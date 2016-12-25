Happy Christmas

A happy Christmas to all my readers.

There will be no other message today  but feel free to write in as usual if you wish.

Normal service tomorrow.

14 Comments

  1. Prigger
    JR you gave forewarning a little time ago that you would write about future infrastructure in the USA when details come to light. This interview by BNN with Greg Kelly, President of U.S. operations at WSP Global gives some details of likely targets geographically and otherwise.
    Mr Kelly is right about stock movements. Most I have looked at have made 5-10% increase in price, recently. Likely to drop back in my opinion as these are early days and it takes a while to arrange and sign contracts then actually start.

    sector-is-optimistic-about-a-trump-presidency~996650

  2. Mark B
    Good morning and a Merry Christmas to our kind host and all those that contribute and read here.

    You will forgive me but, I have had most of all my wishes granted earlier in the year so not much more to celebrate today, and that is not a complaint. 🙂

  3. Duyfken
    The year-end is a time for making lists and reviewing the past 12 months, and presently
    there is some debate over the amount of influence various persons and organisations wielded to arrive at the BREXIT referendum result. I have tried to list those in my own estimation and in consequence feel it was not just the Brexiteers who swung the result, but just as much the inept contributions provided by many Remainers.

    Here are my crude lists (with apologies for not including various persons who were strongly in evidence behind the scenes):

    LEAVE Campaigners

    John Redwood (top of my list and would have reached a wider audience if with a touch of the Bojo knockabout style to get his heavyweight arguments registering)
    Bill Cash (and other Tory “bastards”)
    Jimmy Goldsmith (remember the Referendum Party?)
    Nigel Farage (sine que non)
    Dan Hannan
    Boris Johnson (eventually)
    Michael Gove, IDS
    Gisela Stuart
    Others

    Main REMAIN campaigners increasing the LEAVE vote (whenever they opened their mouths or appeared on our TV screens, the more LEAVE benefited)

    Bob Geldoff (and his ilk, eg Charlotte Church)
    Matthew Parris
    Nicholas Soames
    Eddie Izzard (such an embarrassment I even feel sorry for him) and Russell Brand
    George Osborne
    David Cameron
    Barack Obama
    That guilty IMF woman
    EU – Juncker, Schulz, Verhofstadt et al
    Merkel
    Hollande
    CBI
    Branson
    Sir John Major
    Tony Blair
    Dinosaurs: Michael Heseltine and Kenneth Clark
    Stuart Rose
    Soubry
    etc

    Mention might also be made of those who dared not show their face. There are many, including so many MPs frightened to step out and away from the Party line or indeed to stay with it. Top (or is it bottom?) prize must go to:

    Shamefully stayed under the radar

    Theresa May
    (Runner-up would be Jeremy Corbyn)

    Season’s greetings to you.

  4. Robert Petulengro
    Just to wish you a very Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

  5. Lifelogic
    Staying at a small family run hotel in Italy I am struck by how wrong food in the UK so often is, especially in hotels. Antipasto, primi course (three choices), seconds (three choices) chosen in the morning for the evening then mainly fruit for pudding. I am more than happy with any of the choices, as are all the many children. All are healthy options too. Excellent and cheap house wine too.

    No chips, chicken nuggets, industrial food, onion rings or deep fat fryers to be seen (or smelled) anywhere. In the U.K. It is endless choice but little one would actually want to eat. This despite the excellent UK produce available.

    Happy Christmas

  6. Old Albion
    Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you and your family JR.
    Thanks again for allowing us all to voice our thoughts directly on this blog.

  7. DaveM
    Happy Christmas Mr R.

  8. The Prangwizard
    And a Merry Christmas to you and yours.

    And all your followers here.

  9. agricola
    Thank you for giving us an outlet for our often shared political frustrations. Much as government would benefit from your participation, it would put an end to your diary, and a means for us to respond daily to the peculiarities of politics as they unfold.

    To reduce your workload why not just think of a title followed by please comment. It might take the pressure off twice a week.

    Wishing you a well deserved day off with your family and a New Year that fulfils our desires.

  10. Sean
    Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy and Merry Christmas Mr John Redwood.

  11. Yosarion
    When the SNP said if they won their referendum they would expect a proportional asset assessment when they left and reimbursed with the Gelt, Why when we leave the EU we are told that we owe them 50 Billion case dismissed with no reflection on the infrastructure that our monies have gone towards in both Brussels and Strasbourg.

  12. Sandra Zuccaro
    Wishing you a very Merry Christmas John and thank you for all your hard work and being one of the most brilliant politicians in the United Kingdom.

  13. Ed Mahony
    Happy Christmas!

    (Currently listening to Bach’s Christmas Oratorio – Christmas music with a bit of oomph: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98UjjwzJBFE&t=4281s)

