Local Council settlement

I attended the Statement on local authority finance today.

The government said that West Berkshire will have £113 m of core spending power next year, and Wokingham £110.7m. The Schools settlement is of course in addition to this.

Most Councils were awarded similar figures to 2016-17, which means the need for efficiency improvements next year to maintain services.

I raised the issue of provision for social care for the 2 Councils.