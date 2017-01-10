Winter and the NHS

Jeremy Hunt yesterday gave a honest and detailed account of the state of the NHS and its response to winter demand. He told us just how big the increase in demand for care and treatment has been. There are 9m more visits to A and E than in 2000; He reminded us that there are 340,000 more people over 80 than in 2010, the age group needing most NHS care. He explained how more and more people go to A and E at the hospital, when quite often they do not need hospital treatment. Around one third of those who attend A and E do not need to be there but could be dealt with by a GP or other local health professional. Despite the large increase in demand, most hospitals and trusts are coping a little better than last year. A few Trusts are performing very badly, have poor records on keeping people waiting and are being placed into special measures to improve them.
The NHS has a target of no-one waiting more than four hours at A and E. Clearly if on admission the person needs urgent treatment, that is what they should get without waiting 4 hours. The NHS recruited 1600 extra doctors and 3000 more nurses this year, to help cope. Since 2010 there has been an increase of 11,400 doctors and 11,200 nurses overall. The NHS also commissioned more GP consultations for the holiday period to try to reduce the pressures on A and E. Over Christmas and over New Year 150,000 medical staff were on duty in hospitals to deal with all the cases.
Clearly we need to continue to expand the NHS to deal with extra demand. We also need to help users of the NHS understand how it is organised and how it is best to use it. All UK citizens should be registered with a GP, and should normally use the GP as the first point of call for diagnosis and possible treatment. The GP should be the gatekeeper to the hospital system. Only where someone has a bad accident or a serious looking medical condition happens suddenly should they seek direct access to the hospital via A and E. We offer free emergency provision to anyone in our country.
New migrants to the UK should seek doctor registration for the free NHS as soon as they have legally settled here. Anyone not qualifying for free treatment should be informed of their need to hold insurance or to be ready to pay for non emergency treatment should they need any whilst staying in the UK.
Please can we have your views on the current sinister moves to try to totally destroy the free press in the UK?
New migrants to the UK should not be eligible for free health care unless their country offers similar treatment for UK citizens. If they cannot afford care and do not qualify for free treatment why are they here? Why should we pay for them? Would they pay for us?
I can tell you haven’t been needing to use the NHS much recently.
“Free at the point of care” is utterly impossible when we insist on delivering an International Health Service. The NHS has outlived its original objectives and is doomed to failure. The same is true of the Ambulance service – one family called them out around 2,500 times last year leading to to just 10 (or so) journeys to hospital. And throwing even more money at an organisation which is so big (1.4million employees!) it is impossible to manage is insane. Charging for health services is inevitable and in my opinion would lead to significant increases in efficiency. I might even get a local hospital in my town of 400,000 people!
Since when was flying into the UK from Nigeria to have a baby an emergency? This seems to be a regular event at one South London hospital and the system seems quite happy that it continues with no chance of collecting payment and, presumably, a child which presumably can claim UK citizenship.
Extended personal experience of these pressures over the past twelve months support two facts : far too many people are attending A&E with petty conditions needing home medication only, and far too many foreigners are visiting the country simply to benefit from the NHS. These are the two factors causing the greatest pressure. I am sure Jeremy Hunt is well aware of both but resolving them will require guts and skill. I am sure he has those qualities.
GP as gatekeeper for A&E?
Job done then as it’s getting increasingly difficult to get an appointment. Around here the sick have to personally queue in the surgery at 0730 every morning. Don’t bother phoning it won’t work.
Why is it not possible to book an advance appointment for non urgent afflictions surely one doctor can be put aside for this.
Also in the telegraph the Editorial today:- Mrs May must stand up for free speech.
Well we shall see. She has got nearly every one of her decisions wrong so far since taking over, let’s hope she at least gets this one right.
Corbyn seem to heading towards a cap on earning for top workers. Not a good idea. What is needed is far better shareholder control mechanisms over top pay.
Doubtless Theresa Miliband will favour the former approach given her record so far.