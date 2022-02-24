Tomorrow I will give my lecture at All Souls College Oxford on net zero policies at 11 am.
If you would like to attend in person or by on line link please contact the College at https://www.asc.ox.ac.uk/event/long-road-net-zero
2 Comments
February 24, 2022
By accepting the political aims of the Net Zero narrative suggests you’re either ideologically captured or lost touch with what is real, true and practicable.
NZ is about State politics and control over the private sector not about protecting the environment. It’s a scam and we all know it
February 24, 2022
Good morning – again.
Ah ! A topic that I actually care about rather than a country I know little or have any interest in. And that is not meant as a dig bytheway.
Well we know the long road to Net Zero is going to be hell. It seems higher prices are here and that we will all, except the very rich, will have to start tightening our belts over the coming years. Travel is set to rise in London, energy, food, Council Tax, insurance and so on. This is going to have a very negative effect on the remaining productive (non-governmental) economy and add more woes to embattered private sector. Coupled on to this a greater tax grab for the State in the form of ENIC and Corporation Tax rises.
Like our kind host and others I predict that the government will, over time, receive less and less revenue as it slowly throttles the life out of the economy. I said a long time ago, and others here and elsewhere are now saying the same, it feels more and more like the 70’s. All we need now is for flare trousers, winged collars and platform shoes to come back into fashion to complete the picture.