A Brexit tale – the night before Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The stockings were hung in the chamber with care,

In hopes that Britannia soon would be there…

The Brexiters were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of free trade deals danced in their heads.

And the angry Remoaners stalked the hallowed hall

Waiting to use Parliamentary procedure to make Brexit fall…

Then along came Queen Theresa, so lively and quick

‘We are leaving the EU’ she said, ‘the referendum will not be unpicked’

With a chariot racing out the Number 10 bunker

‘To Brussels I will go’ she said and ‘take on that Mr Junker’…

Away Queen Theresa went to the court of Brussels,

‘I want a free trade deal’ she said or ‘there will be a tussle’,

She told Mr Junker that ‘if we don’t get the deal that Britain seeks’

‘Tariffs to French wine and German cars will be applied in weeks’…

Mr Junker suddenly balked at the strength of his guest,

He confirmed the EU didn’t want its trade to be depressed.

So Queen Theresa went home a victorious warrior,

Ensuring that trade wouldn’t be subject to a barrier…

Across all the land, loud cheers could be heard,

Once everyone knew that trade barriers hadn’t occurred…

The only people who were silent were the Remoaners at court,

Who wept and cried as they realised they had lost all support…

(I was sent this version of a well known Christmas poem by the contributor, Mr M Larrington. I now share it with you.)