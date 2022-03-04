A change of accounting could give us a better energy policy

It is wrong that the U.K. is importing Russian Gas by LNG carrier. It means more CO 2 is generated than burning home produced gas. It means Russia gets huge tax revenues that the U.K. would reap on home gas. It means we miss out on more better paid jobs. It means we finance Russia’s thug wars.

It is wrong that the U.K. continues to import wood from North America to burn in the Drax biomass power station. We should growing more of our own timber to stoke the fires at Drax.

It is wrong that we are importing electricity from a European continent short of energy and dependent on Russian gas and coal for some of its generation. We should generate our own using U.K. fuels or renewables.

So why are we undermining our national resilience? Why are we making U.K. consumers pay even higher prices to cover the extreme costs of imports at current spot prices? Why are we creating more global CO2 with this import based system?

Part of the answer seems to be the civil service and some Ministers’ passion to get the U.K. count of CO 2 produced down. The way they count it if we import fossil fuel or products made with fossil fuel is the CO 2 generated counts against the exporting country and does not add to our total. Yet the world ends up with more CO 2. Time to account for all the CO 2 to weight decisions back in favour of domestic energy and production.