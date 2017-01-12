Consultation on night flight restrictions at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted

By johnredwood | Published: January 12, 2017

I enclose a copy of a letter I have received from Lord Ahmad, the Aviation Minister: 170112 – Lord Ahmad – Dear Colleague MPs – Consultation on Night Flights Restrictions – 2017 to 2022.

He explains that the Government has opened a consultation on night flight restrictions at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.

The consultation is available here: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/night-flight-restrictions-at-gatwick-heathrow-and-stansted. It closes on 28 February 2017.

Constituents may wish to make representations to the Government during the formal consultation period.

