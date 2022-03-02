The Chancellor’s lecture

The Chancellor’s latest Mais lecture told us he believes in a free enterprise economy and lower taxes. I have no problems with that. It began with a quote from Adam Smith and praise for a competitive free enterprise approach to delivering goods and services. The lecture then modifies this vision as it needed to do by reminding us that we encourage substantial government intervention in such an economy. He did not raise the issue of how far government intervention can go before you cease to have his ideal private enterprise model. Today by common wish we have the state as a near monopoly buyer of healthcare and education. The railways have effectively been renationalised. Government also presides over a major policy of transfers of cash to those on low or no incomes .
The lecture states an aim of growing faster. This is to be achieved by concentrating on people, capital and ideas or innovation. The lecture talks of the need to raise the productivity performance of the economy. It is unexceptional that we could achieve more progress with more and better education and technical training. He wants a higher rate of private sector investment, given the big boost to public capital investment that has been agreed. He wants to see more innovations and ideas, which will require a private sector boost to investment in research and development. The lecture lacks detail on how any of this might come to pass.
He asserts that a larger state will not deliver faster growth or higher prosperity. There is some truth in that. He then argues he must not cut tax rates before he has got the deficit down, as he does not believe there will be more revenues from lower rates. This flies in the face of abundant evidence. The Thatcher/Lawson Income tax cuts brought in a lot more revenue from higher earners. The Republic of Ireland low corporation tax brought in a surge of new investment and extra corporation tax. The smaller Osborne corporation tax cuts brought in extra revenue.
His policy of tax rises and frozen tax thresholds in April runs the risk of less revenue than if he set lower rates. It will bring slower growth, reducing the output and incomes to tax. The lecture disappointed in saying nothing about the energy crisis and little about the cost of living crisis which is related. If he wants to grow with faster productivity he needs to address the chronic shortage of affordable energy for industry in the UK and needs to restrain the impulse of other Ministers to favour imports over home production in a wide range of areas.
March 2, 2022
The highest tax take in 75 years. And business destroying IR35. Perhaps like you, Sir John I cannot see it. But, if you tell a fib often enough . . .
He acts in a way his boss wishes him to. Get as much money for him to splash out and buy votes.
O for one am not fooled by this charlatan of a faux Conservative.
March 2, 2022
@ Mark B “…not fooled by this charlatan of a faux Conservative” – indeed, surely none of us are and moreover we have been given a vision of what easily could be instead by Sir John that is very much more appealing and makes very much more sense. Mr. Sunak is wholly surplus to requirements.
March 2, 2022
It is obvious that the excuses he offers for not reducing the growing tax burden are fake. The intent is to try to bribe the electorate with tax cuts ahead of the next election. It has been done before. He and Johnson (if he is still around) will try it again to get re-elected. Bribing voters takes priority over the health of the economy.
March 2, 2022
But is his boss the PM? He behaves as if his boss is the left wing, remainiac Treasury.
March 2, 2022
I am not fooled either, and have a long list of reasons not to vote for the so called Conservative party, and Johnson in particular.
From being a Conservative voter, I am now one who will vote for anything that is not Con/Lib/Lab.
March 2, 2022
Mr Sunsk should stop professing to be at heart a low tax Chancellor. He should take immediate action to become one. He, his boss and the rest of the Cabinet should also drop the virtue signalling climate nonsense forthwith, and institute immediate action to facilitate drilling and fracking.
March 2, 2022
A bit like yesterday’s commitment to oil and gas. Belief in something doesn’t mean actually doing it.
How can free enterprise exist in a highly restrictive, if-it-moves-tax-it country like the U.K.?
March 2, 2022
Fully agree – its difficult to think of something which isn’t taxed
March 2, 2022
It was a very confused lecture indeed schizophrenic really. Sunak, like most politicians, can only be judged by his very socialist, tax and regulated to death actions and his clear support for the mad expensive, unreliable energy agenda.
You cannot judge most politicians by what they say as it is so often totally untrue and the complete opposite of what they actually do. Cameron claimed to be a low tax at heart, Conservative, Eurosceptic and gave a cast iron guarantee on a Lisbon treaty referendum! Then they lied that once passed a treaty was some how not a treaty. They he told us he would stay on after the EU referendum and deliver the section 50 letter the next day!
Boris only the other day was still idiotically saying we need yet more renewables to get away from Putins coal and gas when we need to get fracking and should have done this years ago.
Sunak keeps going on about productivity increases but his very big, largely incompetent and unproductive government and high & increasing taxes are the main causes of poor productivity and lack of investment.
The solutions are very simple Sunak, cut government in half (vast waste everywhere you care to look), cut taxes hugely, cut regulation hugely, get real and fair competition in education and healthcare, go for cheap, reliable on demand energy. Coal, gas, oil and better nuclear with some sensible r&d and abandon the net zero religion now. Only two years or so until the next election and no one in England wants a Labour/SNP majority do they?
March 2, 2022
The solutions aren’t very simple to enact. Your thinking is, indeed unproductive, one of your favourite words.
After years churning out the same stuff, you have achieved nothing.
March 2, 2022
March 2, 2022
A refusal to cut direct taxes is an act of party politics and a reflection of a party that is utterly insincere but moreover a party that is both morally and culturally bankrupt. Such a policy stance places the party before the common man and Labour’s unionised public sector before the taxpayer. This is the new Tory party, defending the Tory-Labour status quo at all costs and abusing the taxpayer in the process
Cutting direct taxes for employees risks the accusation of the party being accused of ‘selfishness’ or ‘starving the NHS of funds’. Forget the fact that the public sector is now beyond reform and a bottomless pit of waste and lethargy while the private sector employee is exposed to the harsh realities of economic life while public sector employees enjoy every conceivable benefit
When will the Tory party take sides in the way Labour does? What’s the problem with that approach or have the Tories become a party that doesn’t give a flying rat about anything except staying close or in power?
A cake and eat it party who’s been deceiving the voter for decades. A party that is worse than Labour. At least we can SEE Labour despise the majority, freedom, liberty and the private sector
March 2, 2022
its a one party state while Labour remain totally unelectable.
we really need a new force in politics, which picks far better candidates for elections.
March 2, 2022
‘the public sector is now beyond reform and a bottomless pit of waste and lethargy’ ?
The legacy parties only have one solution to inefficiency, MORE MONEY!
March 2, 2022
On election they say they have to think about the people who didn’t vote for them.
The Red Wall vote was used as an excuse to go – well – Red. Instead of destroying Woke and getting Brexit done properly.
The Tories are going to have to fight the next general election against a backdrop of grinding poverty that they caused. This can no longer be avoided. It’s here already.
March 2, 2022
Excellent question from a young female MP (not sure who) to Maggie Throup on the surely very clear net harm being done by vaccinations when they are at such low risk anyway and the side effect risks (even just the known ones) are much higher.
Pathetic answer from Throupe hiding behind JCVI (who did not even get the vaccination roll out order right) and saying it was only “an offer”. So a government offer to do net harm your children then so that is OK. She surely should resign.
March 2, 2022
March 2, 2022
True enough. If a vaccine doesn’t stop you getting Covid and it doesn’t stop you passing it on how can it possibly be justified in young people and children who are more at risk from vaccine side effects than Covid ?
March 2, 2022
He is a politician, judge him by his actions not by his words. He may well wish for the economy he alludes to, but will he create the groundwork. I am not convinced.
March 2, 2022
I passed on Mr Sunak’s lecture, seeing no point is listening to a person who has demonstrated his willingness to cheat people.
March 2, 2022
Off Piste but highly relevant. How about a couple of Eagle Squadrons of A10s just to discourage russians using the roads of Ukraine.
March 2, 2022
He seems to be keen on achieving the exact opposite, I don’t recognise this country as the one I grew up in , I feel a sense of total despair which I’m sure is shared by a sizeable section of the population and I hope that it’s reflected at the Ballot Box
March 2, 2022
A further suggestion. Use all assets the oligarchs and Putin have outside Russia, and 99% are outside Russia, to rebuild Ukraine after this russian inspired war dies out.
March 2, 2022
I see it is being reported on Guido Fawkes that the Public Accounts Committee has released a truly damming report, which says the Government does not have a clue how much their net Zero Policy is going to cost.
How on earth can Government and opposition Party’s support such an idea/policy with so few facts, and with absolutely no idea of costs.
Once again madness, utter madness.
March 2, 2022
Yes Lifelogic, I have heard that repost before . Some government official , I cannot remember who! Said , in reply to a question about injury compensation from vaccination “ we only offered the injection, you chose to accept so its your own problem”, nice!
March 2, 2022
I understand that Mr Sunak graduated with a First in PPE from Lincoln College Oxford.
Maybe he should have focused less on PP and more on the E ?
March 2, 2022
I am afraid I have written off the Chancellor as a lost cause. He has been subsumed into the remainiac Treasury. I had such high hopes of him before he took office.
March 2, 2022
“restrain the impulse of other Ministers to favour imports over home production in a wide range of areas.”
Including immigration which Sunak is a cheerleader for.
March 2, 2022
Sir JR,
I understand from your twitter account taht you believe the EU are trying to udnermine NI.
I understand from the foreign office that the negotiations are progressing well with the Eu,so shold we not give them a chance first, before we start talking about undermining issues?
Reply Over a year of talks and no sign of any understanding of why the majority community in NI has pulled out of the First Minister office and is so unhappy.
March 2, 2022
As you point out, quite a lot oif muddled thinking. I could not help wondering how much of it had been put together for him by his Treasury Civil Masters.
March 2, 2022
The problem is Sir J, your party is full of liars. Sunak wants a “lower tax economy”, lie. Barclay seeks “to restore a smaller state”, lie. Kwarteng,”Remember: renewables are cheaper than gas”, lie. I don’t believe any of the BS that comes out of a Tory cabinet minister’s mouth. I can’t see myself voting Tory until they have proved they are a conservative party again.
March 2, 2022
How nice to see the Commons on its feet and applauding Ukraine’s ambassador just now – very moving.
March 2, 2022
The Chancellor contradicts himself and defeats his own arguments all in the same lecture! ‘Concentrating on people, capital and ideas’? With a state sector consuming over 50% of everything with himself, Alexander Johnson and the Con party all socialist, leaves little room for entrepaneurs. High taxation, over regulation, import everything and an energy crisis that is perfectly soluble, what hope is there?
March 2, 2022
I think that the lecture is OK. He stated the basic ingredients for development and included ethics. He also stated that it was not his business to tell people how to achieve this as innovation must come from the most creative. I do think that as a priority ,people come before capital though but agree that motivating the ability for people to achieve by an almost hedenistic principle would take away reliance on state monies, but hedenism can also leak in crime.
March 2, 2022
sp .. hedonism …..