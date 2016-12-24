“Interventions in the Middle East”

I see advocates of UK military intervention in Syria are using the media to claim we should have intervened more by deploying substantial force. They accuse those of us who said no to more force being used of helping create the recapture of Aleppo by Assad.
When we had the debate in 2013 it was no part of my case that Syria would have a peaceful and happy future without our intervention. It was simply to argue that our intervention might do more harm than good. As most people in the UK did not want either Assad or ISIL to win and they were the two combatants it was difficult to see how we could intervene successfully. Surely you only bomb and fight in someone else’s country if you have a legal right and think you can make things better by doing so?
Those who think our intervention in 2013 could have solved the problem need to explain how they could have swept away all the evil forces in Syria and created a peaceful and democratic government. Whilst arguing this they need to explain why our military intervention in Libya did not bring this about there, and why there is still serious fighting in Iraq.
Having decimated our armed forces we are in no position to intervene anywhere.
Coupled with the fact that we prosecute any military personnel who kills the enemy,I think a period of silence is called for from virtual signalling MPS,s.
A very happy Christmas to all our brave lads and lasses tasked with guarding us especially those in the submarine service.
Yet we send troops to the Baltic states of Nato, despite only one of them even meeting their 2% contribution.
Quite what this is meant to achieve, supposedly a tripwire force, is beyond me. The only overland link is via rail through Russian territory, sea and air links would be seriously imperilled if anything should happen.
Hence a not insignificant number of our troops are merely used as a tethered goat.
Good post. The latest episode in vexatious mud slinging by the legal industry over troops’ actions in Northern Ireland to combat terrorism disgraces all of us. MPs should shut this initiative down before calling for anymore interventions or wars of choice.
As to Syria, my recollection is the interventionalists were calling for bombing of Assads chemical weapons stocks. It not clear what this would have achieved – and it would surely have been very dangerous. Assad was ordered to stop using them in any event by the Russians.
What could possibly have worked if implemented 4 or 5 years ago would have been a no fly zone – which worked very well in Iraq between the gulf Wars – and maybe a safe haven which would have solved the refugee problem. But Obama was too much of a ditherer for that.
I echo your sentiments, Mr Wragg – and a Happy Christmas to all with thanks to JR for this blog.
Spot on JR. Osborne forgot to say the role he played in Libya and how it caused mass immigration to Europe allowing to terrorists to move quickly and unchecked across the continent. Cameron expected adulation when he visited with Hollande. He now needs to be investigated why he allowed regime change beyond the UN mandate. No more phony inquiries like Blaire. Proper judicial inquiries with punishments attached.
Today we read a similar minded left wing liberal in Germany delayed the picture of the suspect being released by twelve hours because it might have incited racial tension! Rotherham ring any bells, Luton, Oxford. No link to Islam in reporting crimes by the media committed because of the religion. Worrying times for ordinary tolerant people.
Cameron visited Libya with Sarkozi to celebrate his triumph in regime change. Mrs Clinton did not turn up but seems to have been behind the scenes.
My Syrian Christian contacts all are in no doubt about who they wish to be the winning side, and it isn’t ISIS. They say that Assad is not as bad as his father and is just a figurehead for his clan. The same goes for many Sunnis who have fought in Assad’s army rather than let the savages take over.
Let’s hope their relations left in Syria can have a slightly happier Christmas, though theirs may be not quite as commercial as ours. There does not seem to be much hope for any outside Kurdish controlled Iraq.
“Osborne forgot to say the role he played in Libya and how it caused mass immigration to Europe”
Yes, it’s strange how one of the side effects of neocon wars is destruction of European civilisation; could it be that neocons are not themselves European, in the main, and the destruction of Europe is one of their global objectives?
Good morning.
The sooner ‘we the people’, you know, the one’s that shed the blood and have to pay for all this, get a vote the better. I mean, Switzerland has remain at peace for over 100 years despite being at the epicentre of the some of the biggest carnage the world has ever know.
Dear Mark–Couldn’t agree more–All one ever hears about why we do things the way we do is “Because that’s the way we do it”–which is ridiculous. The fact that there was once no other way is irrelevant and of purely historical significance. I listen to what most MP’s (elected because good looking, especially on the tele, or at making speeches or kissing babies etc) have to say, and weep. If it is possible, which it clearly is today, to ascertain directly what the people want that is clearly Way To Go. Many more decisions should be made populistically. Pity about Cameron and Clarke not liking it.
Mark B
Absolutely right.
We need a Swiss type model of direct democracy and much much much less politics and government
Good Morning,
This is part of the wider issue of the UK’s new position in the World, outside of the EU. We need to reposition ourselves with the reality that we are 5th largest economy (or possibly 6th) not the 2nd, and we run a large budget deficit. Therefore ANY foreign adventure, be it military or charitable, should be far more carefully considered than of late by the Blair and Cameron governments.
Mr Assad is fighting, literally, for his life.
The Russians are supporting him because he is their ally.
But most of the population are Sunni which is against Mr Assad. Hence the brutality.
And we may well ask what part Iran and Saudi are playing in all this too?
With our now tiny little army we are in no position to play in this muddy water. We made enough of a fool of ourselves in Iraq and also in Afghanistan.
“But most of the population are Sunni which is against Mr Assad.”
By application of Occam’s Razor, therefore, we can deduce that when Assad recently won a renewed mandate as President, the election was actually hacked by the Russians.
Had it been by referendum we would not have invaded Iraq and would not be in this awful situation.
Often the people do know best.
Very true. Commonsense seems to be missing amongst so many in the political and media classes these days.
Syria is highly complex as is the whole middle east and all the west ever does is makes things worse whatever the aims
Military intervention by the UK only prolongs the problem, which can only be solved by the Syrian people burying their differences and coming together, which aided by their belligerent and aggressive religion will not happen soon.
The best thing the UK can do to alleviate their suffering is to support refugee camps at the country’s border. There they remain until with their fellow-countrymen they can work out a solution to their country’s problems.
I’m not in favour of taking refugees into this country because we must make it clear that the future of Syrians needs to be in Syria itself.
We interfere out there – so they all want to come here. With more cuts to the BA, which will inevitably lead to an increase in the “hands-out” new arrivals by lorry, shouldn’t we spend the money – and use the army – to man our borders instead of waving in the inevitable terrorists, which we then pay in benefits to live here and be a danger to us.
I cannot be alone in failing to understand why the govt does not work with the old saying of “a stitch in time…”, instead just continually throwing billions away on importing cultures which only seek to exterminate us.
We should have kept out completely other than offering possible diplomatic help and humanitarian aid where requested.
The United Nations played its usual failure game once more.
The main significance of the Commons vote against intervention in Syria in 2013 was that it influenced the US Congress similarly to vote against US intervention. It is quite true that our forces, indeed all the EU’s forces, would have been inadequate to affect the outcome, but the USA did have the military capability to do so. However it lacked the political will.
I think the geopolitical significance of what is happening in Syria is not what the outcome will be for Syria; that is probably of importance mainly to the Syrians themselves and their immediate neighbours. The important point is what the outcome will be for Russian and USA influence in that region of the world.
“Surely you only bomb and fight in someone else’s country if you have a legal right and think you can make things better by doing so?” and it is clearly in your own country’s interests to do so.
Never again should the UK follow the self-righteous Blair doctrine that said the British military should be committed when and wherever they could make a difference. That applies expecially in the Middle East where, as you have shown previously, interventions have not worked well and now especially too in the cases of giving assistance to our EU enemies.
All this irresponsible muddle and confusion goes back to Kosovo when Messrs Clinton and Blair abused NATO to interfere inside another country. All they succeeded in doing was to create a massive humanitarian crisis which Alastair Campbell then seized on as an excuse for further bombing.
Before that it was understood by governments that you didn’t intervene militarily in other countries. You only defended a country from outside attack – as with Kuwait – or your own territory – as with the Falklands. Plenty of muddled people urged us to go further and intervene in Iraq in 1990 but thank goodness the government then knew better.
Since Kosovo it has been one folly after another. Peter Wood the Ex Ambassador to Syria gave a good summary of this latest folly when he was interviewed recently.
The worst of the muddle is that the would-be interveners subconsciously want the Empire back and Pax Britannica, but are the first to decry our history and make our children feel guilty about it.
Sorry, Peter Ford not Peter Wood
Osborne’s back of the room comments and criticisms show his lack of wisdom and understanding ; another indication of why young and inexperienced individuals should never be allowed to become politicians .
As a young boy of the past he should go back to his toys . The Middle East problems are not for the West to try and solve ; tribal warfare has to be sorted out by them .
I disagree that the majority of people are against Assad, and it is clearly nonsense based on the fact that the SAA has been able to fight successfully. The SAA is majority Sunni by far. Do not be fooled by the media. Assad wouldn’t have lasted long without support, it is the rebels/headchoppers who lacked support except from external powers…..
zorro
The West is no longer capable of policing the world and the age of imperialism is over. Both policies were by modern standards wrong. However it is understandable that both occurred as the situation, standards and values were different then. We were just following an evolutionary path. The West is in transition onto a new one most of the rest of the world is on the old one and are at different stages upon it. The West is now in reverse situation as it is now the focus of the new imperialists and self appointed policemen.
The West now has to look to it’s own defence. It is said that the best defence is attack so would suggest that we go gung ho into every conflict to seek to dominate. However our new evolutionary path precludes us from only doing so halfheartedly as our ethical values have changed as has our military capacity. So aggression is no longer an option which poses a dilemma as forces opposed to us are not so squeamish. If we cannot find a solution to negate their ambitions peacefully then we will be doomed. The evidence so far is that peaceful means only meets with derision and is seen as a weakness to be exploited. So I hold no great hope out for that solution.
“As most people in the UK did not want either Assad to win…”
…because they had been told by the MSM that Assad was a wicked man who slaughtered his own people with barrel bombs, barrel bombs being a particularly nasty ordnance, much worse the British supplied cluster bombs, the Saudis have been raining down on the civilian population of Sana’a.
Most politicians, particularly when they are in opposition, are very good at deciding, using hindsight, what should have been done some years ago.
At the time, if I remember correctly, the uprising in Syria was all part of the “Arab Spring” which was going to bring freedom to all those in the region who were ruled by dictators, and which many notable names urged us to support. In the light of that belief, we would have supported ISIS had we intervened in Syria and I’m sure all those who were advocating such action would now be feeling very proud of their actions.
Christmas messages from Party Leaders? Yuk!
Christmas message from HM The Queen , yes please!
Mrs May suffers from the politician’s gaffe: “Unite and move forward” on the assumption we are divided. No we are not divided despite the best and worst hopes of the political class. Nor were people disunited except for the few days running up to the Referendum. Even then it was not a nasty division on the whole. Her separate message to our armed services was just so.
Mr Farron the Libdem Leader is oddly in France. Odd for a British politician who goes there delivering a message of any kind from a foreign country to the British at home here in Britain. Strangely he believes by going around a foreign hostel in one of the most economically advanced countries in the world will encourage the UK to “open its doors”. No it shows us to slam the doors shut completely! It really is time he stops preying on the naivity and innocence of our own young people and children. Even some literally unwordly-wise adults too, here. His grandstanding and virtue-signalling is perhaps the most nasty, galling and inappropriate message any politician at his level could deliver. Absolutely disgusting at any time . But at Christmas??? It is beyond the pale.
Jeremy Corbyn’s Christmas message in that any of the political leaders dare attempt to share the “stage” with HM The Queen, was entirely good except he stated it was from himself ( which is good ) but on “behalf of the Labour Party”, which, is where the message was self-rubbished and self-made insincere and cynical.
“Interventions in the Middle East”
” Interventions “. Where are we coming from? I guess we would say “Interventions” wouldn’t we.
Would we call them such if Syria and other countries were to busy themselves with our internal affairs? Would we say of sending guns, ammunition into our country as well as announcing a desire to change our government by armed force an “Intervention”? No, we would call it War. An act of aggression. Invasion.
Could we have imagined our Head of State in World War II politely giving unutterably polite filmed televised interviews to the German, Hungarian, Romanian, Austrian, Italian state broadcasters?
We saw President Assad on TV the other day, speaking quietly in English, and calmly informing a Western mainstream media interviewer he thought our behaviour not quite cricket.
The irony…wow! It should make some western politicians crawl into some irony-bunker half a mile below the surface of the earth and stay there for ever. Those interviews with Assad will be essential viewing for historians to the end of time.
So some prisoners in our jails riot. We hear leading politicians in our Parliament moaning of how we should have bombed a country that has done us no harm. Nor threatened to do us harm.
The UK is not as advanced as many of us desire.
Over half a century ago in Junior School we were taught of Clive of India. Then ,we looked at old ragg-ed , dog-eared, yellow pages with ink blots. There with bits of scribbled words by ultra brave pupils. In my school, such scribblings however minor were punished by extreme violence as a norm.
We took Clive, from the illustrations and words by our teachers, as just a mere company clerk like our brothers may someday become if they passed for Grammar School. It was amazing, we were taught, how any of us could conquer and run whole countries. How good it was. How the most humble of us could become heroes….once we had finished being beaten in school by less than humble teachers who knew no better. They got worse when kids. As did the parents of kids in my school.
So it comes as no surprise to myself so well educated, that grown-ups in Parliament should wish to bomb and maim all over the globe…without provocation…without their attacking us. Those getting our bombs and bullets must have scribbled in a history book.
The idea that we have a military capable making a difference is delusional. Governments have reduced our forces to a level where nothing but minimal action could be maintained for any length of time. A navy almost without ships unable even to defend itself and a demoralised army. A few fighter aircraft and not enough transports. And no medium range missile defences.
And yet we have current leaders who are intent on stirring up trouble against Russia just to add to the mix. Our enemy is islam and its followers and picking a fight with Russia is the height of irresponsibilty. Would that we had a leader like Putin.
The dangerous fools who lord it over us refuse to acknowledge it nor act to clear them from our midst. In their stubborn resistance, they betray us and put lives at risk. There is a word for that.
When are the people going to get real MPs in their areas instead of nec con lab liberal terror supporters.
Very useful comments yesterday no the Today programme by Peter Ford, former ambassador to Syria. For example, double standards in relation to Mosul and Yemen.