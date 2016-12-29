Discretionary incomes up 4.5% over the year in UK

The latest Asda discretionary income tracker shows continuing good growth in average spending power, despite the recent rise in oil prices and the knock on effects to fuel. Food, clothing and other essentials still show little or no overall inflation, whilst incomes after tax are rising. So far there has been no squeeze on real incomes from a lower pound in the way so many forecasters predicted would happen this winter.
5 Comments
As a pensioner the biggest squeeze on incomes is from the government. Rising fuel prices due to the stupid renewable energy programme and council tax rises which take up any rise in pension.
We continue to get squeezed yet we still fund pop groups in Ethiopia.
There is an increase in energy costs working through, but this could easily be far more than mitigated by the mete abolition of the absurd climate change act. An act which only five MPs voted against:- Christopher Chope, Philip Davies, Peter Lilley, Andrew Tyrie, and Ann Widdecombe three cheers for them.
What a dire lot of scientifically and economically illiterate sheep/MPs we seem to have in power! Lions led by donkeys (0r sheep perhaps) as they say.
We still haven’t left the EU so these figures aren’t the ones I’m concerned about. I share Newmania’s worries about businesses going under. The difference is that I think the EU project is insane, corrupt and anti-democratic and we have to take a risk to get out – the greater risk is to remain.
John, Where did you dig this number from? I checked the ASDA Income tracker website. Its last comment is from end of October.
And another post quotes a £1,300 loss for a family by 2018.
Reply Today’s publication of the latest annual figure
Please God Cameron as NATO secretary is a bad seasonal joke !