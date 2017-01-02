Regulation after Brexit

During the referendum campaign I was asked by some of Remain opponents to name a regulation or rule we would want to repeal once we left the EU. I guess it was one of their trick challenges. They expected the Leave spokesman to fail to name one so they could claim there was no point in complaining about all the requirements we did not like. Failing that response, they hoped we would demand an end to employment protections which were important to many Leave voters.
I was always grateful for this question. It enabled me to remind audiences the Leave campaign recommended keeping all the EU employment protections on leaving. It reminded us all that the Conservative and Labour parties both said they would keep the minimum requirements the EU laid down, as we often exceeded them anyway. In future Parliament will be able to decide how much further to go as we do today.
It also enabled me to start listing the requirements we would like to drop. They usually wanted to shorten the list once I started. I began with proposing the abolition of VAT on sanitary products, then recommending the abolition of VAT on green products, moving on to the abolition of VAT on domestic fuel and wanting to change the EU decisions which had led to substantial rebates of Corporation Tax for some big companies. In despair they would sometimes ask for a non tax one!
I would then get stuck into the fishing regulations, proposing a substantial reform to protect our fish stocks and give more priority to UK vessels. I followed that up with changes to the agricultural regime which had penalised parts of the UK industry in the past.
To those who now write to me and ask how the non tariff barriers and arrangements will work after Brexit, I have an easy answer. We will transfer all current EU regulations and decisions into UK law. After we have passed the EU Repeal Act we will then be free to decide which former EU laws and decisions we wish to amend. I propose we start with the tax ones and move on to create our own fishing and agricultural policies first. Repeal will not include the rules on how products and services have to be arranged to be fit to sell on the continent, as these rules then as now will still apply to anything we wish to export. What will be different after leaving is we will have the right to change the rules and specifications for the majority UK domestic trade and for non EU trade if we wish.
“To those who now write to me and ask how the non tariff barriers and arrangements will work after Brexit, I have an easy answer. We will transfer all current EU regulations and decisions into UK law.”
Allow me to ask: how do you see the seating arrangements for the actual negotiations after March this year?
I think the Prime Minister sees a Council sitting there and listening to her demands. Then they will discuss them and, because they are all decent, honourable people, they will agree to them because – hey – they are reasonable!
And they will have been accepted, perhaps through parliament, into UK law too!
Well, here’s a surprise!
“4. For the purposes of paragraphs 2 and 3, the member of the European Council or of the Council representing the withdrawing Member State shall not participate in the discussions of the European Council or Council or in decisions concerning it.”
They will discuss the arrangements and we will not even be in the room! Already there have been several meetings where we have been totally excluded.
So the devastating criticism of your statement about NTBs has in no way been answered.
Just ask Mrs May to invoke article 50 the same day as the court ruling, the more this drags on listening to the whingings and smug looking faces of the remoaners the harder it will get or some other excuse to delay it, I voted to leave the dreaded eu and every thing about it, no ifs or buts just do it you’ve had over 6months now so just do what we voted for
Reply I have lobbied for the letter to be sent immediately.
Dear John–Given that you personally have been ignored and given that people like me (formerly calling himself Truebluechap) have lost faith in what the Conservatives are (not) doing you could quit and rat to UKIP then engage in a by-election on how to Brexit. This delay and palaver has become ridiculous. Making a Remainer PM and Chancellor was absurd and who else but the Conservative did that?
Why was the letter not sent by Cameron the next as he promised. Why this expensive endless dithering from May. Why was the referendum bill not organised, by the Cameron government) in a way that, post the result, was legally clear cut? Incompetence yet again.
We should, I suppose, thank Cameron for at least finally giving us the promised referendum last year (albeit one where he and the government blatantly sloped the pitch) and also for rightly resigning and leaving the house of commons.
Why on earth is the appalling, IHT ratter and punishment budget promising, Osborne still hanging around? Surely he needs to be expelled from the party. If for nothing else just for being a totally economic illiterate as chancellor with his absurd tax complexity and rates that are above the Laffer point.
The sad fact is that Hammond seems to be stuck in the same rut so far. Hammond and May really do not seem to be up to their jobs. Mrs May’s tedious new year’s massage was hugely misjudged and patronising or perhaps matronising.
Reply to reply
We cannot send a letter as we would be in contempt of court. Why can’t we have parliament vote for Art.50, or at least give the PM the permission to send the letter ?
Once Art.50 is sent this silly waiting game is over as there is no turning back.
No you have to start fixing free movement first. If any politicians think the masses from Romania and Bulgaria can continue to (cone ed) in then we have serious problems
You should know this.
If Mongolia took a body of Insurance law ( for example )pertaining to the UK and enacted it into Mongolian law in some vast tent , they could issue paper into the UK .
They could, of course do no such thing
Firstly they would need to capitalise in the UK , a problem applicable only to services banking and so on and then there would have to be an agreement between our countries that we mutually accepted that capitalisation and regulatory matters were applicable across the Mongolian/UK trading area and none might be changed other than by mutual agreement .
We might then agree to place them on the register of accepted Companies and it would be legal to issue such paper .
Whether or not an country like the UK would be able to accept such a position without having its own checks is unlikely , across the EU the problem of has eventually been solved by pan European solvency checks . Such an arrangement might have to apply to the Mongolia /UK Insurance trading area Solvency Khan would have to be invented and funded .
It might be that personnel , land and the tax regime were so cheap in Mongolia that the prodigious expense of bureaucracy would have some good affect for consumers but decimate domestic employment ….I could go on but now we get into the general difficulties of Free Trade between very different countries which leave have , with their usual dishonesty presented as easy.
Just a small example, of what life is like outside the fantasy world of the leaver. You may now carry on with ill informed fictions harvested from the interweb
“…asked by some of Remain opponents to name a regulation or rule we would want to repeal once we left the EU.”
Yes, Labour’s The Rt Hon Alan Johnson asked that one of a Leaver. We should repeal the rule, and make it retrospect, that Ex-UK Parliament Ministers and MPs should be allowed to take up paid positions in the EU and that their past salaries be collected from them in total over the next five years or their properties confiscated and auctioned off to pay the bill. The resultant money should be given in overseas aid… to Mrs Trump. Perhaps a jewelled ring..something small but very expensive. Money put to good use and well-spent, at last!
I think I know why the name “Great Repeal Act” was thrust forward, but it actually means the opposite of what is required and so it will cause endless unnecessary confusion.
The European Union (Legal Continuity) Act would be a better name, making it clear that the purpose is to prevent any legal hiatus when the EU treaties cease to apply to the UK.
How about all of them? Repeal all the intrusive, unnecessary, restrictive and stultifying regulations that hold back progress and inhibit growth. All those people that claim to want freedom and individual choice yet support hundreds of thousands of Euro laws really show their true colours. Were the 1970s really that awful because we didn’t have these regulations? Not that I recall. Actually they were freer and we were better off, contrary to the propaganda we constantly hear. A man could support a family and buy a house on a single wage- try doing that now. An average weeks wage would buy more than 2 ounces of gold- not any more. We are all materially poorer now in large part because of regulations. Free us.
John,
How true are the reports that Fisheries Minister, George Eustice has announced that a chunk of England’s fishing quotas has been transferred to Scotland following the vote to leave the European Union? This would mean that the quota to catch 1,500 tonnes of fish has been moved from the Humberside based Fish Producers Organisation and handed to Scottish authorities.
Yet another example of England being shafted by a UK Government perhaps? England has voted to leave the EU. Now we need a vote to be asked if we wish to leave the UK.
The SNP, I argue, know how to extract a pound of ‘fish’ from a hopeless appeaser & consensus politician.
What about getting rid of the Large Combustion Directive which is turning us into a third world country and being ignored by everyone else.
Then there is Gideons stupid carbon floor price which is a direct tax on consumers and again not effective in any other country.
What about the stupid landfill regulations which state that rich dredged material is classed as toxic waste when for millennia it has been used as fertilizer.
There are so many and now it transpires we are subsidising anaerobic digester which are being fed from grain which we should be using to feed the population.
Total madness and this from a Tory government.
Nearly 7 months since the referendum and another 200,000 immigrants and £11 billion handed over to Brussels.
What’s the target John, population to reach 80 million before we make a start.
The phoney regulations about banning smoking in pubs. The Labour Party blamed it on the EU. This left the ridiculous position of Germany allowing smoking “pubs” alongside “non-smoking” ones and Liberal England being extremely unpleasant and unhelpful by banning smoking in all pubs. Many landlords and landladies lost their homes, livelihoods and sometimes their marriages..in bunches.
According to information later published which I read in The Daily Telegraph the rate of smoking actually rose in Ireland due to the ban as drinkers stayed at home, minus the dart board and snooker table and just sat watching TV drinking and smoking even more.
So, a repeal of British Labour Party lies. “smoking” pubs to be allowed. Labour Party members to have a life-time ban on drinking alcohol in any pub in the UK but will be allowed to smoke nicotine cigarettes only and not their normal plain packeted funny stuff which still does not have a government health warning on them.
The “too complicated to succeed” argument with regards to so called negotiations has to be debunked.
Simplicity is the key, and you have outlined many times the logical steps which need to be taken for a swift agreement.
Shame many MP’s and much of the media do not yet see it.
It would be in everyone’s interest (EU Countries as well) to reach a clean and quick settlement.
@alan jutson
Shame many MP’s and much of the media do not yet see it.
I think the majority of us living in the real world can see what’s going on.
Too many politicians looking after themselves absolutely scared ****less in case someone wants to take them to court or say and do anything that will come back to haunt them on the doorstep come re-election time. So we have those sitting on the fence and do nothing and ope that the problem goes away. Sometimes in life you have to grasp the nettle and stand or fall on what you believe in. Too many especially up in dictatorship Scotland still believe that politicians are only in it for themselves and no amount of trying to be positive will change that view. All you get is apathy and mistrust.
On line in the Express yesterday was a report on the secret millions paid into the BBC by the EU. If this is what it is then close the whole lot down and start again.
There are enough life experienced and qualified people around to replace them. The BBC in my view is responsible for creating the majority all this uncertainty and suspicion and until Mother Teresa start to action the talk she is just playing into their hands.
It would also be in nearly everyone’s interest to get rid of the absurd political construct of the EURO, but it has not happened yet. Politics, group think and the vested interests of the powerful trump logic here.
Few people in power give a damn for all the unemployed youth in the south of the EU.
The regulations that make the EU Court final court of appeal can be added to the scrappage scheme. A decision of The UK Supreme Court should be final subject only to the UK Parliament.
NOW is the time to do some forward procurement planning for new fisheries protection. We ought really to be at the ship ordering stage. I gather we have a Fisheries Protection Squadron of the RN which has all of 3 ships covering England and Wales and 2 more I think for Scotland. There are other small unarmed inshore vessels dotted about including RIBs.
I also understand that 60% of the EU’s fish is caught in UK waters. It would be childishly niave to imagine that when we take back control of our waters our neighbours will promptly and willingly withdraw their boats and give up their rights. I’m assuming that we will have leaders with the guts to put our interests well and truly and unequivocally first and take them away, but that as they say is another story.
How do we protect our seas when the Irish Spanish and Dutch get agressive which I forecast they wiil. 5 ships isn’t enough. Let’s have orders placed now for say another 5 of the same class size, plus say 20 smaller faster ones around the size of the MGB’s of WW2-all armed of course. These could double up as border protection, another area which is neglected. And they must be built in UK yards using UK materials. We need to order now to give our run down industry time to tool up.
With so many remainers and fifth columnists in positions of power and influence will any of this happen in the next two years? I’m not holding my breath but I still have brick in hand.
Don’t get carried away on repatriating fishing rights. The EU Common Fishing Policy (CFP), is based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The EU fishing quotas are based on pre CFP national fishing zone catches, when UK boats were fishing around Iceland (before they got thrown out). The UK is doing very nicely fishing under EU rules with the second biggest EU member state catch. Defra is trying, currently, to increase the “total allowable catch” in some zones. There is no reason to believe that UK fishing would be better off outside the EU, particularly on quotas.
Reply Nonsense – and not the Defra view.
Hard to believe what you say, Acorn. Just look at the quotas for the most expensive fish in our seas, Plaice and Dover and other Sole and you will see that the majority catch has been awarded to France, leaving very little for the UK.
It’s odd that most of those who are actually involved in fishing the seas don’t seem to agree with what you say, acorn. For example:
http://www.sff.co.uk/sff-lays-brexit-fishing-requirements-commons-select-committee-brexit/
“At an evidence session of the Commons Brexit Select Committee today (19 December) at Aberdeen University, Bertie Armstrong from the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation and Michael Bates from the Scottish Seafood Association together laid out the considerable prize that Brexit will bring for sustainable food production and the revitalisation of coastal communities.”
“A return to the normal condition, under International Law, of beneficial stewardship of the seafood resource in the extensive and very rich Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)surrounding our nation. Presently, 58% of the fish and shellfish caught in our EEZ are taken by non-UK EU boats. As explained to the committee, this is far from normal when compared with Coastal States such as Norway. Rebalancing this would simply be a return to normality that would produce real increases in economic activity for both catching and the shore-side processing sector and beyond.”
““We need access to other EU members’ waters”. This myth was laid to rest at the committee meeting. We do not need such access as we catch only around 15% of our fish elsewhere.”
“Fish have no idea about geo-political boundaries, but do know all about biological and ecological ones. That’s why other EU Member States want access to our waters; that’s where the fish are.”
Acorn. Try telling the fishermen that. I would have a very fast getaway vehicle.
Just abolish VAT.
In a recent interview Mr.Osborne said how proud he was of his achievements as Chancellor bringing down the deficit being his best offering. The fact the national debt doubled in five years to £1.6 trillion and the tax code pages did similarly indicates his hopeless tenure.
A revolution in our tax system is long overdue and VAT is part of that process Exit gives us. If, of course, we can magic up a PM and Chancellor who have a clue about fairness, business common sense and sound fiscal administration.
“I would then get stuck into the fishing regulations, proposing a substantial reform to protect our fish stocks and give more priority to UK vessels. ”
Why not give total priority to UK boats subject to new agreements being made?
“then recommending the abolition of VAT on green products,”
Why?
“After we have passed the EU Repeal Act we will then be free to decide which former EU laws and decisions we wish to amend”
With over 90% of UK companies not exporting at all it would seem more sensible to do the oppposite?
I see that after this great repeal act we are able to remove or amend whatever we like but I would not trust Lib,Lab,Con parties to do that.
I agree with your post, Mr Redwood.
It is all pretty simple.
Remainers such as the BBC talk of ‘complications’ and different version of Brexit.
IMHO they are deliberately muddying the waters in the hope of delaying our departure from the eu.
They have already succeeded with £millions already lost while we still wait for the British People’s wish to be fulfilled.
The big problem with bringing the EU regulation and decisions into British law, and the repealing the ones we don’t want, is a good idea in theory, but the ‘repeal’ bit will never happen.
Civil servants simply hate to repeal any regulation; their whole mindset believes in more regulation. They’ve already ‘gold plated’ the original EU regulations and will find an infinite number of reasons why they should be kept. Indeed, I suspect that once we have left the EU, civil servants will still be pressing their ministers to approve any new regulation that Brussels introduces on the spurious grounds of mutual co-operation.
To civil servants, rules and regulations means jobs, the more there are, the more staff are needed to enforce them.
In addition, I would be interested to know when Parliament last repealed anything significant; many outdated Victorian laws are apparently still in force; it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if one of our government departments still had inspectors to check all chimney sweeps to ensure that they are not sending small boys up chimneys!
Good morning.
Changes to the rules regarding the classification of silt in rivers as waste. That way we can dredge our rivers and not have all the flooding we have been seeing that is a direct result of EU interference.
Lets’ keep it simple. Yes to all those suggestions John.
The other big thing I would like to see is us repealing the climate change act.
It would be good to get rid of the standing charges on energy bills too. The ‘simplification of tariffs ‘ by the last administration placed a hugely disproportionate burden on those least able to afford it.
I appreciate there are very small niche players offering tariffs where the costs are included in the units purchased but the most vulnerable are totally unaware these options even exist.
VAT regulations stipulated and directed by the EU should be scrapped immediately ; I don’t see any sense in phasing in any sort of delay ( same applies the the Letter !! ). Above all is the need to free ourselves from the EU restrictions on being able to rid ourselves of the unwanted criminals and other individuals who have been sheltered under the umbrella of the EU Court of Human rights .
As a fervent believer in free trade with the world the sooner we move to obtain this status the better ; there are many imports from poorer nations that are handicapped by EU restrictions . The CAP has been an unrealistic shield and we should escape from its tentacles .
The Large Combustion Directive. It’s too late for my neighbourhood, we already lost a major plant and the jobs that went with it. But we need to be clear of the current capacity peril.
Then strip away all the dreck that’s been loaded onto our banking and insurance sectors over the years.
End the restrictions on landfill. Put our waterways back into the charge of the National Rivers Authority and end the obsession with re-wilding zones that people’s houses are built in.
That’s just a start.
and wanting to change the EU decisions which had led to substantial rebates of Corporation Tax for some big companies.
John This is a bit vague. Could you provide more specific details. I don’t think I’d get away with saying “EU decisions which had led to substantial rebates of Corporation Tax for some big companies.” in a Brexit discussion at the local pub.
I’m not trying to be awkward but, like many of us, who are in favour of leaving the EU, I often engage in ‘debate’ with people who voted remain – including family members. It helps if we can point to specific facts.
E,g. the case about grouping continental losses against UK profits for certain muktinationals
1. Repeal the EU Arrest Warrant
2. Any further additions to RoHS should be applied only to goods manufactured or imported after the 18 month notice period
The dilemma for Remoaners was always denying Brussels made our laws and then trying to justify Brussels’existence.
It still is. Just as soon as you accuse Brussels of having done something even mildly controversial they deny it was ever their responsibility. It was Mr Nobody in their book. They invalidated decades of work of Labour politicians and trade union leaders who seemingly did nothing whatsoever for workers Rights but instead relied on a European dictatorship to underpin that workers have to be paid for the work they do.
We really do need to repeal whatever regulation or law which sees certain people in say a town tripping off on various meetings to Europe where they discuss with other “delegates” all kinds of stuff which we never hear about. Some of them have relations in Europe so it amounts to a free expenses paid trip to get there. Convenient. But they do speak bits of the language you see.Very useful.Except there is no result for their work. No-one knows what they are for. I’ve met two in one town who do that. Then we have a kind of half-EU half-doesn’t involve the EU twinning of towns and cities with no doubt regulations or some kind of guidance as to what they are for. Well, Councillors have had a few free holidays and I guess our tax-payers money for Education has funded more free trips for those organising stuff. Yes , it should go a long way to stop hostilities and aerial carpet bombing by the UK of France in the future if we arrange for a 15-man band of trombone players to go blow their horns in Lyon in an old people’s home. Need to send a committee to discuss the trip first of course over a banquet with Lyon town council and it is only polite to invite their civic leaders and their families to stay perhaps in some teachers training hall in the UK when it’s the summer holidays and the students will have all scarpered back to their parents’ homes.
We could pay down the national debt if we disbanded the local EU mini-gravy train.
There are many rules and regulations that would automatically no longer apply once we exit the EU even if we only go as far as EFTA/EEA membership(not desirable but the fail safe position) . Also being able to decide on so many more matters that have hitherto been the remit of the technocrats in Brussels must be the crowning glory of Brexit. Remainers would not have us break our shackles that EU membership imposes upon us.
They fail to recognise that free trade and cooperation can be better achieved by need and persuasion as they believe it can only be done by coercion. The former is done by assent and allows it to change as circumstances change. The latter is the argument that only dictatorship can ensure the populace does what is best for them. True the populace is fickle and sometimes act perversely and do not always act in their own best interests. Democracy dictates that governments are obliged accept that situation. We have the political process to persuade the populace to act differently. It has it’s serious flaws which I will come to later. Dictatorships are no less fickle and perverse often more so.
So retaining freedom to choose and self determination is by far better than any method that imposes a particular vision, ideology or dogma. Something progressives, socialist and the EU fail to understand. They cynically use the democratic/political process to persuade the populace to take a course of action and then exploit it by institutionalise it and removing democratic elements from it so that which they cannot get by persuasion they can impose.
When we joined the EU 40 years ago we were persuaded to do so because the truth of it was withheld. Ever since the EU has never done anything by consent. A classic example of how if you give these type of people any power over us they go onto exploit it and build upon it.
It’s all BGO. Did the Project Fear protagonists really think we were so thick?
One thing Mrs May should include in her Article 50 letter is that EU public Procurement rules will cease to apply with immediate effect to any UK major project planned to complete two years or later after the date of the letter. She should also point out that many issues are for the UK to decide, eg. rights to UK waters under UNCLOS and are not EU business, immigration rules are for bi-lateral agreement and not EU business unless tied into an EU issue like access to the single market etc. etc.
She should also say that UK will decide on a case by case basis whether to accept any forthcoming EU policies, decisions, directives or regulations and in return will not participate in discussions or votes on them if considered not to be in Britain’s interests. Plus a list of directives issued but not yet implemented in UK law, eg., the ports directive, which UK will not enact.
All these and many other matters can be agreed by an exchange of letters, an MoU or other convenient formality, without waiting for an entire package to be agreed.
I think a Part of the Act must explain very clearly how EU-derived laws will be repealed or amended, after careful separate consideration of each one of course. An EU law which has been implemented through an Act can only be dealt with through another Act, any attempt to do it through a lesser measure could rightly face legal challenge. On the other hand an EU law which has been implemented through a Statutory Instrument could presumably be repealed or amended through either a new Statutory Instrument or a new Act. But it is going to get more complicated in the many cases where an EU law with direct effect has been implemented in the UK without any process at all in Parliament, either through administrative orders or court judgments. We don’t want it to become an endless struggle to defeat legal challenges, it needs to be sorted from the start.
