Visit to Wokingham Royal Mail Delivery Office

I visited the Wokingham Delivery Office this morning to wish all the postal staff a happy Christmas and to thank them for all their extra efforts to get all the Christmas post out in good time this year.

The pattern of Christmas deliveries has altered with the coming of the internet, with many more parcels as people buy so much on line for home delivery by post.

Harry Crawford and his team were working hard to complete the seasonal rush. I talked to people about their rounds and their own Christmas plans. The best comment of the morning was from one who had been working nights to get the parcels out, whose wish is just to catch up on sleep over the festive break.

The office is getting congested by all the packages and by the addition of new homes and rounds as Wokingham expands.