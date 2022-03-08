Tax revenue expands again

The government will be a big winner from the sky high oil and gas prices. The profits of the U.K. producers will be swollen . The U.K. charges a windfall rate of Corporation tax on these profits at twice the normal rate.
Then there is the big surge in petrol and diesel prices. Over half the pump price is tax, so that will be another big win for the Treasury.
With General inflation heading for 7% all those items that attract VAT will also be chipping in more tax .
If the government gets around to substituting U.K. gas for Russian and Qatari imports that will also be a big boost to the receipts.
Indeed if you added all these up you would probably be close to another £12bn of tax raids on voters, enough to cancel the National Insurance rise.
The Chancellor must change his mind on the big tax raid in April when real incomes will be badly hit by energy prices. He is more than £ 50 bn better off than budget this year already, and now has the further windfall.
He should accept he is overtaxing and start to do something to cut the burdens. Otherwise he will go down in history as architect of one of the worst hits real incomes we have seen.
March 8, 2022
Good morning.
But Sir john didn’t you know, he is a low tax Chancellor. He keeps telling us. /sarc
As others have already noted, we will be offered some tax cuts just before the next GE. In the meantime, because they will not go after all those who fraudulently claimed money during the SCAMdemic, we the honest folk will have to cough up instead.
That is the price we must ALL pay for those who thought it a lovely idea sitting at home doing nothing other than bang their pots and pans every Thursday evening. I’d doubt many will be doing that ever again.
March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
Agreed. The Johnson government is unfit for purpose. The sooner it is gone the better it will be for national energy security, for national food security and for sensible tax policies – provided Conservative MPs have the sense to replace the eco zealot with a pragmatist.
March 8, 2022
Every time you take tax off the people and businesses who generally invest and spend it efficiently and then give the money to governments and civil servants who generally do the reverse, you make everyone much poorer on average. This certainly when we are at the current hugely overtaxed 70+ year taxation high and with OTT red tape everywhere and net zero rip off energy price lunacy on top of this too.
March 8, 2022
Is it the Chancellor or his leader or the faceless civil servants that cannot apply your uncomplicated logic to the problems we are facing?
But then again it could be all three not a basic clue between them how real economics in practice really works.
March 8, 2022
Or it could be that they are putting in place an agenda to impoverish us all?
I noticed no hesitation in imprisoning us in our houses and all the other terrible things they did.
Why would they worry about robbing us rotten? The elite has always done that!
March 8, 2022
It has to be deliberate. I still claim that not even Boris can be so thick, but he maybe thinks we are! If Boris truly believes in net zero, then it appears he is willing to sacrifice the UK and it’s people in order to save the rest of the world. It won’t work, and our involuntary and enforced sacrifice will have been for nothing.
March 8, 2022
Johnson’s 2020 budget 11 days before covid lockdown was a high waste/spend and tax budget that any socialist party would be proud of. Even May criticised it in parliament as did many former Tory ministers.
JRs party has an appalling 12 year economic record. It failed on every promise. Despite many claims and repeated promises it did not even try to balance the structural deficit, it kicked the can down the road then abandoned it. Worse than Labour. Yes, LL, worse than Labour despite your claims to the contrary.
£5 million a day from our taxes to house illegal immigrant criminals in four star hotels, Patel now hiding the figures so she will not be criticised!! This is how dishonest they have become. What did Cameron say about openness/ transparency being the best disinfectant!
March 8, 2022
Rishi is a limp dumb really. He is like so many fake tories in the present parliament.
No real tory would entertain net zero and its ruinous effects.
March 8, 2022
I think that there was some muttering about reviving U.K. gas production and even…fracking!
BUT…how can we trust anything they say?
March 8, 2022
I don’t. That alongside their ever decreasing grasp on reality living in a world of rainbow flags and emotional meme’s/emotional incontinence I feel very endangered.
I am absolutely terrified we are going to be led into a war with Russia and possibly China because of their inabilities.
The thought of this with such people at the helm, is giving me sleepless nights.
March 8, 2022
The mutterings, for that is all they are, are designed to put off people like our kind host and to quieten the masses until next time. Then the same trick will be done and so on. Mark my words.
March 8, 2022
Everhopeful. The only way fracking will come is if Boris has a chat with Farage . He’s the only person with anything sensible to say in the media recently concerning energy. As far as I am aware they are still concreting over the fracking sites. Anyway with new technology it is not fracking anymore.
March 8, 2022
The battle lines have been really drawn up by the religious renewable energy save the world disciples and zealots.
On Farage last night you had a expert going on about dirty fossil fuels, not enough shale gas, oil capacity and so on. You could almost hear the hooves and snorting of the horses from hell and damnation rising up if we consider anything but wind turbines on and off shore.
For God’s sake this is a real crisis we are involved in and who gives a stuff what state the fuel is that will break the shackles that constrain us? Whatever we can produce must benefit us as a country financally in jobs and taxes and more profits to our ever diminishing industrial base.
March 8, 2022
Nothing dirty about CO2 or indeed burning natural gas. The other real pollutants (mainly from coal or diesel can be dealt with. We are after all idiotically burning imported wood at Drax so as to pretend on CO2 figures which has similar problems to coal.
March 8, 2022
T T you are absolutely right. That fellow on Farage last night criticised every alternative method of generating electricity and avoided any discussion on the one renewable that is 100% reliable namely ‘tidal streams’. Around our coasts we have hundreds of suitable sites which are running 24/7 and totally unaffected by the weather and don’t litter the landscape with hideous windmills.
I would ask you, Sir John, why has the government done very little in implementing this very obvious renewable method? It was raised years ago at the same time as wind power but side lined without serious explanation.
March 8, 2022
The issue isn’t income (taxes and debt), the real issue is State spending but then our kind host conveniently chooses to skip around such a politically problematic area of State finances for fear of upsetting various vested interests that now appear to believe they have a divine right to ever increasing levels of funding irrespective of how well they do their jobs
When was the last time you saw a public sector strike by the unions? That’s because the Tories throw cash at Labour’s public sector to keep them silent.
The taxpayer is abused to finance party politics rather than to finance the efficient provision of well run public services
The whole scam is now abusive and a deviation from what went before.
1997 is the date that the UK signed its own death warrant
March 8, 2022
DOM
There is never any mention by the Chancellor and the Treasury Dept how they will address the waste that hemorrhages out of every government department on a near daily basis.
The quickest easiest way to adjust the books is stop the waste.
March 8, 2022
And what about the money that was “lost” during the errrrr….plague?
Can’t remember the amount…but it would pay my energy and tax bills a few times over.
These people who tax us and fine us and strip us to the bone…no such rigour for them!
Think of those poor Post Office workers.
And now SAGE-wringing about “errors of judgement”…RUBBISH!
March 8, 2022
So much waste in government almost everywhere you care to look. Much of government does positive harm. Start perhaps with pensions costing circa £5 million for failed government employees like Cressida Dick there are thousands of them. We have a limit of £1,070k now frozen before the 55% tax cuts in for most people. State sector employees should never get more than this a pension of perhaps £30k tops should apply they get the state one of circa £8k on top of this anyway. A 100% tax on state pensions over this would be a good start and on any state sector pay above that of the PM.
March 8, 2022
The Tories were happy to write off billions to fraud from lockdown which sparked Lord Agnew’s resignation for what he called school boy errors!! No embarrassment just keep raising taxes.
March 8, 2022
Turbo. Funny you should mention waste. My best friend is an administrator in the NHS dept for Speech and Language. She was telling me last night that they have several thousands of pounds of unspent money from their budget again this year so they are all going to get new chairs even though there is nothing wrong with what they’ve got and new I pads with the pens that go with them. There is also nothing wrong with the I pads they have now. It’s just throwing money away as it can’t be carried over to next year or used by another dept. What an absolute joke.
March 8, 2022
March 8, 2022
There has also been suppressed activity during the pandemic – airlines out of use, public facilities closed down … much of the NHS doing nothing.
Surely we are in Carbon Credit and Net Zero can be pushed back a bit too ?
——–
SAGE has been disbanded under the clatter of Ukraine. Many of their members will go off to work in climate change according to one Guardian report.
So. Those who wanted us to mask up and lock down to “keep safe” are now often the ones (notably BBC employees) demanding a no fly zone over Ukraine bringing us into direct conflict with Russia.
The Greens are those who directly empowered Putin and made him so strident against a weakened West and Remainers wanted to bring us within sniper distance of this psychopathic despot’s country.
March 8, 2022
We’d still be in lockdown had Boris listened to SAGE and not his own back benchers. Now it is SAGE being locked down. Thank God !
Wrong on just about every prediction and by wide margins.
March 8, 2022
You have 162,000 dead and counting. Except your government has stopped counting because the people it is killing now – still well over 100 a day – don’t actually matter.
March 8, 2022
Boris listened to his back benchers to keep his job. The same is going to happen with his net zero lunacy if he doesn’t do a handbrake turn.
Vote power, not poverty is very catchy.
March 8, 2022
Not locked down according to reports, NLA. (If only!) It seems that some of the SAGE economic hit squad is now being redeployed to the next big Project Fear operation, the Great Green Reset. We can look forward to more government-paid experts telling us why we need to pay £2 or more a litre for petrol, and have to accept smart meters, more wind farm subsidies, more green taxes on air travel, etc. etc.
Who knows, there may even be a job for Neil Ferguson…
March 8, 2022
Really, you’d think that even billionaires would want to keep their heating and tax bills down!
A greater prize must be a-glittering in them there hills?
I mean, ( present company excepted) we know an MP’s salary don’t go far…or why would they sanction a rise at such an awkward moment?
March 8, 2022
See how far an NHS junior doctors salary of just under £30k goes after tax, NI, commuting costs, council tax, lunch, student loan interest of ~ £6k per annum and their rent goes. Zero is left for heat, light, food, holidays, a car, clothes… no wonder the NHS are so short of decent doctors and that ~ 50% of UK trained doctors refuse to work for the NHS and either leave the profession or the country! Treated appallingly by the NHS too very often with lack of specialist support when needed and usually blamed when things go wrong. What a waste of very expensive training of 5 or 6+ years.
March 8, 2022
Well apparently they can make new laws to lock us all in our homes at a moment’s notice, but are not able to pass a law banning this stupid pay rise of 40 quid a week whilst the public struggle to get to work or heat homes or put food on the table. The excuse is that ‘someone else has decided they must have the rise and nothing can be done about it’. Seeing as they arranged this system, it’s nice work if you can get it and you can if you are an MP. Crocodile tears for the poor do not wash, we can all see what’s going on.
March 8, 2022
The Chancellor is going to be busy …
The Public Accounts Committee recently published a report dated 23rd February, “Achieving Net Zero: Follow Up”.
The summary is :- Government still has “no clear plan for how the transition to net zero will be funded” or “how it will replace income from taxes such as fuel duty”, and “no reliable estimate of what the process of implementing the net zero policy is actually likely to cost British consumers, households, businesses or government itself”.
And it won’t achieve global net zero so what is the point?
March 8, 2022
Dixie, I came across this quotation this morning (honestly!):
Whoever could make two ears of corn, or two blades of grass, to grow upon a spot of ground where only one grew before, would deserve better of mankind, and do more essential service to his country, than the whole race of politicians put together.
Jonathan Swift 1726
(Naturally, I exclude our host from this observation)
March 8, 2022
Why would anyone sensible and with any understanding of science and climate want to achieve net zero in the UK. To be 0.00001 Centigrade cooler (possibly if all other things are the same they won’t be) in 100 years perhaps? Have Russia, China and India sighed up to this insanity?
March 8, 2022
Plus a little more CO2 and very, very slightly warmer (perhaps) is probably (ON BALANCE) a net positive for plant, tree and crop growth & for humanity anyway. Keep the vast sum that net zero will cost and spend it on adapting as needed be it hotter or colder, wetter or dryer and for research into better nuclear and fusion etc.
March 8, 2022
Well, the government may be a big winner with their coffers swollen but Joe public won’t.
It will just be more for them to offer out to others abroad and their pet poodles and projects here.
March 8, 2022
The public will not tolerate Sunak’s being a tax-profiteer and will make their protest in May. He should be pressured into reducing (or capping) VAT immediately.
How fascinating to see the Biden Administration reaching out to such nasties as Venezuela and Iran for more oil while being resolute in suppressing production in the US. The American public will make their protest in November.
P.S. BTW, I finished my window-resealing project. The effects are substantial, immediate and cheap: £20 well-spent.
March 8, 2022
The Government appear absolutely clueless, and completely out of touch with reality on virtually every front now.
March 8, 2022
This Pretendy Conservative Government is a parasite …… it is sucking the life out of and killing its host, the British people.
I’m afraid the only solution is a very strong medication applied wherever the parasite appears.
The first dose becomes available on 5 May 2022. Repeated doses will be necessary until the parasite is killed or sufficiently weakened to become controllable with regular, smaller doses.
March 8, 2022
No there won’t be more tax revenues. People will have less spending money left once they have paid higher energy bills, driving the economy into recession. Then there’s the energy bills for the have-nots, which will fall to the hard working as it always does.
Then the Department for Business Extinction and Import Substitution (credits due) will be carrying on its work of destroying British industry, so where will the country get the foreign currencies needed to buy in the oil, gas and coal we don’t mine ourselves?
March 8, 2022
Dr. Michael Crichton: Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus. There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.
March 8, 2022
OT but I see those SWIFT banking sanctions on Russia have been watered down by the EU to make them virtually worthless, Russia’s two biggest banks have been excluded from them so that the EU can keep on paying Russia for gas and those payments have increased massively to reflect the price increases. Not sure why UK is so vocal on Russian sanctions when the EU undermine them. Still, as we have been told many times by Andy, at least the adults are in charge in the EU so they must know what they’re doing right ?
March 8, 2022
No chance. Get ready for a ramp up of the defence budget where incidentally many of the big projects are late and/or over budget. MOD still not fit for purpose. Tory government continues to think waste/inefficiency/fraud levels acceptable.
These are one of the main causes of our need for more tax. Why don’t you and the rest of Tory MPs take real action and vote, fight etc against the Cabinet rather than informed but toothless puff pieces.
Yesterday’s topic was a typical example of supine allegiance to the ‘Party’ being more important than the voters.
And on a similar track you continue to let Johnson fob you off with BS about getting Brexit done. Now get ready for the problems with Putin to be used as an excuse for EU reintegration on the grounds of mutual security.
A PM with a track record of broken promises and worse, kept in power by you and your colleagues solely for political expediency. What do you expect?
March 8, 2022
Well, I’m deliberately driving less than I used to. I’m saving up reasons to drive into my local town. That also means less spending in cafes and on pub lunches. Less spending on everything, really. It seems I will not be contributing much to the local economy and will try very hard not to give the government even more of my money.
March 8, 2022
I watched a few minutes of Caroline Lucas being allowed to lie through her teeth on C4 last night. She claimed that even if we produced our own gas the prices would still be the same. A completely useless Cathy Newman left that unchallenged. Current price of a litre of petrol in Qatar is £0.42/ltr and in UK £1.55/ltr. So even with “Over half the pump price is tax” locally produced fuel would be significantly less than the exported price.
March 8, 2022
If the Chancellor is not responding to the above good news, then he must be working to another plan that doesn’t involve our general well being. Certainly he is proving his status as a high tax high spend chancellor — Gordon Brown must be in awe at his ability to get away with all of this.
With the new Highway Code rules, that introduce fines for various irrational rules, we are being squeezed all ways. WHERE, I ask, are the carrots?
Never mind that we pay so much tax for petrol these days- that is made far worse for us, and provides much more to the Treasury, simply because the new polluted fuel is so inefficient and we have to fill up more often.
No way is this a government for the People.
March 8, 2022
Sir J is talking about an extra billion here an extra billion there….and yet the average council up and down the land has an average budget shortfall of between twenty and thirty million – cutting services and rising council tax…..they’re forgotten to whom they serve
March 8, 2022
The incompetence of those who govern us is beyond belief. I sometimes wonder whether Sunak is an EU mole, intent on carrying out his masters’ wishes in making Brexit a failure. The Treasury forecasts are always wrong. Are the experts not capable of constructing a proper Excel spreadsheet? Where are people with experience?
And further to Dixie’s point, it has been obvious for many years that Net Zero is just Boris’ version of sweet nothings that he whispers into Mrs Johnson’s ear at night.
March 8, 2022
Easy one to implemet would be to raise the VED on all the vehicles that have benefited for years paying £40 and raise it to £200 at the same time all EVs that at the moment pay nothing place a £250 tax on them as they use the roads and facilities. It will not in the grand scheme of things solve the debt problem but “every little helps”
March 8, 2022
I’m not sure how BP’s loss on divesting its Rosneft stake would impact on its corporation tax payment, but apart from this you are understating your case.
Inflation at 7% will no doubt swell tax revenue given that income tax and other thresholds are frozen in money terms. The decision to renege on the triple lock guarantee for state pensions will impact on the deficit too.
March 8, 2022
With all the horrendous information coming out of the Ukraine which will no doubt have a massive impact on our financial situation in both the short and long term.
That being the case how is it that when the Ukraine gave up its nuclear capability three countries agreed to defend it should ever it be threatened, they were ,Russia, United States and Great Britain and two other countries not part of the treaty undersigned it.
Why didn’t the USA and GB kick off when he took Crimea back or at least drew a final line in the sand? It would seem all our political classes have a lot to answer for. How much is this going to cost us I ask myself?
March 8, 2022
Yep as the price of taxed goods and services goes up, so does the tax take.
Gas and electricity suppliers suggest the price will double, as will the tax income from those services from the Vat which is applied.
Inflation is good for the government tax take, and for minimising the value of the debt.
March 8, 2022
The oh so clever bods at the Treasury and even Chancellors do not seem to grasp the simplest of economic facts that most people only have a certain amount to spend and once gone that’s it until the next pay day. If we spend our money filling up the bank accounts of oil and gas producers to obscene levels and the government tax coffers, we have nothing left to spend in the real economy which pays for everything. Result – unemployment, lower tax take from industry and employees, the country weakens for the future and a bigger benefits handouts bill. Why can we not have a proper strategic budget framework, not one just designed by incompetent politicians and an incompetent Treasury who always get their forecasts wrong and only look a couple of years ahead to the next election?
March 8, 2022
The Government is set to make billions through fuel tax and vat receipts due to the increase in prices. This predisposes that vat and import duty comes to us and doesn’t go to the EU.
Sunak must cut these taxes to help ordinary British people get through this crisis.
March 8, 2022
Why are we still giving British foreign aid to countries signing new oil and gas deals with Russia? In effect we are funding Putin with tax payers money.