Oxford lecture “The long road to net zero”. Reminder to register.

On Friday 25th February at 11.00 Rt Hon Sir John Redwood D.Phil FCSI will give a lecture in the Old Library, All Souls College Oxford on the topic of the long road to net zero.
The lecture will chart the continued dependence of the world on fossil fuels this decade. It will assess the growing divide in approach between the UK and EU on the one hand and China, Russia and India on the other. It will ask how green are various technologies recommended for the transition and warn against compliant countries importing products with a high carbon content to lower their own CO2 scores. It will argue that the green revolution needs to be a popular revolution, driven by the wishes and needs of billions of consumers, just as the digital revolution has been. It will examine the way in which China and Russia might exploit their positions in industrial manufacture and oil and gas to shift the balance of world power.
To register your attendance, please visit the following weblink: https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/event/long-road-net-zero
For those attending virtually, Microsoft Teams meeting links will be sent out 1 hour beforehand.
February 8, 2022
should ask them to broadcast it live on the web
February 8, 2022
or provide a transcript later, please?
February 9, 2022
I agree. Or at least allow us to view it after.
February 9, 2022
February 20, 2022
GB News will be interested and, I imagine, would want to report the conclusions and offer an interview.
I have registered to attend.
February 20, 2022
Net stupid is a false dawn. It is a pointless theatrical debate. Based on a false narrative. Until there is a reliable alternative energy source there is no need to waste a penny of tax on it. Why not debate witchcraft?
The eco loons need to be denounced at every opportunity. They need to be ousted from civil service, govt, local govt, university, schools.
February 8, 2022
Net Zero is nothing less than Marxism wrapped up in the cloak of environmental concern. To present it as anything other than that is an act of gross deceit.
All is now political in the authoritarian West and Tory and slug like Labour MPs are quite content to jump on the filthy Neo-Marxist, Davos bandwagon
February 8, 2022
It is certainly not sensible science, economics, politics or energy engineering.
The solutions proposed by our government wind, solar, EVs, heat pumps, “green” or otherwise hydrogen, bikes, walking, public transport, imported wood to burn at Drax… do not even save any (or any significant) CO2 when properly accounted for. EVs actually cause more compared to keeping your old car for longer. This as the cars and batteries have to be mined, manufactured, charges and recycled and we have no zero carbon electricity (or even sufficient low carbon electricity) to charge then with anyway.
At best these measures just export CO2 and the related jobs with them.
In any case CO2 is simply not a serious problem & there is no imminent climate catastrophe. On balance it is just net beneficial plant, tree and crop food. Slightly warmer is net beneficial too.
R&D for better nuclear, better batteries, synthetic fuels, better insulation etc. makes sense but the roll out of duff technology before it works or is remotely cost effective (using tax breaks and subsidies) is clearly damaging & totally counter productive.
February 20, 2022
It’s all about depopulation.
How can it be anything else?
February 8, 2022
February 20, 2022
+1 Dom, The big problem in Britain is that apart from a couple of dozen MP’s the MP ‘s both left and right are too young with little life experience to draw on. I think there really should be a minimum age for membership.
Most things in life repeat every forty or fifty years, those older will have seen most situations before and unlike those we have at present, will know the snags
February 20, 2022
+100 Dom.
February 20, 2022
Indeed there is no need for net zero and anyway it will not indeed cannot really happen at least not until we get practical fusion reactors as:- 1. The risks from CO2 are greatly exaggerated, it is tree plant and crop food & probably on balance a net positive. 2 The “solutions” proposed wind, wave, public transport, tide, walking, hydrogen, solar, battery storage, cycling, EVs… do not really work in the main, not even in CO2 terms. 3. World cooperation would be needed to get to net zero and this will clearly never happen anyway witness Russia. 4. Exporting high energy industries from the UK them importing the goods and pretending that burning imported wood at Drax does nothing to reduce World CO2 levels either.
End of lecture perhaps?
February 8, 2022
“It will assess the growing divide in approach between the UK and EU on the one hand and China, Russia and India on the other.”
I think the UK is out on its own now that the EU has decided that gas (methane) and nuclear is green.
And President Biden upon his return from COP26 has increased fossil fuel production.
The Marxists at BEIS have convinced the PM (Oxford Classics, ancient literature and classical philosophy) that we can power our whole country on “the breezes that blow around these islands” (PM, Conservative Party conference speech October 2020).
Economic suicide.
February 9, 2022
Unilateral Net Zero = Tories’ Poll Tax x 1000
Well underway by next general election.
February 8, 2022
Could you squeeze in the topic of ‘the peoples consensus’ to adopting net-zero
February 8, 2022
If you are willing to upload it to this site or youtube I’d be very interested in listening to your wise words Sir J.
Thank you.
February 9, 2022
February 9, 2022
February 20, 2022
February 8, 2022
I live in Oxford.How can I gain admission please ?
February 9, 2022
register here – https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/event/long-road-net-zero
February 8, 2022
Will it be recorded John, and then made available to view, or will it steam live.
February 8, 2022
Autocorrect strikes again, “Steam”, …. will it be available to view live.
February 20, 2022
Do you really mean “stream” Alan?
February 8, 2022
Re the Tweet about domestic gas production.
The Green lobby insist that the North Sea is being subsidised by taxpayers. BP, Shell et al are effectively on negative tax rates even though they have made huge profits after the price increases.
Also, increased production is sold off to the highest bidder, it is not reserved for UK consumers. Throughout this crisis we have increased our gas exports and our own North Sea resources were not used to benefit UK consumers, despite them paying tax to support the industry.
What do you say to that?
reply. oil Cos pay 40% tax on U.K. profits. much gas is landed. Y pipe in U.K. and sold via our grid. limited capacity to export.
February 8, 2022
Sounds like an interesting lecture. It is limited to the clever folk at All Souls College though.
There really needs to be this sort of discussion when all the globalists turn up to the COP26 type gatherings in their private jets. Not that the globalists want to hear any alternative views of course. That said, it’s an important issue and hopefully different visions will gain traction and become difficult to ignore.
Reply It’s a public lecture
February 9, 2022
I am genuinely baffled why the government does not do more to promote deep geothermal commercial power plants. These could produce over 20% of the UK’s electricity requirements, and as this is done on land it is much easier than erecting and maintaining wind turbines at sea. Best of all, this energy is provided 24/7, so is constant and reliable. You’d have thought that a government comitted to green policies would go for this, but it seems commercial vested interests have led to bad and corrupt decision-making. Very sad.
February 9, 2022
X-Tory: Worldwide, Geothermal is not widely developed. This indicates that like tidal, wind and solar it only works economically in certain optimal locations. Governments can solve these problems by providing subsidies of hundreds of Billions.
We do not need the the government wasting even more of our money.
If it was viable private companies would be falling over themselves to invest in it.
Better to wait till that happens.
February 9, 2022
* Firstly, we DO have a few optimal locations here in England and Scotland.
* Secondly, the viability of different means of energy production has been completely skewed by the government subsidies you complain about, which is why geothermal energy has not been developed.
* And thirdly, given that the government is determined to engage in these subsidies then it would make more sense to direct them to an energy source which is reliable and not the likes of wind and solar which are not.
In an ideal world I agree there would be no subsidies or other such distortions of any kind, but this is not the reality, so we need to play the hand we are given and push the government to promote energy sources which will not let us down when they are needed most!
February 9, 2022
Good morning – Again
And there you have it, the money quote !
One of the purposes of this CO2 scam is to offshore industry to other countries. They (governments and globalists) needed a way to allow them to close industries in the West and ship them to the East without raising too much suspicion. So the CO2 scam was invented to force industries to close and move.
Pure Socialism – From each according to their ability, to each according to their needs.
February 9, 2022
Net Zero is another example of mass formation, based on the politicised science from 50 years ago. In the mean time, scientific understanding of what influences our weather has moved on . . . time to wake them up Sir John.
February 9, 2022
Dieter Helm, professor of Energy Policy at Oxford University, wrote in his BEIS 2017 “Cost of Energy Review”, pages viii (15) and ix (16) :
“The FiTs and other low-carbon CfDs should be gradually phased out, and merged into a unified
equivalent firm power (EFP) capacity auction. The costs of intermittency will then rest with those who cause them, and there will be a major incentive for the intermittent generators to contract with and invest in the demand side, storage and back-up plants.”
So, Sir John, at this lecture you should propose that at the next auction, the renewables generators bid their prices for energy based upon :
A binding contract to supply a defined and continuous, not intermittent, amount of power and thus to include the cost of their chosen form of non-fossil fuel grid stability and long-term backup.
This will define the cost of renewable energy, which will then provide the basis for the costing of implementing Net Zero.
February 9, 2022
First to repeat comments, would be good to have a YouTube or similar record of your talk Sir John.
The Net CO2 concept is yet another misleading approach. If serious need to aim for zero CO2 emissions from all manmade sources ( sorry person made sources ). In reality we just need to get the emission level down to that which can be re absorbed by nature.
Cutting down the rain forest and generating large amounts of heat don’t help.
Like wise increasing the population and covering the world in concrete is another factor in CO2 generation conveniently ignored as a politically hot potato.
What is the problem with leveling up ( to use the in fashion term) the balance of world power. America, UK and some EU countries use military aims to gain commercial advantage in the world of business at the risk of a hot war.
American Gas or Russian Gas is a text book example. Are the Americans really concerned with the issues in Ukraine ? Are they interested in mediating between the two parties involved as they did in Northern Ireland ?
February 9, 2022
Sir John,
Don’t forget to stress (at every opportunity) that plants – particularly food crops – grow much better with higher levels of CO2.
With farmland (perversely) being given over to the production of Bio-Diesel & Bio-Ethanol (which are no ‘greener’ than ‘normal’ Diesel or Ethanol), and the push for ‘rewilding’ of arable farmland, we are going to need more food crops…….
…….unless of course the programme really is to reduce national populations by the use of ‘vaccines’.
Let them have both barrels if you are able Sir.
GW
February 9, 2022
Sir John,
In your lecture you may like to include the enormous risks the UK faces as a result of a unilateral dash to net zero CO2 emissions via the electrification of everything and windmill energy route :
– What is the risk that windmills cannot provide continuous and sufficient power at an affordable price?
We are closing down our fossil fuel operations without yet running a fully operational non-fossil fuel system for just our electrical energy.
– What is the risk to us if other countries do not follow our net zero dash?
In which case will we become uncompetitive whilst spending money on reducing our miniscule 1% contribution to CO2 emissions and not on mitigating the effects of global warming if it comes?
What is the risk of rushing ahead and not picking the right technologies for energy production, transport and heating and thus wasting vast sums of money implementing sub-optimal technologies whilst the rest of the world leapfrog us with better options?
All forced into use through unpopular legislation and costly subsidies rather than by natural customer choice.
We rushed to implement DAB radio and as a result have a poorer quality system.
The BEIS Dec 2020 Energy White Paper states :
“We aim to build a commercially viable fusion power plant by 2040”
I have no idea if this is feasible, but if it is then we will have wasted enormous sums of money decarbonising our electricity by 2035 using windmills.
What is the risk to the UK of electrifying everything?
Will there be sufficient metals and minerals to achieve this transition?
How will we deal with emergencies when there is no electrical power?
Will we not be less secure as a result of increased exposure to hacking attacks on our electricity system – one successful hack and we have no power for communications, travel, heat, light, computers – the whole lot goes down.
February 20, 2022
O Richard. With over 150,000 people without power at this present time I am sure many are wondering if EVs are the answer to our prayers.
February 9, 2022
I have registered and look forward to attending.
I have a fair idea what you will say Sir John and look forward to hearing opposing views to inform my position I hope they have something worthwhile and thought provoking to say. I also hope they attend with a similar open mind but do not hold out much hope.
Thank you
February 9, 2022
The fact that Ofgem can hold two remits, that of delivering Net Zero and at the same time protecting existing and future consumers, without exhibiting any signs of cognitive dissonance surely demonstrates that Net Zero is a religion.
February 20, 2022
Thank you, Sir John. I have registered for the event as an online attendee. I hope that your lecture gets a wide audience, including our parliamentarians.
February 20, 2022
I cannot make 11.30 on Friday but would be interested to watch a recording or read a transcript if available.
February 20, 2022
In the news a fire of Titanic proportions has engulfed a massive transport ship carrying electric vehicles across the Atlantic. What a waste of effort and should give food for thought…
February 20, 2022
I have decided to install solar panels. Not with an ambition to move to zero-carbon, a target that is pointless with the likes of China, India, and Russia producing carbon as they do.
I have chosen to ensure I will have accessible power at a known cost with no threat of blackouts. I have taken the salesman’s promises with a large pinch of salt but even if I get half the output promised it is still a far better investment for my money than the minuscule interest rates from savings. And electricity prices will rise.
February 20, 2022
Unless you have not only battery storage but battery back up which is expensive you will not be able to use the power from your solar panels when there is a blackout. All batteries connected to solar panels are automatically shut down during power cuts etc for safety regarding workmen who could get electrocuted. This is what I have just read but I’m not sure which system you have of course.