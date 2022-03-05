Responding to the war in Europe

Dear Constituent
Many of you will be sharing my horror at events in Ukraine. The daily scenes of death and destruction, of mass movements of people fleeing the violence are harrowing. They are a constant reminder of why war is wrong. They are what happens when politics and negotiation fail.
Some of you write wanting the U.K. to enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine to stop aerial bombing. This would mean declaring war on Russia, as a no fly zone would require contesting Ukrainian air space with the Russians. Escalating the war in this way would be full of hazards. Nuclear powers taking each other on requires restraint by both sides over first use of nuclear weapons. NATO could of course defeat Russia at likely great cost to life and property but the U.K. alone would be stretched. Our allies led by the USA do not want to take NATO to war with Russia over Ukraine. A successful No fly zone after a bruising set of air battles would not end the ground artillery and missiles raining down on Ukraine unless a victorious NATO airforce went on to bomb Russian forces in difficult urban locations with likely deaths of the very people we wish to help.
Some of you wish to see more rich Russians in the U.K. sanctioned, with confiscation of assets. Ministers are keen to do this to all cronies of Putin who might still have some influence over him, and to those who came by their wealth through crime. They do need to proceed according to the rule of law. Many rich Russians living peacefully in the U.K. are neither Putin supporters nor criminals. The government should sanction those where they have a good legal case against them. This can take time to research and establish.
Some of you want a generous offer to those fleeing the violence. The government is expediting entry to the U.K. to those with family here who wish to come to stay. The needs and wishes of the hundreds of thousands crossing into Poland and Romania is to be housed and fed near to Ukraine with a view to returning to their homes as soon as possible. Many are women and children temporarily separated from their menfolk who have stayed at home to fight. The U.K. is offering substantial financial and practical aid to assist with the temporary camps. The U.K. will keep its support under review as the situation develops as needs and wishes may change.
The U.K. did lead a stronger response from NATO with deliveries of weapons to help defend Ukraine before others and by working with US Intelligence to reveal the true nature of Putin’s plans to encourage preparation against the onslaught. The U.K. is striving to do all it can as a good ally short of declaring war to pressurise Russia to end the violence and helping brave Ukrainian defenders hold off the attacks.
Yours sincerely
John Redwood
March 5, 2022
Good morning.
First of all let me commend ur kind host for responding to the concerns of his constituents and keeping them abreast of what the government has, and continues to do. I alas have a faux Conservative for and MP and have received nothing. This is his first time as an MP and, I think it is fair to say it will be his last.
Yes, mostly women and children fleeing to the nearest country for safety. NOT men of fighting age travelling across various safe European countries ,and then a short hope across the channel by dinghy. This is where you see the difference between REAL refugees and fake refugees / economic migrants. Yet the former has to make do with tents in the freezing cold, whilst the latter lives the high life in 4 star hotels and pocket money. What is it going to take for those in charge to realise this discrepancy and do something other that talk tough ?
The rules that the UK signed up to after the Second World War were to help those in REAL need, not those seeking a better life off the sweat and toil of another.
To the detriment of their children. I thought we were against punishing the innocent ?
March 5, 2022
It is clear that the UK is responding in a measured, practical and humanitarian way.
Thank you, Sir John, for explaining this clearly.
March 5, 2022
The channel invasion must cost the government the next election. It’s no good saying liebour would be worse, that’s nor possible
Once bitten etc.
I see Bozo has gone full astern on the NIP.
March 5, 2022
Well said.
+ many for clearly showing what the bulk of our duplicitous sad excuses for politicians really are: globalist puppets.
March 5, 2022
Mark B
Agreed with your comments
In addition
Perhaps those Mp’s who are advising the confiscation of assets of Russians living here, or with assets held here, (proclaiming it is all dirty money) should look at how that would be possible.
Only a few days ago JR outlined that our banking and financial systems were sound, and fit for purpose.
If HMRC are getting tax revenue from that money, or from those businesses, assets, or people who are employed or paid from that money, then surely they are either complicit in taking that money, they accept it is clean, or we are looking at double standards.
Me thinks in some cases the politics of envy are at work here.
Clearly dirty money should not be allowed into the Country in the first place, but if it is happening, then fix the rules so that is does not happen again, rather than complain about it decades later. !
March 5, 2022
Yes, this is a rich hunt. It is also an anti Conservative smear campaign.
March 5, 2022
They talk endlessly of dirty money swirling around but actually there is a lot more black propaganda swirling around.
March 5, 2022
Well done Sir John. You are surely one of the most hard working, sensible and compassionate politicians out there. Your post makes a lot of sense and as you point out many of the rich Russians are not Putin supporters. Any kind of direct violence against Russian troops will lead somewhere we really don’t want to go. I fear it coukd be the total destruction of the UK and indeed much of Europe. I agree wholeheartedly with Mark B and his comments about economic migrants. The difference in the photos of women and children and those young men coming here is startling. Perhaps if we only took those genuine Ukrainian refugees we would be able to do more for them. Instead we are looking after many that have CHOSEN to come here to live off us. It is disgraceful. We can only hope those poor Ukrains have something to go back to one day soon.
March 5, 2022
According to reports I have read regarding non-European illegal immigrants, many females end up being used/abused in the European sex industry and also as domestic/commercial cleaners.
March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
You do not refer to the domestic consequences of the war which is reflected in huge increases in the price of food and energy. Everyone is now affected by this and will be for months, if not years, to come. Everyone can make their personal contribution by adopting a wartime footing of more efficient, less wasteful consumption of both. It is obvious that this Johnson government’s “up the creek without a paddle” policies for national food and energy production are a direct threat to national security. Why is he still PM?
March 5, 2022
Yesterday evening, on return from a trip to see family, we decided to get some fish and chips. A normally quite busy shop was empty, apart from us. On commenting, they said that they’d had to put up their prices (ignore the because of Brexit) and showed us their new energy bill, to commence 1 April. The owner looked so worried. And this is an affluent area of Greater London! It’s sad to see.
March 5, 2022
He is still PM because the Tory party still consider him a vote winner. In truth, he is just lucky. But like all such people, as soon as their luck, and therefore usefulness runs out, they will be gone.
March 5, 2022
There seems to be a lot of history of deals and intrigue from meetings over the relationship between Russia and the rest of Europe and the positioning of Nato members. This is what may be driving Putin on that he fe
els that treaties and agreements have been ignored and he felt he was being hustled.
No one is going to win out of this terrible situation and whether any agreements that are reached will secure a lasting peace I know not. Russia by its actions has isolated itself from nearly all the rest of the world and unless some real purpose comes out of the negotiations it will result in yet another country all but destroyed with its people displaced and for what?
It will be the Russian people themselves that will sort this out not the politicians.
Who will be paying for all the rebuilding of the properties and the infrastructure to enable all these woman and children to be able to return home?
March 5, 2022
Who will pay?
Russia.
A reparation fund should be set up, with a sizeable proportion of the payments for Russian oil and gas (and anything else they make) going there before Russia gets a small amount to cover their basic costs.
March 5, 2022
And will the Conservative party contribute to the fund all the money they have received from dodgy Russians, in return for a game of tennis with the PM or whatever?
March 5, 2022
Good letter. A few quick points:
(1) Having looked at the Wiki profile of one of the ‘rich Russians’ sanctioned this week, I am appalled that he was ever allowed into the country in the first place. Where is the ‘due diligence’ in the Home Office?
(2) Government planning, in concert with that of our allies, now needs to be examining how sanctions with Russia could be removed in such a way as to persaude Russia to leave Ukraine alone. Truss needs to have the answer to this problem in her briefcase. But the right-hand portion of that timeline should keep some sanctions in place until Putin has left office and reparations have been made to Ukraine. And even then, some sanctions will need to left in place for as long as we ever see Russia as a potential adversary.
(3) I wonder if the OSCE missed a trick, a month ago, by not putting an army of observers into Ukraine.
(4) Refuge should be temporary. The hurdles between refugee status and citizenship should be higher than they currently are.
March 5, 2022
@ Sea_Warrior ” The hurdles between refugee status and citizenship should be higher than they currently are.” – What difference would that make in a U.K. that virtually never uses its powers of deportation?
March 5, 2022
To paraphrase Mrs. Merton “What first made you decide to admit the billionaire Dmitri —- to the UK, then?”
March 5, 2022
Oligarchs – Russia bombs the hell out of Ukraine whilst the UK does its paperwork. I heard on the radio that the government are giving the oligarchs 18 months to prove where their wealth has come from. That looks about right, civil service mentality even in war. The targets are known – get on with it. Probably sanctions will make no difference, but it needs to be done. As the saying goes, if it must be done, better it is done quickly.
March 5, 2022
Some of us, Sir John, wonder if this conflict at the other end of Europe is really our fight, and feel that the government’s belligerence towards Russia in recent months did more harm than good. But your post does not acknowledge that point of view.
Liz Truss and other ministers said and did nothing to recognise the years of suffering inflicted for years on civilians in the Donbas, with hundreds killed and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes. Nor of course did they recognise that Russia, like us, is entitled to have security concerns. They could have been incorporated in the security agreement that Putin proposed in December, but NATO rejected.
The West should have insisted that the rulers in Kiev needed to talk to the separatists in East Ukraine, not just shell them and destroy their homes. That should have been a condition on the massive aid we gave Kiev. It might have achieved more than supplying arms to one side in a conflict, and sending some of our Army personnel to train them to fight better.
But of course your government is only too grateful to have found an issue round which public support can be artfully rallied. And a police report into garden parties can be quietly forgotten as yesterday’s story.
March 5, 2022
‘… the years of suffering inflicted for years on civilians in the Donbas, with hundreds killed and tens of thousands forced to flee their homes. ‘ Would you care to point me in the direction of an impartial report on this alleged violence towards Russian-speakers in Donbas? If you can, I’ll read it. If not, I’m going to have to file the assertion as something that RT would be proud of.
P.S. A problem in the Donbas would not excuse Russia going to war against all of Ukraine. Such action fails the Law of Armed Conflict’s ‘proportionality’ test., as, I’m sure, the ICC will be aware.
March 5, 2022
You can start with this one, SW:
https://www.osce.org/ukraine-smm/138906
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe is probably as impartial as you’ll get, in this conflict.
March 5, 2022
Perfect. Most people I know believe that our hand wringing virtue signalling politicians must very much bear a lot of the blame plus of course, like Northern Ireland an excellent excuse to push partygate under the table.
Well I won’t and think Johnson as our national leader is an abomination.
March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
+1. Good points.
March 5, 2022
Thank you, Mr Redwood, for this clear explanation.
With regards to the asylum of the Ukrainian women, children and older people, I agree with your sentiments that they will hope to rejoin their men as soon as it’s safe so to do.
Unfortunately, with the dinghy people breaking and entering into our country on a daily basis and abusing the asylum system, we’re not best placed to cope with genuine asylum seekers. That is a tragedy.
March 5, 2022
The dinghy people are not breaking in they are being escorted safely in (‘intercepted’). Expect at least 100,000 of them this year as the people smugglers continue to refine and improve their service offering with impunity.
March 5, 2022
There would be no smugglers if there was no one to pay for their services. Demand always leads to supply and that, in my view, makes them (the illegals) more guilty.
March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
The U.K. response is as noisy but muted as everyone else’s so Mr. Putin carries on.
The SWIFT sanctions, potentially very harming to Russia, are so limited as to be nearly worthless beyond appearances and energy exports by Russia continue be the mainstay of fund Mr. Putin’s adventures.
In that light, our Foreign Office should be looking to the future to ensure Ukraine is and remains a dagger at Mr. Putin’s throat and an increasingly painful thorn in the flesh of the Evil Empire. It is unlikely to have framed British interests so or be that far-sighted, of course.
Meanwhile, Boris misses the golden chance to advance his wish to give the Queen a new yacht by seizing that of some Russian. Even Evil Empire members have managed such seizures.
March 5, 2022
Could I suggest that:
(1) Private property should only be seized when clear evidence of a crime exists, and that the proceeds from such seizures should then go to those from whom the money was stolen; and
(2) There’s a limit as to how much bling the Royal Navy should have to endure. (Superyachts tend to have a passenger accomodation for just 12. That’s too few for a royal yacht and far too few for hospital ship. But I like your creativity!)
March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
Merkel and Obama’s quiet these days
March 5, 2022
They are busy working out all the CO2 that the invasion is producing.
/sarc
March 5, 2022
Dodging the real issue as usual. NATO cannot do anything beyond supplying some weaponry because it is too weak.
That is why it is refusing any action beyond this. It doesn’t have enough of everything because of government leaders living in a soft wooly fantasy world.
Russia has being building its forces for twenty years, we’ve been neglecting ours. Tbat is why Russia has felt free to attack Ukraine.
If Russian steps on NATO protected land now we would be ineffective in defending it. European NATO is not big enough or equipped enough.
It has thought the US would be there to bail it out. Stupid complacent weak political leaders, including here, the present one and predessors who were too afraid to face facts.
Fantasy obsessed leaders will be responsible for deaths of many of us.
March 5, 2022
If I may add a point I forgot to mention. The west has fallen for the Russian arguments about NATO. It has been forced to defend itself in an apologetic way, and it is as if the Ukraine must remain unprotected.
There should be no reason why a country or group should not be able to volunteer of their own accord to defend another under attack, but it seems countries do not believe they can do anything because they are NATO members and this impression has been given by NATO. Convenient of course if they don’t want to do anything.
If free options were accepted Poland for example, and Germany say ought to be able move to Ukraine’s defence but this option, as with NATO as a whole I believe, is not possible because they are not sufficiently armed because of western political weakness and resolve and concentration on NATO, as if it must be the answer to everything and all costs conveniently diluted and decisions avoided.
March 5, 2022
I suggest those asking for NATO to intervene or implement a no-fly zone listen to Kontant Kisin on this week’s Question Time. They are asking for WW3.
Kisin is a Russian who moved to the UK in the late ’90s and now has British nationality. He speaks more sense than the vast majority of our MPs and our Governing Class (including the EU because we were still members when The Bear was poked) and who have, collectively, left us so vulnerable by weakening our defences, destroying our energy independence and leaving us vulnerable to tyrants like Putin.
And whilst our Political Class are pontificating about Putin and the horrors of war, perhaps they could spare a moment to explain the difference between Putin attacking and killing innocent civilians in Ukraine and Blair attacking Iraq and doing exactly the same thing.
March 5, 2022
March 5, 2022
+1. What convenient amnesia and hypocrisy there is in our political class.
March 5, 2022
2 points:
1 “Many rich Russians living peacefully in the U.K. are neither Putin supporters nor criminals.” But they haven’t necessarily paid tax here on their accumulated wealth, which itself pays for the infrastructure we all enjoy-and which impoverishes us to provide for them too. Rather like graduates at Scottish Universities have a free pass on loan repayments when they come down to London to work, hence compete easily with English ex-students.
2 Occupying Ukrainian airspace with planes/drones versus occupying Ukrainian ground with our weapons is a fine distinction. Will one be read any differently than the other?
March 5, 2022
Sir JR
We need to open our borders to the Ukranians, what the government is proposing for the Ukranian refugees is not enough, all of Europe is opening its borders and so should we.
March 5, 2022
We haven’t got any available accommodation for them. It’s all taken by the chancers who have forced their way/been escorted across the channel and put up in 4* hotels at our expense. Perhaps if we didn’t have 30,000 young male economic migrants here, who they refuse to deport, we’d have some accommodation for the uprooted women and children of Ukraine.
They can’t find accommodation for Afghan citizens already allowed here or the ones they have promised a safe haven to but who got left behind in the scramble to leave Afghanistan.
It’s why the Government has been careful to say they will allow in Ukrainians who have family here ….. and who can basically put them up for a while.
March 5, 2022
Agreed, Donna. In Wokingham where I live a family with children has been living in damp unhealthy council accommodation, with rotten floorboards, for a year or more while the council does nothing to rehouse them. This isn’t the first such case, either. Yet the Wokingham council leader was proclaiming last year Wokingham would find accommodation for Afghan refugees, and now seems to think we should do the same with Ukrainians. Where are our priorities?
March 5, 2022
Well Europe must have plenty of space, given the numbers that have come here from there. What do you think? 3 million vacancies available for Ukrainians?
We would be happy to take in a couple of families until stability returns to their country, but I would expect the government to take care those they let in aren’t orchestrated by criminals, taking the opportunity to traffic people.
March 5, 2022
Ps. As stated by Charles Moore our regular statements about what NATO will not do, is emboldening him and in a similar vein I would like to apologise for our toothless sanctions and responses to him going back to Salisbury and the Crimea, indeed supporting his economy through buying his gas because we have deliberately run our own industry down to achieve Net Zero.
March 5, 2022
And in other news Camilla Tominey in the DT highlights this governments continuing commitment to mediocrity and failure by honouring people who conspicuously don’t deserve it.
March 5, 2022
What a shame all the outrage being expressed now was not evident when NATO broke it’s agreement not to expand further eastwards towards Russia’s border. Or when the EU and Washington engineered a coup using extremist elements overthrowing a legitimate government in Ukraine. Or when the new Ukrainian government failed to meet any of it’s obligations under the Minsk Agreement and continued to attack the population of Donbass and Lugansk for 7 years. Previous to that I never heard any such outrage when the west invaded or attacked the former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya or Syria- all under false pretences.
An impartial observer would conclude that all the vitue signalling is either hypocrisy or for personal advantage.
March 5, 2022
Lord Ashcroft managed to commission a poll of Ukrainians about the war with Russia. Details are posted on the Conservative Home website here:
Lord Ashcroft: What Ukrainians think about the war, Putin, Russia, NATO, Europe – and Britain. A remarkable poll from Kyiv.
It reveals a remarkable determination to resist the Russian onslaught and total rejection of Putin’s assertion that Ukraine is Russian and belongs to Russia. Many think the conflict will be over by end March. But most do not accept that the annexation of the Crimea should be accepted as a bargaining chip to achieve a negotiated settlement. I do not see how there can be a lasting negotiated settlement can be achieved between the parties. It seems there can only be a winner and a loser. If the outcome rests on the battle of wills between the defenders and the aggressors, then the defenders can win. If the outcome rests on superiority of fire power then the aggressor can win.
March 5, 2022
Having been in favour of a no fly zone, I now agree it’s not a good idea. Not for the reason it would pitch NATO planes against Russia, as NATO would have legitimacy if Ukraine requested it, whereas the Russians would have no right to be there.
However, with the Ukrainians still flying Russian made jets, the no fly zone would include them. It seems too that air-power plays little part in the conflict. Perhaps the Russians are rightly scared their planes will be shot down by Stinger missiles.
I suspect too there is a lot going on behind the scenes with western military aid to Ukraine, that we don’t hear about. The Ukrainians are well focused on the conflict, whereas the Russians don’t know what they are doing.
March 5, 2022
To all those who claim the EU brings peace, I see Finland are considering joining NATO. So they feel they can’t rely on their EU membership to ensure their safety.
March 5, 2022
It’s clear that the West never had any intention of coming to Ukraine’s assistance.
The time to act was when Putin was putting his forces in place around the country. A few goodwill visits by NATO warships, aircraft and soldiers might just have made Putin think twice. If not, it would have given us justification for acting. Now it is far too late. Once Putin has his hands on the port cities, the country will be finished as a state.
However, you cannot subdue a country the size of France with the forces Putin has available, particularly as we have already seen how ineffective the conscripts are. It will be Afghanistan all over again, Russia will face years of gorilla warfare which Putin will not be able to effectively counter.
Sooner or later, Russian mothers will revolt against the loss of their son’s lives and the Generals, who must have know from the start that the “special Action” was doomed to fail, will act. Putin will be removed and almost certainy shot rather than be sent to the Hague. The Generals can then withdraw their forces without losing too much face and a tiny fraction of Russia’s oil and gas revenue can be divertes to rebuild Ukraine.
That may be wishful thinking but, given the West’s cowardly inaction all around the world over the last decade or more, I cannot see any other way that this can end.
March 5, 2022
One thing we have learned is that you do not need to be a nuclear power to wage a version of nuclear war.
As US Secretary of State Blinken said in an interview with the BBC about getting rid of Putin “and in any event it’s not up to us. The Russian people need to decide their leadership”. Unfortunately the only external way of doing this may well be to virtually bankrupt Russia with economic sanctions until such time that the Russians rise up against him.