A Christmas tale – the power of the ring

Many years ago – forty four to be precise – the United Kingdom came under the dreaded power of the one ring that rules all rings. It was easy at first, as they said it would be.
After all, we had given up the power of our ring willingly. We were told the one ring would be used sparingly. We still had control. The ring that controls all rings was used but lightly. It was as if the wizards had been right all along.
The one ring that controls all rings had lost much of its power.
It was possible to believe it was just a fairy tale that the ring of Brussels could do no wrong, brook no rivals, was under the spell of an unfriendly power.
Maybe the ring had been lost. Maybe hobbits as some had told had cast it into the furnace of Mordor after all.
Those who repeatedly claimed that the one ring was still out there, exerting its bad and increasingly powerful influence, were told they were mistaken.
They were scaremongers. They needed to get out more. They should read their Tolkein and understand the message. The ring had gone.
The rulers of the UK still wore the UK ring proudly. When rulers changed there was the same ancient ceremony to transfer the ring of power from one to the other.
It was true some rulers were distracted or overwhelmed by the ring’s power.
King Heath had fallen when he thought the power of our ring could allow him to stop people working five days a week according to our customs. King Callaghan was removed when he used the power of the ring to try to crush public service workers who wanted more money.
When King Blair used it to unleash war on middle kingdoms far away a mighty protest movement grew to oust him.
When he was replaced by King Brown the people were alert to the danger of misuse. They did not believe he had taken upon himself the power to end all booms and busts. He lost his right to the ring when the towers of UK banking came crashing down around him.
On each occasion power has passed peacefully from one to the next. The ring was taken easily from the hand of he who ruled, and passed to the legitimate heir.
Despite all this outward sign of order, the hobbits of Middle Britain persisted with their alternative history. Tolkien’s happy ending had been forced upon the writer by the custodians of the one ring.
When Gollum had plunged into the fires of Mordor with the ring a large eagle had mysteriously appeared and plucked the ring from him as he fell. The ring had been safely returned to the powers of Brussels. Only a few knew of its presence.
All were sworn to denial. This time around, reunited with their ultimate power, the controlling forces decided to get savvy.
They would not show off the ring in public for many years following its recapture. They would use its powers sparingly at first.
They would work towards a world where the holders of all the other rings thought they still had their powers, and wanted Brussels to control them more. Next time the one ring had to appear to be legitimately worn and wielded.
It was a nuisance to the dark forces that the United Kingdom was particularly sceptical about the missing ring. More and more Tolkien books were put into the misty isle.
Tolkien was made a hero. Films were made in English to get across the message. The whole panoply of government was tailored to reassure.
Everytime more power passed from our ring to the centre, we were told the opposite was happening. We were assured no power had passed.
We were given subsidiarity and opt outs. We were led to believe we did not have to join parts of the Union we did not like.
Whenever UK hobbits challenged the idea that Brussels did not hold sway, they were told pointedly that any day we could abolish the legal powers Brussels had over our ring. We could do it for ourselves by changing our laws.
There was no one ring dictating behind the scenes. Yet it seemed to a growing number of UK people that there was a dangerous power above us.
Told we could always settle our own taxes, Brussels made us impose VAT on things we did not want to tax. Brussels came along and awarded large backpayments of money into rich companies, claiming we had wrongly taxed them.
The UK voters chose a government dedicated to reducing the number of people we welcomed each year to join us in our communities. Brussels told the government that they could not do this.
They had to accept anyone who wanted to come from the rest of Europe.
Many voters wanted the UK to run its own fishing grounds.Brussels told us we had to allow huge industrial trawlers from Spain and Denmark, France and the Netherlands if they wished to come. The UK wanted to allow reasonable freedom to financial businesses. Brussels took over the task of controlling them, and set various rules we did not approve.
The hobbits kept up their pressure, claiming the one ring must still exist. They could feel its ever growing power. In a fit of pique and desperation the UK ruler laid down a challenge.
He said to all his critics there would be a great vote. The vote would show us we were still self-governing. If the critics could win, we would leave the Union and so show there was no all-powerful one ring above us. He assumed that with the power of the rings behind him, the hobbits would have no chance.
With all his fine and powerful friends they would be able to ridicule the very idea that the one ring was working its evil magic still.
As we now know, he lost his vote. The UK ring passed easily from him to another.
The new Queen showed early resolution to wrestle back our power from Brussels and to break the hold of the one ring that rules all rings over us. As soon as she did so mighty armies were unleashed.
Far from it proving the easy and willing transfer of power we had always been told would happen if we so chose, the Brussels forces unleashed legions of experts, business people, foreign governments, international institutions and others to say the UK had made a mistake, the UK would be punished, the UK would have to change her mind. If proof were needed, dear reader, that the one ring must still exist, that was it.
The dark wizards had let loose thunderbolts of forecasts, predicting every conceivable calamity for poor Britain.
As the overwhelming majority of these proved to be wrong after the vote, so the wizards made their forecasts worse and longer term. As things went well for Britain, so they plotted better ways to make them go bad.
The next few months will be crucial. Can the White Queen unite with the hobbits and the White Wizard, and destroy the power of the one ring over us?
In the process, how will the power of the one ring be wielded over the power of all the other European rings? Is it as they now say, you cannot break the power of the one ring?
Will the one ring be successfully wielded to forge a full political union? Can the one ring wearer make his universal money succeed?
I will keep you posted. Meanwhile, a very happy Christmas to you all. We are living through a gripping battle for our freedom.
A gripping battle for freedom indeed. Alas with a leader who thinks workers on company boards, central pay controls, Gender pay “gap” reporting, HS2 and endless other complete nonsenses are the priority.
May is just not “fit for purpose”, to use that obnoxious politition’s phrase. She is a ditherer who lied to the voters, just months ago, that they had control of their borders even within the EU through Schengen. This in order to attempt to deceive them into a remain vote. Brexit means a “red white and blue Brexit” is the best she can come up with so far.
Her decisions so far HS2, Hinkley, more greencrap, the dire Autumn statement, the failure to even set a lower taxes, smaller government, cheap energy as even an aspiration is a huge wasted opportunity. There is talent on the back benches and much remainer, lefty, greencrap dross in government. She does not seem to be remotely a real Tory to me. Her team looks like more of the same lefts, green crap Libdim think, tax borrow and waste dross, just like. Cameron and Major. Indeed much of it is rather like Ed Miliband’s bonkers agenda.
Excellent piece by Arthur Laffer the other day in the Telegraph. Except we do not want Trump’s silly protectionist agenda.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/12/20/us-crying-donald-trumps-economic-tonic/
Indeed that is a good article. Let’s hope Laffer has some influence in the new administration & Donald Trump has the courage to implement radical policies. If he does and they succeed, perhaps that will embolden Mrs May and her colleagues. Trump’s protectionism on the other hand, if implemented, would be a disaster.
What does red, white and blue say to you, what is a British future, I hope it is successful for all and our health and well-being? A positive change, repatriation of power that if it isn’t used well to the benefit of all of our regions under self-government we can change in four years time. A rejuvenation of our democracy.
Free Trading; Independent; Internationalist. Now can this government deliver as we reject the power of the ring over us because some of them are giving all appearances that they don’t want the responsibility!
Her only sensible policy that I have seen so far is grammar schools and she will not be able to deliver that. It is just a distraction dog whistle to try to keep the 100 on the sensible wing of the party quiet.
Every day that passes convinces me that May and Hammond remain the wet Libdim remainers in essence, just like Cameron Major & the dire Osborne IHT ratter. I cannot see them ever doing the job of getting fully out. They are not up to it ever if their hearts were so inclined.
They will not lord it over us ,they will not harvest the fruits of our labour,troglodytes troglodytes will skip from wall to wall proving that small survives, then raise it’s tail feathers to our glorious kingdom.
Well with spending at nearly 50% of Gdp they are harvesting a lot off a lot of people and largely wasting it.
I forgive you for spelling Tolkien Tolkein as my typing fingers almost always spell it incorrectly too. My George Eliot they incorrectly spell George Elliott eleventy-seven times out of eleventy-eight.
“The one ring to rule them all” seemed pleasant especially when Elvish-English was chosen as the one tongue. But then we learned the Kings of Middle Europe had their own contexts for our words changing them magically meaning something other. Democracy meant none. Our-say meant their-say; our Parliament meant their Parliament; our freedom meant no-ones freedom; our own law paradoxically could only be used via the Orc-Eye Court to stop us having our own law.
Yet we heard and they kept us awake in our beds at night the fearful moanings and grumblings and weeping of hornless hoofless hapless Remain-deers. A vocal prelude to a great Christmas indeed. Happy Christmas JR and all Commenters of the Shire!
Excellent John, but you missed out two characters, the Dark Lord Mandelson on his dark throne, and the Wizard Kinnock in his coat of many colours, but thanks for the laugh.
May you have the very best Christmas for forty years.
He also missed out the Bitter Witch from the North who was convinced that the One Ring’s holder would grant her riches beyond her dreams and therefore sought to brainwash her subjects and try to undermine the newly-recharged powers of the UK ring. Little did she realise her powers were hollow and illusionary and that the majority of her subjects preferred the Wizard they knew to the one that promised nothing but would take everything.
Some say the Government in Poland is behaving undemocratically with its constitutional changes. The EU says it is indeed undemocratic and is demanding it stop. That is, the undemocratic EU telling the democratically elected but possibly undemocratically behaving government of Poland what to do “in the name of democracy”. One hears the clanking of two fools gold rings each and both simultaneously proving their worth.
So Europe and Poland stumble as ever, in a continuous loop of repetition, as ever, on their long upward bifurcated path to two false gods.They being the back and front of the Dark Lord Morgoth who bears an uncanny resemblance when he takes off his spectacles to Jean Claude Juncker
Poland has a habit of vanishing for long periods due to it’s own dysfunctionality;can we hope for the same of the EU?!
Good morning.
Well, what can I say ? That was almost as long as the bloody original ! 😉
But none of the above would have ever happened without the connivance of willing helpers here in the UK and in parliament.
But there are ‘external forces’ acting in all directions regarding our membership. Not least, the EU itself. They want us gone ! Not that I am complaining. But the sooner people in power realise this the better. It does not matter what side you are on, the world is changing and we had better all change with it.
Our ring still exists in all of its past glory, problem is it has been put away in a dark place, and has not seen the light of day for many years.
Indeed it has not been seen for so long, that many of our political elite have forgotten what it looks like or even where it is located, many suggest that it has gone abroad for safe keeping by others, but perhaps now we have a few people actually searching for it, we may find it closer to home.
Perhaps, just perhaps if enough people search hard enough, they may even find it hidden somewhere in the House of Commons, and we can then show it off proudly to the rest of the World again.
Times Literary Supplement editor Stig Abel said something interesting on TV’s Sky Papers. “Terrorism always brings the Right into power not the Left” Let’s not quibble about the meaning of Left and Right for argument’s sake. He was speaking about the terror in Berlin- Germany and in other countries. We know what he meant. Equally, it could be said that “Not being Right in all senses ushered in the terror in the first place.” Not being right about the EU grew in the telling and in the living. The Round Table ( Arthur’s ), one ring, one rule, for all, is our legend. The EU unsurprisingly for it is a reality and not the stuff dreams are made of ,could never fulfil our noble ancient mindset, which was a prayer , a hope..a progression. The thing is, we already possessed the One Ring, it was in our own pocketses all the time.
May the epic fairy-tale struggle for independence one day give way to the realization of interdependence.
Merry Christmas to all.
So when is the Hobbit in Chief going to start extricating us from this circus.
£1 billion monthly tribute and 75000 more mouths to feed.
Time is running out.
The white queen should make a little haste to cast her magic Article 50 spell, because a post-Brexit deal may have to be agreed by at least 38 national and regional parliaments, including the 27 national parliaments, at least five regional and linguistic parliaments in Belgium and at least five upper chambers.
Who would dare to say now that the EU machinery was undemocratic? 🙂
What, no comment on the role of Queen Margaret and her successor King John, nor on the “flying monkeys” of more recent times?
The Big Bad Corporation of the Ring told the people that they were wrong every day and before they went to bed their wizard gang, lead by Dobby, would make them realise slowly but surely that they should change their mind. The people were not quick to learn and so the wizards with wigs met and found many ways to stop them making the wrong decision. The White queen became confused and spent more time buying clothes than leading her people. She chose between red, white and blue when her wizards were choosing between hard and soft. No-one in the land could understand what she was thinking about and a rebellion was growing, with the people becoming impatient and bad tempered. ……………………
2017 will not be a good year for the Brussels holders of the ring.
The Oligarchy will be overthrown as the member States seek freedom from the centrist dictatorship.
Free Trade and Freedom of Movement are simply not compatible.
The Euro is wrecking the economies of Greece, Italy, Spain and many other members.
Let us get on with negotiating our exit from the EU. Links to the Single Market without F.O.M. is a reality, and worth fighting for. A lot can happen in the Article 50 two year timescale.
Even those Labour MP’s who voted to remain are seeing the light.
Andy Burnham wrote in the Guardian: ‘The time has come for the left to break out of this dysfunctional cycle of denial and overreaction. By specifying single market access as our highest priority in the Brexit negotiations, we are getting things in the wrong order. The implication of this position is that if Europe made accepting full freedom of movement as its price, we would accept it. That is it is not what people voted for.’
Yvette Cooper added: free movement hasn’t been working for the British economy in a way that’s fair.
“We are living through a gripping battle for our freedom.” Many a true word in your bottom line, and I agree 100%. Whilst the outcome is still not assured to us, nor the road ahead likely to be an easy one, it’s manifestly a great mercy that we’ve come this far. Looking back over the extraordinary history of this Sceptred Isle, its time for the few, yet one more time, to appeal to a ‘Higher Court’.
Funny how Queen Thatcher has been expunged from your tail of woe, even though she and her inner group of advisers share the most blame for what the EU has turned into. When will Mr Redwood that in the past he is has been as much the problem as the he is trying look like the solution today, if he really was/is the eurosceptic he claims he could have done to Queen Thatcher what he and other tried to do to King Major (or indeed what the trade unions did to King Callaghan and King Heath), but no the allure of a nice safe seat (perhaps for life, if he later swaps a green seat for a read seat) to strong to resist – career before country, or so it appears…
Reply A silly slur – I supported what Mrs Thatcher was trying to do, and did not receive a safe seat from her!
If I read right, a trusted Vince Cable advisor is to become a trusted member of the PMs staff ( that should shore up the leaks), remind me again the point of voting Conservative?
Happy Christmas John.
Thank you for putting up with us.
The important thing is that the ring is truly a sovereign one ; without this rules are meaningless . We have made the first step ; we now face the next big ones . Theresa has a lot on her plate looking in one direction ; the last thing she wants ( or we want ) is for her to have to look over her shoulder at any divisive moves in her own party . A firm hand is required .
“For in our plans,the living cannot defend Minas Tirith without the fury of those long dead”-Gandalf.
We may have to summon the Army of the Dead;does anyone know how one goes about doing that these days?!
The French have got a plan writes Prof Bill Mitchell. “It lists three options for reforming the Eurozone: (a) Return to original principles (Maastricht 2.0) where nations were fiscally separate and there would be no bailouts; (b) Reinforced fiscal integration with “joint liability for sovereign debt” and control of “national parliaments’ fiscal sovereignty’ by some European-level institution (Commission/Parliament); and a (c) a US federal model. They are motivated by the conclusion that the current situation is “ineffective”, which is a euphemism for total dead-in-the-water failure. They do not broach the most obvious and, in the long-run, best solution, which is consistent with the cultural and historical realities – orderly breakup and return to true currency sovereignty.”
Part of the argument for the mobjustice funded Irish High Court case is that the EU is wrongly excluding the UK from meetings of the EU Council (even though HMG volunteered that: also possible illegally). A similar argument might apply to the EU rotating Presidency.
The rhetoric from the one ring that rules all rings since then suggests we might have been too generous. Purely out of deference to the 48%, perhaps we should reassert our right to membership of Council and the Presidency for the remaining duration of our membership.
Normal wisdom relating to the tent doesn’t apply in the present circumstances. Being inside the tent and closer to the target might have advantages.
Dear Mr Redwood
– very good!
Happy Christmas
Very nice blog piece.
It reminds me that fiction writing has the power to reveal what remains hidden from sight.
I couldn’t stop smiling while reading it.
I feel very optimistic for 2017.
Merry Christmas!
And a very Happy Christmas to you and yours .
Interesting juxtaposition of the JRR plot onto modern times.
Where does an EU ‘fifth column’ fit into its sequel I wonder?
I had forgotten about your delightful Christmas tales and much as I am ignorant of Tolkien (out of choice) I enjoyed this latest. Thank you.
Very best wishes to you in return for a very happy Christmas. Thank you afresh for this informative and insightful blog and most of all for all your efforts in securing our liberation from the Evil Empire.
Merry xmas to you John, I’m sure you will turn this story into a book one day once we have left this sorry circus