 2022
+1
About 40.1%
Article from May 2021 “National World”.
If correct not good.
In fact bloody stupid.
January 29, 2022
There’s something very dodgy about the figures. If as the government wants 30,000 heat pumps annually at a conservative 3kw, that would add 9gw annually to peak demand.
That doesn’t take into account any EV charging.
Someone is making things up.
January 29, 2022
Today wind supplying 44% but we still have 2 coal stations online, one on hot standby. Very expensive way to tun the grid.
January 29, 2022
+1
January 29, 2022
Rather more than before the Tories privatised them.
January 29, 2022
NLH only the Tories NLH? Are you sure?
January 29, 2022
Knowing that the European Pressurised Reactor being built at Hinkley has failed to be completed on time in France and Finland and the only one completed in China has developed new faults and has been shut down, that it is much morr expensive than the other nuked being built around the world in seven years average and that ten Hinkleys or seventy Rolls Royce SMRs will be needed, why do they want to build another EPR at Sizewell?
Also, do they realize that the finance ministers, banks and Black Rock have decided that any new non renewables will not find investment and that they want them, in the words of Mr Carney, to go bankrupt.
January 29, 2022
Isn’t Black Rock the lead bank in the global, financial reset? So they will want all to fail.
January 29, 2022
Yes, along with Vanguard. They have shares in each other and everything else.
January 29, 2022
Not quite true, the Finnish EPR Olkiluoto 3 reached criticality on 21 December 2021 and has been connected to the distribution network at 30% of its potential production during January. A 100% production level is expected by end of June 2022 (world-nuclear-news.org)
January 29, 2022
hefner :
The Finnish EPR (EDF) was scheduled to be operational in 2009, so it is 12 years late. We shall see how long it lasts bearing in mind that the first EPR built in Taishan, China has been shut down to repair damaged fuel rods.
The one EPR being built in France at Flamanville was originally scheduled to be operational in 2013 and is now planned to be operating by the end of 2023.
I have no knowledge about EDF’s EPR reactors but given the history of EPR reactors I am surprised that the Government wants to commit us to a second at Sizewell C.
Especially when these are the only definite plans the Government has for nuclear power.
January 29, 2022
Quite. It’s crazy. We need a rapid build out of reliable proven technology, and not more dancing around how to finance a design that may never work properly. It’s designing in failure. Keep the ONR out of it as much as possible as well. Their purpose has only been to introduce cost and delay. Half a dozen stations to replace the ones being retired, with SMR or other technology to add capacity in the next decade.
January 29, 2022
There’s talk about SMRs but thats it; talk….its not in any actual plan or budget (well maybe 2050)
January 29, 2022
But they won’t go bankrupt China will take over as they have been allowed with every other industry.
Carney is very stupid if he thinks countries like China India and Brazil are going to stop using fossil fuels in the next 50 years.
January 29, 2022
Also the Chinese,Russians and Arabs have their own wealth funds and can invest in what they like.
January 29, 2022
Ian Wragg :
I don’t think Carney thinks that China, India and Brazil (or Russia) are going to stop using fossil fuels in the next 50 years.
He just wants the West to stop using fossil fuels.
January 29, 2022
What is clearly required is a law against economic treason to replace the treasonous Climate Change Act. Unfortunately the Tory government is the worst offender giving foreign spivs an easy ride to destroy us from within.
January 29, 2022
Good morning.
I put the figures that our kind host provided on the Twh that the UK is expected to need up until 2030 into an Excel Spreadsheet. The outcome seems a little odd to my eyes. For the first three to four years (2022 – 25) there seems no growth in demand, with a slight dip in 2024. But from 2025 onwards the demand increases exponentially. This is of rel concern since we do not have the generating capacity to meet such demand plus, where is all this demand coming from ?
But not on demand. ie Population growth.
I see trouble ahead, and I believe that is has been deliberately manufactured much like the Scamdemic.
January 29, 2022
It probably reflects an assumption that many more BEVs will be sold as battery manufacture comes on stream. Demand forecasts mean little without capacity to support them. That is not identified in any useful way. We are under mushroom management.
January 29, 2022
Q. “What are the government’s plans for the future?”
A. “ The government is committed to the total ruination of the U.K. The government is currently working hard at destroying the lives of its population. The government’s modelling predicts that these aims have already been achieved.”
“Now stop asking pesky questions and leave me to read my “Eagle”comic.”. It’s got some jolly good ideas this week…….”.
January 29, 2022
Indeed and lemmings of the blue persuasion have been seen gathering in Westminster prior to a mass migration to the cliffs of Dover following one with a woolly hat.
January 29, 2022
+1
Lol
January 29, 2022
I had them down more as readers of “The Dandy”.
Keyhole Kate rather than Dan Dare!
January 29, 2022
I seem to remember a previous “electrical revolution”.
“Electricity, Clean Simplicity” or some such vacuous slogan. Gas became “dirty” and “Economy 7”was the way to go. Do your washing at night!
A 1970s housing estate here was heated by a central oil reserve which later caused the residents much trouble and expense when they had to change to gas.
Generally speaking people are scared of nuclear. Now..where shall we build a new one? It’s so safe. In the cellars of Westminster? Buck House gardens?
All change. All the time. Bright new initiatives and Empire building. Things just get worse!
Mine coal. Burn lots of coal and leave us alone on our slag heaps. Warm!
January 29, 2022
So hardly any increase in capacity yet they want far more EV cars, far more electrical heating with heat pumps and higher population. How much are they intending to import will it be available or cost effective? What wind levels are they predicting. What does “net of storage” mean? Stored energy still needs to be generated it is not stored for long. What does “unabated” mean in this context? Why one earth would you phase it out so quickly – this would be a mad thing to do.
If modular nuclear is cheaper than large nuclear the government are surely doing the large ones the wrong way. One would expects large economies of scale. Also far easier to protect and connect up one or two sites rather than many small ones.
Our energy department really does not seem to have a clue as to what they are doing.
January 29, 2022
+1
Not a single scooby!
And every household a positive tangle of horrible recharging.
Mining for Bitcoin too!
Not enough “leccy”.
A bleak, cold, static sort of world. Huddled in blackout houses.
Either they are really total nut jobs or they intent to do away with us.
January 29, 2022
Indeed it looks like a whole 10% increase in electrical generation is expected by 2030, the very time when Government has banned all new Ice Cars , and when they think a substantial number of Heat Pumps will be replacing gas boilers.
I guess it also assumes very little increase in electricity usage for commercial business, when they seem to want an increase in GDP.
Fully aware that appliances and machinery is now more efficient than in the past, but we are using more of them both at home and in business, with robots, electrically operated warehouses, and storage plants.
I thought we were already using on average 10% of power from inter connectors from abroad !
This looks like an energy catastrophe just waiting to happen.!
January 29, 2022
+1
January 29, 2022
Lifelogic
I don’t think the intention is for most people to be able to afford an electric car.
In the Mail this week a Mercedes driver needed a new battery for his eight year old Mercedes….£15,000 . Car value £12,000 odd.
And who is going to be able to afford to charge an EV car on our-soon-to-be new electric tariff?
January 29, 2022
SMRs.
Require.
Highly.
Enriched.
Uranium.
January 29, 2022
I bumped into a friend recently who I had not seen for 20 years. His son was with mine then and they were thoroughly brainwashed by lefty watermelon teachers showing the Sl Gore disaster movie and other greencrap. Mine still won’t learn to drive a car and saves water leading to blocked toilets.
His is now working at the Decc section of the Business Dept doing computer modelling, which he loves doing. I expect that the assumptions being put in are that by 2025 all the ICE cats will be conking out and everyone will be on the hydrogen bus which runs on windmill surplus. That the heat pumps will heat our houses on a third of the electricity used now and that we wont need to go shopping for meat or drive to the pub for a meal because we will be getting insect protein delivered by battery drone.
January 29, 2022
ICE cars
January 29, 2022
He must have some right laughs with his mates.
January 29, 2022
To paraphrase a famous quote “I trust the government to do the right thing, once they have exhausted all the wrong options”.
These replies are baby steps in the direction of common sense but will not prevent a supply crisis, as you have been highlighting Sir J.
January 29, 2022
And in other news, Johnson refuses to listen to his own MPs and scrap the NI increase. Why? “We had to spend over £400 billion keeping the British economy going during the lockdowns,” was the explanation. But lockdowns were a choice, not an obligation. Yes, that wrong option has indeed been well and truly exhausted, PeteB, to the tune of £400 billion. But where were all those MPs at the time, asking how the policy was going to be paid for? Probably they knew – Joe Public would have to fork out.
January 29, 2022
Bill B
“Joe Public would have to fork out”
Well there is no one else, the Government do not have any money, they only have what they take from us and business, or borrow it in our name.
Seems like few politicians are aware of this very simple fact.
January 29, 2022
Oh, I think all those who actually benefited from the ‘lockdowns’ and that includes all the ‘Karens’ who virtue signalled their ‘superiority’, along with all the MP’s who voted for it, should be paying for it.
Whilst all those who gained nothing or lost (jobs and businesses) should be exempt. Then watch all the ‘Karens’ inside and outside of Parliament doing a U turn. Starting with the labour party and the media…
January 29, 2022
Agreed. They have embarked on a lemming train which has to hit the buffers before they can get off. Trouble is, they are determined to take us all with them.
January 29, 2022
Pete B, +1, Honestly, the Greg Hands replies are jaw-dropping. Does Carrie dictate everything this government plans ?
I’m no more likely to vote for such inanity than I would for any other Monster Raving Looney Party. Seems that electricity can be generated from a total vacuum.
January 29, 2022
The financial institutions have already decreed which direction of travel the country and a lot of the free world will be going. Government going by the standard of the replies are woefully short of any sensible, constructive plans to aďdress the short to medium turn problems the country is facing.
All the predictions, estimates and guesstimate are nothing more than figures on paper and changes in government policies, population, housing construction all can throw spanners in the works.
Before concerning oneself about energy production Mr Hands and his cohorts should be concentrating on a secure sustainable energy distribution system to efficiently manage and control all these new generation plans.
January 29, 2022
+1
January 29, 2022
Prioritise Rolls Royce nuclear, get fracking, open up new gas fields and burn coal. Problem solved. More jobs, warm homes and if we have to ensure EV’s, power to charge them. CHurst why does government have to complicate things? By the time they get around to even think about it and get it through planning we’ll have another useless government who can see no urgency and we’ll be back to square one.
January 29, 2022
Why does government complicate things ? Well what else have they got to do with their time. 😉
January 29, 2022
YES…..and start doing it today
January 29, 2022
Never forget this government in opposition shredded David Milliband saying that price regulation wouldn’t work then, and yet another example why no one believes anything it says, Theresa May turned 180 degrees without a scintilla of embarrassment, allowed weak regulatory oversight and the market has been destroyed as they said would happen in Opposition.
The result for me personally is my costs have gone more than if they had boosted our own production and as my company failed, I have a balance of about £500 locked between liquidators and my new company whilst the latter is chasing me for my new expenditure.
The smuggites really need to understand why I am so hacked off and stop coming out with condescending BS to cover up their failings.
January 29, 2022
Yesterday I chanced to hear a radio discussion on the impact of lower wind speeds currently experienced in the UK. They are down c10%. Apparently the effect is to reduce power generation from wind farms by c30%. Scotland was affected more than the rest of the UK. Has the government taken this into account?
The references to regulators in the replies suggest that they are in control, not ministers. Presumably this reflects past legislation designed to embed in law the move to net zero and limit the discretion of ministers to use their initiative. Is this a correct interpretation?
The demand forecasts need to be set against capacity available to have any meaning.
January 29, 2022
There solution to lower wind speeds, apparently, is to build more wind turbines.
January 29, 2022
Which lower the wind speeds even more.
The law of diminishing returns.
January 29, 2022
Oldtimer
Today with 80mph winds they won’t be doing anything either.
But there will somewhere fossil fuel units keeping the power going.
January 29, 2022
What penalties will their be for EDF ‘when’ Hinkly Point C becomes mired in problems as have the other similar reactors?
What penalties will be put in place for possible future non delivery from a future Sizewell C reactor? (Just in case the Govt choses the unreliable French reactor, again)
With head in the sand Greg Hands searches for pie in the sky, enough energy from wind, when we have our own gas. Oil and coal! Disaster awaits in net stupid.
January 29, 2022
BOF,
Penalties?
No penalties just huge government financial guarantees to EDF.
January 29, 2022
Eat more pies. Create wind.
January 29, 2022
The penalties will be the same as that for VW over dieselgate – None !
EDF Is owned by the French government and the French government will make damned well sure that does not happen.
January 29, 2022
It simply depends on the wording of the contract.
Like the NIP, GFA, your mortgage deed, and everything else.
January 29, 2022
Sir John says “Officials seem wedded to energy insecurity as a policy allied to maximising imports.”
Of course they do. The Civil Service Mandarins are pro-EU and they are still wedded to the EU’s policy of Energy Interdependence. They will not change it unless they are forced.
Saying “Ministers need to press harder” is, I’m sorry to say, a bit pathetic. We have left the EU; we should not still be following the EU’s strategic policies intended to unite the continental nations under its control.
Ministers need to INSTRUCT their Officials to change the policy …. and then ensure they do it. We have our own energy resources in gas, shale, oil and coal (as well as the unreliable renewables) and we should use ALL of them.
January 29, 2022
+10
January 29, 2022
@Donna
The British geological survey has identified a layer of shale under Berkshire and directly under Wokingham. I look forward to local anti-fracking protesters in the constituency being arrested and given 12month sentences for opposing fracking in the new Hazebrouck Meadows park in Biggs Lane, under the new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
January 29, 2022
Ooh!
January 29, 2022
“We have left the EU.”
Has Boris Johnson left the EU though? A little bit perhaps but not a lot.
January 29, 2022
Isn’t there some story about the EU planning to take the U.K. to the WTO to force us to let them build and run our wind farms?
If true, the govt will no doubt roll over and allow it to happen. ( Grovel and beg no doubt…a new avenue back to the EU?).
Govts have already given away over 40% of our energy security.
Why not make it 100%? Or more even!
January 29, 2022
Just do what the French do say, NON. Get our energy back in control of the UK.
Our Labour friends on this blog tell us all the time this was always in the control of this Conservative Government, it was past conservative governments alone that sold our energy supplies out to foreign takeovers, well this needs defending and stopping immediately now that we are sovereign. Core essential needs power, water, air quality should be under the UK’s control. Our pension companies have a lot of clout and investment money how much of the UK energy companies do they collectively invest in and own on our pension savings behalf?
Better investments are going to be required for the British Nest compulsory pension. What is the median average Nest pension persons savings now since the scheme came into being voluntary in 2008. Compulsory for the large company workers from 2012 (so after 9 years?) and the compulsory inclusion of small employers from 2015 and 2016 for people with less than 30 staff. I’d guess the latter category pot would be £4,000 & £6,000 after six years, for those that save in it for 30 and 45 years what would be the estimated pot? It is not going to meet the expected needs of those savings in it who have friends in the public sector putting in between 4.8 and 5.5% and getting a defined benefit pension. £50,000 in the pot would only get an annuity of around £2,000 to £2,500 pa – that is not what people are expecting. Energy with the ever growing need for it seems a better safe investment with a good return can’t this be co-ordinated?
January 29, 2022
‘A meagre state pension increase leaves pensioners £215 worse off’ meaning with increasing bills many are having to take on debt or reduce their heating etc.
The government continues to justify 25% of the bill to subsidise uncompetitive green energy and VAT that Boris and Gove promised would be reduced.
Whilst breaking another manifesto promise not to raise NI.
In the meantime their own Minister resigned because they couldn’t care less about up to £29 billion lost through fraud.
January 29, 2022
Borrow against their properties, you probably mean.
Well, yes, the still-feudalists can’t possibly have ordinary people handing on unencumbered title to land to the next generation, can they?
Why, eventually we’d own a significant part of the country.
January 29, 2022
It’s a quaint thing, that the libertarian Right are vehemently in favour of privatisation, fervently for the rights of the owners of private property, and yet generally claim to be anti-globalisation.
How would they propose that the owners of shares in energy companies – private property that is – be prevented from selling them to whomever offers them the best price, wherever in the world they might be, without affecting their claim to endorse those three principles?
January 29, 2022
You seem a tad hung up on “private” at the mo.
Never mind…by 2030 you will own nothing…
And be happy…🌸
January 29, 2022
Irrelevant diversion, and on a false assertion in any case.
January 29, 2022
Again just like our pal young Andy you are completely inconsistent NHL
You are pro international law, pro ECHR, pro IPPC, pro UN, pro freedom of movement and pro single market yet you are on this issue a “little englander” who wants to ban “foreigners” from owning anything in the UK.
Are you also in favour of banning UK companies and individuals from owning anything abroad?
What odd globalists you both are.
January 29, 2022
Read and understand, just for once.
I asked a question.
I did not imply any answer of my own.
As I made crystal clear, I want to hear one from someone who claims to be a right wing libertarian, and who has stated their objections to foreign ownership, to nationalisation, and to intrusion into private property rights.
January 29, 2022
Don’t the Germans and French protect their companies from foreign share sales of key industries, I thought I read they did and I wouldn’t consider Germany socialist yet.
January 29, 2022
That’s a side point but does not address my question for the likes of Sir John.
January 29, 2022
Nottingham Lad
“ It’s a quaint thing, that the libertarian Right are vehemently in favour of privatisation, fervently for the rights of the owners of private property, and yet generally claim to be anti-globalisation.”
There’s a difference between trading globally and being managed globally.
We left the EU to be able to run our own affairs, not to then be controlled by global governance, which is what a lot of business, banks, big tech, WEF et al want to happen. It’s known as The Great Reset.
January 29, 2022
That still does not answer the question that I asked of “libertarians”.
January 29, 2022
+1
January 29, 2022
“On the positive side the government is now recognising the need to replace the current nuclear capacity it is closing.!
But much of that capacity needing to close has been a known-known for the last 30-40 years, even if the current govt is now recognising the need to replace current nuclear capacity they are still playing catch-up on decisions that should have been made way back…
“[the current govt] had already committed to the expensive Hinkley C”
Oh yes the scheme being kept off-balance sheet by HMT, govt once again taking the sheeple to be fleeced, just so Ministers could appear as a low-tax party.
As to the questions, our host appears in the most part to be asking questions he should already know the answers to, or at least have the answers to hand in his personal or office library, from work that would surely have been undertaken by govt whilst he was either head of the No.10 policy unit or an MP/Minister in the Thatcher/Major govts, or certainly that of the Cameron era.
Reply I wish to get the govt to set out their answers! When I advised Mrs T we had plenty of reserve capacity and falling prices in a competitive market.
January 29, 2022
@JR reply; We all know there was plenty of reserve capacity back in the 1980s, but we also knew then much of that energy security, forty years hence, would either have been phased out (coal), or likely run out (oil and gas), along with the necessary due-closures of existing nuclear capacity, yet the govt clearly failed plan for that known-known
Otherwise tell us, were are all the new nuclear power stations, given approval in the 1979-1997, that have come on stream in the last twenty or so years or due within the next ten (as done deals that any future Minster could not have canceled without wasting £bs of taxpayers money), thus meaning the UK is not overly exposed to current or future fluctuations of the relevant international markets. If nuclear was out of the question, to expensive/dangerous perhaps, why in hells name did we abandon coal, doing so long before the climate scam required it. Had coal still been king, I couldn’t have seen the Labour Party voting for that, just as Germany didn’t given their cheap as chips Lignite reserves!…
Reply. Pathetic. we had plenty of capacity and put in many new much more fuel efficient gas stations that were good for the next 30 years. ask Labour why they didn’t plan for now for us.
January 29, 2022
One of the mistakes Brexitists make is to assume we will need huge amounts of additional electricity because of new electric heating and electric cars. You have no evidence for this.
To date we have always managed to do much more with much less. We use LESS energy per person than we did 50 years ago. Despite the fact that we have many more gadgets. Why do you, mistakenly, assume this trend will not continue? .Much of this is thanks to hugely successful EU energy efficiency rules. Thank you Brussels for saving us money!
This failure to understand how quickly technology is advancing is what leads to the sort of silliness we hear from the likes of Lifelogic – who, with his (abuse left out Ed) – says with authority that electric cars need recharging every 150 yards and replacing every week and a half.
The reality is that Mercedes say they’ll have an electric car which can travel 1000km on one charge within a couple of years and Tesla will soon have a battery guaranteed for a million miles. I suspect Lifelogic’s old banger will expire long before the swanky electric car I’ll be upgrading too soon.
I’ll give you all a ride if you like! Unless you’re in Kent in which case you can make your own way through your pointless Brexit traffic jams.
January 29, 2022
Not surprising for many, the answers seem quite dismissive. It really is about time the responders ‘put the lights on, smell the coffee, and get running to catch up from the decade long sleep’.
January 29, 2022
It will be a matter of regret to those of the green persuasion in your constituency that you did not ask the obvious question – “what support is being made to develop non-lithium grid-scale energy storage systems that complement renewable energy production?
Today our mad windfarms are producing an insane amount of electricity – 12.6GW, or 45% of demand. Clearly, we need much more lunatic wind development, which is the cheapest form of electricty available to us by far
January 29, 2022
So the Government’s position on energy supply is one of utter complacency , virtue signalling is of greater importance than supplying the energy the country needs. If they are predicting a flat energy demand in the future it suggests they have little or no ambition for the country , and in light of their hairbrained unlimited population growth ideology our future is going to be cold , dark and jobless, no doubt expecting us to be grateful as the smart meters they foisted on us eek out a few Watts so we can warm up our insect burgers.
January 29, 2022
This department is being run by the EU-pro Civil Service and Mr Hands brings absolutely no practical knowledge or experience to the task ahead. A history graduate with 6 or 7 years on a City trading desk during his 20s is hardly the right background to develop this country’s energy policy for the next decade and beyond. His boss is no better qualified
As more of these inexperienced career politicians get into parliament the greater the control welded by the civil servants. Political parties won’t matter as we sink down under a dictatorship.
January 29, 2022
GB, +1, all so dismaying and all so remediable, but not with the current bunch.
January 29, 2022
I get the impression from what you write that power supply is shambolic. There seems to be no one organisation responsble for energy. You mention government, ministers, regulators, but fail to mention interest groups who seem to have an inordinate level of input when compared to consumers. Be warned, consumers/electorate will say it in spades during May and three years hence. Your intimation of plans beyond 2025 is at best a maybe for a time you are in opposion. The problem is here and now, figuratively it has already started to come through letter boxes. So who of you in the conservative party is capable of taking the decision to open that Cumbrian coal mine, commence fracking in the North West, ramp up maritime gas production and vastly increase gas storage. It would be UK fuel in UK control. Meaning we could supply it at cost plus a reasonable margin, rather than World /Political prices that benefit a very small number of people. The USA on a much larger scale is immune from the greed of oligarchs. Getting this right might just assure you of ongoing governance of the UK after 2024. I would suggest that the resolution of the problem is handed to the now Dame who sorted vaccines and the vaccination programme free of any of the political or interest group influence that is a current impediment. I would designate it a Lord Beaverbrook solution. Once done you might then realise how superfluous all these current input elements are. God preserve us from committee think.
January 29, 2022
How much research money do we taxpayers give to British Universities to develop power solutions? How much have we spent in the past 50 years? Do we have any success from all these brightest brains working on this R&D? Do we protect the IP for at least 10 or 20 years? Our top 20 universities don’t ever tell us what great leaps they make and we seem to be just educating foreign students to take the collection brain power back to other large countries. We spend so much money on pupil premiums and teachers assistants, do we spend the equal amount on the top 5% from an early age, I doubt it because I didn’t see much evidence of it and when Blair came to power they killed NAGTY.
It is a shame Dyson doesn’t work on energy solutions on a big scale.
January 29, 2022
Knowing that the European Pressurised Reactor being built at Hinkley has failed to be completed on time in France and Finland and the only one completed in China has developed new faults and has been shut down, that it is much more expensive than the other nuke built around the world in seven years average and that ten Hinkleys or seventy Rolls Royce SMRs will be needed, why do they want to build another EPR at Sizewell?
Also, do they realize that the finance ministers, banks and Black Rock have decided that any new non renewables will not find investment and that they want them, in the words of Mr Carney, to go bankrupt.
January 29, 2022
More power cuts today, albeit from storm damage, which should concentrate their minds on their own negligence.
January 29, 2022
And the negligence of their predecessors, starting with Blair and Brown.
January 29, 2022
Keep on pressing Sir John.
It would help if those Mandarins in the Treasury and Energy Departments were to read a history of how the UK prospered in the 18th and 19th Centuries by moving to reliable, cheap, energy…
January 29, 2022
Spot On
January 29, 2022
The Wokingham Chinese plague virus case rate has risen 30% in the last 7 days, from 1,106.1 to 1,579.8 per 100,000
Curiously, this coincides with the end of the virus restrictions demanded by the CRG. We know that hospitalisations/deaths take 10-14 days to catch up. So the pandenic is over is it?
January 29, 2022
The only pandemic is in your head.
Get from behind the sofa and join the real world.
January 29, 2022
He’s serious, folks.
January 29, 2022
Yes, current strain typically causes symptoms of a common cold. Give it up, it’s over.
January 29, 2022
how many deaths are you predicting in Wokingham SG in the next 14 days from these covid cases?
January 29, 2022
And in other news it is alleged Boris was long planning a shake up in No 10, yeah right, to quell a rebellion in his party.
Won’t quell any rebellions from me or people I know. Too late. Senior people like our host will have been warning him for months and as usually he arrogantly thought he knew better.
I always find it strange in politics that people are allowed to promise to do better next time. I voted for it to be right first time so if my and many others’ votes count, bye bye Boris.
January 29, 2022
.. and .. “Will the SoS study the proposals being advanced in the USA for the replacement of coal-firing at existing fossil fuel power stations with banks of small nuclear reactors to generate their steam, in order to bring on line more nuclear capacity much more quickly and cheaply than is possible with new nuclear build, by means of such conversions of established coal-fired plant?”
Within the World Nuclear News website lies a most informative and detailed study on “Small Nuclear Power Reactors” wordwide. It is heartbreaking to see the UK lagging so far behind India, Pakistan and China in this field.
Good luck to R-R with their domesticated submarine pressurised-water reactor proposals, but they are far too little, too late for our country.
January 29, 2022
Using your thoughts on energy security I lobbied my own M.P. yesterday by email, asking him to please press for policy to be redirected to allow production of more oil, gas and specialist coal in the UK.
January 29, 2022
We don’t need any transition. Stick with what worked before we got sucked into unreliable, weather dependent, environmentally, aesthetically and ecologically damaging so-called renewables.
January 29, 2022
As our government keeps saying; the lights aren’t going to be switched off, its just that most people won’t be able to afford it
Forget the Russians we have our own enemy at home….its called ‘net-zero’ the policy of our government
January 29, 2022
Wind Turbine power is like the publishing of the Sue Grey report, it might spin today, could be next week, maybe next month
January 29, 2022
We need to get real, the ‘energy self sufficiency’ success can only be realised by repealing the ‘net-zero’ commitments and the green revolution policy
Its no good getting rid of Boris if his replacement continues along the same path
January 29, 2022
If Boris survives Conservative MPs need to make clear to him in private fora that the green crap and wokery needs to go. Apart from anything else (such as the inherent fatuousness of the policies), there are no votes in it. Woke leftists will never vote Conservative however much virtue signalling there is.
January 29, 2022
This insanity will end. The problem is that many many people will suffer terribly. Economic and social chaos lies ahead.
January 29, 2022
Lots of people suffered very badly when the mines, shipyards, docks, steelworks, car plants and other manufacturing was shut down, as they did when they were casualised owing to privatisation.
You didn’t care very much about them, I surmise?
So why do people suddenly matter to some of the Right?
I suspect that it’s simply pious window dressing for your own preferences in truth.
January 29, 2022
Because the Net Zero Strategy is to use less energy produced by intermittent windmill power it requires that demand matches supply rather than, as we have at present, supply matching demand.
Hence the need for smart meters, rolling blackouts, rationing and highly variable electricity pricing to persuade us to only use energy when the wind is blowing.
January 29, 2022
Mr Hands was being economical with the actualité in his comments over capacity. His department has just launched a T-1 “auction” for extra firm capacity for 2022-23 (i.e. next winter) for some 5.361GW with a ceiling price of £75/kW – some £400m of cost in the very short term capacity market. Less capacity than he is looking for has pre-qualified for the auction, so we are certain to end up short, and paying the full price. He should think again about those coal closures: the amount of coal pre-qualified reflects more closure by September. Coal burn reduces our need for expensive gas imports, and therefore lowers our national energy bill.
The reality is that BEIS are now in panic mode, with shortages looming, sky high balancing costs and gas supply vulnerabilities.
January 29, 2022
@Mark
This is absolute rubbish! Hands has provided for plenty of excess capacity. 5.4GW is a miniscule amount that gives us sufficient capacity to cope with losing one of our remaining nuclear plants.
What are you attempting to prove with this bullshit? That we are exporting windfarm electricity to the French at a loss again? I can assure you that we are not.
Burning coal at an energy transfer efficiency of maximum 35% is insane. We should close these obsolete legacy plants imediately and build gridscale energy storage plants ready for the next North Sea windfarm developments
Reply 5.4 GW is more than 10 % of typical demand. We currently need the coal stations a lot of the time. They don’t want to use them but there is insufficient wind. More windfarms when the wind does not blow causes big problems.
January 29, 2022
The litmus test is: if I came up with a more efficient way of creating green energy; am I allowed to do it?
Or would vested interests, prescriptive regulations, “not invented here” in government and the planning process stop me?
We have the PM is in bed with the green lobby. You have introduced boiler and internal combustion engine bans. There has been no civil service or planning reforms. So the answer is: I would not succeed.
To get my plans off the ground I would have to invest in an expensive lobbying operation. Then go through the lengthy planning process. Both have a high risk of failure. This is before the technical and commercial risks of deploying any new technology. It would not happen.