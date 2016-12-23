A Brexit tale – the night before Christmas

Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.
The stockings were hung in the chamber with care,
In hopes that Britannia soon would be there…
The Brexiters were nestled all snug in their beds,
While visions of free trade deals danced in their heads.
And the angry Remoaners stalked the hallowed hall
Waiting to use Parliamentary procedure to make Brexit fall…
Then along came Queen Theresa, so lively and quick
‘We are leaving the EU’ she said, ‘the referendum will not be unpicked’
With a chariot racing out the Number 10 bunker
‘To Brussels I will go’ she said and ‘take on that Mr Junker’…
Away Queen Theresa went to the court of Brussels,
‘I want a free trade deal’ she said or ‘there will be a tussle’,
She told Mr Junker that ‘if we don’t get the deal that Britain seeks’
‘Tariffs to French wine and German cars will be applied in weeks’…
Mr Junker suddenly balked at the strength of his guest,
He confirmed the EU didn’t want its trade to be depressed.
So Queen Theresa went home a victorious warrior,
Ensuring that trade wouldn’t be subject to a barrier…
Across all the land, loud cheers could be heard,
Once everyone knew that trade barriers hadn’t occurred…
The only people who were silent were the Remoaners at court,
Who wept and cried as they realised they had lost all support…
(I was sent this version of a well known Christmas poem by the contributor, Mr M Larrington. I now share it with you.)
Clearly free trade between the EU and UK is in the interests of the EU even more than the UK. But for EU bureaucrats logic and reason so very rarely win out. I hope I am wrong and May does actually deliver but she certainly does not inspire much confidence. Her actions and words so far. have been dire, weak or meaningless.
HS2 for example is so absurd that no one rational and numerate could think it was a good investment.
Very good, and thank you, Mr. Larrington.
Now can we have the, Ghosts’ from Christmas (EEC / EC / EU membership) of past, present and future.
It would be nice to think that when push comes to shove the EU will do the sensible pragmatic thing and make for a smooth exit. Their conduct thus far maybe doesn’t suggest that. If I were Theresa May I would go in with low expectations, anything above that being a bonus.
Spot on John.
I just hope TM is up to speed. There seems a relentless softening up excersise for us to accept some form of Norway option.
Not at all satisfactory.
Just to recap.
No tribute
Full control of our borders.
No input from ECJ.
Freedom not surfdom.
A very merry brexiteer Christmas.
William McGonagall lives!
Compliments to Mr Larrington and to you JR, and best Christmas wishes.