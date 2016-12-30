Obama’s scorched earth policy

The outgoing President is using executive (alias prerogative) powers to try to stop many of the main changes Mr Trump wants to make to US policy. He has excelled himself with his intervention with Russia at the very moment Russia brokers a ceasefire in Syria without the US being involved. If he wanted to stand up to Russia he could have chosen a more appropriate time and Russian action to oppose. He is also out to stop cheaper energy and the development of the US industry.
Imagine the outrage of the establishment if it had been an outgoing President Trump using executive powers in this way. It looks like the swan song of a President who messed up his policy in the Middle East and was outwitted by Russia most of the time. After years dithering Mr Obama at last knows what he wants to do -thwart his successor.
3 Comments
Obama is a bit of an oxymoron
Good morning.
He was not known in some quarters as, President Narcissus for nothing you know.
When President Obama came into office there was much hope and rejoicing. He has been nothing but a disappointment and this anti-UK POTUS will not be missed. Let us hope therefore that our new PM, Chairman May, does not cock things up like she has done so far. Expensive energy, pointless white-elephant projects and endless dithering. This coupled with some of the worst advice given by the Civil Service since they told Neville Chamberlain, allegedly, that Hitler would back down and leave Poland if we threatened war. That’s how bad it looks to we the plebs. Not pretty.
In point of fact it is really hard to believe what Obama, Hillary Clinton and the Democrat Party are doing. Casting doubt on first the Count in the Election, now somehow Americans taking their brief from Putin.
I hear Obama is only going to move down the road from the White House because his kids wish to stay in the “center” of things, he says. The First Lady said the White House was built by slaves. It wasn’t. But she said it in Election-time with teary eyes and a frog in her throat, so that’s ok.
Looks like in 4 to 8 years time Michelle Obama will be up against Ivanka Trump for the first woman President of the USA. “The First Gentleman” as opposed to the The First Lady” will sound odd. Who is supposed to do the cooking and cleaning and stuff???