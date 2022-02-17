I told the web service provider about the Security Certificate notice which also blocked me. It seems to have been sorted out.
I told the web service provider about the Security Certificate notice which also blocked me. It seems to have been sorted out.
12 Comments
February 17, 2022
Thanks for the exceptionally fast response from you when I emailed your office about it this morning.
Can’t miss my daily dose of Diary!
February 17, 2022
SM. My thoughts exactly. Life’s not the same when I can’t read John’s diary first thing.
February 17, 2022
In other security news – Storm Eunice expected to bring winds of up to 90mph, could the UK literally take-off with all the wind-turbines we have
February 17, 2022
I’m certainly glad my car runs on petrol and not electricity !
February 17, 2022
Some turbines were reported as failing / breaking in two from recent storms… be interesting to see how they fair over the next 48 hours @ £2m a pop. I wonder who’ll be liable for that!
With all those structural stress cracks and likely propogation, it will be the engineering job of choice for checking all of them, at very expensive day rates and then off to retirement in warmer climes…. 😀
February 17, 2022
Glen. Ha ha. I like it. On the other hand twisted metal can be quite attractive. Could we be that lucky?
February 17, 2022
Any explanation from the web host as to what happened to the site?
Yes, the certificate appeared to have expired but why?
Reply No idea.
February 17, 2022
It expired because the certificate issuer is in business to make money so puts a time limit on the safety certificate and the person paid money to keep the site running didn’t diarist the renewal date or didn’t act on the renewal notifications sent out by the company wanting money.
Happens more often than you would think including to those you would think would know better https://www.techradar.com/news/slack-down-top-websites-see-outages-as-lets-encrypts-ca-certificate-expires
February 17, 2022
it failed the MOT.
February 17, 2022
Certificates expire because they have an expiry date! Tricky for a Remainer but there it is.
February 17, 2022
Does this mean we need to be certified to post here ???
February 17, 2022
Security certificates are an interesting idea.
£8.99 to purchase a domain name. Then you need to prove this site is “safe” for up to £400 per year.
Not a scam at all!