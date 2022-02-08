Oxford lecture “Is there any independent Central Bank?”

On Friday 4th March Rt Hon Sir John Redwood D.Phil FCSI will give a lecture in the Old Library, All Souls College Oxford on the topic of “Is there any independent Central Bank?”.
The lecture will consider the cases of the Federal Reserve Board, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England and the People’s Bank of China. It will examine the patchy record of the western Banks in controlling inflation and avoiding major downturns. It will consider political involvement through choice of Governors, intervention over interest rate changes, revision of inflation targets and supervision of Quantitative easing. It will examine influence over Central bankers by Parliaments, the media and public opinion, and the occasions when a Governor seems to be pursuing a political agenda through Central bank policy.
3 Comments
February 8, 2022
Given that we all know that in China everything is completely under the absolute control of the communist party and government, I can only imagine that the People’s Bank of China is included to be used as the benchmark of non-independence, so that you can compare the other banks to this one and see how much more independence they do – or don’t!- have. Will your talk be livestreamed, or will a video be subsequently available on this site (or on YouTube)?
February 8, 2022
Provide a transcript later, please?
February 8, 2022
Clearly not. Nor is there from the “independent committee on climate change” or nearly every other state or private organisation that claims to be “Independent”. The “independent” BBC is a pure propaganda outfit with zero independence or balance too.