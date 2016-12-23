Visit to Wokingham Royal Mail Delivery Office

By johnredwood | Published: December 23, 2016

I visited the Wokingham Delivery Office this morning to wish all the postal staff a happy Christmas and to thank them for all their extra efforts to get all the Christmas post out in good time this year.

The pattern of Christmas deliveries has altered with the coming of the internet, with many more parcels as people buy so much on line for home delivery by post.

Harry Crawford and his team were working hard to complete the seasonal rush. I talked to people about their rounds and their own Christmas plans. The best comment of the morning was from one who had been working nights to get the parcels out, whose wish is just to catch up on sleep over the festive break.

The office is getting congested by all the packages and by the addition of  new homes and rounds as Wokingham expands.

One Comment

  1. alan jutson
    Posted December 23, 2016 at 12:45 pm | Permalink

    No surprise the Post Office is getting congested with Christmas and the ever expanding housing estates being built requiring new delivery rounds.

    Add to that all the other congestion problems that we now have due to the massive house building programme which surrounds us, and which is due to continue until 2036 without a real major revision of the present infrastructure, and it will only get worse.

    Please can you ask Wokingham Council to complete and increase the capacity of roads, schools, hospitals, doctors surgeries, utilities, and the like first, before we bring thousands more in to swamp our Town.

