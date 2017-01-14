More money for West Berkshire and Wokingham road maintenance

By johnredwood | Published: January 14, 2017

There are too many potholes and fraying road edges around the area. I have been pressing the government for more cash to help our Councils repair and maintain the roads to a good standard. A stitch in time can also save nine, sparing us higher cost and more delay for bigger repairs later.

Yesterday I was notified that West Berkshire will receive a total of £5 million for 2017-18 and Wokingham £3.1 million. The bulk comes from the regular maintenance budget, but there are additions from the recently established pothole fund and some from the new National Investment Productivity fund. I have urged along with other MPs that these new funds for economic improvement should allow some spending on roads as part of the package.

I look forward to seeing the results as the Councils work out the best way of spending it.

(W Berks £3.836m road maintenance, £336,000 pothole fund, £833,000 National Infrastructure Fund equals £5m;  Wokingham £2.6m road maintenance, £203,000 potholes, £537,000 National Infrastructure)

This entry was posted in Wokingham and West Berkshire Issues. Bookmark the permalink. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

  • About John Redwood


    John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.

  • John’s Books

  • Email Alerts

    You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.

    Enter your email address:

    Delivered by FeedBurner

    The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.

  • Map of Visitors

    Locations of visitors to this page