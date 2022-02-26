Main points from the Net Zero lecture

The world will make little progress to reduce CO 2 this decade owing to the likely increases in Chinese, Indian, and Russian output. Protesters for net zero need to concentrate on these large emitters set out in the slides.
Removing carbon dioxide from human activity needs buy in from most people living in the world so they change their lifestyles and jobs. To do this we need a new generation of green products which people want to buy. They need to be cheaper or better than current technologies. The digital revolution is the model. Governments don’t make people buy smartphones, shop on line or use the internet. They choose to do so.
Governments will not force the transition they want by bans, subsidies and taxes. These breed resentment and will lead to unpopularity for parties associated with limiting consumer choice, hiking prices and overtaxing.
February 26, 2022
Utterly illogical. Products which aren’t green are cheap only because their price fails to take account of the long term damage they do to the climate. So of course governments have to tax them and subsidise green products , to make the market work properly. Your lecture sounds like just another attempt to deny the need to address manmade climate change
reply So how do you answer my points about carbon accounting? Buying an electric car may add to CO 2 output. Closing down our oil and gas to import it adds to world CO 2. If you supplement a heat pump with electric immersion heating on a day when the wind does not blow you are burning more fossil fuel etc
February 26, 2022
Buying a new electric car rather than keeping your old one certainly does increase C02 (when you include the energy needed to build and recycle the new car and battery) the governments are pushing the wrong things. “Solutions” that do not even save CO2.
Another example is government pushing walking, cycling. An electric car might do one mile on about 0.3 KWH (though if you designed one optimised for bike speeds of say 15 MPH they could be more fuel efficient). An electric motor bike (with no pedalling) might use 0.1 KWH per mile so 1/3 of the energy of a car. But a pedal bike (and walking) are fuelled by human food. Human food is a very inefficient form of fuel indeed (given on a typical diet). Growing, fertilisers, tractors, feeding to animals, butchering, food waste, packaging, freezing, transportation, cooking, digestion all use/waste a lot of energy. Furthermore human only get out 25% of the energy eaten into motion energy. When you do you crunch the numbers fully a car is often/usually more efficient than a couple of people cycling or walking in energy and even in CO2 terms.
Walking is far worse still about 4 times less efficient per mile than cycling. A full car in particular is far, far more efficient than five people cycling or walking, safer too and you do not need rests or hot showers on arrival.
The “solution” the government push with subsidies, regulations and tax breaks (such as electric cars, wind, solar, tidal, wave, solar, cycling, walking, hydrogen… just do not work in the main not even in CO2 terms let alone in climate terms.
February 26, 2022
So there we have it. We are told we are being alarmist because electric cars only become mandatory after 2030. We can keep our ICE cars.
Yup.
We’re going to be taxed the hell out of them.
We are going to be forced by punitive measures to ditch cars that could well have fifteen years life left in them. The best way to go green is do what I do. Buy an old car and avoid heavy manufacturing costs to the environment by keeping it running… for something that isn’t as good and for which we have absolutely no idea if it is going to be ‘fueled’ by green electricity or not – we will not be given the choice at the charging points… especially if forced to use them.
I am not against green per se. I already embrace LED, recycling, non plastics… but this unilateral push to green by our country is suicidal and futile.
Greenists happen so often to be Remainers who keep telling Brexiters that we have lost influence in the world yet somehow we caused the invasion of Ukraine and we can influence the Chinese to switch to wind turbines by our example.
They are all over the place.
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Gary Megson : “Utterly illogical. Products which aren’t green are cheap only because their price fails to take account of the long term damage they do to the climate.”
Forget the price, for important items such as cars and heating the electrical versions are not as convenient to use as the existing fossil fuel products and this is why there is such a reluctance to transfer to their use.
And, BTW, there are serious environmental issues concerning the production and disposal of Li-ion batteries.
February 26, 2022
Maybe not convenient for you and some others, but not everyone.
For some people EVs are far more convenient that the ICE equivalents.
Electric heating is far more convenient, simpler to install and maintain than gas boiler systems – if only electricity were cheap enough, shame the promises of nuclear never panned out.
February 26, 2022
@dixie
Indeed. When I refurbished my property recently I would have been very happy to use electricity to heat my home (and cook food). Alas, electricity on the tariff I am on is almost 6 times as expensive per kw/hr as gas.
February 26, 2022
Dixie :
Evs won’t be considered more convenient when the Net Zero Strategy starts to bite with variable pricing and rolling blackouts as a result of the inevitable shortage of electricity.
A 30KW gas boiler is simpler to install compared to a far more complicated, and hence more expensive, heat pump which requires :
– Larger diameter piping and radiators
– A fan
– CFC gases which can leak.
– A water tank, that 6m houses do not possess
– An immersion heater to increase the temperature for hot water to prevent Legionella bacteria.
– Continuous running as the heat output is so low which is inefficient and less practical in a climate where temperatures can vary considerably from day to day.
Perhaps we may be saved by the development of the Stirling engine.
February 26, 2022
Gary Megson : “Utterly illogical. Products which aren’t green are cheap only because their price fails to take account of the long term damage they do to the climate.”
You seem to have been taken in by the anthropological CO2 global warming scam :
There is no anthropological explanation for why the Earth started to warm after the last ice age maximum 22,000 years ago and from Greenland ice core samples there is no anthropological explanation for :
2) Why the Earth has almost always been warmer than it is now.
3) Why the Earth has been in an unusual cool period for the last 800 years.
Perhaps there is something else that causes the Earth’s temperature to rise and fall and that CO2 levels follow temperature and not vice versa?
February 26, 2022
Would the answer to your last question be, THE SUN? Or is that impossible for Gary to accept, that our sun has periods of high activity, as well as periods of low activity.
February 26, 2022
Indeed but even for those who are – “taken in by the anthropological CO2 global warming scam” or by “the climate emergency” – then electric cars still make little or no sense. They might typically use only about £5,000 of electricity over their lifetime but use more energy than that just to manufacture the car and battery, more still to recycle them and this is mainly from fossil fuels. We also have no carbon free electricity to charge them with anyway even wind power need load of Carbon to construct and to maintain.
Plus clearly there is no C02 emergency anyway in fact a little more C02 plant food is probably on balance a net benefit.
The only advantage of EV cars is they can take some pollution out of cities.
Reply EV cars produce tyre wear and brake particulates.
February 26, 2022
To reply:- indeed they do (though they still seem to be allowed to advertise as “zero emission”). Plus CO2 emissions when manufactured, charged and recycled. They are just “(some) emissions elsewhere cars”. Plus they have serious range problems, depreciation problems, environmental problems and rather slow. impractical and inconvenient recharging issues. A typical EV car battery might cost you about £6 a day in depreciation (used or not) and about another £1.5 in financing costs. Yet the fuel you use to drive typically 30 miles at a day average might only cost £2. But then very soon the government will tax that £2 and make it about £8 in some way (as they do already with petrol and diesel).
February 26, 2022
That is just for car battery depreciation about the same again for the car!
February 26, 2022
Being heavier EVs produce more tyre wear. But isn’t it the same with an ICE SUV (at least 1,800 kg, going up to 2,700 kg) compared to, say, a present-day Fiat500 (1,300 kg) or an ‘old’ (900 kg) or a new Mini (1,100 kg).
As for brake particulates this is disputed as EVs use regenerative braking instead of disk/pad brakes.
(Please note I am the happy driver of a 19-year old Vauxhall Zafira, 1,578 kg).
February 26, 2022
Good Morning,
It’s saturday, so this is background analysis. I thought I’d suggest the following video from a Nobel Laureate concerning Global Warming. It’s a 32 minute lecture from a real physicist. Puts it in perspective.
https://www.mediatheque.lindau-nobel.org/videos/31259/the-strange-case-of-global-warming-2012/laureate-giaever
February 26, 2022
Brilliant!
February 26, 2022
If you were “logical” you be targeting the likes of Russia, India and China with your complaints and demands for CO2 reduction.
But you don’t, why is that?
Even if the UK attains your net zero it won’t make any difference at all to world CO2 levels so why do you continue such an illogical, some might say lunatic, course.
February 26, 2022
Is it true that we get 75% of our coal from Russia? If so, it beggars belief. Our politicians would rather hand over hard cash to a hostile nation than mine our own coal, with all the benefits of reducing imports, creating UK jobs and increasing UK tax take. Likewise, buying power from a hostile France.
This virtue signalling and net zero will make not one jot of difference to the world climate. However, it will go a long way towards strengthening the hostile nations that receive our money while weakening our own country.
February 26, 2022
And the secondary importation of fossil fuel energy via products we import having driven away the industries by ruinously high energy prices. In this we can start with Aluminium, a product we use everyday, but an industry we no longer have. …..
//Three years ago, Britain’s last major aluminium smelter, Lynemouth, was closed. This followed the closure of the Anglesey plant in 2009.
An industry, that used to boast of production figures of 300,000 tonnes a year, is now reduced to the tiny Lochaber plant, rated at 43000 tonnes.
The reasons for these closures was well documented at the time, and the major one was high energy costs, largely due to UK climate policies.//
February 26, 2022
Coal, gas,diesel fuel.
LNG from Qatar that bastion of umanrites u know , I worked there for 21 years.
You see, net zero means deindustrialising the UK and pushing us into poverty whilst we sit on 300 years of natural resources.
It makes Carrie Antoinette sooooooo happy.
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Aluminium to the USA too – not subject to embargo.
Any sanctions against Russia will be tokenism. We are too reliant on them. As far as I’m aware rockets to the ISS are Russian too. I know we are in the early stages of Space X deliveries.
February 26, 2022
I think you will find it was the NASA rocket engines, not SpaceX
February 26, 2022
Well said, Shirley.
February 26, 2022
+1 Shirly M.
February 26, 2022
Incidentally for all you fans of Orban’s, the leader of Hungary’s united democratic opposition, Péter Márki-Zay, pointed out Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s deafening silence on the invasion of its peaceful eastern neighbour by Vladimir Putin’s Russia. He added pointedly that Mr. Orbán would avoid condemning his ruthless Russian ally even if the Hungarian minority in western Ukraine were directly threatened by the current war.
At least it’s shut him up for a while then.
February 26, 2022
Indeed & not only that our business and energy department is so incompetent that recently they imported loads (in an emergency & on diesel trucks) load of coal to burn at a power station that had been due to be decommissioned. Hands, Kwarteng and Lord Debden are all history graduates who show little or no grasp on science/energy or energy economics. Not to mention the insane importation of wood to burn so they can “pretend” action on net zero.
Surely it is driven by vested interests and/or corruption – they surely cannot really be so idiotic can they?
February 26, 2022
Lifelogic
Cause they can because they have been blessed with ignorance, incompetence, and arrogance.
February 26, 2022
No, it is more like 86%!
February 26, 2022
We have been forced in various ways to use the internet for just about everything.
Forced!
And we will be forced to conform to any greensh*t that comes along.
And having swiped all our money governments can shamefully beat us into submission by taking even more in fines and taxes.
The future looks extremely grim.
February 26, 2022
+1 and it is well within Russian capabilities to disrupt or shut down the WWW.
We are highly vulnerable.
February 26, 2022
We are indeed!
February 26, 2022
The world is spinning too quickly, I want to get off … For a start, what about you stopping writing sweet nothing on this blog using the … internet.
February 26, 2022
Well..I’d sooner go to a pub and talk but they are mostly ex pubs here.
The spinning bothers you? Makes you a tad aggressive…
Try yoga?
February 26, 2022
hefner is always grumpy on here and sarcastic as in his post to you EH.
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
All sounds sensible. We should use the Ukraine crisis to open up north sea gas and fracking. That’s the only medium term way to meet energy needs and control emissions. I got notice yesterday my electricity prices are to rise another 50% from April 1. Once people start to realise this attitudes to energy security and green crap will change quickly.
If as seems likely Putin conquers Ukraine, Europe will be even more dependent on Russia for gas – and food as it happens. The folly of ‘green’ energy policy in recent decades, such as Merkel’s energiewende, is incalculable.
February 26, 2022
With an 80 seat majority to get it done !
February 26, 2022
This net zero is a scam…CO2 levels have been much higher in previous centuries… the mediaeval one being one such time.
The Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL) has cataloged significant errors in the UN IPCC AR6 Summary for Policy Makers (SPM) and distributed this error listing and analysis to the IPCC Chair and other world leaders to inform them of these errors.
The identified errors result in the SPM failing to meet standards of objective scientific integrity and therefore misleads world leaders regarding appropriate climate policy by erroneously pointing to a “climate crisis” that does not exist in reality. The seriously flawed SPM is “inappropriately being used to justify drastic social, economic and human changes through severe mitigation, while prudent adaptation” would be much more appropriate.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/02/15/ipcc-ar6-spm-credibility-destroyed-by-disappearing-medieval-warming-period/
February 26, 2022
Google – ‘Milankovitch Cycles’. No one talks about that. I wonder why ?
February 26, 2022
Because they are the superimposition of 21k, 40k, 100k, and 400k-year cycles, and as such do not appear to explain any warming like the Medieval one or the more recent one.
February 26, 2022
Sharon, according to Smithsonian Institution more than half of the oxygen we breathe comes from marine photosynthesizers, like phytoplankton and seaweed. Both use carbon dioxide, water and energy from the sun to make food for themselves, releasing oxygen in the process. In other words, they photosynthesize. And they do it in the ocean. Of these a cyanobacterium called Prochlorococcus produces around 20% of our oxygen and scientists only discovered this super-abundant photosynthesizer in 1988.
Donald Rumsfeld was partly famous for his “known unknowns” so who knows precisely how depletion of CO2 will affect our lives? Numerous governments and people rely on Net Zero for taxes and employment so it is basically unstoppable. Maybe we should devote more of our attention to the oceans.
I’ll put a link in a separate post.
February 26, 2022
Thank you miami…. I read something about the seas and co2, but I’m interested to read your link too.
February 26, 2022
It wasn’t published Sharon, but if you google “The air we breathe Smithsonian” you’ll find it.
February 26, 2022
What was the CO2 concentration during the Medieval Warming period?
February 26, 2022
I am intrigued and indeed puzzled as to why an experienced politician, who let’s face it has been at the coal face of dirty politics for decades, like John believes the sinister titled ‘Net Zero’ has anything remotely to do with protecting the Earth’s natural environment? It is obvious to anyone who choose to open their eyes and their minds that what we are seeing is a power grab by the vested interest that is the political State.
Western governments and the political and public sector infrastructure they operate have to a degree become a privileged vested interest in its own right and this makes it very dangerous to our lives, assets and liberties. It will fight to retain and expand its position of power to deter all threats both from within and without. We’ve recently seen this State brutality in the US and Canada in which those who confront and dissent are labelled terms by politicians and the authorities that I view as evidence that something dark and rotten has taken control of western governments
reply Why put words in my mouth I have never uttered. I am doing my best to remove bans and taxes that are a bad idea.
February 26, 2022
I do think that if it were a genuine drive to “ save the planet” ( which actually doesn’t need it), we would be seeing different things happening.
New fruit and veg growers would be springing up. All manner of food would be locally produced etc etc. It isn’t happening but all land is under threat from housing.
And people would not be treated so abysmally. Why “save” us for abject poverty and slavery?
No this is just a commie power grab.
One does not openly display a bust of Lenin in one’s office and not have similar aspirations!
February 26, 2022
Actually, it seems to me that JR’s lecture is something of a Devil’s advocation.
Pretty brilliant really since he obviously can’t say much anti.
Exposure through thorough examination.
Not once does he say…”this is how we will do it”!
Cos obviously it CAN’T be done.
Or not without casualties ( which may be the global objective!)
February 26, 2022
Do you really believe that politicians or anyone else for that matter can control the earth’s temperature? I don’t; but surely we have all seen in the last two years the tyrannical ways in which they wish to control the people they were supposed to represent and serve.
February 26, 2022
Brian. Never a truer word.
February 26, 2022
Yes, I read Sir John’s post as saying “well if you are going insist upon net zero carbon, consider these points”.
February 26, 2022
I, for one do not buy into the scam! CO2 is a very minor trace element in our atmosphere.
Time for the accepting masses to wake up and see the manipulation going on.
February 26, 2022
CO2 is a compound.
You haven’t even the beginnings of understanding, clearly.
February 26, 2022
Your right lad, however I do know that there has been NO change in the weather in my 77 years.
Taking that into concideration its you who will suffer much more than me lad!
February 26, 2022
Just look out of the window, no change at all, the four seasons are still the four seasons, the seas haven’t risen, the tide still ebbs and flows….and the plants still need co2 to live
February 26, 2022
MFD, what about if the ‘masses’ did not have a clue about how concentrations of trace gases interact with infrared radiation? Most of them masses, here and elsewhere, tell that the 410 ppm of CO2 have a negligible impact. The atmosphere is mainly nitrogen N2 (78.1%) and oxygen O2 (20.9%), both essentially radiatively inactive in the infrared spectrum. So the 1% is what makes ‘the weather’, and the dominant gas here is water vapour H2O. But the timescale for processes affecting water vapour is a few hours to a few days (evaporation, condensation, precipitation as rain or snow, sublimation), which means it is constantly recycled and has a ‘climate’ impact only via the more or less strong ‘weather events’ it is producing (drought, storms, large precipitation events).
The CFCs and other related such gases (HFCs, HCFCs) had/have concentrations in ppb (parts per billion, 10^-9) and were shown to have an impact on stratospheric ozone (the ‘ozone hole’). Similarly tiny concentrations of other gases (‘surface’ ozone O3, carbon monoxide CO, nitrogen oxides NOx, volatile organic compounds VOCs) are responsible for low-level (near surface) pollutions.
Why should CO2 at around 0.04% should not have an impact on ‘long-time weather’, ie climate, I beg you?
February 26, 2022
That’s a very good argument against CO2 being the only thing driving the climate
hef.
February 26, 2022
The letter a decent government would send:
Dear Ukrainian People,
We are appalled at what Putin is doing to your country.
All those of you who need sanctuary will be welcomed by the United Kingdom and our allies.
If you come to our countries we will look after you and your families. We will help you find somewhere safe to live. We will help you find a job so you can support yourself and your family. Your children will be welcome in our schools and universities. If you are sick you can use our hospitals. We will help you to learn our language and our culture. We will help you make friends and rebuild your life. It will not be easy but we will support you at every stage.
When Putin is defeated – and he will be – we will help you to build an even better and even stronger Ukraine. We will help you return to your home country if you wish but we will never force you to.
All we ask is that you obey our laws whilst you are here.
You may encounter some people in our countries who are unwelcoming. Ignore them. They are an angry minority of Putin apologists and are not representative of our countries.
We pray for your safety and wish you Godspeed on your journey.
Your friends – The People of the United Kingdom
February 26, 2022
Andy, have you sent your letter, offering your home? Or does this only apply to houses other people might live in? (And jobs other people might have got, but not yours.)
February 26, 2022
Dear Ukrainian People,
You fight for your country, the Russian doesn’t know what he is fighting for. You will succeed, they will fail.
Your women and children will be welcome here whilst your fighters regain your land, knowing they are keen to return as soon as it’s safe to help rebuild your country.
We will send you all military aid to help your fight, except for tanks because we’ve hardly any. Our own soldiers will be of no use to you, as they are too few and can’t integrate with your forces because of the language barrier.
We continue to persuade Biden and the EU that they shouldn’t carry on doing trade with Russia on aluminium, oil and gas and thereby continue to fund the Russian war machine. They are reluctant to appreciate the humanitarian obligation, but we expect they will come round soon.
Your true friends,
The People of the free and United Kingdom.
February 26, 2022
It is estimated that between 1800 and 1945, Britain gave shelter and a home to about a quarter of a million Russian Jews – that would include refugees from Latvia through to the Ukraine.
Two of those 1/4 million were my maternal grandparents, who were eternally grateful, as was my father, who fled Czechoslovakia after the march into the Sudetenland. What is worth noting was the active assistance given to them by existing UK Jewish communities.
February 26, 2022
does that include the elderly on pensions, Ukraine or Russian?
February 26, 2022
Andy, nice words but if someone invaded the UK tomorrow I, like many others I believe, would stay and fight! I would not flee like many gave done from other countries over the last few years. During the Spanish Civil War the UK took in women and children and the men remained and fought for whichever side they believed in, they did not flee they had self respect and love for their country. President of Ukrainian has told Biden “I need ammunition not a ride”, what a wonderful message to his country. Well done that man and God protect them all.
February 26, 2022
Jasper
Indeed all news reports are showing mainly women and children leaving the Ukraine for safety, thus genuine refugees fleeing from war, whilst their younger men stay and fight, unlike the immigrant boat people who happen to be mainly fighting age men, who “claim” to be refugees.
February 26, 2022
Presumably you will open your homes to a number of these immigrants young Andy?
You must have a spare bedroom or three?
Set an example.
February 26, 2022
I think that should be left to the EU which caused this crisis in the first place.
Bribing its way up to Russian borders with EU taxpayer’s cash with Nato planting its flags close behind. An EU High Commissioner handing out tea and biscuits to revolutionaries in Ukraine against a legitimate (UN observed) election. The same EU only respecting a second election with a fraction of Ukrainians participating but delivering the ‘right’ result.
Sound familiar ?
Where in the 1975 Referendum was it stated that the Common Market would become the European Union including countries in the Easter bloc right up to the Russian border and occupy a land containing the main Russian naval base ?
Far from the most peaceful organisation in existence it is one of obsessive power-grab by guile and stealth and has brought devastation to Ukraine and the world to the brink of WW3.
February 26, 2022
Andy.
While I sympathize with the Ukrainian people, surely no Country can make such an open ended promise, as in your letter.
We have already taken many refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, and made an offer to Hong Kong, in addition to thousands who are still coming across the Channel. We have also offered to take some from Ukraine.
We do not have unlimited resources, but we do have a ‘decent government’, whatever you may think.
February 26, 2022
All 44 million of them?
In which case, where do you intend to house them? Which hospitals do you intend to treat them in? Which schools will they be educated in? Which jobs will you give them? And how will you pay for it?
And perhaps you could also explain what gives the British Government the right to decide and announce what our allies will do/offer?
Don’t bother to reply unless you can answer all those questions. If you don’t reply I will assume it’s because you can’t.
February 26, 2022
We take as many refugees as we need to take.
But the idea that 44m is here is the sort of Brexitist silliness we have come to expect from you. Most Ukrainians who flee from their homes will remain internally displaced within Ukraine. Most of those who don’t will go to neighbouring countries. Perhaps – at the extreme end – one or two million may end up here. With a population of 70m you wouldn’t even notice an extra 2m people.
It’s a handful of extra kids per school, a handful of extra patients per doctor. There are plenty of jobs out there which you Brexitists refuse to do. They could work, pay proper taxes – unlike you – and fund your pensions.
Perhaps they could invite you to tea to explain humanity to you as well – as you appear to be completely devoid of it.
February 26, 2022
I remember people like you coming on TV and saying only 15,000 Poles would come here after Poland joined the EU
Over 750,000 came young andy.
February 26, 2022
I’m simply posing questions based on your statement “All those of you who need sanctuary will be welcomed by the United Kingdom and our allies.”
You didn’t answer my questions. Because you can’t. But I’m sure you get a nice fuzzy feeling thinking you are “humane” when in fact what you need is to grow up.
February 26, 2022
44 m of Ukrainians after the 20 m of Syrians and 80 m of Turks we have already welcomed here should indeed be ‘the last straw’, shouldn’t it?
February 26, 2022
I’ll happily see the government offer refuge to as many Ukrainians as Russians and Chinese that we kick out.
February 26, 2022
Ukraine refugees all women & children
Middle-East and North Africa refugees all young men
February 26, 2022
Brexitists. Mostly red-faced old men.
February 26, 2022
Remainers mostly miserable lefty vegetarians.
February 26, 2022
Andy. I hope you warned them of the long wait for the NHS services. Are you going to offer to pay for them to go privately as you are soooo rich? No, I didn’t think so. You really are wasted. You should write fictional books. You’re well on the way to writing a best seller.
February 26, 2022
Total nonsense! We are already over populated, we need to ban all immigration for the next twenty years
February 26, 2022
Pleased to read your last paragraph. The market will decide.
I find it disappointing that government are so far behind the game.
February 26, 2022
As Sir John hints in his final paragraph, the Government should be more scared of electoral punishment by voters who simply can’t afford and/or don’t want to be forced to rip out their central heating/scrap their car/become vegetarian/reduce their lifestyles than the Eco Extremists who regularly try to hold the country to ransom.
There is no logic whatsoever to what they are trying to force on us and it will not reduce our CO2 …. although it may continue to offshore some of it to countries who do not virtue-signal and will refuse to damage their economies.
Unfortunately we have in the UK a lot of powerful people, many already very wealthy, who stand to make a great deal of money from the Climate Change scam. They intend to get it from “the little people” who will be forced to pay up and so far at least, the Government is doing their bidding.
February 26, 2022
If the long road to net-zero misery was actually based on real science then some of this absurd march to derailing our future might just be worthwhile.
People are not buying into it because it is unreal and dictated to us by those that have been persuaded that the planet will burn up – not because the politicians fully understand the issue and work in our best interests, or that the hype is real, or even that man can make such an impact on the planet.
The effects of volcanos are utterly ignored of course because they cannot be taxed.
If we really have to move to new technology — and this is the plan rather than we just stop using existing technology — then a rational government would be doing a hell of a lot more to put that new technology in place rather than relying on, for example, useless windmills!
February 26, 2022
Good morning – again
Sir John
The Climate Change SCAM and CO2’s part in it is used as a means to an end – That end being wealth distribution. You say governments cannot force transition, but look at what is happening in Canada, Australia and NZ. Governments are forcing their will upon the people. This government by banning ICE Cars is forcing its will on the people because no one has sought our consent. It’s already happening mate !
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Net zero is merely a slogan that summarises all the current and potential dangers of climate change. We need to balance the externality costs of the present energy mix with the opportunity for a much improved environment. The trade off is between economic improvements for the human population of the world against the reducing availability of resources whether polluting or not. The only way to resolve this contradiction is for nations to work together to find solutions. Technology is the key but that requires short term costs for long term gain. We must invest in renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, et al because fossil fuels will eventually expire or result in catastrophic climate change- the risks are too great to accept the status quo.
February 26, 2022
middle of the road : “Technology is the key but that requires short term costs for long term gain. We must invest in renewables, nuclear, hydrogen, et al because fossil fuels will eventually expire or result in catastrophic climate change- the risks are too great to accept the status quo.”
I agree that “technology is the key”, as it always has been, but it makes no sense to start to decarbonise our electricity BEFORE the technology exists to produce cheap, reliable power.
We are consequently heading for a nightmare where we will have insufficient, expensive and intermittent power from low energy density windmills and because the economical storage of electricity does not yet exist.
There is no climate crisis, it’s a scam, and I would expect that technology will find a better solution for power – such as nuclear fusion – long before the fossil fuels expire.
Just as there was no need for stone age man to worry that he was using up all the flint.
February 26, 2022
Poppycock net zero means a licence for Putin who mocks the West with Z painted on his tanks invading Ukraine. We need to get real and focus on actually digging the vast resources we have under our very noses and feet instead of dreaming Boris.
February 26, 2022
Andy, I’d be intrigued to see your draft for the EU letter, bearing in mind Germany’s desire to buy Russian gas.
February 26, 2022
Reading the slides, with only a quick scan of the second half (since the points raised are largely those that are already known to those of us who keep an eye on scientific debate)… I see you chose to avoid a discussion on how settled scientific opinion is as to whether there’s man-made climate change – or even (reversible) climate change at all.
I wonder – was that due to you believing that man-made climate change is a fact, or simply a tactical decision that it’s too difficult to sell the “nothing to see here” viewpoint (for now, without preparing the ground first).
A lot of grant money is dished out to scientists to investigate the tiniest aspect of climate, so finding that there’s no man-made effects would hardly open the door to more funds in future.
You’ll remember Mrs Thatcher’s (oft mis-quoted) climate words. At the time, de-forestation was the burning issue but by keeping an open mind scientists moved on to discover that the rain forests did not, in fact, produce the world’s oxygen, phytoplankton do that. So if there’s an environmental emergency, it would be pollution of the sea, not of the air.
There’s much more to refute current media-backed opinion on climate, but the real scientists don’t get air time.
Reply I began by saying I accept that all the advanced country governments of the world believe global warming theory and intend to reach net zero by 2050. The purpose of the lecture was to see how they might do this, pointing out that on their own estimates CO 2 and fossil fuel use will rise this decade.
February 26, 2022
Oh dear.
You have done all that you can to encourage people to believe all sorts of fanciful nonsense about the European Union, about the Labour Party, and about plenty besides, and yet you apparently somehow expect them to start listening to reason when you use it to make a case.
Good luck with that, Sir John.
February 26, 2022
Why do you post on here 30 times a day NHL?
You don’t like our host or most of the posters on here.
What a ridiculous waste of your time.
February 26, 2022
If the world goal of net-zero is to stop the seas rising (UN IPCC)….surely its extremely important that the state media should be reporting the daily levels of our oceans, seas and rivers
If we’re not measuring the problem or indeed recording the success or failure of our efforts – whats the point of net zero
February 26, 2022
GC, Maybe you should get an account to download the data from the radar altimeter on the NASA Jason satellites and/or the ESA Sentinel-6 satellite. The first ones were obtained in 2007.
February 26, 2022
Check out Admiralty Charts used by sailors.
Very little change.
We’ve been promised islands in the Pacific would be under water by now for decades yet they still welcome tourists.
February 26, 2022
Suppose for a moment that the UK was somehow suddenly entirely removed from planet earth. What effect would that have on global CO2 levels? The answers of course is that it would have a vanishingly small effect which would probably get lost in the noise of the remaining continents and countries.
So why are we doing what we are doing to reduce our CO2 output and does anyone really believe that in doing so to set an example to the rest of the world, we will be admired and emulated by other nations?
February 26, 2022
Good point MartyG, I agree net zero is to satisfy the woke elite….not helping the country nor its people
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Well it might set an example inasmuch as England was the first country with an Industrial Revolution and therefore the first at releasing anthropogenic CO2, much earlier than other countries. Just a thought.
February 26, 2022
What a load of poppycock.
If you feel so guilty perhaps you should abstain from all developments in technology, engineering, medicine and the rest enabled by the industrial revolution.
February 26, 2022
I want to buy solar panels and heat pumps for my current house – and an electric car. I haven’t done so at the moment because of the large upfront cost – even though these products will save me money in the long run.
Government policy could help – but it doesn’t.
For example, long term low interest green loans – linked to a property not a person. If you buy the property you take on the loan. If you rent the property you take on the loan during the duration of your tenancy.
Axe VAT on electric cars – to lower the purchase price – but then tax them per mile driven. This spreads the costs and helps consumers.
All this stuff is doable we just have useless people in government.
February 26, 2022
Andy, surely you are wealthy enough to buy these things now? You are always bragging how much money you’ve got or are you saving it for all the refugees?
February 26, 2022
Like most wealthy lefties he wants a big State handout.
February 26, 2022
Stop asking for government (taxpayer) subsidy, that’s whats wrong with this country
February 26, 2022
Andy, you’ve already told us that you have oredered an electric car, but now you say you want to buy one. Which is it ?
I object to paying a subsidy, to someone who earns enough to be paying £2000 per week in tax, which is something else you’ve told us.
February 26, 2022
“Removing carbon dioxide from human activity needs buy in from most people living in the world so they change their lifestyles and jobs.”
Or alternatively, we could just… not.
Nothing will happen, the world will not end. It’s all nonsense, you know.
February 26, 2022
The long-term trajectory of temperatures and CO2 levels is ………………….. DOWN. Down to the point where plants don’t grow and mankind dies. So I share your view. We should progress fuel efficiency, of course, but with the objectives of conserving scarce resources and improving air-quality.
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
February 26, 2022
Sir John, I listen to your talk online and your general point, that ‘net zero’ should be attained organically, by popular means, is sound, but you also accepted the government’s artificial deadlines on the basis (as I recall) that these would galvanise progress and could be dropped if they were clearly unachievable.
The problem is that in order to be seen to be achieving its deadlines the government is imposing huge costs on the public NOW, through green subsidies and carbon taxes. You have spoken (not in your talk, but at other times) about how these contribute to the rising cost of living and how they harm jobs, but will you vote against the forthcoming budget which will include these? You have asked for many things from the Treasury, such as cuts in VAT and corporation tax, and a focus on growth, but none of this will be in the budget. So will you vote against it? No, I expect you will just give your approval, as usual.
Reply Never satisfied. I make the case against these taxes and controls. I voted against the NI rise
February 26, 2022
There is a lot of money behind the criminal conspiracy against us to destroy our industry by invoking the global warming hoax and unfortunately because our politicians are wholly ignorant of science, particularly Physics, they tend to cave in to those that make the most noise. The same conspirators are behind the push for us to multi-culturalise and accept that we ‘white’ people are bottom of the pyramid of human worthiness which they exemplify by a false reading of our history and culture. The same people are also behind the push towards sexual deviancy and immorality and the advocacy of laws to normalise it. The attempt to take over the world using Bolshevism (Marxism) failed but the same gang of criminals are still around causing trouble through Cultural Marxism (Frankfurt school).
February 26, 2022
I see that Boris Johnson has put out a video declaring the need for a “free and sovereign Ukraine”. Fine, but how about a ‘free and sovereign’ United Kingdom? Given the EU’s control over Northern Ireland we clearly have neither. And that is down to the treachery of one Boris Johnson. Oh, the irony!
February 26, 2022
Hello Sir John,
You have fallen into the same trap as the government & the media. Global warming or climate change is a natural phenomenon. We will never achieve net-zero, nor do we need to. I suggest you read “Unsettled’ by Barrack Obama’s former Undersecretary for Science, Stephen E Koonin. Then do another lecture explaining why the UK & other governments are all going in the wrong direction.
If you don’t think that is possible just look at our energy policy today. I was bought up to respect authority but it is hard to respect PMs & Ministers of all three parties who have refused to look after the UK’s energy needs so we are self sufficient. 25 years of waffle & inaction leading to today!
reply I have not fallen into a trap. Try reading what I said. I am trying to wrestle back U.K. energy policy to self sufficiency
February 26, 2022
Here’s an example of how my electricity costs will rise in April. My daily standing charge will rise just short of 80% and my usage charge just short of 40%.
Note how the company is grasping an 80% increase on their admin charges and half that on usage.
Whilst I am angry at the company’s greed I am even more angry at Boris’ incompetence, and his green fanaticism and madness as he refuses, even in an emergency scenario, to secure and develop our natural resources of gas and oil. He is as dangerous as Putin but in a different way.
February 26, 2022
Indeed a few of us have posted already about the doubling of the standard charge, which has absolutely nothing to do with the cost of the raw material/power source at all.
They doing it because they can, it is a dishonest and opportunist rise in my view, but all of the suppliers, (who appear to be acting as a collective) are at it, so we have no option of an alternative.
How about a question in Parliament John.
February 26, 2022
“To do this we need a new generation of green products which people want to buy.”
It’s not the lack of good green products that people want to buy that will stifle the journey to net zero CO2 but the lack of electricity.
For instance, the Net Zero Strategy plans for 40GW of intermittent offshore windmill power by 2030, which, since windmills have a capacity factor of 50%, means an average of 20GW.
Now, Ofgem expect there to be 10m-14m evs by 2030 which means that if 10m evs were to be connected in the evening to a 7KW charger, the natural and battery efficient behaviour for an ev owner, the power required would be 70GW and far in excess of supply.
So the plan is for every electricity user to be fitted with a smart meter and use high prices to reduce peak demand, and if this does not work, then rolling blackouts will be the inevitable result.
I don’t think this is likely to be acceptable in order to reduce our 1% contribution to CO2 emissions.
February 26, 2022
The only comment worth making here is quite simply ‘Net Zero is a nonsense ambition, and likely to cause horrendous damage to most countries’ economies that try to make it work’.
Maybe try it again in 30 years time, after various inventions and scientific advances have been realised.
February 26, 2022
Sir John.
There is a very interesting article on the Stop these Things website dated the 24th February titled Environment Wreckers (Dirtier Than Imagined) by Donn Dears. Power for the U S A which gives a totally different slant on looking at Renewables against Fossil Fuels.
It is the amount of critical, complicated mineral requirements for the manufacture, ongoing maintenance, and disposal of all the different types of power generation at present being operated throughout the world
Irrespective of where your contributors are placed regarding all the hype regarding the pros and cons of renewable I recommend that they read this article because the whole RE project stands on a foundation of sustainability of raw earth materials.