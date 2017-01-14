More money for West Berkshire and Wokingham road maintenance

There are too many potholes and fraying road edges around the area. I have been pressing the government for more cash to help our Councils repair and maintain the roads to a good standard. A stitch in time can also save nine, sparing us higher cost and more delay for bigger repairs later.

Yesterday I was notified that West Berkshire will receive a total of £5 million for 2017-18 and Wokingham £3.1 million. The bulk comes from the regular maintenance budget, but there are additions from the recently established pothole fund and some from the new National Investment Productivity fund. I have urged along with other MPs that these new funds for economic improvement should allow some spending on roads as part of the package.

I look forward to seeing the results as the Councils work out the best way of spending it.

(W Berks £3.836m road maintenance, £336,000 pothole fund, £833,000 National Infrastructure Fund equals £5m; Wokingham £2.6m road maintenance, £203,000 potholes, £537,000 National Infrastructure)