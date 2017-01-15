Traffic congestion in the Wokingham area

Yesterday during one of my sessions knocking on doors and listening to views, I was struck by the force and regularity of the view on a single issue – traffic congestion. I just ask people to tell me what is on their mind without prompting. In so many cases people said they thought the traffic jams in the Wokingham area are too great. They recognised the need for additional housing and understood the new building going on, but were keen to say more has to be done to provide capacity for people to get to work, to take their children to school and to go to the shops.
I agree. I was able to report that both the Council and the government agree, and are making more cash available for road improvement. In the Wokingham/Reading area we see major investment underway. On the A 327 to Reading there is the Shinfield by-pass (nearing completion), the new bridge over the M4 (completed), and the planned Arborfield by pass. On the A 329 work is in hand on the Winnersh by pass. In the town of Wokingham the new station link is open. There are plans for the new southern and northern distributor roads to the east of Wokingham, with a planned new bridge over the railway. There is also a proposal to widen the road under the railway bridge on the Finchampstead Road.
I have asked the Council to look again at smaller schemes and traffic management issues. There are criticisms of the phasing of lights at the Station approach from Wellington Road, with red phases when the level crossing gates are already down, and at Winnersh crossroads. There are a number of places where traffic sensitive lights would be better, or where lights could be withdrawn from roundabouts or made part time. There are various junctions where segregation of left and right turning traffic, different phasing of lights, and more carriageway capacity at and near the junction would help. Bracknell has recently upgraded capacity at the Coral Reef junction of the B3430 with the A 322.
Well let us hope for some new road space, bridges and underpasses. Government policy for years has been to block and congest the roads due to some mad group think religion that bikes, trains and public transport were the answer. This while taking vast sums off motorists yet failing to provide the road space needed, while mugging them for even daring to put so much a tyre in an empty bus lane, or staying 1 min too long parking as perhaps their child needed the loo or something.
With self drive cars and takes communal transport will make little sense other than for a few inter city and commuter routes.
Let car and trains compete in a free market. Why tax cars hugely and subsidise trains and buses. They are less efficient and usually use more fuel too per useful door to door mile. Cancel the absurd HS2 for a start.
There is nothing environmental, efficient or productive about a government policy of deterring travel by deliberate congestion.
Where is the logic in giving half of the road space over to often empty and infrequent buses or setting lights so that the vehicles (perhaps 95%+ of the traffic) get only 10% of the green time? Also having to wait behind the bike encouraged to push in front of them and hold them up by big bikes signed painted on the road. Why do taxis get priority lanes over self driven cars too? Taxis are less efficient as they often make redundant pick up and drop of journeys empty.
We need to kill the green blob and get the roads to flow. Good, indeed essential, for business productivity too. Give Patterson, JR and Lilley types a job and fire the green blob loons who still dominate the Cabinet.
What is the real cost in fuel, time wasteland pollution of this congestion by government design?
John as you well know I have been making comment on this local issue for years.
The fact of the matter is whilst the Council have allowed a huge amount of new housing to be constructed, the infrastructure has not been upgraded much at all.
The new Southern and Northern relief roads of which you speak will go through new housing estates, on single lane housing estate roads where parking takes place, thus they will not be relief roads at all, indeed the southern route is planned to exit onto the A321 between two low railway bridges (near the Tesco Roundabout) where the road narrows, and is completely unsuitable for large lorry transport.
Given the number of lorries which have crashed into the low bridge over the years, I would have thought the Council should have recognised this problem of many years already.
Yes the new bridge over the M4 and new upgraded road to Arborfield should help, but with masses of houses still due to be built in that area plus even more on the planning schedule is the new road wide enough ?
Certainly the Shute end modifications are better, but why still no right turn into the Station, this could be accommodated in such a simple manner, without altering the traffic light sequence.
Sorry to say the Council have been trying to play catch up after decades of failure, they really do need to PLAN AHEAD, although this is now made much more difficult because all what was spare and empty land to the North (which could have linked directly onto the A329M), has now been granted planning approval for more housing.
A great opportunity lost, and I am afraid the log jam of traffic for years to come will not help the traders in the Town at all, or indeed the residents local travel arrangements/movements.
JR, I would just politely say to your constituents, and also to the constituents of your neighbour and my MP Theresa May in Maidenhead, that you cannot reasonably vote to stay in the EU and so accept that we will have no effective control over the volume of immigration from the rest of the EU, and then complain about the inevitable adverse effects of mass immigration such as increased road congestion.
And I would just as politely say to the EU immigrants that this is not a criticism of them but of our own politicians who we have elected, for after all the main reason they are on the roads is because they are not sitting around doing nothing and collecting benefits but rather they are doing what the natives are doing – going to and from work, going to and from shops, and increasingly over time taking their children to and from school.
Hello John. Tell me somewhere in larger towns in the country where similar if not worse traffic jams arise. Sadly many people seem to think that it is not bad enough and so need to import more people into the country.
I wish our local MP paid as much attention to our traffic problems as John does with his constituents in Wokingham . Increased housing and traffic volume has made going to work , to school , to do the shopping and all the other menial things ( like a visit to the surgery ) a nightmare .
A Neighbourhood Plan is about to be presented that will emphasise the problems we have ; hopefully it will be approved . By-passing villages and siting new developments will be featured as will other recommendations to alleviate some of our headaches . In the end it will be up to higher powers that exist to seal it off – therein lies the rub!.
Why is it that the MP has to intervene on what should be a County Council – and County Councillor -question?
Wokingham is not the only town to be affected by this problem. Whilst most of us appreciate the need for new homes, unfortunately that is all that seems to be considered in the quest for more homes. No-one seems to think about the infrastructure, roads and parking just are but one facet of the problem.
More schools, doctor’s surgeries, improvements to the electricity supply and surface water drainage are all things that need to be considered. The trouble is that there seems to be no real co-ordination, once the council grants planning permission, these are all someone else’s problems.
The trouble with computer traffic models is they do not take into account changes in driver behaviour which result from new road layouts. It now often takes longer to get to the station than it did before mainly because the light phasing does not reflect new traffic flows.Yesterday there were lane closures, road closures all over Wokingham most of them due to housing construction. Some lanes were closed with no activity taking place. Road capacity on the major roads has probably decreased since I came to Wokingham 20 years ago mainly because of priority and money given to creating under used cycle lanes and lane reductions. However unless, and until, the level crossing problems are addressed there will be continuing and increasing traffic congestion in Wokingham.
This was the first thing I noticed in the Blair years: a huge increase in traffic, both on the roads and on the pavements.
Cancelling the absurd HS2 and Hinkley C and spending the money on more roads, underpasses, overpasses, parking and more sensible lights and junctions that flow would do at least 1000 times as much good as these bonkers projects.
As it happens I recently booked a London to Bimingham Central rail ticket (for travel in the middle of a weekday and back the next day) and it cost just £5.50 each way, so clearly there is a lot of free capacity on this route anyway. I do not care at all about getting there ten minutes earlier, as I can work or read on the train anyway. So what is the point of HS2?
If government really have to deter cars from travelling it should be done by intelligent (time dependent) road charging and not by intentionally causing damaging congestion by poor roads. That way the money raised can be used to expand and improve the road capacity. This rather than just pissing it down the drain by wasting everyone’s time and fuel as now.
Uncle Redwood,
I don’t understand this…perhaps Wokingham borough council can squeeze 5% or maybe 10% more capacity out of the existing network but that’s it. Population growth will swallow that up in a few years. It’s like firing a pea shooter at a charging elephant.
It’s not a long term solution – there needs to be an emergency brake on immigration to ease pressure on migration honey pots like Wokingham. Politicians in general with their need to placate angry voters and 4 year horizons just do not understand the concept of exponential growth (not a dig at JR personally)
Increasingly, councils are finding themselves in the dock, falling foul of well funded ‘predatory developers’ that offer ‘no win no fee’ deals to landowners. The Conservatives foolishly decided councils must prove they have a ‘5 year supply of building land’ to meet an unsustainable demand for new housing?.
In Wokinghams case, developers are able to appeal to the planning inspectorate to overturn decisions taken by local people. The developer is able to ‘explot loopholes in local planning laws’ to bulldoze aside local people.
Is there anything you can do as a local mp ..or is the power completely with one elected planning inspector?. The whole systems seems rotten and needs a re-think imo.
I feel sorry for the people of Wokingham – plainly the place is full to bursting and no amount of tinkering with the road network is going to work long term.
http://www.bolton.gov.uk/sites/DocumentCentre/Documents/Gladman%20v%20Wokingham%20HC%20Judgement%202014.pdf
Congestion is not just in your area John. As a million extra people arrive every few years – most with no road sense or valid license – congestion is going to carry on. More people = more houses = more roads. There used to be 2 roundabouts between where I live and the local town. This has doubled with the new ones providing access to large, and still growing, housing estates. Soon the whole 5 mile will be reduced to a 30 area – and every extra vehicle slows someone else down, which slows others down etc etc. eventually it will all come down to a near standstill. Look at India – a seething mass of people where the roads shown in their cities are chaotic. That is where we are heading – very quickly, but not in actual speed.
Nigel Farage warned that open borders in a country with such generous welfare provision would lead to:
– Traffic congestion
– Overcrowding on public transport
– An NHS crisis
– Shortage of school places
– Housing shortages
– Inflated property costs
– Overcrowding in prisons
– Unsustainable pressure on public services
Sadly, successive governments chose to dismiss Nigel’s warnings as racism, and the Tory Party are under police investigation for election fraud due to their desparation to exclude him from Westminster.
Six months on from the referendum the British people are facing the consequences of open borders while still paying £1 billion per month to Brussels as people lay dying in British hospital corridors.
Indeed, unless of course the government had made proper provisions. But the, mainly low paid, immigrant workers do not pay sufficient in tax for this to ever happen hence the huge deficit.
This particularly when the state sector in the UK is so inefficient, inept and bloated. Things like the NHS can never work properly as currently structured anyway, as is clear to anyone who takes a look.
I have no knowledge of Wokingham traffic but I have found that 50% of the times I have travelled half way round the M25 on the western side it has taken 4 hours or more simply because of the weight of traffic.
Unless we have a government which curbs our very high levels of immigration either road pricing or rationing or both will be inevitable.
John, I am sure you know that it is the same EVERYWHERE. Horrendous and hard to find a solution short of banning cars.
As a town centre resident, I wonder why the regeneration couldn’t have waited until the new North and South roads were completed. I frequently hear emergency vehicles stuck in the congested Denmark Street. I hope no-one has suffered as a result.
On another point, there doesn’t seem to be any provision of shopping areas within the new estates around Wokingham; so new residents have to compound the problems in the town centre.