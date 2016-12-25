A happy Christmas to all my readers.
There will be no other message today but feel free to write in as usual if you wish.
Normal service tomorrow.
A happy Christmas to all my readers.
There will be no other message today but feel free to write in as usual if you wish.
Normal service tomorrow.
14 Comments
JR you gave forewarning a little time ago that you would write about future infrastructure in the USA when details come to light. This interview by BNN with Greg Kelly, President of U.S. operations at WSP Global gives some details of likely targets geographically and otherwise.
Mr Kelly is right about stock movements. Most I have looked at have made 5-10% increase in price, recently. Likely to drop back in my opinion as these are early days and it takes a while to arrange and sign contracts then actually start.
sector-is-optimistic-about-a-trump-presidency~996650
http://www.bnn.ca/video/why-the-infrastructure-sector-is-optimistic-about-a-trump-presidency~996650
Good morning and a Merry Christmas to our kind host and all those that contribute and read here.
—
You will forgive me but, I have had most of all my wishes granted earlier in the year so not much more to celebrate today, and that is not a complaint. 🙂
The year-end is a time for making lists and reviewing the past 12 months, and presently
there is some debate over the amount of influence various persons and organisations wielded to arrive at the BREXIT referendum result. I have tried to list those in my own estimation and in consequence feel it was not just the Brexiteers who swung the result, but just as much the inept contributions provided by many Remainers.
Here are my crude lists (with apologies for not including various persons who were strongly in evidence behind the scenes):
LEAVE Campaigners
John Redwood (top of my list and would have reached a wider audience if with a touch of the Bojo knockabout style to get his heavyweight arguments registering)
Bill Cash (and other Tory “bastards”)
Jimmy Goldsmith (remember the Referendum Party?)
Nigel Farage (sine que non)
Dan Hannan
Boris Johnson (eventually)
Michael Gove, IDS
Gisela Stuart
Others
Main REMAIN campaigners increasing the LEAVE vote (whenever they opened their mouths or appeared on our TV screens, the more LEAVE benefited)
Bob Geldoff (and his ilk, eg Charlotte Church)
Matthew Parris
Nicholas Soames
Eddie Izzard (such an embarrassment I even feel sorry for him) and Russell Brand
George Osborne
David Cameron
Barack Obama
That guilty IMF woman
EU – Juncker, Schulz, Verhofstadt et al
Merkel
Hollande
CBI
Branson
Sir John Major
Tony Blair
Dinosaurs: Michael Heseltine and Kenneth Clark
Stuart Rose
Soubry
etc
Mention might also be made of those who dared not show their face. There are many, including so many MPs frightened to step out and away from the Party line or indeed to stay with it. Top (or is it bottom?) prize must go to:
Shamefully stayed under the radar
Theresa May
(Runner-up would be Jeremy Corbyn)
Season’s greetings to you.
Just to wish you a very Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.
Staying at a small family run hotel in Italy I am struck by how wrong food in the UK so often is, especially in hotels. Antipasto, primi course (three choices), seconds (three choices) chosen in the morning for the evening then mainly fruit for pudding. I am more than happy with any of the choices, as are all the many children. All are healthy options too. Excellent and cheap house wine too.
No chips, chicken nuggets, industrial food, onion rings or deep fat fryers to be seen (or smelled) anywhere. In the U.K. It is endless choice but little one would actually want to eat. This despite the excellent UK produce available.
Happy Christmas
Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and your family JR.
Thanks again for allowing us all to voice our thoughts directly on this blog.
Happy Christmas Mr R.
And a Merry Christmas to you and yours.
And all your followers here.
Thank you for giving us an outlet for our often shared political frustrations. Much as government would benefit from your participation, it would put an end to your diary, and a means for us to respond daily to the peculiarities of politics as they unfold.
To reduce your workload why not just think of a title followed by please comment. It might take the pressure off twice a week.
Wishing you a well deserved day off with your family and a New Year that fulfils our desires.
Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy and Merry Christmas Mr John Redwood.
When the SNP said if they won their referendum they would expect a proportional asset assessment when they left and reimbursed with the Gelt, Why when we leave the EU we are told that we owe them 50 Billion case dismissed with no reflection on the infrastructure that our monies have gone towards in both Brussels and Strasbourg.
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas John and thank you for all your hard work and being one of the most brilliant politicians in the United Kingdom.
Happy Christmas!
(Currently listening to Bach’s Christmas Oratorio – Christmas music with a bit of oomph: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98UjjwzJBFE&t=4281s)