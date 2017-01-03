A state of alert

Most of my time in Parliament and government has been spent against the background of high states of alert. We have always been told there are real threats of terrorist violence against the UK state. Can we ever look forward to a time when this is no longer true? Is there a danger that the currency of a heightened state of alert is devalued by its longstanding nature?
I took the threats very seriously when they came from the IRA. Escaping from the bombing of the Grand Hotel in Brighton unscathed, and avoiding the attack on Downing Street made the threats real and visible. The more generalised threat from ISIL has so far not materialised in the same way in Westminster and Whitehall, though the government would accuse people of complacency if they think its lack of success so far means it is not an effective and real future danger.
The problems with a continued heightened state of alert are how do you keep people suitably vigilant against an evil day when the threat takes on material form? How do you answer the criticism that open borders makes the threat more likely, as there are patterns of behaviour with extremists coming and going to training grounds and command groups in Middle Eastern countries before entering the UK to undertake violent assault.
The dilemma any democratic state faces when responding to a terrorist threat is how do you balance the wish to keep open your society, to preserve your freedoms of speech and assembly, without creating such easy conditions for evil to flourish. If the state tightens security too much and interrupts normal life in the interests of security it can lead to a backlash from those who cherish civil liberties and become suspicious of the extent of the threat and the best way to respond to it. If the state does too little, and there is an assault, then the converse criticism holds sway.
I come to the simple conclusion that as democrats we believe in talking through and voting on our differences, not allowing resort to violence to prosecute disagreements. That is why we need to offer diplomacy and education rather than bombs as our contribution to the various peace processes underway in the Middle East. That is why we need to ask whether violence does simply beget more violence of a kind which can damage our own social fabric. In the meantime we need to be grateful to those intelligence services that have intercepted past plots, and hope they continue to do so. We also need to improve our border controls to deal with extremists wishing to come here.
What education, for whom, how?
What education, for whom, how?
2. ” … threats of terrorist violence …”
I do wonder, even in the UK, how many people are already too scared to say what they think, and to discuss real world political and religious issues.
The United Kingdom has a proud history in the world from China, Malaysia, India, South America, Africa, Middle East to Ireland. Even Canadian aboriginals, several days trek away, from small settlements have felt our kindnesses. Russia too. Foreigners have got to know us really well. We have made friends everywhere.
It is no surprise that so very few people here have become “radicalised” and those who have choose to go elsewhere to practice their radicalism..Syria..and then come back to Mother UK and rest amongst their friends and fellow countrymen
Yes. I remember the IRA campaigns. Real bombs. Real threats. We weren’t anywhere near as alarmed as we seem to be now.
Or, indeed, extremists wishing to come back here…
What we do with these scumbags on their return is surely the biggest question that our human rights loving masters must face today. Surely they should be gaoled or deported upon re-entry? Surely they should not benefit from British benefits after they have, in effect, renounced their citizenship in favour of another State? That Mohammed Abrini,the Belgium terror mastermind, was able to fund attacks using money still being given as benefits to a man, absent and fighting in Syria is very worrying.
Agreed. However, that leaves the problem of whether we should do more when overseas conflicts remain intractable to diplomacy and education. To my mind we are left, ideally, one option: the use of overwhelming force to occupy and govern such territories in a civilised manner. If that is not acceptable then we have to butt out and watch the violence and slaughter from a safe distance rather than send in token forces to be slaughtered by one side or another. I say this because the conflicts we see have only limited effect on our key national interests. I don’t believe we should be told to butt out AND take the consequences in the form of refugees. Our obligation under the UN Convention is to keep the safe only with the aim of returning them to their lands when danger subsides. That justifies the use of force in the first place.
I agree with all you say, but nothing much is being done about the threat to the people of the UK. There are plenty of ‘warnings’ about the high likelihood of an attack, but this never translates into action. I blame the current situation squarely on our Leaders of the past few years. We have allowed people to go out and train in terrorist camps, and then come back into this country, as if nothing has happened. If the public have expressed their worries about this, we have been told that everything is being done to keep us safe. Talk about shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted!!!
It is obvious that no one in Government has a clue what to do about it. Our Security Services work night and day to prevent a catastrophe. We would be nowhere without them. We have nothing to thank our Politicians for, It is no thanks to them, that the UK has not had a tragic incident in the last few months.
Perhaps we would feel a bit more secure if Mrs May had not made those 10,000 policemen redundant whilst she was Home Secretary? It cannot be because we do not have enough money to pay for them. As at the same time we can give aid to India a country that is rich enough to have its own foreign aid programme. The “Times of India” link below shows who is currently benefitting from the Indian government’s largesse http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/India-boosts-aid-to-other-countries/articleshow/51248139.cms
@Dame Rita Webb
Yes, foreign aid wasted also highlighted here.
Agreed we need to get less involved in other peoples conflicts if they do not directly threaten our interests.
Certainly we should help with diplomacy and genuine humanitarian aid if that is a sensible option.
Given the world is such a dangerous place at the moment, it makes complete sense to police our entry points, borders, and shores with competent staff.
Can never understand why successive governments still want to cut the armed services to the bone and beyond, then fail to use some of the competent and experienced personnel who have been made redundant, to strengthen our unfit for purpose border force.
The first line of defence is of course to stop entry of people who wish us harm.
More Patrol boats and aircraft needed to police our waters 24/7.
Shame Cameron cut up the nimrods, yes they were old but at least they filled a void until new could be in service.
Same with regard to the harriers on carriers.
Disjointed thinking yet again by the powers that be.
Good morning.
Well one way to help keep us all safe is to not allow those who go to places like Syria, and return.
The treat of the IRA was against the UK as a whole and the government in particular. It came from a particular community that did not wish to be part of the UK. Their fight, as it were, was for freedom. Obviously no one condones their methods but the partition of Ireland was a problem past Parliamentarians chose to avoid and place upon later generations.
Today the threat comes in many forms, or levels, and is not necessarily politically motivated. It is not directed at government as this is deemed too well protected. Their attacks are, as we have so tragically seen in London and elsewhere, are directed at the populace at large. This is done not to achieve any goal / objective, but to kill or intimidate as many people as possible. This threat is real and on going and until the UK government throw off its PC shackles we are all in for a rough time.
Border controls! What border controls? The govt is now building towns, yes towns announced today, to support its mass immigration policy! Not hospitals or schools or other infrastructure. If the govt cannot accurately count people in and out what confidence is there in providing security? Over 860,000 NI numbers issued last year yet the Govt claims an estimate of 330,000!
We saw the tragedy in Germany where the murderer travelled across three borders free to do as he pleased and by luck shot in Italy! security services did not know he was there. Merkel’s new answer to her applying unilateral mass immigration policy is compassion. Security, get real.We do not even have the resources at borders or in policing to cope. crime is not coming down, people are not reporting it because of the poor response they receive.
The problem really is trust.
Without terrorists ruining it, you can trust people to behave when they board a plane, when they sit outside in the sub at a cafe in Paris, when they go to a Party Conference in Brighton.
With terrorism rampant, however, you get armed police in the street (how long before we get another Menendez?) Life gets more controlled. Schools become places where children are monitored for their thoughts, places where religion is all but banned. People become suspicious…
And the Councils use anti terrorist measures for people who let their dog foul the street.
We could make a start by getting rid of known threats and stop importing more from an alien culture.
I’ve just been reading how we’re handing cash out from the Foreign Aid budget. There’s no wonder the world thinks our streets are paved in gold.
We keep hearing how the security services have foiled this or that plot yet BinLadens mate is allowed to stay although linked to terrorism.
What’s happened to our human rights John.
The Northern areas of both Africa and Arabia are unstable due to the maniacal need by lead parties in the West to impose democracy…forcefully. Add the Israeli/Palestine constant conflict. Various touch papers have been lit nearby and almost unexpectedly the leaders of the EU and supporters have enabled thousands of weak individuals to arrive in Europe. These are the very individuals that should have fought for their lands.
I cannot imagine why we should feel safe in Europe particularly with a huge bunch of useless males loafing around. Perhaps it won’t be multi spectacular killing/maiming events…it’ll be anything from harassment/abuse to random murders though. No amount of knee jerk new housing/benefits will fix this situation. This problem has been building in our cities for ages…now added to! The solution isn’t gentle education either…for the most part.
” We also need to improve our border controls to deal with extremists wishing to come here. ”
This is the most relevant sentence John. By leaving the EU we can have more say over our borders but must get into place real means of controlling them. The open seas and smuggling people into the country in lorries on the ferries are the easiest ways for people to enter the UK at the moment. I am sure more people than we know of are being smuggled in every day. Security somehow needs to be tightened and when these people are found, they need to be swiftly removed instead of being allowed to disappear into the ether. One has to ask the question why all these ‘refugees’ don’t have papers. What are they trying to hide?
Well government so often can make things worse by inconveniencing the public and over frightening people by exaggerating the risks. There is actually rather little that the authorities can do to deter people driven by absurd religious beliefs, people who have no care even for their own lives.
If you protect one target they can just attack another unprotected one. We cannot protect all potential targets, buses, trains, crowds, shops, schools, universities, discos, restaurants and the likes. It has to be looked at in terms of overall statistics, the police’s roll is largely for better intelligence, not exaggerating the threat on behalf of the terrorists, nor inconveniencing the public and just to tend to the injured and clear up after the event. Getting religions and social cleavages out of schools would help too, by Theresa May seem to likes these.
We could save far more lives just by restructuring the NHS so that it is less appalling than it currently is. It is very clear what would work here and it would save money to if done sensibly. But Cameron even with his priority in three letters N H S did not even try and doubtless May will not either. One point three million staff, yet they cannot even do simple hip and knee operations promptly as needed, nor can you even get to see a doctor promptly or be seen at casualty without a huge three hour wait.
Unfortunately the threat is real and our security services have been doing a great job. A young lady who lived near me in a leafy road in your constituency was sentenced to life imprisonment just a year ago for plotting attacks with her boyfriend. They were pretty dumb and easy to catch but I’m sure there are more sophisticated attacks being planned.
The trouble is that the state doesn’t know when to stop surveillance. The terrorist legislation gets used by local councils to catch fly tippers and people who leave their dog poop uncollected. The Food Standards Agency can now view my entire internet browsing history. We have no privacy left and politicians such as Mrs. May accept no bounds on their power and Parliament is supine.
I see it is reported in the media we are now giving away (taxpayer) cash and financing credit type cards for Pakistani citizens to spend as they wish, under our Foreign Aid Policy.
When will this spending madness end John ?
Those who require much needed physical and mental health care here meanwhile seem to be ignored, because we are told there is lack of funding.
It’s a strange world, the one some politicians live in !
Give that man in charge a Gong, Oh I forgot, he’s already got one !
No wonder the people are getting fed up with the establishment.
Common values and culture created the conditions to bring our country into existence, which gave us collective security. Unfortunately our modern political class thought they new better and sought to enrich us with diversity under the guise of multiculturalism, which is just a long word for tribalism and clearly not conducive for collective security.
In order to make this enriched multicultural place work we are going to have to endure more onerous security measures, already the threat of terrorism and violence is being normalised with the Changing of the Guards and Parliament retreating behind concrete bollards ( I came across a family film of some Oz friends who visited London and took a film of No 10 standing opposite it , we wouldn’t be allowed any where near it now) , and further erosion of what we thought were our rights, such as free speech restricted under the fear of being done for ‘hate’ speech, a particularly Orwellian concept that would have horrified our forefathers.
Bringing someone in from a country your airforce has just bombed could have foreseen consequences.
The terrorists want to cause terror, fear and to disrupt normal life as much as possible. The authorities, by their over reaction, are mainly assisting and encouraging the terrorists in these aims.
About three thousand people die in the UK every single day, from all sorts of causes, many are avoidable. We have to put terrorism into perspective it is not statistically a high risk. Also do not let the authorities augment it, as their current approach tends to do.
Some deaths and injuries are far more easily prevented than others, we are surely better concentrating any spending on these areas.
Mr Redwood .Do the words stable door and bolted ring a bell? “the State” have got us in to this nightmare and now we are asked by the “State” to be vigilant .No government in this country for the past 60 years have listened to the people and unfortunately we are reaping what they have sown .A plague on all their houses.
By voting for UNSC Resolution 2334 is the UK now fully behind the Arab goal to exterminate Israel completely?
@ Bob
If we are, we do so at our peril. It will show what is all bad about so called UK diplomacy.
The UK cannot be all things to all people all of the time.
Sometimes you have to stand shoulder to shoulder with your friends.
Sophisticated communications have changed to such an extent that the response mechanism has had to follow suit . Inevitably these changes invoke into our day to day lives ; we can no longer expect our democratic state to be what it was . The public must have a protective umbrella and the forces that provide it must be there with legal approval .
The huge influx to the population as the result of uncontrolled migration has introduced new threats ; the ordinary policeman on the beat is no longer an adequate way to control things . Our society is more diverse and the practices that now exist are more difficult to trace and control ; added to this mixture is the availability of drugs . Parliament and the law are the first lines of attack ; all our defence resources are only going to be effective if this support exists .
Perhaps if the British government stopped interfering in the Middle East, stopped supporting terrorist groups in Syria and elsewhere and stopped supplying arms to awful dictators we might have some measure of peace.
So explain Germany. They have been non interventionist, almost pacifist since WW11, they have even welcomed a million migrants, but now they are being subjected to terrorist attacks. Why?
Why exactly should some people get houses at 20% below market value while others get nothing and have to pay taxes in order to provide this subsidy for others?
What is needed is more houses (or fewer people) not silly childish gimmicks like this from the government. Relax planning and building controls, more competition in banking, cheaper utility connections, no planning gain or low cost housing requirements (which are just yet more back door taxes).
I am not sure that Bobby’s on the beat would improve an intelligence dilemma . I have been reading a Mc Nab novel over the holidays and although fiction threw out many scenarios and we cannot get carried away with the seemingly unreal , the writer himself was ex army who was aware of the typical types of undercover situations . We obviously need to let M15/6 handle these situations in conjunction with European services and hope that other countries will not merely let things happen without sharing information due to the power it would give them .
You cannot discuss this subject without addressing the ‘elephant in the room’ and that is of course the (arrival of some Islamic extremists ed). For years governments of all persuasions have had a curious attitude to immigration from Muslim countries and we have seen recently in the shape of Mrs Merkel that the open door policy continues. We have seen the disastrous outcome in Germany with several terror based attacks, most recently in Berlin.
The paradox is that we read constantly of warnings from governments and security services about terrorists posing as immigrants and yet we open the doors to them. Very strange indeed ? I always thought the first duty of any government was to protect the safety of its citizens but it seems governments across the EU have brushed this aside and replaced it with asking the population to be more vigilant after their own policies let in terrorists. So that’s OK then ? / Sarc