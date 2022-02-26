Main points from the Net Zero lecture

The world will make little progress to reduce CO 2 this decade owing to the likely increases in Chinese, Indian, and Russian output. Protesters for net zero need to concentrate on these large emitters set out in the slides.

Removing carbon dioxide from human activity needs buy in from most people living in the world so they change their lifestyles and jobs. To do this we need a new generation of green products which people want to buy. They need to be cheaper or better than current technologies. The digital revolution is the model. Governments don’t make people buy smartphones, shop on line or use the internet. They choose to do so.

Governments will not force the transition they want by bans, subsidies and taxes. These breed resentment and will lead to unpopularity for parties associated with limiting consumer choice, hiking prices and overtaxing.