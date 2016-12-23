UK economy grows at 2.2% a year in Quarter 3

They have had to revise their growth figures up again. The third quarter saw growth as fast as second quarter, and faster than first quarter. It was well above all the gloomy forecasts of slowdown or recession this winter following the vote.
The CBI latest survey is positive. Car output this year is growing rapidly and is now higher than any year this century. Surely this is good news all can celebrate?
Not if you are a dedicated remoaner!
Sadly for us there are too many in both houses.
Not bad!
Although . . . The Netherlands economy grew 2.4% in this 3rd quarter and we will have a balanced budget as from 2017 (no annual deficit). Maybe because we have the euro? 🙂 🙂 🙂
Em, then again you did not have to bail out your Bank because no more Boom and Bust Brown mates bought it of you.
@Yosarion: The Dutch tax-payers had to bail out ABN-Amro, ING and SNS.
(Thanks to Jeroen Dijselbloem, the trend is belatedly shifting to “bail-in”, although we now see that in Italy, with many small private bond holders, that is still deemed “politically impossible”. )
P v L
“Gross domestic product (GDP) – as provisionally estimated by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) – advanced 0.7% compared to the second quarter (qoq). Moreover, the second-quarter growth figure was revised slightly higher to 0.7% (was: 0.6%).”
Yes the Dutch govt spent 22 billion bailing out ABN-Amro in 2007 , however they bailed out the Fortis part only having split the shares between Fortis, Santander and RBS owned part. The UK taxpayer bailed out the RBS part. Another failure on behalf of the EU who under competition law should never have allowed the merger in the first place ( but then they really really wanted a pan European bank… that worked well then)
If you think the Euro is the reason for your economy having a balanced budget be prepared for a big shock when the Eurozone come calling for you to help prop up the Italian and Greek economies
A far right party promising to ban mosques would never have become so popular in Britian as it has in the Netherlands. In fact it would have been banned here.
Possibly because we don’t have the euro ??? 🙂 🙂 🙂
@Anonymous: I admit not to be happy at all with this 1-man party (legally, this party has 1 member, 1 chairman, 1 person in the supervisory board, all of them the same person).
Then again, I’m happy not to have sharia law anywhere in the Netherlands, unlike the UK, but just the same rule of law for all.
If you don’t get Geert you’ll get Sharia.
My point about the euro was that it hasn’t stopped your people from being unhappy and it has certainly caused unhappiness in Greece.
Not if you are a ‘Remainer’, John. They will project it forward as being an impending disaster with inflation, collapse of £ and anything else they can drag up to depress the markets and people….
Hardly the point is it .
Hardly what you’ve been predicting is it.
Well it certainly contradicts all those dire forecasts made so authoritavely during Project Fear.
Newmania
Yes its totally the point, you and your remainer friends keep telling us its all gone Pete Tong , that we’re going down the pan and we’re all gonna die horribly.
The only problem is so far you’ve been 100% WRONG
Maybe take a look at reality?
Of course on the BBC it’s despite Brexit.
I see the Spanish have rubbished Wee Krankies ideas. Why doesn’t TM slap her down for good.
Today the Labour Party are floating a kite for a GE. Corbyn must be out of his tree if he thinks he has a chance.
The Tunisian who drove the lorry has just done a classic manoeuvre to demonstrate the stupidity of Schengen and free movement. UKIP should exploit this for all it’s worth.
Merry Christmas.
And this despite expensive religious green energy, a bonkers fiscal regime, endless red tape, absurd white elephant waste like HS2 and the dithering, wet, lefty call me Miliband III, T May.
Just get government out of the bloody way please and we will do fine.
No, not all can celebrate. Good news is ignored in remainsville. It is a long time since the first pmi survey isn’t it. Recession was cried from the roof tops but now it is wait, wait.
Celebrate as JR says; but, don’t look at the Q3 Balance of Payments. OK, if you must.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/economy/nationalaccounts/balanceofpayments/bulletins/balanceofpayments/julytosept2016 .
“Real household spending per head increased in Quarter 3 2016 (0.6%) compared with Quarter 2 2016. This continues the general upward trend seen since Quarter 3 2011, but it remains 0.5% below pre-economic downturn levels.” Thank-you Mr Osborne, you really knew how to kill an economy with “austerity” IMF style.
The economy is driven by household spending, what is known in the trade as “demand side”, not Arthur Laffer “supply side”. https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/personalandhouseholdfinances/incomeandwealth/bulletins/economicwellbeing/quarter3julytosept2016 .
The Brexit dive in the Pound Sterling is starting to show a little now. By the end of Q1 2017, when Mrs May plays her Article 50 card, the effects will be more obvious and starting to hurt.
Mrs May’s “remainer” plan, looks like coming in on schedule, with a little luck and judgement. 😉
Yes. I think it is a remainer plan. I was one who voted Brexit fully expecting it to hurt. I don’t think many were swayed by the battle bus.
Acorn you can see who the low information voters are amongst the commenters here if the believe this one from JR. They just do not seem to realise that its “growth” pulled forward through the use of borrowed money.
Dame Rita
“They just do not seem to realise that its “growth” pulled forward through the use of borrowed money”
When and where has growth occurred without borrowed money?
CBI latest survey is positive,
CBI forecast was negative before, during and after the vote
Brexit proven good many wrong
“Car output this year is growing rapidly “.
Excellent news John, considering that the Germans and French may be forbidden to sell any more cars to Britain.
Christmas sales must be doing very well. Media has not mentioned shopping statistics once. No street interviews with the public asking whether they are spending more or less this year.
Predictable cross-border Terrorism and good economic news has kept the Labour Party hiding under their Mums’ kitchen tables this Christmastide . Has no-one missed their dopey news soundbites? They daren’t and can’t say anything can they?
“The CBI latest survey is positive”. Good ! We hope they enjoy their promised relocation to France, Germany and Italy. Au Revoir! Auf Wiedersehen! Arrivederci! and Wadaeaan! ( it’s Tunisian )
This is indeed good news and not as predicted by Mr. Cameron, Mr. Osborne, the Governor of the Bank of England, the IMF, the OECD, the corporates, the banks, the hedge funds, the BBC, HE, the EU paid quangos etc..
All of whom predicted immediate dire economic consequences simply upon the vote to leave.
But this may not last as the EU and powerful remainers in the UK keep working to bring the UK economy down.
However, it needs to be remembered that a majority voted to leave despite these dire economic warnings believing that sovereignty was more important than a few pieces of silver and with the Euro and illegal migrant crises in the EU worsening it is unlikely these voters will be changing their mind.
To leave an EU which shows no desire to properly protect its external borders is just sanity.
The remainers have all but admitted that their Brexit predictions were all fictitious. They believe that it was reasonable to make them as they believe all is fair in love and electioneering. Unfortunately they are right. Gaining votes is and probably has always been about deceit and bribery. Fortunately not all politicians are completely dishonest and not all voters are gullible and credulous. Some are even rational and logical so from time to time we have governments that are competent and sensible. Usually they do not last too long because the bribes are seen to be insufficient or even being curtailed and the opposition is offering to increase them and/or replace them.