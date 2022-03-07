“We need more gas”

The Business Secretary needs to think again. Industry runs on gas. You need lots of gas to make steel, fertiliser, ceramics, cement, bricks, tiles and many other materials and products. In due course there will be ways of using more electricity from renewable sources, but todays factories run on gas. U.K. factories face heavy losses and closure at current gas prices, made higher by the UKs high carbon tax surcharge. He should come up with action to ease the squeeze on industry.
He should also understand that plenty of gas trades at contract prices, not at current spot global market prices. US gas prices are much lower than current U.K. prices thanks to policies that have promoted domestic gas production. Most of the US gas has to be sold to domestic users, delivered by pipe. The US lacks capacity to convert it all to LNG and export it in tankers, so domestic demand is the main determinant of prices.
He also needs to refresh his memory that increasing the supply of something does lower prices if other things stay the same.
The U.K. needs to produce all the gas it can to help Europe cut its dependence on Russian gas. The U.K. should buy no Russian gas itself, and should also stop buying imported LNG from elsewhere as soon as we are producing the gas we need. Delivering it by pipe to ourselves is cheaper and produces much less CO2 than bringing it in on ship after compression.
March 7, 2022
By importing gas and raising our CO2 levels shows this has nothing to do with climate change. I think politicians can’t bear to admit they’ve got it wrong. How can they sit there and watch while industries go to the wall? These are important industries that every country needs. The job losses and loss of tax revenue will be horrendous so God knows how we will support our own people let alone those coming here to escape danger. Everyone I speak to is struggling and not just with energy prices but the rise in food prices too. Something just doesn’t add up John but it won’t bode well at the next election.
March 7, 2022
We haven’t add all the rises in council tax, prescription charges, NI contributions, emission charges, parking charges at work etc yet. There is nothing to look forward to unless you are wealthy.
March 7, 2022
Ideology over reality has infected our way of life and your party has become part of the problem not the solution. The Tory party has become an extension of the Socialist client State and they don’t give a toss if we know it or not
March 7, 2022
Good morning.
Hell hath no fury like a woman sconed.
And boy didn’t dear Theresa take her beasting form the electorate on two occasions and her eventual ousting badly. She has left us with a minefield of poisoned pills, such as the amendment to the Climate Change Act. An act that, despite what our kind host urges the Business Secretary to do, he cannot because that piece of legislation and s0me 500 MP’s will not let him.
Never fear, for I have a solution ! Why don’t we, at the first opportunity, vote in MP’s that will change the legislation ? Seriously though, I am afraid our kind host is barking up the wrong tree. If he cannot convince the Energy Secretary, the government, or some 500 of his fellow MP’s then there is only one place to go. Join a cross party movement dedicated to removing the CCA, VAT on bills, removal of green taxes on energy and green products.
But will he do it ?
March 7, 2022
“We need more gas”
This Government does not sufficiently care about the plight of its people.
Do not forget ….. not many of us are highly paid employees (or former employees) of the state.
March 7, 2022
And the Rough storage facility should be reopened asap.
March 7, 2022
Understatement of the year, its been obvious for years the country was heading in the wrong direction of all the sermons coming from the High Temple of Westminster and its green crap disciples and converts.
Too much gas from them and no action.
The saddest thing is they still think their right and their arrogance is what binds them together. They dare not admit they have got it so wrong as the country destroys itself.
It is a religion akin to a disease or addiction.
March 7, 2022
Home produced gas should be ring fenced for domestic, industrial, commercial use not power generation.
All the time the rest of the world are heavily reliant on coal for power generation why should we self destruct?
Do they know something we don’t?
We keep taking the green fix but it’s killing us. Why does our government keep dishing out the wrong medicine. Its happening in everything they get involved with. Dingy Invaders, policing, NHS, energy, infrastructure, housing, taxation, welfare all they are good at is banging their gums together with endless talk, empty and broken promises.
March 7, 2022
Surely they can’t ALL be total idiots?
It was always said that their actions ( like Partygate) were not hypocrisy but that they have an agenda.
This must be the same …not idiots but people on a mission…the agenda is to DEINDUSTRIALISE us pdq!
And what with plagues and wars and “tolerated” protests …they are getting there!