Oxford lecture “The long road to net zero”. Reminder to register.

On Friday 25th February at 11.00 Rt Hon Sir John Redwood D.Phil FCSI will give a lecture in the Old Library, All Souls College Oxford on the topic of the long road to net zero.

The lecture will chart the continued dependence of the world on fossil fuels this decade. It will assess the growing divide in approach between the UK and EU on the one hand and China, Russia and India on the other. It will ask how green are various technologies recommended for the transition and warn against compliant countries importing products with a high carbon content to lower their own CO2 scores. It will argue that the green revolution needs to be a popular revolution, driven by the wishes and needs of billions of consumers, just as the digital revolution has been. It will examine the way in which China and Russia might exploit their positions in industrial manufacture and oil and gas to shift the balance of world power.

To register your attendance, please visit the following weblink: https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/event/long-road-net-zero

For those attending virtually, Microsoft Teams meeting links will be sent out 1 hour beforehand.