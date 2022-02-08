My question to the Minister about an Elective Care Recovery plan in England

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): If the Treasury was not holding up the plan, can we be told what was holding it up? When will we get the plan?

Edward Argar (Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care: I am grateful, I think, to my right hon. Friend for his question. As I set out, it is important that this is the right plan and that it does the job for which it is intended. We are working closely with other Departments to make sure the plan, when it is published, does the job for which it is intended, and I look forward to its imminent publication.