Things I do not like about the single market

My time as Single Market Minister turned me into a strong critic of the single market we were meant to be creating. I had accepted the verdict of the 1975 referendum where people voted to stay in a common market, and did my best to help bring it about. The more involved I became, the more I realised the EU model was more bureaucracy and government than market. The Single market programme was used to extend EU power and control over more and more areas of business and life, often without helping business to compete or succeed.
Practically every item we were asked to negotiate caused problems to UK businesses. I was regularly lobbied to put off, amend or water down the proposals by large companies. A good week’s work was successfully lobbying other member states and the Commission to make sure something adverse did not happen. Various proposals were kept in limbo for many years, as lots of member states agreed with us they were not desirable. Other proposals were more difficult to arrest, as a majority of member states would go along with them. The careful construction of a blocking minority took time and effort.
The whole structure was based on the misleading idea that you need a comprehensive set of law codes regulating so many facets of life to be able to trade with each other. As far as I was concerned all I wanted to complete the common market others had voted for was the acceptance that if a product was of merchandisable quality in one country, the home country, it could be offered for sale in the other countries in the Union. Customers would make up their own minds as to its quality, desirability and value for money. Instead the EU wanted to control in minute detail not just the products, but also the workforces, environments, transport systems and much else vaguely related to producing the goods. Soon the Union also wanted a defence policy, a security policy, a foreign policy and all matters that a state undertakes.
When negotiating there was an assumption shared by most that the EU did want an agreement. The Commission had hundreds of ideas of things it wanted to control and regulate, and it kept pushing them forwards to get them ticked off its list of things to do and powers to assume. It exploited the weakness of member states in the structure. Only the Commission could make and draft a proposal. The Commission could use the rotating Presidencies to push different draft laws, depending on the preferences of each Presidency country. It was one way traffic towards ever more EU power.
The Commission was not interested in repeal or amendment of past laws that did not work well. When pressed for repeals, they usually came up with the idea of creating a large portmanteau Directive in place of lots of more limited ones, so it could both announce various repeals and still end up with more power overall. As the figures show, there was no increase in the UK growth rate in the years after we joined the EEC, and no improvement in the growth rate after they completed the Single market in 1992. Indeed, the longer term UK growth rate fell after 1972 and again after 1992. That was not surprising given the nature of the law making programme they jokingly called a market. Common EU policies like the Fishing and Agriculture policy were damaging to us, and the dear energy policy has made the EU less competitive. The European Exchange Rate Mechanism and the Euro of course conspired to depress growth for many member states.
8 Comments
I guess MPs will be heading for London. Some will have been plotting the next move in thwarting democracy. Carrier pigeons will have been sent avoiding MI6 desk bottom sitters. Journalists will have sourced informers to the Supreme Court. Will they won’t they,- will have been worked out over a gin and tonic ( with herbs..not for the masses ). We, they think, will know our Fate in January over Brexit. Blind-folded to their own Fate.
Of course Poland, the Baltics and southern EU-Europe will seek to dump their over-produced apples and other agricultural produce on someone not the UK. Well Russia is still there. Tiresome for their goods to be silently shipped via Belarus and even associate member Ukraine ( for a price ) to Russia.
The Single Market is and was a myth. Massive blue chip companies have ONE market, completely open and free: the Single Bribe Market!
Big companies in the USA and in the EU are in the thick of it…just look to the internet.
We are shadow boxing in the UK
The more one considers the people on Cameron’s honours list (almost all given to the losing “remain” side and with virtually none for the winning “leave” side) the more it and he stinks to high heaven. Has the man no shame at all?
I suppose he did at least have the decency to resign, unlike the even more toxic, punishment budget threatening, IHT ratter and economic illiterate George Osborne.
Brexit call was Bank’s Michael Fish moment admits BoE chief economist in the Telegraph today.
Only one of many such errors from the BoE and their economics experts surely the banking crash was a rather more significant error? They still seem to think the UK banking sector is working just fine and lending freely (circa 0.2% interest if you lend to them yet anything up to 150 times this if you actually want to borrow).
Why are Carney and the rest of them still in their jobs?
Frazer Nelson in the Telegraph today says:-
“Mrs May is in the enviable position of being a remainer who is trusted completely by Brexiteers”
Well hardly, I and many others do not trust her not one thou why should we. Only months ago she was lying to voters that they has control of their borders (even while in the EU) through Schengen, This in order to try to deceive them into a remain vote. Furthermore after a long period (and a poor and essentially dishonest record) as Home Secretary. Her decisions and her sense of direction since becoming PM have been dire, left wing, interventionist and totally misguided.
Hammond, her poor & remainer choice for Chancellor is, it seems so far, more of Osborne’s failed tax borrow and piss down the drain, central wage control, sugar tax, IHT ratting agenda just continued. I do not think she is trusted at all by sensible Brexiteers.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/05/wooing-leavers-2017-mrs-may-must-offer-brexit-remainers/
Rather more sense from Allister Heath though.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/05/shell-shocked-civil-service-simply-not-job-brexit/
Nor most of our politicians alas.
I’d never guessed that Germany would follow through with what you describe in this post. My seven years in both Holland and Germany in the 60’s/70’s revealed nought. Both countries appeared to be rather neat and tidy as far as I could see..many jobs and very good housing. It rather guided me to the EEC…fooled! The damage the EU has done to its southern states is unforgivable and will cost greatly and no doubt we will have to pay them out of that….if ever? The episode should,I hope, cause a Trump-alike here…eventually?
Presumably even if you trade with it under WTO rules ones products and services have to comply with whatever rules, standards etc they come up with so not certain of the point you are making? The Comission is not going to change so what us your solution?