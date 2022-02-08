Oxford lecture “The long road to net zero”

On Friday 25th February at 11.30 Rt Hon Sir John Redwood D.Phil FCSI will give a lecture in the Old Library, All Souls College Oxford on the topic of the long road to net zero.
The lecture will chart the continued dependence of the world on fossil fuels this decade. It will assess the growing divide in approach between the UK and EU on the one hand and China, Russia and India on the other. It will ask how green are various technologies recommended for the transition and warn against compliant countries importing products with a high carbon content to lower their own CO2 scores. It will argue that the green revolution needs to be a popular revolution, driven by the wishes and needs of billions of consumers, just as the digital revolution has been. It will examine the way in which China and Russia might exploit their positions in industrial manufacture and oil and gas to shift the balance of world power.
should ask them to broadcast it live on the web
or provide a transcript later, please?
Net Zero is nothing less than Marxism wrapped up in the cloak of environmental concern. To present it as anything other than that is an act of gross deceit.
All is now political in the authoritarian West and Tory and slug like Labour MPs are quite content to jump on the filthy Neo-Marxist, Davos bandwagon
Folk might club together for a memorial bench for you one day, Dom.
It could say “In Memory Of Dom, Who Hated The View From This Bench, Like Everything Else”
“It will assess the growing divide in approach between the UK and EU on the one hand and China, Russia and India on the other.”
I think the UK is out on its own now that the EU has decided that gas (methane) and nuclear is green.
And President Biden upon his return from COP26 has increased fossil fuel production.
The Marxists at BEIS have convinced the PM (Oxford Classics, ancient literature and classical philosophy) that we can power our whole country on “the breezes that blow around these islands” (PM, Conservative Party conference speech October 2020).
Economic suicide.
Could you squeeze in the topic of ‘the peoples consensus’ to adopting net-zero
If you are willing to upload it to this site or youtube I’d be very interested in listening to your wise words Sir J.
I live in Oxford.How can I gain admission please ?
Will it be recorded John, and then made available to view, or will it steam live.
Autocorrect strikes again, “Steam”, …. will it be available to view live.
Re the Tweet about domestic gas production.
The Green lobby insist that the North Sea is being subsidised by taxpayers. BP, Shell et al are effectively on negative tax rates even though they have made huge profits after the price increases.
Also, increased production is sold off to the highest bidder, it is not reserved for UK consumers. Throughout this crisis we have increased our gas exports and our own North Sea resources were not used to benefit UK consumers, despite them paying tax to support the industry.
What do you say to that?
reply. oil Cos pay 40% tax on U.K. profits. much gas is landed. Y pipe in U.K. and sold via our grid. limited capacity to export.