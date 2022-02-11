Russia and NATO

I do not think Russia will launch a full scale invasion of Ukraine. Russia will recognise that the main population of Ukraine outside the eastern cities is very hostile to Russia, would offer strong resistance to invasion and refuse to accept attempted rule. Crimea has accepted Russian rule as there was a much larger pro Russia population in that part of the country when Russia marched in without resistance.
Russia pretends to believe that NATO is a threat to it, yet there is no evidence that NATO has ever wanted to expand its territory by military means. All NATO troops and weapons deployed in the eastern member states are there for defence only. NATO makes no territorial claims. It is true after the split up of the USSR some states asked to join NATO. They were not made to by an alliance often reluctant to accept new members given the burden they bring to the collective defence.
Russia will doubtless wish to foment tensions in Donbas further where there are more pro Russian citizens unhappy with Kiev rule. France and Germany tried to negotiate a peace in eastern Ukraine with Russia and the Kiev government. The Minsk Agreements sought a solution of devolved government for Donbas but the elections did not take place and we still await a constitutional settlement. It is best for that group to try again to adjust the Minsk Agreements to current conditions and get on with the implementation.
I am not surprised the Foreign Secretary got nowhere with the Russian Foreign Minister. I hope she now returns to end the talks with the EU and get on with putting in a solution to the Irish Protocol issue.
Yes agreed.
Frazer Nelson today:- “To have taxes at a 71-year high and the largest NHS waiting list ever would represent abject failure” indeed and not just the NHS either but a very poor policing & justice system, second rate schools, many worthless degrees, poor roads (often being deliberately blocked and/or constricted), poor or often non existent public transport, no real control of our borders and an NHS dental service that is a pathetic sick joke too.
What has this got to do with today’s topic ?
Reply I post a lot of your comments. If you do not like my moderation go to another site.
Come on John ; that is a fair comment and I don’t take offense at anything you want to moderate. It is your site , however I try to keep it in context and there are many things I want to talk about which don’t come up , but lifelogic has been saying the same thing over and over again never being satisfied with the strain we are all put under.
Reply What topics would you like me to write about that I do not mention?
Why is the UK getting involved in talks about Ukraine and even worse sending troops and weapons there? It is of no concern to our citizens. It’s just an excuse for our politicians to posture on the world stage and try to gain favour with the United States. It is also a very convenient distraction from more pressing internal concerns.
The last paragraph in the article is correct. Stay out of Ukraine. Stop the endless talking to the EU. Take action to solve the Northern Ireland issue.
And what about the oil and gas regulator ordering Cuadrilla to concrete their bore holes for shale gas. This is state sponsored sabotage and should be stopped immediately.
As for the NIP it’s a disgrace that we are still talking.
Action is needed.
Those actions are against the wealth and health of the people of the UK…this government is working with the foreign bodies of the UN & EU to stop us using our own natural resources …that traitorous
Action is needed and I just don’t mean a HoC urgent question…MPs should now rebel
+many
Also off topic ( or is anything really that?)
“They” are already trying to ramp up another epi or pan demic.
HIV this time.
Only a MUCH worse type. Naturally 🤔
And an MRNA jab just waiting!!
Good morning.
I do not think they are pretending given their history of being invaded. With the exception of Finland, Hungary, Czechoslovakia and Afghanistan, all under the Soviet era, I cannot recollect once where Russia has invaded another country. How many countries have we invaded in the last 25 years ? Quite a few.
What is the point of NATO now that the Soviet Union is no more ? Who is the enemy ?
With the EU moving to full union it is natural that they will want to create a military of their own for defence. It is high time that now the UK has left the EU that we support them in their desire for a United States of Europe. One way to do this is for the UK, USA, Norway and Iceland to leave NATO and form a new alliance. This can include Canada, Australia, S. Korea and others.
Leave the Europeans to be ‘Finlandised’ as Germany and France clearly wants a better relationship with Russia.
Stop yanking the Bears chain.
+1
But maybe someone else is “pretending”?
Mark: during the Soviet era, Russia also occupied at various stages Albania, Bulgaria, East Germany, Poland, Romania, Yugoslavia, the Baltic States, the ‘Stans and the eastern quarter of Austria. Other than one delusional French Emperor and one German monster, how many Europeans have attempted to invade and conquer Russia in the past few centuries?
If NATO hasn’t got an enemy then some will simply invent one.
The humiliation suffered by Truss is what brexit Britain can expect on the world stage wherever it might try to intercede from now on too.
perhaps it is the interceding that is all wrong. Who would take any notice of our net zero “leadership” that had a brain? perhaps going around like a mini America can now cease??
We have a greater influence than the German EU, but real superpowers ignore us all.
Didn’t the Russia Federation under the leadership of Putin invade South Ossetia Georgia and the Crimea Ukraine
Conflicts and the amassing of troops generally spreads plagues.
Whatever are they thinking?
150,00 Russian troops on the border. The army not depleted then?
All those “particles” being puffed out. All that CO2 too.
Surely things other than war should be on the mind during a pandemic?
It is mortifying when you have a Foreign Secretary who states that Russia has no claim to territories such as Voronezh and Rostov only to be reminded by the British Ambassador that they are within Russia’s borders! Credibility? Who needs it? She should channel her Pork and Cheese routine 🙂
Zorro
As I alluded to in earlier posts. If you are not very good at your job, surround yourself with lesser mortals, it will make you look like a Titan with even trying.
All these types of situations does beg the question about the degree we have cut our military forces? The last round of cuts when it was stated that our forces face different scenairos and it is not all about troops on the ground seems to be a little bit hasty when such large numbers of a possible opposition can be assembled on other countries borders. The only thing that has not changed is somehow we will get involved.
We always have and always will.
No food security.
No energy security.
No security full stop.
And all avoidable…if the will had been there.
Here we have a desecrated barracks sold off for housing (£8 million) years ago.
All around the area there was masses of housing for military…all sold to buy to letters.
A beautiful park was destroyed with many promises of Health Centres etc. A whole avenue of trees felled at dawn. Two military artefacts “disappeared”.
And instead of the promises more houses and two truly ghastly supermarkets.
U.K. has been put up for sale over many years.
Has Russia done the same?
Indeed.
Jeremy Warner today.
“The energy crunch is only going to get worse. Thanks to vote-chasing politicians and populist gimmicks, investment has completely collapsed.”
What did out halfwitted politicians like Ed Milliband, Cameron, May, Boris, Kwatang and the joke Lord Debden (Gummer) and his mad Climate Committee expect would happen?
Turbo
I’m inclined to agree with your thoughts. Why keep reducing the size of our armed forces, “because the future of fighting will be different,” but then send the troops out everywhere, anyway?
We have the best trained armed forces in the world, that’s a strength to be maintained, surely? And realistically, times may change, but human nature doesn’t. (Despite the best efforts of some lefties)
The Foreign Sec made a very silly attempt at self-promotion.
I do wish our “leaders” would show a bit more dignity!
“No plans to invade Ukraine” she was told.
Who is whipping up all this?
The Protocol is the solution to your Brexit.
Every Conservative MP stood for election on the basis that the Protocol was a great, oven ready deal. The public gave you a mandate of sorts – a majority in Parliament even though the vast majority of voters voted against it.
Just about every Conservative MP then voted in favour of it in Parliament. Every Brexit Party MEP voted for it in the European Parliament.
Remainers campaigned and voted against it – telling Brexitists it was a bad deal. We were abused. Called Remoaners, traitors, enemies of the people.
The attempt by Brexitists to rewrite history will not work. Brexit is your mess. You will own it. A lot of Brexitist MPs will be losing their jobs at the next election. That’s one benefit of Brexit.
Agee the Protocol is the solution. The Protocol is fine, in particular Article 16 of the Protocol is fine.
So you were abused and called Remoaners, traitors, and enemies of the people by people who you personally had called ignorant racists ? What’s the problem ?
We were called ignorant racists before the referendum. Indeed this caused the referendum and delivered its result.
Nothing exemplifies Remainer hatred that the archives on these pages and Andy’s rants.
Andy didn’t have his place of work shifted to Poland.
Andy didn’t have to compete with newcomers for the jobs and services that were left.
Andy protected his kids from the worst effects of it all by buying a house in a rich area and sending his kids to private school. (Mine competed directly on pure intelligence – in a deprived post code – and thrived.)
So
Andy didn’t understand Brexit.
Not mine.
It all started with George Osborne and his “Project Fear” and the grossly exaggerated Treasury projections of the economic impact of leaving the EU without a special trade deal, which led Theresa May to give the Irish government a veto over withdrawal arrangements.
As I said here at the time, for example on November 26 2017:
https://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/26/the-irish-border-with-northern-ireland/#comment-903216
“On the TV this morning it was stated that the UK government is “desperate” to move on to trade talks, but this would be vetoed by the Irish government unless the UK government committed to keeping the UK in both the Single Market and the Customs Union.”
“So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.
That would do us some economic harm, although nowhere near as much as portrayed by the Remoaners, and it would do the other countries more economic harm, albeit it would be spread around among them, but on most projections the country which would suffer by far the greatest economic damage would in fact be Ireland.”
If Northern Ireland descends into violence, as it may do, then the finger pointing should start with him.
It was because of the Brexit opposition in parliament that we backed ourselves into a corner and ended up with the appalling deal negotiated by the arch-remainer Theresa May. Don’t try and pin this deal on Brexit voters, you need to look much closer to home.
Well said. Personally, I blame the undemocratic EU worshippers in Parliament for giving the EU the ability to dictate terms, due to their ‘surrender bill’. I am no fan of Boris, but he was given a lousy hand by our own politicians.
It is about the interpretation of the Protocol in practical terms young Andy.
Quite agree Sir John. However I think it likely that Easter Ukrain will never be fully governable and will become thag buffer zone that Russia desires between it and the EU and NATO.
But why should the UK, now indelendendent, remain a member of NATO when so many EU countries refuse to contribute their share NATO?
And what about the UK defence force, now to be feminised! Putin must be scared witless.
Already done. Except for Para and Commandos and SF… doubtless the arduous and often brutal selections will be deemed sexist soon enough.
That silly SAS Who Dares Wins programme on TV will be held up as proof that women can do it (2 weeks contest vs 9 months selection in the real thing) I like Ant Middleton but can he not see what he’s done ?
The tensions will continue. From the Russian side they help provoke division in the West so they can supply gas to Europe. From the US side it provides reasons to oppose Nordstream 2 so the US can sell gas to Europe. This time it is Germany that is caught in the squeeze. The best thing the UK can do is develop its own gas resources if, and it is a big if, it the government can extract its head from the sands of its obsession with net zero.
February 11, 2022
February 11, 2022
If there is one thing that the Ukraine crisis has cleary shown, it is the military weakness of the British armed forces following 12 years of Conservative defence cuts.
Sir John has allowed me to repeatedly blog about the malign and savage defence cuts implemented by Cameron, May and Johnson. Those with an interest in the defence of the realm should read Michael Ashcroft’s excellent book “White Flag” for a way forward
And where are the eye watering amounts of money going to come from to be ahead of a global arms race. Please get real. You should be attacking the EU members especially Germany, in Russia’s pocket through energy needs, for not spending as much as we do to support NATO.
February 11, 2022
February 11, 2022
It seems very unlikely that Putin will be foolish enough to invade Ukraine. The posturing of Macron however is very concerning and a signal of Western weakness. Likewise it has been entirely predictable that Nordstream2 would make Germany and Europe more generally hostage to Russian belligerence.
So indeed let’s turn to the Northern Ireland protocol. If it cannot be Implemented in the way agreed – which includes respecting the UK’s internal market and not diverting trade or causing societal disruption then it must be set aside. It seems clear also that the EU’s approach is a breach of article 1 of the Belfast agreement. The EU is ‘breaking international law’.
Dear Sir John this is a very biased and typical western view of Russia which does start with the West knowns best and every one else is completely at fault/wrong. Russia will see from experience the West’s invasions of the Middle East based on lies. No mention is made that Crimea was part of Russia until given to the Ukraine by the USSR. The West turns a blind eye as to why there is a civil war in Ukraine and is not interested in sorting out this Northern Ireland type problem ( the troubles not Brexit). The West/EU encouraged the original unrest. The Kiev Government does not suppress Nazi movements and arm groups who make our right wing groups look like liberals. Russia lost 16 million to the Nazi invasion/Second world war.
NATO was to defend against the Soviet Union not Russia. NATO is really out of a job.
Sir John how can you say Russia pretends to see a threat from the West. “yet there is no evidence that NATO has ever wanted to expand its territory by military means.” A very Politically phrased statement in my opinion. The truth is NATO has expanded it’s territory as seen by Russia -this is a fact.
The West does not allow that Russia might not want the Ukraine army invading the parts of the country to take the Regions back by force with a great loss of Life on both sides.
The West is not interested in solving the internal Ukraine issue peacefully, just wanting to justify the existence of NATO and stopping the supply of Russian Gas as opposed to American Gas to Germany and the EU.
Wonderful concluding paragraph! Never mind war in Europe, let’s focus on getting sausages into Northern Ireland. How low has the Conservative Party of Macmillan and Thatcher been brought by its obsessive Brexit ideologues
Putin sabre rattling with little or no cost to Russia. He gets the world to sit up and be terrified of war.
Should he foolishly cross the border he will have world condemnation and much worse, aircraft not fighting but taking body bags home.
Liz Truss, out of her depth with the Russian foreign minister, a mouse played with by a very large cat who showed what he thought by leaving her high and dry. Not mention thinking looking like Margaret Thatcher will imbue her with the same status. Frankly pathetic.
And now she will take her huff and puff approach to the NI protocol supported by another dissemble from Boris assuring the House he would trigger article 15 when as we know from Lord Frost he has zero intention of doing so and the EU negotiators know that as well, hence their intransigence.
I agree with John Major for different reasons. What we saw in Moscow and the hollow threats with regard to NI are making us a laughing stock. Boris personally has been doing that for years.
I thought Crimea had a referendum. I didn’t realise Russia just marched in.
Russia has been invading Ukraine for such a long time now. I’ve been reading of the imminent invasion for a good few years.
Maybe they will maybe they won’t.
Whatever Putin is or isn’t, I think it a bit rich of the British government to point fingers when they’ve had those same fingers in many pies relating to interfering in other countries. All disguised of course as being for peace, liberal democracy, removal of tyrannical leaders and of course weapons of mass destruction.
The mess left behind, the knock on consequences to us in so many ways just shrugged off by those same people who make the decisions but dodge the consequences.
The human cost has been horrific.
It just leaves me open mouthed that such people can take the moral high ground, but then some people always have the best view in the room.
If ever there was contemplation in getting involved militarily against Russia I would suggest a very big reality check for the Westminster crew, not least because the old ties that bind have been obliterated. Our young men have been emasculated and the armed forces grow more ‘woke’ by the day.
Reply Russia held a referendum after the take over without western agreement or observer status. It is quite possible now a properly supervised referendum would secure a majority for Russian rule but one has not been agreed.
And in other news, no doubt the Cressida Dick story will rumble on. Only 12 months ago Boris said he had total confidence in her and extended her contract.
I cannot believe that the cultural/diversity etc issues that have caused her downfall have sprung up in this last year so what does that say about his judgment or lack of it or was her reappointment a diversity issue in itself over competence?
Who’d want to be a police officer in London these days ? Crap pay, no respect, treated like dirt… no wonder the people that haven’t already walked from it can be dodgy and not give a toss. They don’t (and shouldn’t) see it as a career anymore.
It’s a rubbish job.
They had the same problem with corruption and lack of care for the job in the ’70s – then they put the pay up.
Off topic by 1 day
Last night I read that the ”OIL & GAS AUTHORITY” has instructed the BEIS to cap the shale gas test wells in the Northwest.
Where on earth did this bunch of NEDs come from and are telling our government what to do? Will someone please tell me?
Cap is a euphemism. It means filling up with concrete. All that work wasted.
The FS Liz Truss will get no-where on NI because she will get no support from ‘Boris’ who hasn’t the courage to stand up to the EU.
He will continue with his betrayal of the UK’s sovereignty.
+1 Boris appeases the EU at every opportunity. Is Boris scared of the EU, a closet Remainer, or just lazy and wants the ‘quiet life’ regardless of the damage to the UK?
You Leave obsessives, over your oh-so-sacred “sovereignty”, are like the boundary-fixated neighbour, who spends his entire life savings and has to remortgage on proving that his neighbour’s privet hedge is a few mm onto his property – only to be compulsorily purchased of the whole lot to build a railway.
The Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, who the media here seem to have never heard of and don’t report on, seems to be inclined to let Russia do whatever they want, so why should we intervene ?
Amusing that all the Remoaners who claimed the evil Russia had interfered in the Brexit vote are now big fans of Russia since one of their Russian political thugs insulted Liz Truss.
Yes armed forces due to be cut again as I understand it.
Soon there will not be enough service men and women to help out even the NHS, let alone defend the Country.
You’ll have to excuse me if I don’t swallow the official UK line on global politics, especially where Russia is concerned. Sometimes I’d go so far as to say that many of these conflicts, differences between heads of state, are stage managed to otherwise distract us.
Why do I suspect Psy-ops are being used to muddy the water, after all since the Nudge units have been in operation we have been told what to think. Is this alleged Russian conflict yet another example of what they can do for the government to keep us scared and obedient?
The current situation was triggered a few years ago by the EU trying to persuade an ex-USSR satellite to join with the EU – Russia has always been adamant they do not want NATO on its doorstep. Why can’t this be respected.
Now we have seen Western heads of state, especially Biden, banging the war drums, while Russia takes up defensive positions. If there is any sort of war it will be because of failed politics, failed diplomacy, but mostly a failure of understanding of reality by the West.
Good comment from Guido. Tories putting up taxes is an open goal for labour and we read their attack line this morning.
Your differentiator is always Labour is the party of high taxes. Now no more. A silly political mistake that you are transparently trying to spin as essential to help NHS waiting lists that will actually increase.
Even more ridiculous given the large amounts, more than covering the Nat Ins rise, that you are allowing to be lost through fraud and waste.
Seems to me I can vote Labour and see no discernible difference. Actually there is. No ‘buffoon’ leading, boring maybe but not in thrall to the unelected ‘woke’ coterie around him. Indeed even their union ties, another one of your attack lines, are weakening.
Putin has a point. The threat from NATO doesn’t have to be military – indeed, that it still exists after the fall of the Berlin Wall is aggressive.
The aberration was the Blair/Clinton abuse of NATO in the Kosovan war. This has given the Russians endless mileage in denying NATO is defensive.
We are at stage one of the Russian Federations plan – to disrupt, disperse and dismantle NATO as an organisation….stage two, an invented engagement followed by a limited paramilitary police incursion…
Read Tom Clancy ‘Red Storm Rising’