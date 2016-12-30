“How was 2016 for you?”

Like many I was fed up with what the elites of Europe and the USA were serving up during 2016. I was unhappy with the policy of half hearted and erratic military interventions in a war torn Middle East. I was hostile to the austerity policies of the EU, creating mass youth unemployment in many parts of the Eurozone and leaving much of the continent mired in slow growth or no growth. I disliked the way the UK was dragged into many of the EU policies that were hostile to growth, enterprise and expansion.
2016 for me turned out to be a year which has made so much possible for 2017. It was a year of sharp transition, starting with a Conservative victory in the UK General election, spreading to the Leave vote in the referendum and ending with Mr Trump’s victory in the USA. As yet we have little to show for these momentous decisions by the voters. Next year will see how the change we want pans out. Voters could not have been clearer. We want change.
My main memory of 2016 will be debating endlessly with members of the economic and business establishment, who were united in their disbelief at the attitudes of voters. So many of them could see no alternative to the austerity policies of the Euro, to the military policies pursued for more than a decade in the Middle East, or to the continuing squeeze of the commercial banks which kept growth sluggish at best. They were above all lost in incomprehension about why so many people did not believe their forecasts or their remedies, and why so many of us were so frustrated at the tyranny of their conventional wisdom.
The architects of the Exchange Rate Mechanism collapse and recession did not apologise and learn enough from their mistakes. The architects of the commercial banking collapse amongst the Central Banks and Treasuries of the West did not understand their culpability for the Great Recession, nor did they learn the right lessons from their mistakes. The western co-architects of the Iraq war, the Libyan splintering, the troubles of Afghanistan did not learn from their experiences or come up with a better formula for Syria.
Instead the EU and US elites banded together to lecture the Netherlands on how to vote about Ukraine, the UK on how to vote about Brexit, the US on how to vote down Trump and the Italians on how to back a constitutional reform designed to buttress the government. The people saw through them, and made their feelings clear. That is why I am full of hope for 2017. If the elite cannot learn from past mistakes, it is time for new direction and new people in power.
The best thing for 2016 was the people getting to vote on leaving the dreaded eu, but yet again this is going to be challenged
Are these people for real do they honestly think for one moment that if they get there way that the 17.4 million will sit back and let it happen, in your dreams I for one will be out there protesting on a scale never seen before, then the witch hunt will start, so be afraid be very afraid because there are a lot of nutters out there
I am not prepared to fight nor to kill over Brexit and the vast majority of Brexiteers feel this way. For this reason alone we are not leaving the EU. The Remainers’ stamina and resourcefulness is inexhaustible and the establishment sees this as a struggle for its very own existence.
“How was 2016 for you?”
The actuality, the realisation, the summit seen and touched leading downwards of that which lies OTT ( Over The Top ).
Namely; things which were on the brink of going too far egs, pc..the growing destruction of free-speech; EU fiscal and monetary integration; prospect of a European army; a face-off between NATO/EU in the Balkans and Ukraine; ratcheting up of sanctions against Iran, Russia; increasing anti-dumping trade war with China; the continual currency wars between even friendly powers to us; armies of displaced persons actually wandering freely across the whole of Europe; the mind-numbing leftie-liberal narrative opening our door to all the world’s poor without limit; the unrealistic chants that funds for medicine are infinite; that welfare should only be increased contiguously and more and more in real terms irrespective of national income; the fact there are few Middle Eastern countries left to even try to democratise as their peoples head for Germany; the idea that criminally imbibed and sold narcotics should be legalised; Rotherham; and, one day before 2017 the gold star pinnacle of leftie-liberal decadence:
News on social media today: “California Democrats legalize child prostitution.” Yes, Really! I believe the “Washington .Examiner” amongst others has written a piece about
it.
In short: Everything has gone far enough.2017 promises great returns to stability freedom peace and prosperity with Brexit, Donald, and a fundamental change to politics, economics away from the wild excesses of ideological leftism, “liberalism” and the green agenda. They started off so well didn’t they? Sounded so nice and sensible. But like all ideologies managed to hurt so many people as their political procedural focus became narrower and narrower as did their minds.Phew! We have escaped their nightmare with the skin of our teeth.
The proof that the EU is undemocratic is that those in the establishment were not overly bothered when UKIP won the EU election.
Why ?
Perhaps it’s because they know full well that the EU Parliament is ineffectual and that our people have no voice. If not true then one would have expected the Newaniacs to have gone into disaster mode then.
We cannot make changes from within the EU and certainly not self serving ones.
European Free Movement Instrument
On 21st December the EU Commission registered a “Citizen’s Initiative” (similar to a UK Parliamentary petition) to modify freedom of movement. As one might expect of the EU, the citizen concerned looks likely to be well known to members of the Commission rather than being an average member of the public and work on the petition appears to have received funding from the European Union’s Seventh Framework Programme (http://beucitizen.eu/news/commission-registers-european-citizens-initiative-calling-for-european-free-movement-instrument/). We’ll need to wait until 11th January to learn details (http://ec.europa.eu/citizens-initiative/public/initiatives/open/details/2017/000001 from then) but the European Free Movement Instrument appears to be an attempt to limit movement to “Europeans of good standing”.
“Europeans of good standing” might, I suppose, sensibly exclude terrorists; arms, drugs and people traffickers etc. but it will be interesting see how “good standing” might be defined and by whom (is JR a European of good standing in Mr Juncker’s book?).
Regardless of details, free movement as a central pillar appears to be challenged here. Is EU pragmatism kicking in? Has the Commission decided to demolish this pillar after realising it might be holding something up?