Christmas begins for me with the opening chords at the Loddon Valley Carol concert. It is a pleasure to hear the massed choirs of our local primary schools, and a joy to listen to the fine musicians of the Berkshire Maestros youth orchestra. The songs, carols and music they provide reminds us of the joy of giving at the heart of the Christmas message. Christmas is a time for wonder, for the warmth of hearth and home, for the magic of Santa. It is a time for children, whose excitement is infectious. Their enthusiasm makes the work in shopping, decorating, cooking and preparing so worthwhile.
Nor is Christmas limited to the young. All of us who remain young at heart still get a thrill from the sounds, smells, tastes and delights of the festive season.
It is also a time for all of us to say thank you to those who do so much to provide the services which help our community thrive, to thank those who work for charity, who help those in need, who ensure the lonely and the elderly are not neglected. The Christian message behind our festival embraces a wider feeling for everyone. It rests on the simple idea that love and community, giving and helping others, enriches the giver as well as the receiver.
I wish you and yours every happiness at Christmas. I hope you all have a great break and enjoy the comfort of your homes, friends and families. I also know that many of you will make sure our relatives and neighbours do not end up lonely over the holiday period
4 Comments
Happy Christmas to all, and thanks For all your work in trying to put the Tory party back on a sensible path.
There is little sign it is working so far. Let’s hope the new year and the March budget finally brings some sensible fiscal policies, a bonfire of red tape and some cheap energy. Start by killing the absurd stamp duty levels and the absurd attacks on landlords and thus tenants.
Hammond so far seems as dire and wrong headed as IHT ratter Osborne, let us hope he comes to his senses or goes.
I see that Prince Charles, in thought for the day, has been lamenting all the appalling religious persecution. What he failed to mention was that this nearly all dreadful persecution comes from certain religions indeed as a direct result of religion in general.
Get religion out of schools as much as we possible can please.
At least he was not lecturing us on global warming and climate alarmism, this while spending over £1 million a year on his personal travel arrangements helicopters, flights and Aston Martins.
.
Agreed.
Time to celebrate with family and with friendship to others, indeed this should be the theme during the rest of the year as well, not just at Christmas.
Seasons greetings to you and your family JR, and to all contributors to this site.
As someone not too fussed over Christmas. 9 years at sea and 20 years in the Middle East I would like to wish you and yours all the best.
Let’s hope we are free men and women this time next year.