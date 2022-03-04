A change of accounting could give us a better energy policy

It is wrong that the U.K. is importing Russian Gas by LNG carrier. It means more CO 2 is generated than burning home produced gas. It means Russia gets huge tax revenues that the U.K. would reap on home gas. It means we miss out on more better paid jobs. It means we finance Russia’s thug wars.
It is wrong that the U.K. continues to import wood from North America to burn in the Drax biomass power station. We should growing more of our own timber to stoke the fires at Drax.
It is wrong that we are importing electricity from a European continent short of energy and dependent on Russian gas and coal for some of its generation. We should generate our own using U.K. fuels or renewables.
So why are we undermining our national resilience? Why are we making U.K. consumers pay even higher prices to cover the extreme costs of imports at current spot prices? Why are we creating more global CO2 with this import based system?
Part of the answer seems to be the civil service and some Ministers’ passion to get the U.K. count of CO 2 produced down. The way they count it if we import fossil fuel or products made with fossil fuel is the CO 2 generated counts against the exporting country and does not add to our total. Yet the world ends up with more CO 2. Time to account for all the CO 2 to weight decisions back in favour of domestic energy and production.
March 4, 2022
I don’t’ know. Why don”t you ask those 500 MP’s that seem in favour of all this nonsense ? And you can start with your deal leader.
March 4, 2022
Agreed Mark B
Time to get rid of the Green on the Outside and RED in the core people like Princess Nut Nut and her commie friends trying to bring down Britain. We cannot exist without fuel.
Even our old and ancient gathered wood for heating and cooking! If Boris does not understand this he must go as our , yes Our country comes FIRST .
March 4, 2022
They probably think we are all too stupid to notice. If so they are wrong about that. The ineptitude of those responsible for this scandal is beyond belief; as is the failure to authorise further development of the UK’s oil and gas reserves and potential. This will not happen while Johnson remains PM. He needs to be replaced by someone with a more acute understanding of national needs and priorities.
March 4, 2022
Bovine stupidity seems the answer.
March 4, 2022
350 miles to the East, people are dying to protect their nation from a brutal invasion while in dear ol’ blighty disgraced and evidently useless ex-Ministers are being Knighted and the Civil Service playing silly games with energy imports to offset our CO2 data.
A bunch of cretinous morons. I for one yearn for a Neo-Thatcherite to emerge from the detritus that now populates our political class and takes a nuclesr cudgel to the warped, dirty, filthy, cancerous progressive poison that all UK parties have embraced for any easy life
We need reality, clarity and morality not gender pronouns and fascist use of victim culture to destroy speech and presumption of innocence
March 4, 2022
How long has this “thug” war been going on for?
How long have we been becoming increasingly reliant on Russian gas? ( a very small % but presumably increasing…or what’s the problem?)
Govts since about 2014 ( and earlier) should’ve got their acts together.
Aren’t we sending arms to Ukraine ( that aren’t necessarily getting into the intended ( ?) hands? Haven’t we financed many wars over the years?
Or we only dabble, cause and support “just wars”?
March 4, 2022
Biden speaking of Ukraine situation “Freedom will always triumph over tyranny”.
Not in our case it didn’t!
March 4, 2022
Everhopeful
Indeed the World stands by and will let Ukraine and it’s people suffer defeat, because the aggressor is big nation, and a nuclear power.
Kuwait was rather more fortunate.
March 4, 2022
I dare say that the rest of the world will do whatever suits.
March 4, 2022
Sad but true…we appear to be living in a time of tyranny
March 4, 2022
I ‘ve been dreading this ever since I was introduced to Animal Farm!
March 4, 2022
Yep and how is it going in Iraq 20 years after Blair and Bush’s illegal war and Afghanistan? Necks of brass politicians have, always ready to meddle, not prepared to see it through.
March 4, 2022
But maybe what they wanted was destruction and mayhem?
March 4, 2022
“How long have we been becoming increasingly reliant on Russian gas? ”
Our dependency on overseas energy supply has been pointed out over the last several years and it has been clear not only was the blackcrap brigade unaware of where it was coming from but they also didn’t give a damn .. perhaps because they believed they could always afford it.
Well that reality has come back to bite them on the ass so now they bleat that we must empty the North Sea and Under-Britain of hydrocarbons to satisfy their entitlement to burn stuff in their jalopies.
The joke is that the loudest whiner doesn’t even live here so won’t suffer any on the effects he would see imposed on the rest of us.
March 4, 2022
Who is the “loudest whiner”?
I do agree that people never dreamed that gas would go up fourfold.
Cheap I sh energy was a given.
March 4, 2022
Such Green crap is both foolish and immoral. The climate hysterics and leftists who have foisted this humbug on us over the last 25 years have much to answer for. As you say, it fails even on its own terms – our actual CO2 emissions are higher than they otherwise would be.
Possible positives are the realisation following the covid crisis that expert groupthink can be completely wrong, and, following Putin’s thuggery, that we need a radically different energy policy.
March 4, 2022
I would go further “expert, religious & political groupthink” is usually wrong as we saw with the ERM, the EURO, the EU, Covid vaccinations for children, the Millennium Dome, the current size of government, our energy policy, net zero, climate alarmism… see “The Blunders of out Governments” book for many other examples. When all the main parties agree as with net zero, Blair’s dire wars, the minimum wage laws, wage increases for MPs, the ERM… it is almost invariable wrong headed.
March 4, 2022
Also the absurdly run, free at the point of use (competition killing & virtual monopoly) NHS system has the support of all the main parties. Despite the fact that it obviously delivers appalling value, poor car, rationing and long delays killing thousands.
March 4, 2022
Agreed. All this group-think ‘Green’ virtue signalling has got us into a dangerous position. I also wonder who is behind the financing of some of these pressure groups?
March 4, 2022
It is not just the Leftists, it’s people (some 500 MP’s plus your leader) that are hell bent on this. No good offsetting the blame, your party has been in office since 2010 and has done the square root of sod all. In fact, they’ve built on it.
Time people like you started to take ownership of this mess.
March 4, 2022
Lord Hollick chair of the committee (Politics, Psychology and Sociology Nottingham so one assumes he has little good grasp of physics, energy or climate) says UK lacks ‘credible plan’ to drive net zero transition – Good net zero is an insane and counterproductive goal to have and should be dropped now.
March 4, 2022
Plus the “solutions” they push do not even work even just in CO2 terms.
March 4, 2022
The problem is that Westminster Parties all believe in the “Climate Change” religion. A bit like they all agreed on our EU membership! The energy bills are starting to arrive and the electricity standing charge is doubling and gas is going through the roof. My energy bill has doubled in a year. Then we have all the other above inflation rises in Council tax, National insurance costs, petrol prices, food etc etc. Then we have a Government Minister claiming that Gas Production in our own Country will have no impact on world prices. Straight propaganda out of the Putin playbook. The public no longer believe ANY politicians in Westminster. The world around them is kicking off and they don’t do “NATIONAL INTEREST”! Importing goods we can manufacture or produce ourselves with cheaper energy would save the planet CO2. (Not that it has any impact on anything!) We need to change the make up in Westminster so we can get rid of the special kind of stupid legacies.
March 4, 2022
Why is WEF pushing for net zero ( “What is your country doing?”)
Openly stating that net zero will cost an extra $35 trillion per year!!
And why are govts even listening let alone obeying?
( debt kompromat?)
Did they think they could say “Yes, yes, yes” and never actually be called on to act?
March 4, 2022
Dream on John, this nonesense is about impoverishing us for past sins of foisting the Industrial revolution on the world.
Never mind the prosperity it bought, we must be punished by the same BLM IR and ER mob.
The same mob that belonged to CND and the likes and Bozo has Carrie Antoinette pulling his strings.
He must go.
March 4, 2022
+very good analysis.
Exactly right!
March 4, 2022
March 4, 2022
Oh and BTW..
WEF, in addition to wanting a global pandemic agreement, wants a global response to plastic.
Gosh..we’ll be involved in all their projects soon!
It will be almost as if they rule the world!!
My response is that I NEVER wanted plastic it but it was imposed on me.
Who would WANT plastic??
Still…this is all only a conspiracy theory…right?
March 4, 2022
And as a conspiracy theory they (WEF) seem to be doing rather well. The government website shows they are following instructions well, despite things being stopped at government level… the plans carry on regardless!
March 4, 2022
Like good little soldiers…obeying every last order!
March 4, 2022
Maybe the point where you’re raging about an agreement to cut plastic is peak Brexit clownery.
Though somehow I doubt it.
March 4, 2022
Did you want plastic?
I liked those brown paper carrier bags with string handles.
And paper wrapping and paper bags.
But we were told to save the trees….
March 4, 2022
The UN treaty about plastics, which we’re about to sign, isn’t about environmental plastic pollution its about control…..plastic is a component part of just about everything that’s manufactured worldwide – the UN under this proposed treaty will ultimately control the production of goods
March 4, 2022
March 4, 2022
Before the EU Single Market and its snowstorm of directives, the whole of Europe bought most things loose in brown paper bags, or in glass bottles and jars.
March 4, 2022
+ many
Yes…oh lovely, lovely days!
March 4, 2022
Everhopeful – Similarly cars were imposed on us too ! We moved out of cities, had supermarkets built in our areas while street shops closed, schools and hospitals centralised…
They are not something most of us have a fetish about and like the sound of “Va va vroooom !” They are an expensive liability for most of us but we need them. The word ‘motorist’ makes it sound as though we drive for the sake of driving.
March 4, 2022
They also account quite wrongly for electric cars (which use more CO2 compared to keeping your old car longer). This they do by ignoring all the energy used to build the cars and batteries and also assuming they will be charged mainly by zero carbon electricity (which does not even exist). They are emissions elsewhere cars. They also import loads of US wood (on diesel ships) to burn at Drax which actually causes far more CO2 than gas and even rather more than coal. They also assume walking and cycling create no CO2 when they do as human food (the fuel used) is very energy/co2 intensive indeed.
The whole net zero agenda is a deluded scam. Even if you accept the CO2 devil gas climate emergency religion the policies make no sense. The failure to frack for shale gas in the UK when we have such good resources is insane. Rational accounting is needed but as we know it is a political religion and clearly not rational science or logic.
March 4, 2022
The Establishment never thought that Globalism would have to be stopped in its tracks by a virus and a new Cold War.
Over decades, they have deliberately weakened our defences; borders; resilience; energy and food security and economy. And that’s because they are fully signed up to the idea of a One World Government of technocrats and the “member nations” complying with international agreements negotiated safely above national democracies which have no way of changing them since their political class operate a consensus to prevent it.
Even now, with energy bills about to triple and the cost of living going through the roof, the Government is REFUSING to use our own energy reserves below our feet.
We have our very own “Ancien Regime” in Whitehall/Westminster, complete with our own Carrie Antoinette. And they need clearing out by an electoral revolution.
March 4, 2022
Why are we undermining our national resilience?
Why are you only asking this now Sir John?
You’ve been in politics a long time and surely as an educated man could see this taking place.
It was one of my parents (and probably the majority from their generation) great laments that we were constantly being ground down. Short sighted money grabbing, lack of interest and investment in firstly our own people and secondly our own industries and capabilities. They had different political views on certain things and voted differently, but were agreed on this issue.
It has been going on for decades and we now face the consequences of it and at a very dangerous time.
The short term view all for a quick buck today attitude has a lot to answer for.
Reply I have raised these energy issues many times before
March 4, 2022
Measures drive behaviours.
Change the accounting rules…. OR simply dispense with the net zero targets, which are leading to bad decisions.
The UK is ahead of other countries in terms of CO2 reductions and is a tiny player in the world context (1% of emissions?). What we do in this area will not change the outcome.
March 4, 2022
I’m trying to imagine the first bleak winter of “Daren’t turn on the heating”
Politicians have uncaringly stripped us of everything, including our dignity.
How will we also bear to be cold?
March 4, 2022
March 4, 2022
You only have to read the dissembling tosh put out by Ministers on the overall cost of installing heat pumps to know that they are either uninformed or treating us as stupid. Years of this governments ‘lies’ suggests the latter.
They have made the cynical calculation there will be no votes lost through it.
And in other news we read Boris has quickly latched on to the situation in the Ukraine as the latest excuse to do nothing in Northern Ireland.
March 4, 2022
We and Europe can continue to buy Russian gas and oil – at cost.
The profit element can go into a reparation fund, to compensate and rebuild Ukraine when the war is over.
Can the UN agree to this, or are they just capable of virtue signalling and gesture politics?
March 4, 2022
Good questions and no surprise here. This government and its sycophants have already proven they are willing to cheat and lie in order to deceive the public so a bit of cheating over CO2 to make them feel good at extreme cost to the country and its people appears to be perfectly fine! It will impress all the other countries in the world though, won’t it???????? Only if they are as idiotic as our own government. They are more likely to laugh at us, or sneer at our deceit.
March 4, 2022
A bunch of cranks are aided by the police to block motorways in the name of insulation but this laundering of carbon goes largely unmentioned.
If there was truly a need to reduce carbon this would not be permitted. Tells you all you need to know.
This is not the first time our government has compromised our security and wellbeing to look good on the world stage and it won’t be the last. Who will speak for the good of the people rather than the coerced focus groups?
March 4, 2022
They don’t put our security first. Just look at the inaction of the “unknown” boat people or their intentions. Useless Government. £12 billion rises in National Insurance.£4 billion costs annually of housing, feeding, health and other needs of these foreign Nationals and NO ACTION to deport them. Anyone can assume they are actually encouraging this behaviour.
March 4, 2022
Honest accounting throughout government would give us a revolution.
March 4, 2022
Off topic!
Gavin Williamson- rewarded for failure. It seems to be Boris cannot lead, just talk!
March 4, 2022
Nothing to do with your Boris then who has refused on many occasions to accept that we should extract more of our own oil and gas. Boris who has said we should build more windmills to protect ourselves.
Nothing like diverting attention to those who function, and away from the leader who ought to change the dangerous practices.
March 4, 2022
How about that little issue of importing Russian coal and banning our own production. You couldn’t make up the rank stupidity of those pretending to be in charge, all on the alter of climate change, and the CO2 devil. Let us pray! Almost time to put the boiler on as it’s cold outside as it has been for millennia as its…………..winter!
March 4, 2022
There’s a related point concerning government procurement generally, which is that contracts placed with British providers will generate second-order tax receipts for the Treasury both from personal taxation and corporate taxation. It seems somewhat obtuse to exclude these effects from value-for-money assessments, although I do recognize the argument that in some industries public procurement just crowds out private procurement. Defence spending wouldn’t seem to suffer from that effect – perhaps MoD might re-think their position on this?
March 4, 2022
Sir John
From reading your blog it seems that almost all of your commentators, who I presume are Conservative voters, know that our energy policy is lunacy. How long will they remain Conservative voters?
Roger
March 4, 2022
They won’t as the game is up. Who would vote to have their ICE cars and boilers banned and pay through the nose for the windmills that don’t work or the solar panels when the sun doesn’t shine. Madness.
March 4, 2022
Roger. Not long.
March 4, 2022
A few days ago you published Liz Truss’s response on energy where she said “We also need to invest more in nuclear”.
You only have to mention Chernobyl, Fukushima, Windscale, and Three Mile Island and currently Dominic Raab is talking on the radio about Russians shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station in Ukraine.
March 4, 2022
You have hit the nail on the head.
Is there any reputable academic or institution willing to grasp this nettle and tally excess CO2 emissions generated by the UK’s insane energy import policy?
March 4, 2022
Our energy policy is superficially designed to make us look good. It is a total hypochracy. I would contend that in paying homage to the false god green, there is no logical policy. The energy costs being imposed upon the UK population are a direct result of this heresy. As I and others have pointed out, we have the fuel within our own territory and control, use it at cost plus processing costs and a reasonable profit. Stop imposing World panic pricing on us.
Endeavour to get this moderated before midnight, unless of course you are fearful that some might agree with the points made.
March 4, 2022
Indeed it is wrong but somebody in Government and the Civil Service must think its right – so there you have it! Dont expect anything sensible to be done – not with this lot
March 4, 2022
War brings out the worst in people but it also brings out the best in them. Yesterday night there was a wonderful report on the BBC News from Berlin.
It was about the Ukrainian refugees arriving by train in the German capital – and German families being there to welcome them and offer them sanctuary in their homes. At the moment there are more German families than Ukrainians. Inspiring.
Compare and contrast with the angry ranting of the Brexitists towards Ukrainian refugees. An absolute disgrace what some of them have being saying in Parliament and beyond.
It is nice to see that humanity exists across Europe. Just not in Putin’s Russia or Brexit Britain.
March 4, 2022
What is this “angry ranting”?
Some examples would be good young andy
March 4, 2022
Andy. About time you moved then or have you opened the doors of your luxury home yet? Idiot.
March 4, 2022
As J. Prescot was always so keen to mention, we need joined up government, but this one isn’t, and we haven’t had one for some time
How did our leaders become so irrational?
When did they decide to stop serving us and start chasing fairy tales?
March 4, 2022
Your post today shows the absolute lunacy of the present Government policy.
Another dodgy set up, where figures are manufactured to suit a farcical end goal.
Why do Mp’s not question the methodology of so many projects, why are so many Mp’s just Lobby fodder and Party apologists, who will simply vote as requested.
Problem is it’s not just the UK, it seems most governments in the World are just as bad.
March 4, 2022
Does Mrs Johnson insist the servants turn the heating down to 52 Fahrenheit? Does she insist Boris puts on a woolly jumper? Did Insulate Britain drive to the motorways they insisted on blocking? Did they all insulate their own homes?
It’s very easy to determine how seriously green zealots take their own propaganda! That is to say, not at all!
March 4, 2022
Sir John,
Current energy policies will lead to energy shortages with a high probability of power cuts. With inadequate generation and soaring costs there will have to be a reduction in consumption, and it will have to be substantial. So what mechanism will be used to bring about that reduction? Rationing by price or by physically restricting an individual’s uptake?
The next election will be interesting. How will your government plead its case? Vote for us, we brought you energy rationing?
And we read today, one of those overcast high pressure days when wind speeds are low and solar is right down, the claim that the answer is more ‘renewables’.
Inadequate heating causes excess deaths among the old, the poor and the sick. That’s where we are headed. Vote for us, we killed your granny? No, it’ll lack something at the hustings.
There is only one way out – CCGT generation is quick to build. However, world demand for gas will make importing the stuff ruinously expensive. One US shale play went from zero to half the UK’s gas production in five years so there is an answer, but it would involve courage and humble pie.
I will not hold my breath.
JF
March 4, 2022
I’ve just checked Gridwatch Templar to see how the ‘renewables’ are doing. Both are at a little over ten percent of their rated output. Coal (!) is producing 1.5GW.
If we need more of both it’ll be ten times the fields under glass, moors trashed by concrete and churned by construction traffic.
Has this country gone completely mad?
JF
March 4, 2022
JF. At some port the dockers are refusing to offload Russian gas. Oh dear. Will we have a problem? Best start fracking like 15 years ago.
March 4, 2022
By accounting alone, it appears that the whole net-zero is a scam to impress other woke world leaders and the UN….this green revolution of your party needs to be stopped
What ever happened to the government slogan ‘’Buy British’’
March 4, 2022
My petrol E10 pump price this morning hit £1.54 litre….thanks
March 4, 2022
It’s the warmongers we have to thank for where this is going. If sensible voices aren’t listened to very soon, Glen, you and I will be paying a lot more than £1.54. An EV will even start to look affordable!
Unfortunately, our fate seems to be in the hands of a TV comedian and his international corporate backers. There can be no negotiated outcome of the crisis, as long as they prefer years of violent confrontation over a negotiated peaceful status of the Donbas.
March 4, 2022
That’s £6.78 / Gallon (Imperial). Or between £90 – £150 to fill a tank – OUCH !!!!
March 4, 2022
**Update**
At midday that Shell Petrol Station put the price of E10 petrol to £1.58.9…..nearly 5p rise in one day !!!
Apart from this government enjoying the VAT revenue will they do anything to reduce these costs to the people…as per the manifesto
March 4, 2022
Great post today John. Only problem is just like when I was campaigning in Scotland and highlighting the folly of the wind industry we only seemed to be preaching to the converted. There are many sensible suggestions given by the regular bloggers here but nobody with any brains listening in government.
March 4, 2022
Your final paragraph illustraates that this whole net zero aand demonisation of carbon is a gigantic charade and scam.
March 4, 2022
Hello Sir John,
The answer is that it is simply shocking that our governments from 1997 on have been short sighted, had no vision & no interest in making the UK self sufficent in energy, food production & having a robust defence. Now the reality of the world situation is showing the utter stupidity of the last 25 years. Do some reading on Global warming & CO2 which shows the Earth has been warming & cooling naturally for thousands of years. Get rid of the net zero focus by 2050 & start taking action to improve our lives for this decade.
March 4, 2022
Sir John
Burning home grown trees at Drax?
Why? Last time I checked China, India, Pakistan, Germany and other EU countries are all burning coal and for some the less energy efficient lignite or brown coal.
Why has this country got a suicidal death wish to lead the world at the total demise of its people’s living standards on the road to bankruptcy?
Convert Drax back to cleaner British black coal and when all the aforementioned countries start their total decommissioning scheme we will follow.
It comes as no surprise they sure as hell are not following us at all. Just revelling in our stupidity.
March 4, 2022
Because RedEd Miliband decided to listen to someone nobody ever heard of, who does not have a clue about climate or the weather, but was just another ‘professional campaigner’, She convinced him to create the Climate Change Act which basically sets out the journey we will take to become carbon neutral. No coal. No gas and expensive fuel and fertilizer which will lead to high food and consumer prices and increased poverty.
March 4, 2022
Sir John.
If we decided to design and produce a energy appliance we would be required by law to publish its efficiency performance.
Every year that appliances has to be serviced and checked it is operating effectively and efficiently and any emissions are within the manufacturers technical data.
How can you check on the efficiency of turbines and solar panels when the heat input or wind speed is so intermittentl?
Basically it’s a conn in that all renewable figures produced by their operators can only come up with a guess timate usually in the low 20s or less. The house holder has no way of checking the performance on the efficiency of their panels as there is never a constant power input. They have to assume the sun wasn’t so hot or out for so long.
To assess an appliances thermal efficiency is output over input x 100
To do this you need two constants.
March 4, 2022
Bit of a radical thought but……..
How about having a big clear out in the civil service departments for all of those who are actively restricting our progress in moving the country forward, while your at it put MPs with the same mindset on notice to totally sign up or ship out?
Stop the talking and pussy footing about, its time for real action. Time to earn their pay rise and all the other privileges.
March 4, 2022
Three quarters of civil servants in the Business and Energy ministry would have to go. They are zealots wall to wall. Then it’s the same at Agriculture and Lord Greencrap and his mate should be sent back to Richmond.
March 4, 2022
Why is the Climate Change Act 2008 still on the statute book? There is no groundswell in parliament to remove this self-destructive legislation from the statute book which received wide support at the time so all energy policy will be designed to navigate around it. What this demonstrates is that our electoral system does not allow us to replace the wholly inadequate placemen and deliberate saboteurs that make our laws. We will pay excessively for fuel and food and suffer shortages as a result of eco-lunacy and a naive belief in the stability of supply when the forces that drive events internationally are determined to punish us for our stupidity.
March 4, 2022
+1
March 4, 2022
Impossible not to agree, they are wrong on every count. But, does this country have enough spare landmass to grow the wood to feed Drax and the other coal fired power stations converted to wood? I think not, unless that is part of the re-wilding and import our food plan!
Obviously our elected ones and their masters in the civil service have no regard for our best interests. So who do they all work for, if not for us?
March 4, 2022
Why indeed, Mr. Redwood? It’s your government. Spring is almost here. Time to stop buying any energy from Russia and anywhere else.
March 4, 2022
I have found a benefit of Brexit! I know, I know! None of you believe me but it’s true!
Faced with Russian aggression the European Union has imposed unprecedented sanctions on oligarchs (most of whom are still not sanctioned here). It has also imposed unprecedented restrictions on Russia and has offered unprecedented help to refugees. Three more countries – Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia – have this week asked to join the EU.
Without Brexit this fantastic EU response would not have been possible. The Tory Brexitists would have been in the decision making room – and would have voted against taking action against the oligarchs who fund their party. They clearly would have been opposed to helping refugees.
So thanks to Brexit the EU has been able to have decently.
Meanwhile we have Brexitist MPs telling Ukrainian refugees to stay away because Lincolnshire and Gavin Williamson is getting a knighthood – presumably because he has Kompromat. Compromising material on your prime minister.
March 4, 2022
Andy. OMG. Truly breathtaking rubbish ftom you again today.
March 4, 2022
How do you know the UK would have voted against actions on these things?
You making things up again young andy?
March 4, 2022
John, we used to vote for sane policies and for things that were good for the UK. Now with a bunch of madmen in government nothing is sane. God help us all.