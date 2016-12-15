Local Council settlement

By johnredwood | Published: December 15, 2016

I attended the Statement on local authority finance today.

The government said that West Berkshire will have £113 m of core spending power next year, and Wokingham £110.7m. The Schools settlement is of course in addition to this.

Most Councils were awarded similar figures to 2016-17, which means the need for efficiency improvements next year to maintain services.

I raised the issue of provision for social care for the 2 Councils.

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Antisthenes
    Posted December 16, 2016 at 7:29 am | Permalink

    Making councils or any government body more efficient is like weening an alcoholic off intoxicating beverages. It a long, difficult and forlorn process where recidivism is a constant danger and in the end the same bad old ways return.

    Reply
  2. alan jutson
    Posted December 17, 2016 at 11:04 am | Permalink

    We constantly hear from the media and Councillors of massive cuts made to Local Authority budgets by Central Government

    Can you give us the exact figures for the last 3 years grants to our Local Authority, and at the same time advise us of any new finance they get from elsewhere which may compensate in some way if cuts have been made.

    Thanks

    Reply WBC’s non schools budget has been constant around £113m a year, whilst the Schools budgets have risen from around £108m to around £114m from memory. Government grant for schools has gone up and for general down

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page