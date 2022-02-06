The Bank of England forecasts a poor future

From the first official forecasts of poor outcomes if we dared to vote Brexit to the continuing gloom of OBR and Bank predictions on growth, unemployment and tax revenues I have correctly argued they have been far too pessimistic. This year again the deficit is £60 bn below their forecast, employment is strong and growth excellent.
So let me surprise you. This time I do not think the Bank and doubtless the OBR who usually are similar are too pessimistic about 22-3 or 23-4. I think now the savage attack on the economy by the Treasury with its big tax rises and the Bank with its severe monetary tightening will indeed deliver little growth, rising unemployment and less buoyant tax revenues in the next two years.
I agree the Bank needed to tighten a bit to correct the excessive laxity of extended Quantitative easing or money printing. They needed to curb the inflation they had created. They were right to end all QE this year. They should have done so last year as the recovery took hold. It does not need, however, to rush to Qunatitative tightening. Neither the Fed nor the ECB plan to do that and they both have worse inflation than us.
My main complaint is aimed at Treasury policy. The fastest way to get the deficit down is growth. Their excessive tax rises strategy will slow the economy too much, impeding getting the deficit down. One simple message for them. Stop it.
The Bank correctly forecasts a hit to real incomes this year as the energy price rises and tax rises kick in April. They may have underdone that forecast. This will slow the economy markedly without needing a monetary jolt as well.
The government needs a growth strategy for its own sake and to cut the deficit.
Indeed as you say:- “The fastest way to get the deficit down is growth.” It is indeed, but almost all this governments policies – expensive energy, net zero, road blocking, huge tax increases, ever more government, red tape & vast government waste are all very anti-growth.
I see that Andrew Bailey has said – “I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I am saying, is we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining otherwise it will get out of control,” Bailey told BBC radio in an interview broadcast on Friday. Well perhaps when people are paid £495k plus gold plated pension they might be able to afford such restraint. But people on the average £26k trying to keep their children and parents warm and make ends meet might well not.
This the foolish man who while at the FCA failed to stop them giving us one size fits all ~ 40% APR overdrafts.
Yes. The word is “foolish”.
The most fitting for this whole shebang.
Like “The Fool” of the Tarot, stepping out into the abyss, full of puffed up pride, not looking where he is going.
(Over the cliff actually!)
Just listened to Chopper’s Politics on levelling up with Neil O’Brien, Minister in the Levelling Up department. It all sounds like misguided socialism and more government waste to me. It surely will not work. The shadow minister had no sensible solutions either.
At least it seems to have distracted Neil O’Brian from viciously and quite wrongheadedly wrongly attacking delightful and correct experts like Prof. Sunetra Gupta.
The current chairman of aThe Bank of England has too many skeletons in his cupboard.Again a very poor choice.
Anyone who thinks all personal overdrafts should be at one rip off rate regardless of the credit risk of the borrower is totally unsuitable to be a banker of any kind. In effect the FCA has banned personal overdrafts for sensible responsible borrowers. But overdraft at sensible rates can be useful, flexible and sensible rather than having to take a fixed term loan. You may only need to borrow very short term for a day a week or a month. Or you might just want a buffer in case something unexpected come through. So why are we forced to take a six month or longer loan just to get a sensible rate of perhaps 3% rather than 40%. Even 78% with one major tax payer rescued bank in daily interest “fees” at one point! The very same banks charge far less abroad!
OMG…do they actually CHOOSE them?
I’d assumed it was like a sort of global Russian roulette!
Boris on Twitter:- “I believe that talent and genius is distributed equally, but opportunity is not. That’s why we’re levelling up education funding with more money for every pupil in the country.”
If he did some research on this he will find neither talent nor opportunity are distributed equally. Talent very often moves to where there is opportunity. Also talented or even genius parents are rather more likely (though certainly not always) to have children with similar abilities.
What does he know of privilege who only privilege knows?
( apologies to RK)
+1 LL. So Boris believes in equality of outcome instead of equality of opportunity. How very socialist.
Good morning.
Sir John, face it, you are a Conservative MP in a New Labour (Blairite) Party. You endeavour to offer good advice. Advice that goes unheeded. You question Ministers in order to expose matters failing government policy in the hope that they will see the errors of their ways and change course. All to no avail.
We have Ministers that head departments that are out of control with regards to spending. Witness the colossal waste regarding the NHS ! And it isn’t just the NHS, it is the entire government. The first duty of any government is the protection of the Realm. The second duty is the protection of the public purse. Ministers are like little chicks, all screeching to be fed with their mouths (begging bowls) open to mother Treasury. The PM and the Chancellor should be squeezing them, not us, for every penny to be saved, but how could that possibly happen when you have a man at the head of the government who cannot even manage his own finances let alone anything else ?!?!?!
I said long, long ago that the man is totally unfit for any public service, not just as and MP or PM, but ANY public service ! He is an utter rake !
Mark B says, “ Sir John, face it, you are a Conservative MP in a New Labour (Blairite) Party. ”
Another politician who speaks such sense, apart from a small number of Conservatives, is Richard Tice.
Your fears are mirrored by many of us who comment on your site Sir John. Are the Bank, Treasury and other Ministries working together to bring the country down? It certainly feels like it.
Are the Common Purpose trained civil servants directing operations? Such are the converging storms approaching, with energy, climate change/ zero carbon that it surely cannot all be accidental.
We are witnessing The Great Reset.
It has been planned and all Western Leaders are on board ….. which they signal by repeating the WEF mantra “Build Back Better.”
The signs that inflation is here to stay awhile are to be seen in the rises in global food and energy prices, the impact of continuing supply train disruptions and the prospect of rising interest rates. Many businesses have failed already. Many more will fail. It is indeed odd that the Johnson government has adopted, and continues to pursue, policies that reinforce economic decline. The sooner it is gone and replaced by an administration that has a better grasp of what is going on in the world the better the UK’s chances will be on the bumpy ride ahead.
As ever you tell us the what but never tell us why. A weak Chancellor incapable of pushing back against entrenched treasury civil servants. This constant whispering and innuendo approach of yours is failing. The public deserves senior politicians not bought off on the payroll, growing a pair and standing up and being counted.
And we now see Boris Johnson is going to get a nanny. Can it get any more pathetic.
Nig1
It’s been suggested that Carrie Johnson has been stirring up things behind the scenes, surrounding them with her friends in positions of influence. Dear God, a nanny would free up her time – for more meddling?
Presumably a joke..Steve Barclay a political ‘nanny’
So the next two years, up to an expected General Election some time in 2023-24, will see falling real incomes, tax rises, high imported energy costs and ‘green’ levies. Just what a government needs if it wants to be re-elected, not. It really doesn’t seem to make political sense. But then, do the people taking the economic decisions ever need to face the electorate? Is government policy decided by those we elected to govern us, or by Treasury ‘officials’? Just asking.
Ps please tell Nadine Dorris that her accusation that people who want rid of Boris are disgruntled Remainers with a plot to reverse Brexit is insulting rubbish.
Actually one of the reasons I want rid of him is that he has failed on his promises to take advantage of the freedoms Brexit offers.
It would be better for all of us if she kept quiet.
Being wedded to EU policies, the BoE and Treasury will always follow EU rules until we get a proper Conservative government and Chancellor.
Sunak has turned out to be an abject failure with his splash the cash policies and now we have an out of control deficit.
Another post Brexit failure by a government more interested in partying than governing.
We had such hopes of Boris, this government, and Brexit and hoped the deliberate defiance of democracy seen in the 2017-2019 rogue Parliament was at an end.
Thanks to the governments mismanagement, we have lost trust and see that this government are either totally incompetent, or are deliberately damaging the UK as a way back into the EU. Either way, they are not working in the interest of the country and should go! When will Parliament respect democracy, reflect the views of the voters and stop working on behalf of the EU. Boris is still appeasing the EU at every opportunity.
Wouldn’t be deliberate and I prefer ineffective to incompetent totally hamstrung by the Civil Service who prove time and again, they are incompetent. An 80 majority with strong leadership should have enabled them to force through as promised in their manifesto but Covid blew them of course and in any event lack of support from a truly weak PM succumbing too unacceptable influences has made their job impossible.
I think we are seeing evidence that Boris picks his government through sycophancy not talent so again that doesn’t help.
We read in the press that Boris is to have a No. 10 clear out, get rid of his leftie policies, and adopt more Conservative values. I will believe it when I see it. How can a Prime Minister be so unaware of the devastating impact his net-zero and covid policies are having on ordinary people in this country? He also needs to get rid of at least half his cabinet and replace them with some of the experienced backbenchers who at least have a clue regarding how the economy should be run.
Hear, hear, Christine!
Anyone else suspect that the Bank of England and Treasury are deliberately trying to create the post Brexit economic conditions they predicted?
And neither Johnson nor Sunak have the nous to understand that or the ability and determination to stop them.
The Treasury and BoE are taking us back to the 197Os, when the economy was on its knees following two decades of socialism, and we were tricked into joining the EEC.
They are aiming to repeat that treachery by recreating the economic conditions that led to it.
+1 Donna. I think Boris and Rishi are willing accomplices, and the cabinet yes-men go along with it or are also willing accomplices.
Donna
I think you’ve described the situation rather succinctly. Unfortunately, you could well be right!
You could hardly say the BOE was delivering severe monetary tightening.
After all lower interest rate combined with help to buy has not helped young people buy a home,its just forced prices up.
Its time to get back to some normality.
It would appear that either the Treasury has a death wish on the country; or it’s utterly inept!
I would prefer inept, but either way, they must go too!
The truth is evident but you need to pay experts for the conclusions you want.
Fundamentally the current Conservative manifesto is to implement Labour Party policies on high tax, lockdown, immigration and zero carbon emissions and then say don’t vote for the Labour Party because things could be worse.
Let’s face it…
The govt. could not have tried harder to bring us to this parlous state.
It’s been like watching a slow car crash……
Of whitewashed-soaked clowns at the circus.
And we all know that clowns are really quite sinister.
The best way the government can help this country to a better future is to make a serious attempt to claw back the £4.7 billion lost in furlough fraud (and why has Sunak denied the City of London police Fraud Squad access to the data?), the £9billion written off by the Dept of Health in unusable or overpriced PPE and some of the £37 billion blown on Hancock and Harding’s useless Test and Trace.
Increasing taxes and NI on the country and cutting defence spending is a very bad way to get this money back. Let alone making it impossible for the working poor, the single mothers and the pensioners to keep warm this winter
Talk about Labour and “tax and spend” policies after 12 years of this sort of profligacy with taxpayers money makes me laugh.
I’m afraid the Treasury have been communists since the 1960’s or before. Then they were always reffered to as the “Reds under the bed” and hindsight shows they were clearly responsible for the economic mess we found ourselves in and the drive to join the EEC. Why won’t aConservative Chancellor do anything about it? They are preventing many of the gains possible grom Brexit. I new one of my father’s acquaintances back in the sixties and he was an obnoxious character. Unless they are stopped we will end up communist.