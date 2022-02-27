Letter to the Business Secretary

Dear Kwasi
I see you wish to help the PM apply pressure to Russia as Putin prosecutes an illegal and murderous war against Ukraine.
There is a major way in which you can make a difference. The PM’s wish to see stiffer sanctions has been impeded by Germany and Italy owing to their dependence on Russian gas. A single western country cannot bring much pressure to bear without all other countries undertaking the same measure so it is watertight. The UK needs to help ease the energy squeeze in Europe.
You should invite in the leading oil and gas investors and licence holders in the UK industry and work with them to increase the output of UK oil and gas. This should be a series of immediate short term measures to maximise output from existing fields in production, and work to move through exploration to production investment and licences for new fields and field expansions. Over the next couple of years the UK could achieve a substantial increase in output which can replace UK imports at the moment or could be exported to help displace Russian gas in the EU.
Burning our own North Sea gas rather than imported LNG more than halves the amount of CO 2 generated, gives us a big increase in domestic tax revenues from the existing higher corporation tax rate applied to oil and gas production and helps ease the squeeze on European energy markets. In due course nuclear and renewables will provide more of our energy, but only once these plants are built and once many more people have switched from gas to electricity to power factories and heat homes. You need a plan for this decade which remains the decade of gas in the UK and Europe. That plan must cut reliance on Russian gas and oil.
Yours
John
February 27, 2022
Can it really be necessary to write such a letter? The fact that you have written it suggests the business secretary doesn’t know his business, or you do not know what the energy policy is today. A statement to the House by the Minister seems necessary to clarify how our energy policy is going to provide self-sufficiency, in short and long term.
February 27, 2022
None of this will happen because all the ministries are chanting is Net Zero
The fact that it is more beneficial to produce our own fuels doesn’t count.
Exporting jobs to give the warm glow of carbon reduction is the way with this government.
February 27, 2022
Whilst it is a correct solution JR, it is far, far too simple to get any traction, politicians love complication.
It seems to me that many politicians (I exclude our host) wanting a boiled egg for breakfast, would go out and purchase a live chicken, purchase a hen house and food (on borrowed money) wait for it to lay an egg, rather than go to their own kitchen cupboard.
February 27, 2022
@IW
Yep.
We are ruled by Queen Greta and Princess Nut Nut.
We really, really need an alternative at the ballot box.
February 27, 2022
February 27, 2022
Kwasi is a Cambridge history graduate, despite perhaps being one of the brighter MPs he clearly knows almost nothing about energy engineering, physics, energy economics or similar and he frequently demonstrates this. But then this is true of nearly all MPs (and indeed several energy editors and writers on “quality” national newspapers or TV). A favourite being to confuse Mega Watts for a measure of energy as in “the battery system can store 15 MWatts” or “this system can deliver up to 30 MWatts per second!” or confusing “positive feed back” in the climate/engineering sense with being a positive thing.
February 27, 2022
Indeed it is a no brainer. The question is whether the Sec of State and the officials who advise him actually have a brain when it comes to energy policy. It is not so much energy policy as energy dogma.
February 27, 2022
Just came across this great quote: As the novelist Upton Sinclair wrote, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” This sums up those in charge of the UK’s perverse energy policy.
February 27, 2022
February 27, 2022
Exactly but Doubtless Kwasi will reply with some drivel about being the UK becoming the “Saudi Arabia of Wind”. Listen to the misguided drivel he comes out with on the Spectator Podcast on this topic a while back.
Any comment on the drivel contained in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Mais Lecture 2022. The man is a deluded tax to death, borrow, regulate and piss down the drain socialist pretending to be an economic Thatcherite – no one is fooled Richi. In this he is copying Cameron who claimed to be “at heart a low tax Conservative” but always the complete opposite in practice.
Sunak says he wants “to encourage greater levels of capital investment by our businesses” simple Rishi undo all your vast tax increases, deregulate, abandon net zero, go for cheap energy & stop all the vast government waste and crony capitalism. Just make the UK an attractive place to invest for sensible investors – it is quite simple Rishi. It would be more attractive if the threat of Labour/SNP in 2024 were eliminated or at least diminished but alas Sunak/Boris/Carrie policies are augmenting this by the day.
February 27, 2022
Sunak’s first (of his many) tax grabs was to slash entrepreneur’s CGT relief by 90% to just 10% of what it was when he took office, even before Covid. This measure must have done wonders to encourage “greater levels of private investment” Rishi. Now if they sell one business they have far less to reinvest in the next and know that even if it goes well the government will grab most of it in CGT/CT/NI and IHT – largely waste this.
It showed to all, very clearly at the outset just what an anti-business Chancellor Mr Sunak was. A tax relief put in place by Gordon Brown in 2008, one of very few sensible things he ever did. He too claimed to like Adam Smith but clearly both Sunak and Brown have not, even remotely, understand his message.
February 27, 2022
Yes the worst part is the pretence and lies from this government. We’ve actually been ahead of Germany and France on supplying weapons to Ukraine and cutting off Swift. Why not stop the lies and deception on green, taxes and economic policy?
February 27, 2022
LL,
And yet you still encourage and scare people to vote for these fools… despite the Tories having a worse economic record on debt, deficit and taxation than Labour!! I thought you understand and professed your knowledge on mathematics and science!!
February 27, 2022
Judgemental drivel. That’s rich(ie) coming from an expert. What’s simple is spouting this guff from an armchair with zero responsibility.
February 27, 2022
Judgemental indeed, but clearly correct or do you disagree on anything specific.
What is wrong with good judgment or being sensibly discriminating between good and bad, truth and lies, what works and what does not…?
February 27, 2022
I agree with you LL, but reflect on your support for this party who has consistently failed to deliver on any of its key policy issues over 12 years and has repeatedly lied and promised the exact opposite when getting elected. How many times do you have to be fooled before you realise your vote is wasted on them?
February 27, 2022
Correct – we need more common sense and fewer woke experts in government…and that’s just my amateur armchair opinion
February 27, 2022
Kwarteng take note and get on with it
February 27, 2022
Kwarteng in a Spectator Podcast special: Can Britain really become ‘the Saudi Arabia of wind power’? Just 14 months back:- We have not seen an increase in energy wholesale prices… broadly the energy consumer is in a much better place today in Dec 2020 than 10 years ago… How things change Kwasi! Get fracking now please rather late but better late than never!
Kwasi even seems to think consumers will benefit from the “climate benefits” of the governments mad net zero policies – being a tiny bit colder in 100 years I assume perhaps 0.000001 Centigrade less.
Sure, so how will this work when UK manmade CO2 is so trivial in world terms anyway and with China, India, Putin…? – time to grow up a bit mate.
Michael Crick taking on Talk radio about his interesting book:- “One Party After Another: The Disruptive Life of Nigel Farage” mentioned the push for a referendum on net zero, Crick thought the climate realists would lose such a referendum and the public would actually vote for huge intermittent energy bills, extra tax bills for subsidies and bills for very expensive heat pumps and EVs too – seems rather unlikely to me, voters are not quite as daft as MPs as we saw with Brexit. Think again Crick.
February 27, 2022
LL, you would have noticed the lying govt ministers are always eager to say what we think and need when they are so remote from reality. They think it will convince us to vote for them under group think. Sadly some fall their scare stories of other parties and advocate not voting for them.
The Conservative party of the past is gone. Fact. The current is only similar to the past in that it kept its name and blue rosette.
February 27, 2022
Sounds like a good plan to me, I’ll be interested to see his response.
February 27, 2022
Agreed. I wait with impatient interest.
February 27, 2022
Game, set and match to JR!!
How can the Business Sec say “No”?
Masterly.
February 27, 2022
He does not have to, the Climate Change Act does it for him.
Before we can do anything, we need to get rid of the aforementioned millstone our political class have placed around our necks. Notice SJR never ever demands that this prohibitive piece of legislation is removed from the statute book.
Reply That piece of law is strongly supported by more than 500 MPs.
February 27, 2022
To reply:- showing just how moronic and scientifically illiterate most “virtue signalling” MPs are. Then we have the deluded food Theresa May committing us to net zero UK carbon emissions by 2050 and this without even a formal vote in parliament just nodded through. It must have had Putin roaring with laughter. Well done MPs!
February 27, 2022
The British public also committed us to net zero by 2050 when they voted for it at the 2019 general election. It was there on the first page of the manifesto – in big letters so even stupid people could read it.
Reply By 2050. No sign in to damaging policies now which may not even cut world CO 2 . A referendum on net zero allowing the case to be made and plans set out would be a good idea
February 27, 2022
Mark,
JR’s reply is correct, moreover his reply totally negates the content and purpose of his letter to the business secretary!! He also knows by his reply to you that his party has marched left, isolating him and a few other oldies from the past to help the party keep its deceptive mask of being conservative.
A truly useless left wing party that has not achieved any key policy over 12 years. All the triumphs heralded about their blue/green agenda should be given to the Labour Party who are responsible for it. Cameron, May and Johnson only built on it!! Why not have a conservative energy policy to help business, manufacturing and the British people!
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply
Because none of those 500 MP’s will struggle to pay their energy bills. So it begs the questions, whose interests are being served, when they know millions of constituents will struggle?
February 27, 2022
Bush. Will struggle? ARE struggling now. It’s not just energy prices that are being affected but all consumer products and in particular food prices that are also rising. There was a time when if an item became more expensive it’s increase was a couple of pence. Now some items are increasing by 20p. I dread my food bill and my energy bill and don’t get me started on fuel prices . All MP’S that support this bill are total ignorant morons. I never thought I’d see the day when parliament would so obviously be against its own people
February 27, 2022
Ed Miliband’s Climate Change Act (PPE Oxon. yet again).
All passed by MPs without this vastly expensive and hugely harmful bill even having ever being costed!
February 27, 2022
Lifelogic,
Nine replies, but only one with your signature reference to a person’s degree subject and university attended.
Rather light on the term ‘greencrap’ too.
February 27, 2022
To reply. If 500 MPs support it that is surely virtual proof it is profoundly wrong – rather like the ERM/Euro/Minimum Wage/most OTT regulations, Blair’s appalling & idiotic wars, the Millennium Dome, tax increases…
February 27, 2022
LL, But you keep advocating to vote for them, scaring people Labour would be worse when you know, from your reply above, they are enacting Labour policies!! Have some courage and vote for an alternative. You never know you might persuade others to follow you.
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply
So 500 MPs can with their principles ensure that this country will slowly implode because without reliable secure energy supplies this country will experience a slow demise with death by a thousand cuts? It just about sums up the state of our political classes.
February 27, 2022
I take your point.
But JR is calling out their wokery.
Their rabid anti-Russian stance comes up against their potty desire to cut carbon.
The NORMAL thing would be to become self sufficient and screw your enemy’s trade.
But what is their true agenda? Do they understand that they are pursuing population reduction? (War and impoverishment) or are they merely useful idiots?
I don’t think that Ukrainians are very woke…quite the reverse!!!
And there’s another conundrum for the woke MPs!!
February 27, 2022
Well indeed, we’re all Ukranian now? Or are we all peaceniks who don’t offend people by shouting at them never mind picking up a weapon?
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply: What do the public think? Have they ever asked before the 500 decided or do they just follow the official line like sheep? I think we know the answer to that. We need to boot them out if ever the public are asked about this and are shown the costs and non benefit of this absurdity.
February 27, 2022
The public were asked at the 2019 general election. And most of you now moaning about net zero by 2050 voted for it. Seeing it was in the Conservative manifesto.
February 27, 2022
‘Reply That piece of law is strongly supported by more than 500 MPs.’
That is the real problem.
Ukraine should not need to be invoked as a way of skirting this law or mitigating its effect.
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply
But there are 60 million of us who will pay the price for this, and we were never consulted about it, voted on it or anything. Ergo, you have no mandate whether it be 500 or 500,000.
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply
Further evidence that this is the worst government and House of Commons in my lifetime.
February 27, 2022
Nearly the whole political class were in favour of the EU but the public saw differently and had to drag them into changing that destructive policy. Just like their beloved EU it will take the public to to drag them into seeing sense on their Net Zero zealotry, and well as their unstainable mass immigration and asylum policies
It does beg questions about our political class , what makes them latch onto highly destructive international treatise and would rather watch our country’s democracy be destroyed, EU. Impoverish our country, net Zero. Or see our our culture and people be swept aside, mass immigration, than do what is right by us? There is something very wrong with them where when they get to Westminster they become the representatives of globalism , not our representatives.
February 27, 2022
Reply to reply.
Those 500 MP’s should ask themselves if they are acting in the interests of their constituents or the country. I certainly do not think they are! And that includes my own MP.
February 27, 2022
right to reply – ”strongly supported by more than 500 MPs” but not by the people
February 27, 2022
If you want to hurt Russia tell all the Gulf States, plus Nigeria and the USA to dump oil and gas on the world market. Russia is highly dependent on this revenue. Plus. Stop buying Russian coal and dig our own.
Simple.
February 27, 2022
And get fracking!
February 27, 2022
Yes ! And get fracking !!
February 27, 2022
February 27, 2022
L/L. Yes, and get fracking.
February 27, 2022
Please get fracking
February 27, 2022
Exactly. Yes!!
That is what the letter implies.
Except I don’t think JR ever mentions coal…a bridge too far? Whereas gas has now been pronounced “green” by the soon to freeze EU 😙
But yes!! Open every coal mine ever closed ( and from what I have “researched” there was some jiggery pokery around the closures).
Give men back their and eventually we may again have a real army
February 27, 2022
February 27, 2022
And in other news Andy and his mates who shamefully tried to blame Brexit for Putins attack should read a well informed (unlikeAndy) piece in the DT how Schulz gave the green light to Putin supported by an all pervasive pro Russian view amongst the German elites including Merkel and Schroeder.
Only a month ago the Inspector General of the German navy said Putin would never attack. He has since resigned.
Time for you Andy to do the same. You have zero credibility on the topic.
February 27, 2022
Nig 1
It is up to you which Trolls you read but that particular nasty I avoid. I just wish others would too but . . . .
February 27, 2022
Andy will also see how we were ahead of the EU on sanctions, supply of weapons and SWIFT. He’ll see how the EU followed us, not vice versa.
February 27, 2022
You’ve heard of abusive partners, we have an abusive Parliament…” we will make you poor, cold and you will be under our control, but it’s for your own good, for the good of saving the world!”
February 27, 2022
No. We have an abusive government. Parliament itself is a nonsense when a government has a big majority and can do what it likes. Like the majority of voters in this country I do not vote for this government. You do vote for it. This is odd because you hate what it does.
February 27, 2022
You expect this government to put the UK and it’s citizens first? Can a leopard change it’s spots? Boris gives priority to every country and every non-UK citizen. We are just the cash cows to fund his largesse to illegal immigrants, his EU appeasement and his net zero idiocy. Everything Boris does seem to damage the UK even further but I am sure his ‘international’ halo is shining brightly.
It is very disheartening that more than 500 MP’s also support this destruction of the UK by forcing us into ineffective but expensive renewables and paying other countries through the nose for the very necessary fossil fuels we need due to the unreliability of renewables.
February 27, 2022
Give men back their JOBS and eventually we may again have a real army.
February 27, 2022
Well I hope that you get somewhere with this. But Johnson shows an unnatural attachment to lunatic policies, whether related to ‘Climate Change’, Defence, Northern Ireland, bridges, etc. The Daily Mail suggests that his non-performance is going to result in a Labour Commons majority, most the Red Wall going back to Labout and half of the Cabinet losing their seats. You might kid yourselves that you have time to sort out the mess, but the Conservative Party will find the next election coming at it with a ‘ground-rush’. Please, use your majority to deliver Conservatism.
February 27, 2022
Crippling climate change levies are causing the British steel industry to cut production. Ministers are refusing to act.
And in the meantime producers from other countries that value their industry and citizens jobs are benefitting.
Yet again we are being hammered whilst having little effect in global terms. Wealthy Ministers protected from the effects their policies are having on the vast majority of people. Let them eat cake. And we know what happened next.
I wish.
February 27, 2022
Nig1. Time for the guillotine?
February 27, 2022
I received a letter from my gas supplier (british gas) yesterday informing me that from the 1st April my bills will increase by an average of 54%, standing charge is also increasing, VAT and government levies is included in this estimate…..bring on a real Conservative government
February 27, 2022
This really should be a no brainer but Eco fanatics aren’t known for using their grey matter and unfortunately, we appear to be governed by Eco fanatics whose priority is to make us poorer, colder, with a lower standard of living so they can virtue-signal to the world.
Still, if Putin invading Ukraine gives this Government the massive kick up the arris it so badly needs so it stands up to the Eco Extremists, it would at least give the very dark clouds a silver lining.
February 27, 2022
When Eco Fanatics occupied a Russian oil rig some time ago, President Putin sent in the Special Forces to retake it and arrest them. After a few weeks in a Russian jail they were released and there have been no further reported incidences. Whereas here, when Eco Fanatics lay in from=nt of a road and stop people going about their business, our police offer them cups of tea and tell them to just ask if they need anything.
No wonder President Putin thinks we are pathetic and can do what he likes.
February 27, 2022
Germany, Italy and Austria are conveniently silent. Their dependency is the EU’s weakness
February 27, 2022
No, they are not silent.
However, Hungary’s PM is, very much so.
February 27, 2022
I like what you did there 😉
February 27, 2022
Why not write to Boris?
That would seem disloyal and you dare not do anything like that.
Kwasi daren’t oppose Boris so it’s all rather weak. You know Boris refused to answer three questions about this in the HoC the other day.
We need more action than this.
February 27, 2022
Well played – an interesting strategy.
I fear though that this very good suggestion will be ignored for the great God of net-zero will demand we retain the sacrifice of keeping our potential energy ‘in the ground’.
It seems Russia doesn’t tremble any more at the suggestion of sanctions, having lived with them for so long — we could always roll over and play dead, pretend none of this ‘war’ is happening – it wouldn’t be the first time.
February 27, 2022
Yes! Business Secretary Kwarteng has not acted to help us but he just might now to help Ukraine. We can but hope.
February 27, 2022
The Plague’s Lament
Abandoned like a cast-off toy,
Yet I did nothing to annoy.
I served loyally and well,
My great success you all can tell.
But now you play another game,
You call it war…yet it’s the same…
A replica of what I brought,
More death and mayhem to be wrought.
And I sit here alone….
February 27, 2022
Dear Kwasi,
While I agree with the thoughts expressed by SJR I would emphasise that whatever plan evolves for the future energy plans for the UK, they must be acceptable to the market ie the people. What has emerged in the recent past is totally impractical, giving the impression it was produced on the back of an envelope or pillow. Added to which it has no mandate. Talk to industry and science, and encourage them to produce marketable solutions. Cleaning up the environment could produce marketable and exportable industrial product. This makes more sense to me than forcing very expensive and totally impractical solutions like heat pumps on the population. There is much I admire about your boss Boris, but in some areas he comes over as a looky looky man on the beach flogging ten euro Rolexes.
February 27, 2022
Too much common sense for government, especially Boris with his clear submission to the globalist’s plans for us.
February 27, 2022
The Ukraine crisis is going to help the net zero agenda enormously. It will be spun to encourage yet more subsidy to be paid to renewables, beyond the £11 billion we’re paying this year alone. All under the guise of reducing our dependence on fossils fuels, in a world where we can be sure oil and gas will never be as affordable as before. Ukraine is a useful war from the eco-loons’ point of view.
February 27, 2022
I am already hearing such things on other ‘Channels’. Apparently we are all going to have to accept that we are going to be poorer etc.
I keep telling people that in order to ‘Level Up !’ they will need to bring everyone (Middle and Working Classes) down to the lowest common denominator – Poverty !
February 27, 2022
A await the outcome with interest. Thank you.
February 27, 2022
john
You don’t need to, I can tell you now. It will be a fob-off letter telling him that the government is committed to xxxx and being a leader yyyy, whilst not giving the full facts and costs.
February 27, 2022
Will you also be writing a letter to the Home Secretary too Mr Redwood? Asking her to open the borders to Ukrainian refugees – as countries like Poland have so generously done?
At the moment this Tory Brexit pensioner government makes it easier for a Putin backing Russian oligarch to come here than someone fleeing with their family from Putin’s war machine.
I guess the family can’t afford £160k to play tennis with the PM. And without the oligarchs who funds the Tory party?
February 27, 2022
Fund the Konservatovs, yes.
February 27, 2022
80 seat majority to do it with – a majority which would be cut in half if there were an election today.
You got the Red Wall because they wanted Brexit Done (properly) and they were petrified of the Woke lunacy that Labour stood for – now Woke is worse than it’s ever been. Just what freedom does Ukraine think it’s fighting to join ?
The Red Wall did not vote to be punished for driving to work or keeping themselves warm.
February 27, 2022
Brilliant letter SirJ with the added strap-line ‘‘save europe – get fracking’’
February 27, 2022
More sense from JR.
Alas most politicians don’t do sense. I fear the letter while necessary and should be actioned, may be wasted.
February 27, 2022
There will be no change of course until the lights go out, followed by ‘lessons have been learned’ etc etc.