People have often written in to thie site to complain about possible voter fraud. I am pleased to see the various representations made to the government about this has led to today’s announcement of pilots in 2018 of requiring voter ID proof in the local elections as a prelude for the 2020 General Election.
Indeed, postal voting is very clearly being heavily abused, especially in some Labour areas or where one person often takes all the extended families’ votes.
Indeed any attempt to secure voting in the polling stations is going to be made pointless while we have postal voting .
So the queen did back Brexit it seems, according the the BBC’s political editor. Just as I would have expected of such a wise & sensible woman. I suspect like her equally sensible husband she also thinks that climate alarmism (and energy at three times the real cost) is rather an exaggerated and damaging racket too. Certainly most sensible physicists, engineers & real scientists, do unless they are looking for research funding perhaps, work for the BBC or are seeking honour or elevation to the Lords.
Reply The Queen was neutral, but any question asked from a Brexit point of view was so unusual in the establishment that one of her questions from that perspective was taken to mean more than it probably did.
Do the people writing in have any evidence?
I would be very concerned if the UK went the way of the United States where supposed concerns about fraud are used to restrict people from voting.
That’ll be the Cities…again. Whats the method of document verification and recording each event? Postal voting?
NI numbers is not the Answer, why when someone passes away or leaves the Country are the NI numbers not void.
I must say the level of voting for the Labour Party in my rock solid Labour area has been a mystery for many years. To everyone. A mystery even to Labour voters themselves because even at work they are usually in a small minority if not totally isolated. Try it! Ask the next council workman you see if he votes at all. Generally he will say”Well I used to at one time . My dad did. But I don’t bother. They’re useless!”
Yes it needs to be dealt with. Personally I have never gone along with the objection to a national identity card with modern anti fraud technology employed as in passports. If you give it detached thought we already have passports, bank cards, loyalty cards, driving licences, and pilots licences. Our pets get chipped and we can be tracked via our mobile phones. A residents card issued by central government to those who are entitled to be in the UK would simplify matters considerably. Providing it was never in the hands of those who issue National Insurance cards and numbers. I would also advocate carrying ones entire health record on a memory stick attached to the car key ring or house key ring or both. Cheaper than a national computer system that has never worked and a fantastic source of information for A&E should you find yourself unconscious in their hands.
We should go back to having complete electoral rolls readily available for public inspection too.
About time too. Postal voting is rife with fraud. That’s the reason why Labour introduced it in the first place because they know they would be the main beneficiaries of such fraud. The only surprising thing is that your Government after nearly 7 years in power have done nothing about it.
Except for the elderly and infirm and those with a genuine reason, postal voting should be banned with immediate effect. If someone cannot be bothered to get themselves down to the polling station every couple of years, then they they should lose their right to vote. They should also be made to provide their voting card in return for their vote. At present, someone can turn up at the polling station and just provide a name and not necessarily their own.
Photo ID should have been enforced years ago.
Most of us have a photo ID. If not then get one to vote or lose your vote.
I look forward to seeing a restriction on postal voting, which is undoubtedly the prime source of electoral fraud.
There should also be a requirement that any voter must have a good grasp of the English language, both written and oral.
Good morning.
And what of postal voting ? No ID checks there I see.
We are slowly turning into a Third World state. Backwards, not forwards.
And is Labour did not have enough to worry about.
It seemed a reasonable contribution to securing our voting system, but of course it had to be met with a dissenting voice from BBC, Ken Livingstone. But in selecting Ken Livingstone to be the dissenting voice I wondered if the BBC was, in back handed way , advocating more voter security, for as a dissenting voice he has to be one the the most discredited. I suppose we can be thankful he didn’t find a way to bring Hitler into the argument. Of course I could be wrong, and the BBC does see him as a creditable figure.
I’m still waiting for my continued inclusion on an Electoral Roll as we will have been living overseas for over 15 years come 2020.
Will “on-demand” postal voting still be allowed?
It is widely abused.
In the sketchy detail given on the Today programme, postal voting wasn’t even mentioned. As that is the area where most fraud is committed, it should have been addressed first.
We need to return to a situation where you can only get a postal vote in exceptional circumstances such as being away on the day or serious illness. Postal votes for convenience should no longer be allowed.
At least we don’t have the problems associated with machine counting they have in the US !