Today I am publishing again my Christmas Eve poem
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”
“He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me
If we do not sleep .
He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us?
If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree
There is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced
The wine is spiced
The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed
The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits
And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid,
the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty
Mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak?
And will it creak?
When can I take a peek?
I need to know if they slumber
Before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake
what dreams will go?
What heart might break?
Or do they know?
And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree
There is need of more time just for me
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
The parties with do not drink and drive in my ears
So the night does not end in tears
Drinks that might have been – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep
with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping – should I peep? –
Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me?
Drowsily I dream as if I were eight
Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy
There is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight?
He might, He might.
If you sleep well
and if you believe
Only if you believe.
And only if in your family
Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
.
So will Santa come?
He will. He will.
12 Comments
Not sure what to say to this contribution.
Can santa perhaps make Theresa May finally see the error of her ways and turn her into a proper small government Tory? One who actually wants to lead, to leave the EU and to restore UK democracy. I suspect not, you can rarely teach an old (or even a young) interventionist, climate alarmist, lefty how to think rationally in my experience.
Especially one who hold religious beliefs, green beliefs and has never really had a properly job outside the sector. A geography degree doesn’t inspire much confidence either.
Happy Christmas to you and your Family
Thank you for your comments throughout the year. Always succinct, well written and full of common sense. A joy to read.
This is just to wish you and your family, a very Happy Christmas, and all the very best for 2017.
I have enjoyed reading your column this year and look forward to more of the same in 2017, if you have the time.
That sounds a bit like me the night before the referendum. I couldn’t sleep as I wanted OUT so badly.
Great stuff all year John. Have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Dr Redwood, all of us in the Pro-Brexit Facts4EU.Org team wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. Thank you for your uplifting and interesting posts throughout the year, and for all your campaigning and press interviews.
Your readers may like another upbeat piece we published on our news site this morning, researched from official sources as usual, entitled “UK remains on top for jobs”.
(http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml)
There is a great deal to be positive about during the festive season!
Merry Christmas to all.
Those still disturbed by events in the early hours of 24th June should remember:
Things that go bump in the night,
Should not really give one a fright,
It’s the gap ‘twixt the ears,
That gives one the fears,
That, and the lack of foresight.
(Apologies to Spike Milligan)
“Those still disturbed by events in the early hours of 24th June should remember:”
Foreign rule succeeds by dividing. It bribes and corrupts the ruling class, especially the judges, and the intellectuals, while marginalising the rest, plundering and exacting tribute. It imposes settlers, and finally it requires the young men of the subject people to fight in its army.
To those who remoan how divided we are, I would say, listen to your Prime Minister, and unite. We are throwing off Foreign Rule. We can be one people again.
A very happy Christmas to you, Mr Redwood, and thank you for this most civilized of web-sites.
Santa only comes if you believe in him.
Those who do not believe, do not get.
Thus the need to always think and work in a positive manner.
The World is a bigger place and thus has more opportunities than Europe, hence the reason why Santa appears Worldwide, from Australia to America.
He comes in many guises
Full of joy – and surprises ,
In the morn when you awake ,
Pinch yourself and say again ,
Its only magic in my brain .
Composed with all the very best wishes to John and everyone .
Lovely poem, John. Hope you and yours have a great Christmas. (I would suggest avoiding Channel 4’s Alternative Christmas Broadcast.)
As a UKIP member and campaigner for ‘Leave’, it is only recently that I have discovered your blog, and find it the most sensible, down-to-earth source of comment on Brexit. Thank you very much for all the hard work you have put in this year. Have a wonderful Christmas, John, and thank you so much for everything you are doing.
Happy Christmas to you and your family Mr Redwood, also to all readers and publishers on this site.