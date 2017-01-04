Will real incomes get badly squeezed?

It is now conventional wisdom amongst economic forecasters, pundits and many journalists that 2017 will see substantial price rises thanks to the fall in the pound, leading to a squeeze of real incomes. The recession many of them foresaw for this winter has in their minds just been delayed – and maybe moderated – into 2017 as they await the bad news they confidently forecast.
These gloomsters underestimate several trends. The first is they fail to acknowledge that more of the fall in the pound occurred between June 2015 and April 2016 than has happened since the Brexit vote. They need to tell us why shop prices were still down at the end of 2016 compared to a year earlier, when over a year had already passed from a substantial fall in sterling. The second is they underestimate the very competitive conditions in world goods markets. China and others have been in large oversupply for many months, leading to weak prices for their goods.
The third is they have not caught up with the huge competition in UK retail stemming from big increases in floor space in recent years. The advent of whole new large shopping centres like Westfield in London have intensified the pressure to capture the consumer pounds and forced more price competition on shops. The fourth is the even more intense competition coming from internet retailing. The large retailers themselves are having to cut their own margins and prices on traditional sales in stores just to keep and grow their share of the digital pound.
Some of the prices being offered eighteen months after the pound began its fall and six months after the Brexit vote are very good, providing cheap products well below the prices of mid 2015. Overall last year shop prices fell again. Retail is about endless promotion, with continuous offers, discounts and email communications to long mailing lists of people who have once bought in the past from the retailer in question. Price is central to many of the offers, and retailers are afraid any increases in price will lose them valued market share.
Whilst it is certainly true that the RPI will rise this year, much of this will be due to the oil price and other commodities which have started rising sharply in recent months. The effect from lower sterling is likely to be more muted, as it has proved so far from a currency devaluation that started eighteen months ago. With jobs up, overtime up, bonuses up and wages up I expect real incomes to end 2017 higher than they began despite the rise in petrol and diesel prices.
Sir Ivan Rogers attacks ‘muddled thinking’ in resignation letter as Theresa May expected to appoint new EU ambassador who ‘believes in Brexit’
There’s only one person for this post and that’s Mr Farage, you know it makes sense he wouldn’t let the eu walked all over him, Mrs May as to put the country first and what a man to spearhead it, after all it was him and UKIP that scared the government into giving us the referendum
Yes it will be interesting to see what happens in 2017, the economists have gone out on a limb with their sharply lower GDP forecast. Of course if they are wrong there will be no consequences for them and they will just say “Well we haven’t actually left the EU yet, just wait …”.
I have a sense of foreboding about Brexit (always have) but would vote for it again. The events since June 23rd are certainly nothing like as catastrophic as they were warning us it would be (I am aware that Brexit has not yet happened.)
Dear John–You were good on the box yesterday but did not go nearly far enough–to say that Rogers’ heart wasn’t in it did not go nearly far enough–On a scale of nought to 10 we want people at 11. “Heart not in” implies he is at nought whereas in fact he is nearer minus 10. He has clearly gone completely native and I agree with Nigel Farage that we want him and his like meaning the whole Foreign Office out of it. A pox on “EU experience”–That is precisely what we do not need–We don’t need an Ambassador to tell us that the 27 or most of them resent our leaving but it is their own fault plus his because it is not difficult to see why Cameron’s so-called negotiations were in between a non-event and a disaster. We absolutely must have people totally committed to getting out ASAP. Rogers and his “10 years”–why not 100 years?–was ridiculous. How could the Conservative Party have ended up with two Remainers in charge? It is as if we are fighting with one arm tied behind our back. Despite the drama, Rogers is not exactly going to get out–Unfortunately he will be found another lucrative sinecure of a place where he can continue to spout. There is no room for sentimentality on something so important and he should have been thrown out.
More drivel from radio 4, on the (essentially non existent) gender pay gap this morning. Of course women tend to earn less from about 30. When they have children many tend to choose part time jobs or jobs that fit in with their lifestyle. Women without children already earn more than men.
It is simply the work life balance choices some women sensibly make. It makes little sense for most to do otherwise, or to commute long distances. Many just want to spend more time with their children anyway.
Why does the BBC take the wrong line on nearly every issue, a bit like Theresa May so far.
I see the new London Mayor wants to cancel most of the Boris buses. They are hugely expensive and not a patch on the original. They have closing doors so you cannot jump on and off, which was the main advantage of the old ones. Doubtless OTT health and safety and the compensation lawyers yet again.
Yet more money down the drain by our inept state sector.
Of course government inflation numbers fail to include cost of housing so are completely misleading. We have lived through a recent period of mega inflation if you include housing costs.
Still at least Sir Ivan Rogers has gone. What about Carney and all the very many others, at the top of the state sector, who think in this muddled Ivan Rogers way. I see he is an Oxford Modern History chap just like the dire George Osborne.
World War II only lasted six years yet negotiation of a deal with the EU takes 10+ years. If the EU is that incompetent and dysfunctional it is certain is good to be leaving.
If we are actually leaving under the dithering T May.
Local TV news ran a piece yesterday based in Oxford on exactly this, forecasting price rises later in the year, so ‘get your bargains now while you can’. They attempted to provide an alternative view, but not that this may not happen – instead they had a brief interview with a businessman who made cheese who said he was planning to export and open an outlet in ‘Singapore of all places’.
Why he should have said ‘of all places’ I don’t know. Sounds insulting to me. It may demonstrate an attitude problem among some business towards selling overseas and thinking internationally. Many people imagine that we are the centre of the world, fools that they are.
I think it’s about time we had a tv channel solely for Brexit because I don’t think its just me but I’m getting pretty cheesed off with the Brexit bashing by the BBC/Sky and other tv channels and eu loving rags, all we are being bombarded with at the moment is about the guy leaving the negotiating, enough is enough we are leaving, if there was a petition to stop the BBC licence fee I would sign it,
It seems that oil prices will remain volatile because it is not certain that the recent OPEC agreement to restrict output will hold. Iran, Iraq and now Libya are all keen to raise output by amounts that threaten to undermine the agreement. Furthermore recent oil price rises will encourage the US fracking industry to resume production in fields that had been shut down.
Reply – Yes. the Libya Sahara field is a large resource coming back on stream outside the OPEC quota limits
I am pleased to see that Friends of the Earth have been obliged by the ASA to stop peddling fake news over fracking.
Inflation in Germany rose from 0.8 in November to 1.7 in December. UK latest figure was 1.2.