UK government strategy for 2017

A successful government needs a vision. It also needs to decide which are the main steps it should take to show progress towards its vision. It can only fight a limited number of battles during a Parliament. It needs to be mindful of the need to keep a majority in the Commons, which usually means not alienating the majority party. When you have a small majority there are even fewer you can afford to alienate. It needs to keep enough public opinion on side for the specifics as well as for the broader aims. If a good majority of the public buy into the aims, the government has a bit more leeway over the unpopularity of any particular measure needed to pursue the vision. A government can survive rebellions on its own backbenches where it can attract support from other parties or where the opposition is not united in exploiting the weakness of the governing party.
Some of the individual steps Margaret Thatcher took, like the abolition of the GLC, employment legislation, the handling of strikes and the disposition of budgets were highly contentious. Nonetheless she won three elections in a row, with levels of voter support more recent governments have been unable to achieve or sustain. The general strategy of promoting growth, individual responsibility and enterprise, and restoring the reputation of the UK at home and abroad was well supported overall. People said “We know where we stand with her” whether they liked her or not. Government policy was sufficiently predictable and consistent for many to want to follow it and for its opponents to know exactly what they did not like and what they were up against. You could work out many of the detailed policies from understanding the principles behind the strategy, without knowing the detail in advance.
Theresa May has been very clear about her high level vision. She wants to govern in the interests of all, especially raising the living standards of those who work hard but are not well off. She also has stated clearly that she will lead the UK out of the EU in a timely way, commencing with a formal letter of departure before the end of March 2017. Her aims in the discussions that follow are equally clear. She will take back control of our laws, our borders and our money. She will offer and seek tariff free access to each other’s markets.
All this is vision enough. It is clearer and less divisive than the Coalition’s rhetoric about getting the deficit down and accepting austerity as a necessity for recovery. The issue is, how many steps can be taken for reform, in pursuit of a higher earning, wealthier independent UK?
As always there are plenty of other important topics that government has to deal with that are not central to the overriding aims. Jeremy Hunt wishes to press on with his transparency revolution in the NHS, seeking to raise standards by greater openness in reporting results and mistakes. Many want reform of social care, as frustrations grow with the lack of provision in some local authority areas. The government is keen like its predecessor to make big changes in mental health care. The prisons are crying out for reform. The great welfare revolution with the introduction of universal credit is still incomplete. Leaving the EU will require new agriculture and fishing policies.
2017 should be a time for the government to concentrate on its two main strategies. The sooner the EU issue is resolved the better. It will reduce uncertainties and boost confidence if it can be done quickly. The new industrial strategy, appropriate tax changes, and other measures to boost productivity, output and therefore jobs and wages are needed by the Spring budget at the latest. Carry out the first aim and make good progress with the second is the sensible approach, to buy the right for the other reforms that may follow.
Mrs May showed strength recently appearing before a Parliamentary committee on Brexit. It was the first time I have seen her exercising thus. Not many people will have witnessed it.
Yes it is old fashioned, yet people need a strong leader especially when we have deliberate “uncertainty” created by political and business leaders.
Just look at the state of the Labour Party and Libdems! People in their stomping grounds need her leadership too for they have no other. Somehow, Mrs May should speak directly to people in the northern industrial towns and cities. Very strongly indeed like no other Tory has ever done before or dared try.
Billionaire Donald spoke directly to miners and steelworkers as if he was meant to. She should do the same. After seeing her performance in the committee room, I feel she can do it. I was wrong about her before. I thought her weak.
Agreed about speaking directly in the regions.
I think she likes to appear strong, but there is a streak of indecisiveness which is worrying. She isn’t acting strong.
“She will take back control of our laws, our borders and our money. She will offer and seek tariff free access to each other’s markets.”
There are two pillars to the European Economic Area (EEA). One is the EU.
Thank heavens Mrs May is openly committed to applying Article 50 by the end of March next year. We must leave the EU. ASAP – before we accidentally adopt Associate Membership (aka provincial status within the EU Empire).
The other pillar of the EEA is the free nations, none of which are in the EU, who trade with the rest of Europe in a free trade area (EFTA). This free trade area includes all the NTBs, the AEOs and all the ISO substrata which people often forget and which is vital to continued prosperity. Compare it to the mass of sewers, electricity cables, water ducts and tube trains which run under the pavements of London. Cut them and you start to feel the pain immediately.
The free nations have their own court whose decisions are, of course, advisory. They have a waiver clause in case any of the rules of the EEA start to chafe. This includes (Liechtenstein) immigration rules. They are allowed to make any free arrangements with any other state in the world. And they are allowed to sit on the international boards which make standards – without being represented in their absence by some EU official from Romania or France. Finally their fisheries are their own. And their agriculture is run from their government – not the EU. (Remember the BSE scandal?)
Stop promoting RN’s EFTA EEA route as even he acknowledges will become the destination not the pit stop.
Both these routes defer to the ECJ and Liechtenstein is no role model.
I see Gina Miller is preparing for another challenge to the implementation of article 50 saying that we didn’t understand the question.
When is the government going to put an end to this vexatious behaviour.
“The free nations have their own court whose decisions are, of course, advisory. They have a waiver clause in case any of the rules of the EEA start to chafe. This includes (Liechtenstein) immigration rules.”
Wrong, wrong, wrong; and it makes no difference to the reality of the position how often you or your mentor try to spread these myths. But even if they were true, why do you suppose the EU and all the EEA member states would agree to the UK staying in the EEA after it has left the EU, knowing that it intends to abuse EEA and/or EFTA treaty provisions to try to solve the crucial problems that it now has with the EU treaties?
The famous “four freedoms” are as fundamental to the EEA as they are to the EU; and how often do you have to be told that they are four in one and indivisible, and therefore as a matter of that quasi-religious doctrine the UK cannot expect to have the three that it wants without accepting the fourth that it does now want – and see what Migration Watch has to say about that today:
“Single market membership means more mass immigration”
So are we going to have one of each three flavours of politics in any given TV studio in the New Year? The same old boring stuff? Each one not quite answering a direct question? Then the Thursday night fiasco at BBC Question Time with such people in the audience they could never have naturally occurred in Nature but must have been genetically engineered?
Please no!
When May sees an opportunity…a mass meeting of some group..could be a strike ..something, then she should go with two sets of loudspeakers ..one for normal talking and the second set for amplification to drown out the noise of organised professional hecklers from the Labour Party.
Don’t start off a speech by some formal opening “Ladies and Gentlemen I have come here to talk to you today about the grievances which of course you have…”blah blah blah. No, just tell them straight what she is going to do for them and then leave without questions. Just ten minutes, no more, even less. There can be no questions if she tells them!
It should not be an arranged meeting or speech.
Corbyn is good at talking to his own followers or at pre-arranged factory meetings where the bored workforce stand at the back looking and feeling silly and embarrassed. But he can’t talk like Donald of the USA. I bet Mrs May can. No-one “up North” actually has anything against her, unlike Mrs Thatcher. Any attempts at shouting down Mrs May would be seen as gross impoliteness..especially in an open unorganised setting. I hope she has the vision to do it.
This Labour Party socialist nonsense isn’t even believed by the Labour Party. It is time the whole idea of it stopped. We can’t live like a nation thinking the Paris Commune happened last month and the Winter Palace in Russia was stormed by Corbyn bearded lookalikes last October.
Good morning.
Actions speak louder than words ! Thus far, Chairman May’s actions have been disappointing to say the least.
2017 will follow on from what has been a truly momentous year. There has been so much to celebrate. The referendum. A new UK friendly POTUS (elect). The EU in continued turmoil. Always good for a laugh that one. And more.
In 2017 we look forward to French, Dutch and German elections that will send shivers down the spine of the established order, if nothing else. Hopefully an Art.50 letter and the start of a two year countdown until we leave the Stupid Club. Changes in US economic and political direction which will undoubtedly see the UK having to also change tack. Syria and Assad finally beginning to will the civil war in that country. And so on.
But one thing is sadly for certain. Chairman May ain’t up to the job ! And it does not matter how much he, our kind host, spins it, we call all see it. Much like when he kept telling us that CMD was a Europhile. Yeah, so much so he campaigned, badly as it turned out, for the UK to remain in the Stupid Club.
Sorry, that should read;
” . . . win the civil war. . ”
&
” . . . CMD was a Euroscpeptic.”
Vision is great but we also need action.
6 months on, what has been done to meet the vision?
No purposeful statements about leaving the EU (that’s left to Mervyn King, you and others).
No tax reductions to help those hard working folk.
No enthusiasm for new trade agreements with our largest trading partner (that’s left to Nigel Farage).
Faith is being lost by the day.
What, exactly, is a “high vision level”? Does she stand on a ladder? Or maybe climb up on No10’s roof?
If she would actually get on with the job of leaving the EU instead of making stupid speeches we’d all be much better off. Cut the BS and get on with it.
The PM has said A50 would be invoked by the end of March, 2017 🙂 , and the media have, at least on occasion, presented it as ‘at the end of March’.
To invoke it in January would be a wonderful New Year present, not only to all those patient Tory Brexitiers, but also the ‘non-Tory’ voters who have passed through Project Fear unscathed and just want to take advantage of the new opportunities. The EUrophiles are oblivious to the EU’s demise: it promised safe prosperity and is delivering the opposite.
The May Premiership will be defined by how she handles Brexit. Any backsliding and, I imagine, she will be out on her ear. She probably recognises that better than I do. That issue needs to be matched by hard nosed policies that do not tolerate waste and inefficiency in any area of government and public life. That simply cannot be afforded. Her initial (legacy) decisions on the overpriced nuclear energy and HS2 deals are not a promising start. Her government needs to do much, much better in the future.
These are big ideas, but even big ideas won’t work if the cogs in the wheels do not pull their socks up.
My internet has not been working for 10 days.
A small pension I wanted to receive as a lump sump despite many phone calls , letter sending form filling and verification with sensitive information and yet the company still withholds my money.
windows I ordered in September have still not arrived.
Things will not impr9ove until communication is addressed. Call centres with the same information going round and round will get us nowhere except round and round .
Holding on to phones for quarter of an hour or more to tell us that they cannot help is ridiculous.
Delays and trying to profiteer by deliberately delaying is ruining this country
Leave EU
Free trade agreements
Control immigration
Implement Boundary changes
Implement House of Lords Reform.
Simplification of Welfare and Benefits
Simplification of Tax System
Revision of NHS.
All the above been talked about for years.
We now have to also tackle:
Voter fraud (postal)
Social care (local or national) part of NHS or not.
Improve border controls.
Impose Territorial waters and Fishing rights
Improve and increase Maritime surveillance.
Change Human Rights act.
Plus much, much more.
A lot to do in 4 years.
There is a groundswell of disappointment in her silent approach to Brexit. The reports that this included her Balmoral audiences could confirm her indecision. A clear statement that Brexit is incompatible with the EU internal/single market would have been a good first step rather than the meaningless “Brexit means Brexit”. Her approach to date is far from encouraging especially when added to the unnecessary raising of the Grammar School issue on a personal whim, the total nonsense of proceeding with Hinckley C, Heathrow and HS2.
It will also be revealing how she resolves or not the ever escalating unsatisfactory London commuter chaos and the largely botched railway privatisation in the 1990s.
Mrs Thatcher’s plan to disconnect productivity increases from wage increases, was one of her successes. That was the start of a larger and larger share of national income going to the big houses at the top end of town and the rapid growth of the “1%”. I am fairly sure that this government of Punch and Judy amateurs, like all similar governments; has no idea how to achieve JR’s agenda, in or out of the EU.
Anyway, in a my recent “money tree” comment, there was some confusion concerning the difference between government money (fiscal units of account) and non government money (commercial bank credit). This applies to politicians as well.
Until there is a paradigm shift in the understanding of fiat currency accounting, there is no hope for JR’s agenda.
“Theresa May has been very clear about her high level vision. She wants to govern in the interests of all”
It won’t come as any surprise to hear what I would like to see from a UK Government, especially a Tory one. I would like to see parity for England with the rest of the UK, which means an English Parliament, an English First Minister and a Secretary of State for England. I would also like to see England get equal funding thus an end to the skewed Barnett Formula and I would like to see a level playing field for our kids, either no-one pays tuition fees or all pay. Same with prescription charges, hospital parking, eye tests, dental checks and care for the elderly.
Without addressing the above, Theresa May’s words are just that – words.