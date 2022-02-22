The case again against higher National Insurance

I reproduce below my latest article for Conservative Home
I have no wish to see the country damaged yet again by a foolish Treasury orthodoxy, aided by a Central Bank lurching from being too loose and inflationary to being too tough.
It is too late now to head off the round of inflation they have helped create. They both need to recognise that growth will bring the deficit down and the belated ending of money printing will start to slow inflation after April/May without further action. The hit to real incomes ahead will also slow the economy.
I have seen Treasury theory do so much damage over my lifetime. I urged John Major not to push the UK into the inevitable boom bust that the European Exchange Rate Mechanism was bound to deliver. He went ahead, triggering an inflation followed by a bust which collapsed house prices and took down many small businesses. It cast the Conservatives out of office for 13 years.
I watched as Gordon Brown helped generate a Treasury orthodoxy that decided to correct a credit bubble they had created by a disastrous aggressive curtailment of cash and credit. This bankrupted large banks and brought on the predictable great recession. On the back of that, Labour have been out of office for 11 years so far.
Today inflation is too high. Tomorrow it will be higher, when the full energy price rises add to bills. Wage growth so far is below inflation. The cost of living squeeze will hit confidence and limit many people’s ability to spend on discretionary items, given the big rise in the cost of the basics of food, energy and the mortgage.
Some say the inflation is the result of supply-side shortages brought on by Covid, international supply chain disruptions, and the general shortage of gas in Europe. Others point to the way the Bank of England continued creating extra money, buying up bonds, and keeping interest rates around zero long after the initial pandemic shutdown.
They were right to produce a strong positive response to offset the economic damage done by the health policies in 2020, but wrong to continue money printing in the later months of last year as recovery was well set.
Whichever explanation you prefer, it all points to a coming sharp decline in the pace of growth, a big reduction in consumer spending outside the basics, and a peak or surge in inflation. It does not look like a wage/price spiral setting in given the deflationary impact of the huge energy price rises and the consequences of the most severe advanced country monetary tightening on offer.
The Bank of England has stopped all money printing, has raised interest rates and is even thinking of money shrinking whilst the ECB plans a further €40bn a month and the Bank of Japan carries on buying as many bonds as it takes to keep the ten year rate of interest near zero. Even the Fed, with a much bigger inflation problem than the others, is still unwisely printing more money this month. The Bank of England should give its tightening time to work before considering too much action.
The Treasury have one main argument against my proposal that we should cancel the extra National Insurance, end VAT on fuel, and cancel VAT on green products to make it cheaper to save energy at home: they say the deficit is too high so they need to hike taxes to reduce the amount we need to borrow.
I agree with them that the UK has to get the huge deficit down from the necessarily high levels to get us through lockdown. The Treasury said they could live with a deficit of £233.9bn this year. I thought that was too high, but also argued it was a very unlikely outcome in the budget debate.
Now the Treasury thinks the deficit will come in at £183bn, £50bn lower. It is currently running more than £60bn lower with just three months more to report. In that case the Treasury on its own argument can easily afford to cancel the £12bn of National Insurance increase next year and forgo around £5bn of VAT revenue. It will still be reducing the deficit by a large amount compared with its assessment of what was realistic last March.
I have a strong economic reason why they need to do this. Why has the deficit fallen so much more than they thought this year? It is because the economy has grown more than they thought. It is also because the Treasury/OBR model of the economy underestimates just how much extra tax revenue they will collect if the economy grows faster.
By the same token, if they insist on slowing the economy too much this spring they will collect less tax revenue than they thought. They could end up with a bigger deficit from too tough a squeeze. If people spend less on non essentials because they are squeezed, there will be less VAT. There will also be fewer service sector jobs so less income tax. There will be less profits tax from non energy businesses.
I do not want the Government to fall for Treasury austerity economics again and plunge us into another slowdown – which will lead to more self defeating cries from the Treasury for higher taxes and lower spending. Of course we need to get inflation down. The Bank has now taken some necessary action to start to do that in the second half of this year.
The single biggest problem is the price of energy. The Government needs to get on with licencing and encouraging more domestic production of oil and gas, and more domestic capacity for reliable electricity supply. This is the way to address the chronic domestic shortage and to start to unwind the foolish dependence to sky-high priced imports from a continent even more short of energy than we are.
Is the current governor of the Bank of England the right man for what lies ahead?
Spot on as usual.
Slowly , but Oh so slowly ,this Social Democrat government, that thinks it is Conservative, is listening
Support for SNRs and nuclear energy .Licensing North Sea oil fields .Getting rid of Solvency 11.Appointing JRM to introduce Brexit benefiits and Civil Service reform but WHY IS IT TAKING SO LONG ? and so much effort from backbenchers and the public ?
All very sensible. But it seems the Treasury does not do sensible things. That is evident in the mess that is the tangle of taxation that ensnares us all. Fiscal drag is producing billions more for the Treasury as the economy grows but creates disincentives to keep that momentum going.
Brexit has depressed GDP by about 4%, and that will continue for ever, until the sensible relationship with our neighbours which Tory zealots have ruled out is reached. So taxes have to go up, or public services have to be cut, or both. It is that simple. It’s what you Brexiters voted for, and you tell me you know what you voted for!
Exactly but not just the 2.5% NI (both) but also vast other tax grabs and regulatory burdens.
Rather more than 13 years with the dire coalition and what a complete disaster the Blair/Brown years were. Yet Major did not even ever say sorry. Why on earth did Thatcher appoint this dope as Chancellor?
One wonders, is it incompetence? Or is it deliberate? Is it to prove that Brexit is a failure?
The treasury and the BofE seem no better than Ferguson’s modelling. So is it deliberate or incompetent? They seem not to listen to suggestions… why not?
Stop blaming the Treasury. The Treasury’s job is to enact government policy – however damaging that policy is. (See also Brexit).
We know this cynical Tory tax has been imposed for one reason. Most old people don’t pay NI – and most old people vote Tory. You imposed a tax that didn’t hurt your own voters but will affect everybody else. Contemptuous.
No one wants to see high interest rates just fair rates. Collaping the housing market wouldn’t be such a bad idea as prices are far too high caused by ultra low rates,help to buy and lack of new houses beening built.
The BOE left it too late to raise interest rates and kept on printing funny money ,it was obviously to many commentators on this site that the BOE was going down the wrong route. This is all the Conservatives government fault.
The N.H.S. and social care improvements are desperately needed: the money has to come from somewhere and cannot be obtained without pain.
Thanks good summary. We could be nearing ‘no change no chance’ point.
Good news the govt are going to reform the EU solvency 2 regs which hamper the insurance industry. We need much more of that. Need to be relentless in the pursuit of competitiveness, growth and investment.
I have a better way to reduce the deficit – shrink the borrow and waste state.
The Treasury and BoE prescriptions are threatening to kill the patient. In the economic equivalent of a slow motion car crash. How best to get them to listen and reverse course is indeed the issue.
There is no case for tax rises whilst we have the money to spaff away on idiotic projects like HS2 or failing to extract our own resources a d increasing the tax take.
Sunak is a lib dumb chancellor pretending to be a tory.
Sir Iain Duncan Smith:- Boris has done “sweet FA” to cut EU red tape and make the most of the boost Brexit landscape.
Rather worse in fact as they have spewed out even more red tape and this on top of expensive unreliable energy by policy, ever bigger government and very high and vastly increasing taxes.
It is the economy stupid and for that we need cheap energy, small government, light well directed regulation and low simple taxes. The complete opposite of what is being delivered by Suank/Boris/Carrie.
Well said Sir John, everyone should
also write to their MP until the penny drops on energy and VAT/NI.
It still feels like banging one’s head against a brick wall, but we’d be totally lost without you.