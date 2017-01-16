Why we will leave the single market and the customs union

I am surprised how long it is taking some in the media and politics to grasp that the UK will leave the single market and customs union. It should not be news. Both the official Leave and Remain campaigns made this clear in the referendum. It was one of the few things they agreed about. Staying in the single market whilst leaving the EU is not offer. There is no legal structure that allows that.
Nor should the UK apply to join the European Economic Area, a body we belong to only by virtue of being an EU member. Again, the official Leave campaign made clear we did not want to apply to belong, and Remain explained it could be difficult and would come with budget contributions and freedom of movement attached.
I came to the conclusion a long time ago that we needed to leave the single market. I did so because I saw the single market close up. As a senior businessman working in a large industrial group I saw how it did not work for the UK or for innovative companies. As the UK’s single market Minister helping construct it I saw how anti innovation and enterprise the whole structure was designed to be.
In the 1980s I was chairman of a large international industrial group. We had successful businesses in the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, South Africa and various other Asian countries. The only European country where we had a business was Greece. We found it difficult to sell into the EEC’s single market. During the Conservative opposition years this century again I was involved international business. Again it was difficult to do business on the continent despite putting in effort to do so with local people working in the relevant languages. We flourished outside the EU as well as in the UK.
As single market Minister the whole scheme seemed to me to be wrongly constructed. It was a con. It was not about free trade or free access. It was all about piling more and more laws and rules onto business and citizens in the name of the single market. It ended up favouring large companies already dominant in a market, and the status quo. The danger was it could make exciting innovation illegal. The definition of a single market measure could range from employment and welfare policy through environmental policy to transport and taxation.
32 Comments
“I am surprised how long it is taking some in the media and politics to grasp that the UK will leave the single market and customs union. It should not be news.”
Mrs May has been asked straight up, at every opportunity, to say: “We will leave the single market and customs union” She did not. Still not.
Well we shall see. Theresa May does not inspire any confidence at all in me, but I very much hope you are right.
Perhaps with Trump now encouraging her (and saying be loves free trade and wants a quick (not a back of the queue) agreement with the UK, then she will finally come round to this sensible approach. Perhaps she will also move to a sensible energy and fiscal policy eventually. Though at her age one might have expected her to work out how the world worked already.
On fiscal policy I see that Hammond has said: “The UK may be forced to change its “economic model” if it is locked out of the single market after Brexit”. But he seems to have ruled out the Singapore economic model.
Why and why would we need to be forced it makes sense so just do it? What is not to like after all? Hammond’s autumn statement just more and more tax borrow and waste in the Osborne mode. A change of direction here is desperately needed. At least he seems to be aware of the Singapore Economic Model I suppose!
From WIKI – Singapore has a highly developed trade-oriented market economy. Singapore’s economy has been ranked as the most open in the world, the 7th least corrupt, the most pro-business, with low tax rates (14.2% of Gross Domestic Product, GDP) and has the third highest per-capita GDP in the world in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP).
Sounds just fine to me.
Philip Hammond also oddly seems to believe the UK is in the middle of the range in terms of the levels of government expenditure as a % of GDP (on the range from USA low to France high). Well the UK is perhaps not quite as bonkers as France or Cuba but we are certainly very well up there with them and this needs to be addressed urgently.
Only about three significant economies are any higher than the UK and not that much higher either. The UK also has the problem that despite spending so very much we still have dreadful public services, a dire NHS, a lack of roads, expensive by design energy, poor education, expensive houses, expensive public transport ……
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Government_spending
As Reagan put it: “Government is not the solution to our problem government IS the problem” and this was when the government in the US was only spending about 21% of GDP. Not (largely wasting) nearly 50% as in the current UK.
Heaven knows why JR you have not been sent to speak with Trump. But one could also be equally amazed why you are not in the Cabinet or received some title or other, “Sir”.
Few if any look right beside him.
Michael Gove for all his genuine remarkable intelligence and accomplishments looked like a hobbit visiting a giant and seemed somewhat in awe.
I doubt politicians actually stand in awe of other politicians. They appear rather like baby sharks in the womb and if food doesn’t turn up they will feast on one another and sleep soundly in the night.
But I feel Donald Trump is a one off. The odds against him becoming Republican nominee were 100-1 at the start of the battle. Even before then , quite remarkably, the SNP could not stop themselves hitting him personally and politically with everything in their gutless repertoire.
On the surface it seemed wholly illogical to attack anyone who could not possibly even become a a Senator, let alone a Presidential candidate. But their war on him as a non-elected individual was ferocious, nasty, illogical and daily. Anyone would think he was British and standing in a Glasgow constituency.
In my view. They sensed as if by telepathy and mystery one of their very own, grown wings.
I guess some will argue to look at Turkey, Isle of Man, Andorra on the one hand and Norway, Lichtenstein, Iceland on the other but, for me, leaving the EU meant leaving both the customs unio and single market – though this shouldn’t stop a trade agreement nor easy transit of goods / services.
(I do prefer the branding/narrative of “clean” Brexit to “hard” and much prefer a clean transparent Brexit to a dirty/grey/unclear Brexit.)
Good morning.
That is because it is not a market in the way you, I and others see it. The Single Market was a power grab by the the EEC, just like the European Coal and Steel Community was.
But we have been in this entanglement so long that extracting ourselves would be very damaging. And it was designed that way so to dissuade others from doing the same thing. The only blessing we have is that, Donald Trump is a ardent supporter of the UK. Politically the planets for our leaving the Stupid Club have aligned ! We will never see a better chance than this in our lifetime.
The problem though, is that we can still muck things up if we see and think in narrow and dogmatic terms. Chairman May may be right to want a ‘phased withdrawal’ (my term) from the EU.
We can but hope.
Where’s the beef? Not one signature to leave!
Ridiculous.
It’s politicians in your own party who haven’t cottoned on and are finding it difficult to get their heads around this. The media and markets are just followers. If the government had been straight from the outset everybody would’ve known where they stood 6 months ago.
So far, the only mark on British history Mrs May has made, is that left by her browny dull trousers on where she sat for that famous photo much commented upon by Ms Education with an eye for detail, or two.
Thornberry, Benn and Corbyn…really wanting to drag it out. I think Trump will finish this off for us. And he spoke of huge debt again…that needs to come out more often here.
O/T: 100 job loss at UEA..begging letter sent to Mrs May to waste more money…more debt to halt the climate? Banking on Trump here..sorry betting again.
The argument by those who wanted to remain is simply about trying to cause delay with deliberate confusion in the hope that Leavers will give up out of frustration..
Their argument seems to be that if you leave the single market you can no longer trade with anyone still in the EU.
I am amazed how so many people have actually been deceived by this tactic, because if this was true, then the EU would not import anything from outside its own area.
The secondary argument appears to be that if you do trade with the EU from outside, then huge financial barriers will be put in place, which rather defeats the first argument of trade not being possible.
The real facts and Common sense will prevail in the end, the small penalty Companies MAY have to pay to trade with the EU, will be more than offset by trading with other Countries throughout the rest of the World.
The Remain camp (including the BBC) are being disingenous. During the referendum they warned us time and time again not to leave the EU because it would mean leaving the Single Market. Nicola Sturgeon in particular is on record in televised debate saying “It’s common sense that you do not turn your back on a market of 700 million people.” She said this over and over again. Go on YouTube if you do not believe me.
Since the majority voted to leave the Remain side have changed their position and now say “It was not clear that Leave meant leaving the Single Market because it was not on the ballot paper.”
Well, thankfully Mrs Sturgeon et al made it abundantly clear that Leave DID mean leaving the single market – it was the central plank of the Remain campaign which was even more prominent than “It is racist to vote Leave.”
Why do remoaners keep claiming, ‘we didn’t vote to leave the single market, the customs union, free movement, etc.’
We were asked, should the (dis)UK ‘leave’ the EU’ or ‘remain’ in the EU’ It’s a simple question. It got a simple answer. ‘LEAVE’
Leaving the EU is incredibly complicated (That does NOT mean it’s not possible). Moreover, there is a lot of disunity and bitterness still over the Referendum. Meanwhile, there is still lots of immigration, we still have a massive debt to pay off, and there are worrying things going on geopolitically – Russia, Syria, mass immigration from Middle East and Africa, terrorism, and so on.
Firstly, we all have to unite. Come together. And then we have to work really hard to make things work. And lastly and most importantly, pray (if we are of a praying disposition). If we do all these three things, and do them well, then I think this country has an exciting, wonderful future. If not, it’s going to be same old, same old (just look at the history books to see how often great hopes for the future – and the potential for things to turn out really well – turn out uninspiring, chaotic, messed-up).
Reply Leaving can be easy – send a letter and repeal the 1972 Act. Some people want to make heavy weather of a new relationship agreement so doubtless it will all take time. You don’t have to have such an agreement to leave.
Interesting John. I suspect Germany and France have done the best from trade. Your posts, both today and yesterday have highlighted in no uncertain terms the reason we must leave the single market asap. I can’t see how any minister would want to stay in and its about time news reflected your views. Brilliant post yet again.
Tony Abbott the former Australian PM has made an interesting observation – one made in the past by you I think: a trade deal should be signed between the U.K. And Australia and among Commonwealth countries which is no more than one page long. All it needs to say is a product or service approved for sale in one country is approved for sale in the the other(s), and a person qualified in one country – eg a doctor – is automatically qualified in the other. There should of course be no tariffs or regulatory attempts to frustrate trade. This would fit well with a liberal immigration policy allowing free movement for those with jobs, the resources to support themselves and start businesses or the expertise for high level work or study – and who are not criminals or terrorists.
If the EU continues to its logical end it will mirror the Soviet Union. Germany being the manufacturing centre with France as the agricultural area. The rest of the EU supplying cheap labour.
We will be down to no choice as competition is ruthlessly suppressed in favour of the big corporations.
The problem is the proles are waking up to the corruption at the heart of Europe and are getting angry.
Who will be the next to leave.
My experience echoed John’s . In the 60s there was an enthusiasm shared by most large companies from the USA and the UK that opportunities abounded in the , then , Common Market . I spent many of these early years attempting to tie up deals to bring about expanded trade and relationships . I set up offices in Brussels , Amsterdam , Paris , Frankfurt and Lausanne where skilled staff were located to facilitate these efforts . Italy was catered for from London – my HQ.
By the mid 70s it was evident that the bureaucratic influences in Brussels – its rules and regulations , were having a stifling effect , and mitigated against expansion . One by one I closed these offices and switched my interest to the USA and the Far East . The experience there was entirely different resulting in new offices in New York , Chicago , Los Angeles , San Francisco and Tokyo . Business thrived without interference . By the end of the 80s there was little evidence of any slow down – expansion continued .
The EU bureaucracy killed opportunity ; the introduction of the Euro was , in my opinion, the final straw .
The people in Britain and America have snapped. It’s what happens when you deny them moderate conservatism because it does not accord with political correctness.
Yes. We meant leaving the Single Market on the 23rd June.
Please ignore unelected actors and actresses. They had only one vote like everyone else.
They probably don’t grasp us leaving because they see there’s a good chance that May and co. won’t actually do it. I can see the same thing.
“We found it difficult to sell into the EEC’s single market. ”
Isn’t that what the Remain side says? If what was then true, why will our exports to Europe hold up now?
I think we are better out, but please explain why Leave is so confident our trade will continue if the EU attitude is “piling more and more laws and rules onto business and citizens in the name of the single market to favour large companies already dominant in a market”
Reply Difficult meant we often sold them nothing! So there is in that case nothing to lose.
As usual, John Redwood talks sense based on experience of the real world.
I had not realised that MPs (even those who just who resign mid term) get a pay off of up to £64K (with about half of this tax free). Surely if the resign they resign from choice and deserve nothing at all.
Still we are all in it together, as Osborne put it.
It is possible that those least likely to understand the deep flaws in the EU project are the eminent jurists of the Supreme Court. Chronic Europhilia is very much a disease of the elderly, and its onset dates back to the early nineteen seventies. Those affected during this formative period of their own lives as well as the institution on which they lavish their love, are almost certainly beyond hope of cure. One fears that the bench of the Supreme Court is something of a hotspot for the affliction.
The remainers have a bewildering array of incoherent reasons for staying in the EU and are paranoid about the effects of leaving. All of which are purely speculative. Their idealism clouds their objectivity for them the concept is all that matters. Certainly the concept has merit and if the EU had translated the concept into reality then the UK would not be in the process of leaving but it has not. The reason it has not is because it built a complex autocratic institution to deliver the objectives of the concept. To work it needed a much looser and democratic institution that evolved toward achieving the objectives organically.
The damaging consequences from the way the EU project was constructed are now becoming increasingly obvious. A number of euro crises that have brought economic misery, an immigration crisis, an over regulated anti and noncompetitive single market, a bloated over rewarded bureaucracy that is wasteful, inefficient and arrogant. That is just a sample list of the damage the EU has inflicted. To make it worse when a member state wishes to walk away from the messes it is making it is almost impossible Complexity, stubbornness, hubris and an army of sycophants makes it almost impossible. In the EU there was high hopes for which it has not lived up to and as you point out the single market being one example of the many of where it has failed.
If single market never existed, there would be no need for the EU multi-tier structure, and taxpayers would not be required to pay the hefty tariff/levy that enable businesses to trade with with other European countries. I think business forget tariffs are paid for by joe public not through choice.
Strucure of a ‘one territory where people, money, goods and services can move freely to boost competition and trade’ is fundamentally flawed. Pretty obvious the assets are not equally weighted, they do not stack up against each other, what is clear is the 4 freedoms are really 2 separate grouping: group 1 impacts group 2 and puts enormous strain and pressure on a country if you don’t have control
– group 1 people
– group 2 money goods services
The ‘people’ aspect could only ever work if all EU27 countries were economically equal and balanced positive immigration complied with the countries rules. A person moving freely around USA is completely different to different a person moving freely around european member states; as the US is one entity ‘holistic’ strucutre, and the EU consist of 27 different entities, demographics, economies.
Organisations would now be forced to change their business model regarding staffing, innovation and training.
The problem is that the single market fossilises our products and stifles challengers.
We end up with outdated and inefficient dinasours
Could Theresa May deal with Nicky Morgan once and for all? Her latest outburst is ill informed, arrogant, destructive and anti-democratic. She was, I believe, over promoted by Cameron, and I seriously object to this mere novice (in my view) in politics apparently dictating terms and not being firmly put in her place by Theresa May. Perhaps the whip should be taken away, as Carswell suggested could happen, or deselection?
The change for them is they are getting sight of the bleeding obvious.
The EU is slowly but surely falling apart as even the so called leaders are very much at odds in what they think the new journey’s destination will ultimately be.
Our leaver’s especially in Westminster will start to edge their bets especially as they will have to start thinking ahead to the next GE when and if it comes earlier than planned.
I hope that in her speech tomorrow Theresa May will make it clear that there can be no “cherry-picking”, the EU countries “cannot expect to have their cake and eat it”.
So if they wish to maintain their present free access to the City capital markets they cannot expect us to tolerate any obstacles being needlessly reintroduced to hinder the existing well-organised and easy two-way trade in other sectors.
But above all I hope that she will not be drawn into “threatening” to leave the single market, as Sky News likes to say.
She should simply tell the EU that we have decided to take back complete control of our immigration policy, and that is non-negotiable and will not be part of the forthcoming negotiations, and ask them what they would like to do about trade.
Put the ball firmly in their court, let them risk reputational damage around the world by threatening to unnecessarily disrupt trade as an unjustified act of retaliation.
One of the reasons the single market favours established and large companies is that the various industries ‘experts’ form the advisory panel (I’m sure there is an official name for it) which helps drafts the rules & regulations. So of course they do so in a way that fits their processes & knowledge and what is in their innovation pipeline. Why wouldn’t they given the chance? The company I work for does, I have to say that I don’t believe for my company there is any deliberate intention to crowd out others, just a pragmatism that if you can help influence the rules then you will!