The anniversary of the Maastricht Treaty signed on 7 February 1992

Enthusiasts for the economic, monetary and political union of Europe will celebrate the anniversary of Maastricht. After the founding Treaty of Rome this Treaty represented the single largest step forward towards the union of Europe they seek. Some Eurosceptics can also celebrate it at this distant time, as it was the sheer ambition of Maastricht that alerted many more people to the fact that the Common market they voted for in 1975 in the UK was morphing into the ever closer union of the Rome Treaty that had been played down in the UK debate.
The truth is this Treaty was important. It both greatly accelerated progress to European Union for the majority of countries that welcomed it, whilst splitting Europe more decisively for those that did not. Denmark and the UK immediately demanded and got opt outs from joining the single currency and stayed out. Sweden has spent the last years refusing to implement its commitment to join the Euro. The EU has lived with non compliance with the Treaty. Switzerland and Norway took it as confirmation of the growing centralisation of the Union and confirmed their unwillingness to join the EU at all.
Maastricht was the last EU Treaty that the UK Conservative party whipped MPs to support. It split the Parliamentary party, with many more unhappy MPs than actually voted against. In Opposition the party became an opponent of more powers for the EU, and opposed the Treaties of Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon. In the 2010 election the party was wanting to repatriate powers , but the advent of a coalition government with the Lib Dems meant nothing along those lines could be attempted as the Lib Dems vetoed any suggestion. The 2015 Conservative Manifesto adopted the proposal of a referendum on our continued membership as the best answer. This helped the Conservatives garner enough votes to win a majority. By then many Conservative MPs felt it wrong to stay in the EU when we opposed joining the most important central project at its heart, economic and monetary union. There was always the danger of ending up paying more of the bills of a difficult currency union, and accepting more of their laws needed for currency participants but not for a more independent country with global ambitions.
Maastricht theory had already cost the UK dear. It was preparing for the single currency by demanding convergence of economies and currencies that visited upon us the Exchange Rate Mechanism. This cruel policy gave us a nasty boom and bust, leading to much unemployment, lost businesses and negative equity for some homeowners. This bitter experience recruited more Conservative MPs and voters to oppose continued membership and certainly to oppose further transfers of powers.It threw the Conservatives out of power for 13 years as it destroyed the party’s reputation for economic competence. Winning again was only possible after Labour presided over the even worse banking collapse and great depression of 2008.
The post Maastricht EU survives on a massive programme of money printing and bond buying, continuing for all this year on current plans long after the USA and UK have stopped. It needs the continued mechanism of Germany and the other surplus countries depositing their cash in the ECNB at zero interest, to be lent on at zero to the deficit countries that need the money to avoid recession. Gradually the EU is exerting its controls over spending and taxes in each member state, as it needs to do to provide some discipline to its currency and banking system.
29 Comments
February 8, 2022
Thank goodness we are no longer part of the EU.
Can we now concentrate on cutting off the remaking tentacles.
February 8, 2022
The rather many tentacles and the almost complete attempted strangulation of Northern Ireland.
February 8, 2022
Some of our workers may disagree.
The US and Japan have agreed to remove Trump-era tariffs from around 1.25 million metric tonnes a year of Japanese steel imports.
Under the deal, Japan says it will help to tackle excess steel supplies, which push down prices.
The agreement is aimed to stamp out “unfair practices” in the global steel industry, which is dominated by China.
The Biden administration has already made a similar deal with the EU but tariffs remain in place on UK imports.
We’re out of the game.
Reply Not so. We are signing lots of trade deals and are advancing with the big one, TPP
February 8, 2022
They seem reluctant to do anything about the NIP.
Maybe the civil Serpents like it so it keeps us aligned ready for a Norwegian style membership. Government by fax.
February 8, 2022
There are no remaining tentacles. You left.
Yes, it really is this crap.
February 8, 2022
Good morning.
It was tame opposition. Witness its support to Remain.
Many, but not the majority. CMD saw the EU Referendum as a way of putting our membership to bed once and for all and silence Leavers. He was in for a shock.
I am hearing reports that former aids to Alexander Johnson MP have stated that he regrets BREXIT and that his heart was never in it. Given the man’s personal reputation with regard to matters in his personal life I can well believe this.
BREXIT For many MP’s, and Civil Serpents, has had the result much like a condemned man with a noose around his neck and the trap door just being opened. That terrible feeling of the ground suddenly disappearing from under you and the fall to what will be your instant demise. Losing ‘Mother EU’ for many has exposed them for the poor quality voting fodder they are. It is so easy to be a rule taker and not a rule maker. To not have to make important decisions and, when things go wrong, just blame someone (EU) else.
30 Years ? What a waste.
February 8, 2022
+1 Mark B. I do not trust Parliament to respect democracy, or the electorate.
February 8, 2022
+1
Agree entirely.
And yes, what an awful waste of time and emotion and freedom.
And we lost our lovely currency. For what?
February 8, 2022
Governing the UK post EU requires imagination and leadership, so I can understand the PM is having second thoughts.
February 8, 2022
I still doubt the legality of signing this treaty without the express approval of the electorate. Likewise, the way we were taking into the Common Market without electoral approval. Both events were under Conservative governments! Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised by Boris’s dubious antics, appeasement of the EU and lack of consideration for democracy and the electorate.
February 8, 2022
Shirley
HM the Queen is Sovereign. That is, she is the ultimate power. When Maastricht came into being, she became just another citizen of the sudo-nation of the EU / Europe. That is High Treason. A crime that, believe it or not, was still punishable by the death penalty back then, but was later removed by the Blair regime. That was the size of the betrayal.
February 8, 2022
Thank you, Shirley M. I have similar doubt. In the 1960s and the early 1970s, politicians described the European project as the Common Market, not as a new superstate in the making, which latter was clearly the aim of Robert Schuman et al. A then 16-year old schoolboy knew otherwise, that EFTA and our Commonwealth were by far the better options for our country and did not involve deceiving the electorate.
February 8, 2022
I don’t care about this issue. It’s a legacy issue. I care about the odious British Parliament’s Commons MPs passing laws to destroy free speech using offence culture and victim culture to smash into smithereens rights and freedoms we once enjoyed as a result of human sacrifice, courage and bloodshed
We have nothing without freedom and voice. Leaving the EU has delivered us into a place that is now even more sinister and unpleasant as it was prior to the vote
Try as you might to destroy dissenting voices the real world will always impose itself and expose the vicious and nasty characters that now infect British and western political and public life.
We are governed by psychopaths and petty despots
February 8, 2022
Hear hear.
February 8, 2022
+1
Sadly, sadly agree 100%.
February 8, 2022
You must be wondering Sir John, what happened to all your hard work in getting the UK out of the EU when nothing has been done to compound our independence.
As you have pointed out many times, Ministers have refused to take advantage. What EU legislation has been repealed? Nil. It is as if our government is happy with the way things were. Are they keeping everything ticking over while our economy weakens, waiting for the right moment to rejoin?
February 8, 2022
Is Boris sill really a remainer – like his siblings and father – he surely used to be pro EU. He certainly seems now to be a deluded Climate Alarmist and reluctant to take advantage of brexit. The expensive energy agenda alone will kill the Tories politically. Could well give us Starmer/SNP, a broken union, votes for children, PR and perhaps never a sensible small state government ever again. Such is PR endless lefty/green crap coalitions as we see all over the place.
February 8, 2022
As we have asked time and again – which legislation do you want repealed.
None of you can ever name anything.
Reply I have often answered that question. Try a new attack
February 8, 2022
Thank you for this reminder of how dire the consequences of policy choices can be over time. And how they create huge imbalances over time as seen today in the EU. Another contemporary example of misguided policy is the accelerated drive to net zero on the back of the Climate Change Act. I read that now some of the scientists behind the original AGW thesis now acknowledge that many of the climate models produced are useless and have been dumped. They also acknowledge that clouds are a critical influence on climate which their grid models are too crude to measure. This point was made by Dr Steven Koonin in his book, “Unsettled? What climate science tells us, what it doesn’t, and why it matters.” He also draws attention to the low confidence levels the climate scientists themselves have attached to forecasts to the end of the 21stC. The sooner the Tory party grasps this nettle of misguided policy the better.
February 8, 2022
Thirty years since Maastricht. Two years since we left the EU. But you just can’t let it go can you. If you did, you’d have to stop blaming Europe for the mess this country is in, and take a bit of responsibility. And that would never do
February 8, 2022
I was was opposed to ERM, ceding control over interest rates and the exchange rate was clearly a hideously risky business and I was amazed , at the time, at the lack of caution. Black Wednesday, however, humbled politicians of all kinds . A good thing . It was the precursor to 16 years of stable moderate Government , Growth and security .A golden age by comparison to mendacious shambles blundering around No 1o today.
The UK was close to the US and through years of work pacified N Ireland and crafted a unique place for the UK in Europe gaining as much cake as was possible. Education and Health were dragged into the modern age.
The lesson we should all take is that political projects which ignore economic reality cannot succeed and quickly or slowly people will turn on those who made them poor. The Politicians who sold Brexit to the British will be the guilty men of tomorrow .
February 8, 2022
Blame for ‘destroying the Party’s reputation for economic competence’ can now be firmly placed on Boris Johnson rather than the EU, with close alignment with the EU to follow once a new government is elected, despite Brexit.
February 8, 2022
Sir JR
“But not for a more independent country with global ambitions”
From where I am sitting that seems like an illusion, which we would have been able to exercise better inside the EU?
But the Brexiters seem to know better and have a plan. But I am still looking for the plan and the capability to eexecute it
February 8, 2022
Maastricht was indeed a watershed. It remains to be seen whether the ‘clean’ brexit we have (excluding N Ireland and fish) is worthwhile, given the undoubted frictions it has created, versus the alternatives of a Switzerland or Norway type model. For the U.K. model to work we need a much bolder implementation of the free market, competitive, global vision for the U.K., outlined during and since the referendum by Sir John and others. If on the other hand even a Conservative govt with a big majority chooses big govt statism with high and uncompetitive taxes as is now happening, then it would be better to go for a quieter life and eg re-join the EEA. Your choice Conservative MPs.
February 8, 2022
Sir John writes like a bitter divorcee, sniping at a happily married couple’s Golden Wedding anniversary.
So do his followers here.
Reply Not so. A sensible and balanced account if you re read it. Why so touchy about any analysis of the EU you love?
February 8, 2022
Whilst I appreciate Sir John is reviewing the Maastricht Treachery and events following it, none of it would have happened if Heath hadn’t carried out the original treachery: taking us into the EEC in the first place; deliberately lying about the intention to morph what we were told was a trading bloc into first a political union and then a federal state.
I wasn’t old enough to vote in the post-membership referendum of 1975, so the first time I got a chance to vote on the EEC/EU was 2016 after Nigel Farage/UKIP and a number of Conservative MPs had forced pro-EU Cameron to hold a Referendum he didn’t think he could possibly lose.
Post Maastricht I didn’t vote Conservative again until 2019. On the basis of Johnson’s performance so far, I very much doubt I will be in 2023/24. I want genuine REFORM of our governmental institutions and we’ll never get that from the Establishment Parties.
February 8, 2022
I think you miss the critical point that we had an opt out from the currency union and an agreed opt out from the notion of ever closer union. It was this best of both worlds type of membership that was so beneficial. You imply in this blog that we might have ended up in a monetary and political union which is simply not true (or I too would have voted to leave).
Is it not time to stop looking back now? We left two years ago and left the transition period a year ago. I think we now need to try and find some of these elusive wins you keep promising rather than reflecting on how clever you were to have won the referendum
February 8, 2022
Despite what Nick Clegg and others said:
https://euobserver.com/opinion/154311
“A free Europe needs an army”
“It is therefore high time to make progress towards an European army based on a common foreign policy. Not to weaken Nato, but rather to strengthen it. A survey of European citizens has shown that the need for a European army is perceived as the most urgent.
My country of Belgium has had politicians who have left a huge mark on European integration. Without Paul Henri Spaak there would have been no internal market. Without Guy Verhofstadt there would have been no convention that launched the last major reforms of the EU. And without Herman Van Rompuy, Greece would have been thrown out of the eurozone.
That is why I call on the Belgian government to push the Conference on the Future of Europe to continue this tradition. Let us commit to a true European Defence Union. And let’s remove, once and for all, the blocking national vetoes that stand in the way of a common European foreign policy.”
I wonder what the Irish government would have to say about that.
February 8, 2022
The EU’s foreign policy execution is going well, isn’t it? I wonder if this week will see a military coup in Russia.