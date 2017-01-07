The Bank’s Michael Fish moment

It was good to see the Bank of England confessing its mistakes in being far too pessimistic about the UK’s economic prospects in 2016. As they seek to correct the record, they need to look again at their so called gravity model for predicting the impact of European trade on the UK economy and the alleged damage leaving the single market could do. The model does not seem to attribute enough significance to common language, which is especially important in service trade.
Their conclusion that the UK will be hit over the longer term by leaving the single market is based on a dubious model and inappropriate data. The model assumes that a country trades more easily with a country it is close to. The Treasury analysed the impact on trade for all the members of the EU post war. Of course the EU had a more positive impact on those who joined early, when world tariffs were higher, than it did on the UK which joined later after world tariffs had come under GATT. More particularly, trade was boosted substantially for relatively poor closed economies in East Europe when they joined and started trading properly with the west for the first time. The UK’s experience of gains from single market membership have been much less than these two different dominant cases used in the data.
The numbers show that the UK growth rate did not accelerate either on joining the EU or on completing the single market. It is difficult from this past evidence to argue that the longer term growth rate will therefore slow when we leave.
We now know that the Treasury vector autoregressive model for the first two years after the Brexit vote was also hopelessly wrong. The establishment now accepts this and is busy changing its forecasts for the period June 2016-2018. It is high time they also acknowledged the weaknesses of the model and the data used for the longer term predictions. Had they applied their gravity model to our trade with the rest of the world it would presumably have said we need free trade deals with all those countries, which in turn requires us to leave the EU.
10 Comments
“British taxpayers’ money will no longer be used to fund an Ethiopian girl band, the government has said.”
The “no longer be used” bit is scary. Who had the daft idea in the first place?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-38538631
“…the Treasury vector autoregressive model for the first two years after the Brexit vote was also hopelessly wrong.The establishment now accepts this and is busy changing its forecasts for the period June 2016-2018. ”
My word, do these people actually use terms/titles such as “Treasury vector autoregressive model” on their nonsense? Sounds like something a Vogon would toss you out into space for uttering.” “Vector autogressive” indeed, he deserves to die!””
Coincidentally we also ran a news item on the Bank of England this morning.
Your viewers may be interested to hear what the BoE’s Chief Economist actually said and they can view the video on our site. Astonishingly he actually used the term “it’s a fair cop” when asked about the “economic hurricane” which the Bank predicted if we voted Leave and which hasn’t materialised.
It’s deeply regrettable in our view that the Bank’s Chief Economist feels able to make light of their very poor record last year.
The link is here:
http://facts4eu.org/news_jan_2017.shtml#BoE_admits_brexit_forecasts_were_wrong
Indeed proximity is far less relevant for trade now that shipping things by sea or air can be so cheap, and data can be sent instantly and virtually for free. Proximity is only really relevant for heavy and cheap products particularly ones where the products vary and delivery is required quickly on demand, so that long distance shipping by sea is too slow by air too expensive and a continuous supply such as for coal is not possible . There are not that many such products.
Why on earth do the BBC radio 4 get people like Vicky Price (C Huhne’s ex wife) to comment on this issue rather than a sound economist like Patrick Minford? She had nothing sensible to say.
Famously, economic experts had a model for how companies worked, how their performance should be analysed, their progress or otherwise could be predicted.Then came social media like Facebook; then came companies like Amazon. Most agree they were misunderstood: there was no model which applied. They tried to apply models of course but the message came back from their models that they could not succeed. Well they did. Even yesterday one famous pundit stated that Amazon cannot be analysed using traditional schemata . “It just works!”
Heaven knows how the BoE is going to adjust its models to cope with and allow for the Trump phenomenon. Honest institutions simply say they do not know what will happen but believe he will turn their world upside down. We will see.
Perhaps the BoE should play cards or hangman instead of wasting time with models in the next month or two.
A new app has been developed.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/01/06/app-warns-investors-donald-trump-tweets-companies/
No joke. The BoE should make sure they are armed with it and take it into Parliamentary Committee meetings on their devices if allowed to be switched on so they are less likely to make fools of themselves. Their way of thinking ( models ) is reminiscent of the adherents of film-cameras when digital cameras came along. With some justification, the old cameras were said to enable creativity. Edit-programs like Photoshop were said to be cheating too. Well some elements of the film darkroom could have been said to have been cheating .
It hurts when the world moves on and your hobbies and thoughts become redundant overnight. Hard to move on for all of us.
The BoE should put its old box-brownie model in a drawer.
So we can conclude that since the so called single market we have paid a net contribution of over £120 billion which equates to a 7%tax on all our exports.
There’s no wonder big business likes the EU as the taxpayers pay for access and subsidise their employees.
Only politicians would see this as a good deal.
What is this nonsense? John, why don’t you simply admit what we all know to be true? The Bank of England were intimately involved in a political strategy (no doubt formulated and run from Number 10) to deceive and frighten people to vote to stay within the EU.
This debate about the accuracy or not of B of E forecasts is meaningless and designed to deflect attention away from the subjectivity and pro-EU bias of Carney and his central bank civil servants
The British people who voted to leave the EU care not one jot for Carney and his apologies because as we all know his forecasts and those of his underlings were not delivered with honesty but delivered with an intent to undermine confidence in the UK and to terrify people
The last 12 months have exposed a clique in this nation and across the western world whose only aim is the accumulation and transition of power from one like minded elite to another. Trump and decent British people rose up to stamp down on that anti-democratic movement
As an aside I believe May and her anti-UK pro-EU rabble will betray the democratic will of the British people and find a method or process (in collusion with unaccountable EU politicians and pro-EU UK civil servants) which will deny the UK from becoming a truly sovereign and independent nation once again.
I want my country to become a country on an equal footing with the USA, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, China, Argentina, Israel, Cuba, Paraguay, Ivory Coast etc etc etc. All free and independent nations whose domestic law reigns supreme and unencumbered by external influences
We need to see the Queen intervene, incite a constitutional crisis and force the PM to adhere and implement the result of the EU referendum
Fair comments but shaky conclusion: whether using gravity model or VAR models, finding that “we need free trade deals with all those countries, which in turn requires us to leave the EU” is not guaranteed and might have required as much tweaking of the random terms in those models. The only reasonable conclusion (and very British): wait and see.
For anyone interested “Aid on the Edge of Chaos” by B. Ramalingam is a very readable primer.