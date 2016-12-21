SAFER ROADS WITH LESS CONGESTION

Low Cost and No cost options for government to improve UK productivity and ease the jams

Rephase traffic lights. Where there is a main road and side roads, the main road should have green priority with traffic sensors for traffic from side roads. Remove all red phases for traffic at traffic lights Allow turn left on red, treating the red light as a Stop sign Require utilities to place new and replacement pipes and cables under pavements in prepared ducts with access points Require more off road parking for new housing estates and all commercial development Require state schools to put in pull off areas or reserved parts of car parks for drop off and pick up away from the highway Create right turning lanes at busy junctions where space permits Replace light controlled junctions with roundabouts Remove traffic lights from roundabouts, or make signals part time for peak only

Higher cost options

Create segregated cycle lanes away from the highway where possible on main routes More bridges over railway lines, including replacing level crossings where possible More bridges over rivers in main towns and cities Pedestrian bridges/underpasses to allow crossing main routes safely and quickly

I will be writing at greater length about some of these ideas after Christmas.