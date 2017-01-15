The EU wants to hang on to our money

The UK is the EU’s Treasure Island. We run a £92bn current account deficit with them ( year to Q3 2016). That includes a huge deficit on trade in goods which come in tariff free to their advantage. It includes £7bn of annual remittances by EU citizens living in the UK but sending money back to their home countries from good jobs here.
The UK has lent the rest of the EU £1.4 trillion through the London banking system. We pay around £700 million more to them each year for UK citizens to use their health services than they pay to use the NHS here.
We pay a gross budget contribution of £17.7 bn or £10.8 bn after rebate and payments back to the UK state.
I will be looking in more detail at the financial flows going from the UK to the rest of the EU in later blogs. The overall magnitude of our financing of the EU is the main reason they do not want us to leave without first demanding we carry on paying as if we were staying.
If they decided to be decent and sensible they would of course find it easier to keep hold of much of this money. London banks will be very willing to lend more if they can trade sensibly with the continent. If the Commission and Germany agree with the UK proposal that all EU nationals located in each others countries can stay the remittances will continue. If they want tariff free trade they will doubtless continue to sell us more than we sell them.
Meanwhile leaving must mean ending our budget contributions. That should not be part of any negotiations.
One Comment
Exactly, but can we please finally just get on with it and stop all this pointless delay and dithering.
On Tuesday we will get another speech from Theresa, but will she actually say anything beyond the vague and the blindingly obvious? It might make a pleasant change. She so rarely says anything substantive and when she does it has mainly been misguided red tape or even larger state interventionism, or as with Grammar schools, sensible but unlikely to be delivered.
If the government really do give the go ahead to the Swansea lagoon is will be clear proof that they are totally incompetent and are unable to do even basic sums. The trivial amount of power it will deliver (about 48 mega watts average) will not even be on demand power and yet they expect to sell it for three times the current cost of on demand gas generated power due to the damaging green loon market distortions. It will be hugely damaging to UK productivity and our ability to compete.
Also to this governments reputation or what is has left of it.